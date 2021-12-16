Bitcoin
Realms of Ethernity to Be the First AAA-Grade Game Built on Polygon
GAINESVILLE, FL, 16th December, 2021,
Blue Monster Games, the studio known for the popular Kart Racing League NFT game, are taking hold of the Metaverse with ‘Realms of Ethernity’ (RoE), a unique World of Warcraft-style game on Polygon. The game will be the first truly AAA-grade game on Polygon, developed by an experienced gaming development studio.
‘Realms of Ethernity’ is a Play-to-Earn MMORPG aimed to be a massive metaverse, being both an exciting RPG game in itself, as well as a game-of-games hosting other universes within this world. RoE will seek to onboard other games through partnerships or acquisition of existing studios, making it the Steam of metaverse games. By choosing Polygon, a fast and scalable Ethereum Layer-two platform, RoE can seamlessly connect with a large number of other games and metaverses.
The RoE world is filled with hundreds of quests, towns and dungeons, each filled with exciting things to do. The towns are the center of all player-to-player activity, where users can meet up at the bank and auction house, play poker or blackjack with each other, buy and sell items they acquired in their quests, or restock supplies for further adventures. Many PvE activities can be done in quests and dungeons, where players will be risking their lives to obtain prized NFTs and gold coins.
As a proper metaverse, players can buy plots of land, boats, mounts and all kinds of equipment needed for survival. On each land plot they’ll be able to build their customized house or fortress to defend themselves from other players. RoE is a dangerous and lawless environment where players always risk losing their prized possessions. To protect themselves they can buy insurance on their items, but that’ll cost them. Alternatively, players can protect themselves by forming clans, but that also means wars with other clans for loot and glory.
“When you think of Play-to-Earn, I bet the first type of game that jumps in your mind is something like World of Warcraft.” said Joseph Rubin, CEO of Blue Monster Games. “It’s one of those types of games where people tried to earn while playing it, even with the old Web2 paradigm. But, in those games, the companies always cracked down on the player’s profiting from the game, often banning them for doing so. With decentralized technology, we are able to enable players to monetize their time in-game, which has always been a dream of most gamers.”
Realms of Ethernity is powered by the RETH token, which offers governance power over which metaverses should be included in RoE and other in-game decisions, in addition to disbursing grants and other product-related decisions. RETH holders can stake tokens and receive a portion of the platform fees as well. The RETH token can be purchased in a public sale scheduled for December 20.
About Realms of Ethernity:
Realms of Ethernity (RoE) is a MMORPG game developed by Blue Monster Games, the makers of Kart Racing League. Built on Polygon, RoE is both an exciting virtual world of loot, land and PvP battles, as well as a “meta-metaverse” incorporating many other games into its rich ecosystem. The game is powered by the RETH governance token, which enables the community to take the reins of the project.
About Blue Monster Games:
Blue Monster Games Inc. is a Florida-based corporation dedicated to the development of video games utilizing NFT technology. These gaming projects are based on a play-to-earn model, meaning that players have the opportunity to earn money in-game.
Blue Monster is the maker of Kart Racing League, which features 3D NFT characters that can be used to play a Sonic-inspired kart racing game, earning rewards for every race they win. The team is also working on a number of different projects that will be announced over the coming months.
Contacts
Marketing Manager
Bitcoin
Cultos Launches to Revolutionize How Brands Create & Grow Audiences of Fans Through Crypto Rewards
Toronto, Canada, 16th December, 2021, Chainwire
$3.4 Million in Funding to Help Build Web3 Platform Enabling Brands to Reward Customers for Social Media Engagement with Community Tokens & Exclusive NFTs
Cultos launches to revolutionize the way brands create and build engaged audiences of fans online. Cultos is the first platform enabling companies to leverage crypto to convert existing customers into active, engaged and influential ambassadors.
While social media has become the leading way companies build and connect with audiences, most companies do not effectively capitalize on the influence of their followers. Studies have shown that company and product recommendations from friends and family are significantly more impactful than traditional advertising or online influencers. Cultos offers any company a powerful new way to unlock this untapped value by enabling brands to create token economies that provide incentives that turn typically passive online fans into highly-motivated nano-influencers.
Online fan discovery and promotions have become critical to marketing strategies across industries — from crypto projects, to consumer goods and even musicians and films. The unique Cultos platform has created the first digital ecosystem that aligns incentives between companies and their social media followers by rewarding users for their support with community tokens and exclusive NFTs.
Cultos community tokens are designed to reward fans as the companies succeed. Fans are rewarded for being early supporters of emerging brands and liking, sharing and posting about them on social media. For example, when artists such as Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X went viral online thanks to followers on SoundCloud and TikTok those users would have been paid for their support as the artists grew in popularity.
“Social media is obviously key for growing brands but most companies struggle to turn passive followers into active and engaged users who put real effort in to help the brand succeed. Cultos is the solution,” said Cultos founder Andrew Yang. “We know it’s the everyday fans — not just influencers with millions of followers — who drive real growth for brands and that’s why Cultos puts the power back in their hands.”
Cultos makes it easy for anyone to sign up and begin earning crypto rewards from their favorite brands. After a simple registration process, users connect their social accounts and then immediately start earning rewards when they engage with companies online. Users are automatically provided a custodian wallet and can pay for NFTs with reward tokens or through a credit card — with no need to set up external wallets or buy other tokens. Users can also exchange their community tokens for fiat or other cryptocurrencies at any time through Cultos.
Cultos and its parent company Authenticiti also announced raising $3.4 million to help build the platform as it prepares for the launch of its CULT token early next year. The CULT token will serve as a critical component of the Cultos exchange where users can swap different community tokens, purchase NFTs or cash out.
About Cultos:
Cultos revolutionizes how brands create and build engaged audiences of fans. As the first platform enabling companies to create token economies for their fans, Cultos helps any brand convert existing customers into active, engaged and influential ambassadors. To learn more, visit cultos.io or follow Cultos on Instagram.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Heads For Short Squeeze? Why ETH Could Outperform Here
Bitcoin has been trending to the downside in the past weeks as investors grew more nervous about the macro-economic outlook. As of press time, BTC trades at $49,072 with a 2% profit in the past day.
Related Reading | Kraken CEO Says Bitcoin Below $40k Is A Buying Opportunity
Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) where the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked about digital assets and potential changes to the institution’s monetary policies, Bitcoin remains range-bound.
Many traders expected this meeting to trigger a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, but the no-event thesis, as evidenced by the post-meeting price action seems to have hit right on target. As NewsBTC reported, after the crash that took BTC’s price to the low $40,000, the market is likely to move sideways.
In the short term, $42,000 and $46,000 seem like two critical support levels as over $30 million in bid orders sit around those levels, according to data from Material Indicators. Conversely, there aren’t a lot of ask orders in upper levels until $59,000.
This could suggest a BTC’s price short squeeze could be in the cards as 2021 comes to an end, a historically bullish period for the benchmark cryptocurrency. In that sense, investment firm QCP Capital commented the following:
Our view into this upcoming FOMC and beyond is that the market is less prepared for a dovish-leaning Fed and would be possibly caught by surprise on a sharp move higher in price. We think that a short squeeze into the year-end or early January is very possible.
In case of a short squeeze, QCP Capital believes either Bitcoin finally manages to break above $70,000 into its final bull-run before a bear market, or it fails and returns to levels close to its yearly open near $30,000.
Why Ethereum Could Take The Spotlight If Bitcoin Goes Higher
In this scenario, Bitcoin Dominance could take a dive as altcoins and particularly Ethereum seem likely to outperform the first crypto by market cap, according to QCP Capital. The firm has identified a bullish diverge in ETH’s price 4-hour chart for the Relative Index Strength, and MACD indicators, as seen below.
2022 could be a landmark year for Ethereum as the project gets ready to migrate into a Proof-of-Stake consensus blockchain. The Merge, the event that will combine Eth 1.0 and Eth 2.0, is one of the first priorities for core developers and could mark the dawn of a new era for the network that has attracted a lot of attention from institutions this year alone.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Spikes Higher, Why Bulls Could Aim Larger Increase To $52K
Bitcoin
Indian State Ex-Minister Stacks Illegal Money in Crypto
- The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of India raided several states.
- Ex-TamilNadu Minister belonging to the party AIADMK, house fully raided.
- Upon raid, found money being stacked up in the form of cryptos.
Corruption is one thing that the counter of India still persists in fighting. Most of the politics involved in the country are corrupted. No offense.
Despite several measures being taken profusely, corruption persists. As a means to stop it, frequent raids are usually a common thing in India.
Accordingly, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided an ex-state minister’s home.
The Raid
The team from DVAC raided more than 69 places around India, out of which all took place in 3 states of the south. These are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
And so, upon this, the house of one of the Ex-state minister was raided. The minister going by the name Thangamani belongs to the AIADMK party, which is currently the opposition party to that of the ruling party in the state.
The Ex-Minister was in charge of the Electricity board department for the state at the time of the ruling.
Moreover, the Ex-minister has been in power for a decade from 2011 to 2021. Also, he’s considered one of the most powerful members of the AIADMK party.
The Findings
Accordingly, the raid took place at his residence in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu state.
Moreover, after the raid, an FIR was filed on Thangamani on charges of acquiring money by illegal sources and without any proof or documents.
Furthermore, findings include 2.37 crore of cash, and another 2.16 crore of cash, and also gold ornaments weighing about 1.13kh, and much more.
To everyone’s amazement, records of money being invested in cryptocurrency have also been found. In spite of this, all electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, and much more documents were confiscated.
Accordingly, the FIR stated that the ex-minister has accumulated numerous movable and immovable assets and registered them on his family members’ names, all during his 10 years of tenure.
Realms of Ethernity to Be the First AAA-Grade Game Built on Polygon
Kenny G Reveals The Personal Reason Why New Song ‘Blue Skies’ Always Makes Him Smile
Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 12
“Life After Lockup” Finale Exclusive: When Ray Reveals His Surprise Will Britney Be Shocked For The Wrong Reasons?
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
Cultos Launches to Revolutionize How Brands Create & Grow Audiences of Fans Through Crypto Rewards
GTFOHWTBS: Racist White Judge Michelle Odinet Blames Home Invasion And “Sedative” For Blatant Use Of N-Word In Viral Video
Below Deck’s Fraser Was “Uncomfortable” After Kiss With Jake
Peter Parker Purity: Tom Holland & Zendaya Swiftly Shut Down Any Possibility Of A Superfluous Spidey Sex Scene
Lonely ‘Sex and the City’ creator regrets choosing a career over children
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.