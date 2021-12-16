Realms of Ethernity to Be the First AAA-Grade Game Built on Polygon

GAINESVILLE, FL, 16th December, 2021,

Blue Monster Games , the studio known for the popular Kart Racing League NFT game, are taking hold of the Metaverse with ‘ Realms of Ethernity’ (RoE) , a unique World of Warcraft-style game on Polygon. The game will be the first truly AAA-grade game on Polygon, developed by an experienced gaming development studio.

‘Realms of Ethernity’ is a Play-to-Earn MMORPG aimed to be a massive metaverse, being both an exciting RPG game in itself, as well as a game-of-games hosting other universes within this world. RoE will seek to onboard other games through partnerships or acquisition of existing studios, making it the Steam of metaverse games. By choosing Polygon, a fast and scalable Ethereum Layer-two platform, RoE can seamlessly connect with a large number of other games and metaverses.

The RoE world is filled with hundreds of quests, towns and dungeons, each filled with exciting things to do. The towns are the center of all player-to-player activity, where users can meet up at the bank and auction house, play poker or blackjack with each other, buy and sell items they acquired in their quests, or restock supplies for further adventures. Many PvE activities can be done in quests and dungeons, where players will be risking their lives to obtain prized NFTs and gold coins.

As a proper metaverse, players can buy plots of land, boats, mounts and all kinds of equipment needed for survival. On each land plot they’ll be able to build their customized house or fortress to defend themselves from other players. RoE is a dangerous and lawless environment where players always risk losing their prized possessions. To protect themselves they can buy insurance on their items, but that’ll cost them. Alternatively, players can protect themselves by forming clans, but that also means wars with other clans for loot and glory.

“When you think of Play-to-Earn, I bet the first type of game that jumps in your mind is something like World of Warcraft.” said Joseph Rubin, CEO of Blue Monster Games. “It’s one of those types of games where people tried to earn while playing it, even with the old Web2 paradigm. But, in those games, the companies always cracked down on the player’s profiting from the game, often banning them for doing so. With decentralized technology, we are able to enable players to monetize their time in-game, which has always been a dream of most gamers.”

Realms of Ethernity is powered by the RETH token, which offers governance power over which metaverses should be included in RoE and other in-game decisions, in addition to disbursing grants and other product-related decisions. RETH holders can stake tokens and receive a portion of the platform fees as well. The RETH token can be purchased in a public sale scheduled for December 20.

About Realms of Ethernity:

About Blue Monster Games:

Blue Monster Games Inc. is a Florida-based corporation dedicated to the development of video games utilizing NFT technology. These gaming projects are based on a play-to-earn model, meaning that players have the opportunity to earn money in-game.

Blue Monster is the maker of Kart Racing League, which features 3D NFT characters that can be used to play a Sonic-inspired kart racing game, earning rewards for every race they win. The team is also working on a number of different projects that will be announced over the coming months.

