RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Reacts After Daughter Seemingly Shades Her

Lisa Rinna shared a series of old photos of her family, including husband Harry Hamlin, their kids, daughters Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, and her late mother, Lois Rinna, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Hours after Delilah seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her actor hubby on TikTok by suggesting they should be paying for her “trauma therapy,” Lisa posted sweet, happy images from Delilah and Amelia’s childhood.

According to a report from Us Weekly on December 15, the first photo Lisa shared featured Harry and Lois posing with her daughters, and a second image saw Delilah and Amelia playing in the water.

Another photo showed Delilah in a blue shirt and pink jacket with her arm around her much shorter sister, Amelia, who was wearing a Wizard of Oz T-shirt.

In one of her posts, Lisa included a red heart GIF beside a photo of Harry, her parents, and her daughters.

Also on Instagram this week, Lisa shared a photo of herself, her mother, and Delilah and Amelia, all of who were decked out in black, white, and gold Chanel outfits.

As RHOBH fans may have seen, Delilah took to her TikTok page over the weekend, where she posted a cryptic video of herself with an even more cryptic caption.

“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas… For my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” her message read.

Delilah’s concerning TikTok came just over a month after the model opened up about a past overdose she suffered after being overprescribed Xanax by a psychiatrist she saw after experiencing a negative reaction to her COVID-19 vaccination.

“My body got dependent on Xanax, No. 1, and No. 2, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” she recalled. “My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”

Following the reveal, Lisa thanked supporters in an Instagram Story.

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!! We are forever grateful. Thank you,” she wrote.

The Real housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2022.