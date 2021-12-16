RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Reacts After Daughter Seemingly Shades Her

Lisa Rinna shared a series of old photos of her family, including husband Harry Hamlin, their kids, daughters Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, and her late mother, Lois Rinna, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.
Hours after Delilah seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her actor hubby on TikTok by suggesting they should be paying for her “trauma therapy,” Lisa posted sweet, happy images from Delilah and Amelia’s childhood.
According to a report from Us Weekly on December 15, the first photo Lisa shared featured Harry and Lois posing with her daughters, and a second image saw Delilah and Amelia playing in the water.
Another photo showed Delilah in a blue shirt and pink jacket with her arm around her much shorter sister, Amelia, who was wearing a Wizard of Oz T-shirt.
In one of her posts, Lisa included a red heart GIF beside a photo of Harry, her parents, and her daughters.
Also on Instagram this week, Lisa shared a photo of herself, her mother, and Delilah and Amelia, all of who were decked out in black, white, and gold Chanel outfits.
As RHOBH fans may have seen, Delilah took to her TikTok page over the weekend, where she posted a cryptic video of herself with an even more cryptic caption.
“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas… For my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” her message read.
Delilah’s concerning TikTok came just over a month after the model opened up about a past overdose she suffered after being overprescribed Xanax by a psychiatrist she saw after experiencing a negative reaction to her COVID-19 vaccination.
“My body got dependent on Xanax, No. 1, and No. 2, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” she recalled. “My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”
Following the reveal, Lisa thanked supporters in an Instagram Story.
“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!! We are forever grateful. Thank you,” she wrote.
The Real housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2022.
After insisting he only had sex with Maralee Nichols the one time she (allegedly) happened to get pregnant, Tristan Thompson has finally admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with the Houston trainer.
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty
In a court document filed earlier this month and published by the Daily Mail, the NBA star recalled meeting Nichols in late November or early December 2020 at someone’s home. At the time, Tristan said he “was very cautious” and “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.”
The NBA player–who has disputed the paternity of the child born on December 1–also denied having sex with her in California around that time, claiming that the “only” possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, the baller’s birthday. According to the court documents, though, Nichols has said the child was conceived in April.
“I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday,” Thompson said in court documents.
As if it makes his case any better, Tristan has repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was “based on sex only.”
“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote, according to the court docs. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”
He went on to say, “We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”
“My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00,’” Tristan also revealed. “We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy.”
He went on to claim that Nichols “fabricated” a leaked screenshot of a Snapchat message in which he purportedly urged her to get an abortion.
During the time that Thompson admits to having a sexual relationship with Nichols, he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian, so it’s unclear why he feels the need to dispute any other aspect of this affair after already admitting to the cheating.
Earlier this month, following the birth of Nichols’ child, Page Six confirmed that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support and claimed they had a five-month affair that resulted in her becoming pregnant.
Initially, Tristan only admitted to having sex with Maralee once, but as we can see, that story is already changing.
Get ready for Julia Roberts and George Clooney to steal your heart again. The ‘Oceans Eleven’ costars and longtime friends were spotted having a blast filming their new movie in Australia.
Somebody cue up Eddie Money because Julia Roberts and George Clooney got two tickets to paradise. Julia, 54, and George, 60, were spotted on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday (Dec. 15), filming their new movie, Ticket To Paradise. The new film reunites the Ocean 11 costars, and from the looks of it, George and Julia are happy to work together again. In the recent photos, George has his arms out while he’s giving an enthusiastic shout, all while his castmates smile around him. Julia, dressed in a lilac jumpsuit, did her best to shield herself from the Australian summer sun. ‘
Ticket To Paradise, directed by Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mamma Ma! Here We Go Again), has George and Julia playing a divorced couple who find themselves on a shared mission: prevent their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they did by getting hitched. In the romantic comedy, George and Julia will travel to Bali to stop the wedding. The film will also feature Kaitlyn Dever, Locas Bravo, Angelo Montano, and Billie Lourd.
This film will mark the first time Julia and George have shared the screen since Jodie Foster’sMoney Monster in 2016. The two also famously starred opposite each other in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven and 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve. George shared in 2020 how he was able to convince Julia to join Ocean’s Eleven, telling GQ (per Cinemablend), “I remember Julia. I didn’t know her. I’d never met her, and she was making $20 million dollars a film. And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, ‘I hear you get $20 a picture now.’”
Clearly, the joke worked, and she joined the cast. “She was spectacular to work with and is a dear friend,” added Geroge, “and those guys, I’ve done a lot of movies with Brad and Matt over the years because of that. But that was my first meeting with them. And the very first day we got together, it just felt easy and fun.”
Julia said in a 2015 interview with Allure that while her friendship with George started with a prank, he took their bond seriously – especially when he learned she was pregnant with twins during the filming of Ocean’s Twelve. “At George’s house, I remember walking down this path pregnant with Phinn and Hazel and turning the corner, and all the boys were sitting at the table having lunch,” she said. “They were like, ‘Oh, come sit down.’ I wasn’t allowed to walk the stairs. It was such a sweet shift in our relationships because originally, it was all pranks and teasing each other.”