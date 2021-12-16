RHOC Recap: Heather Shares Shannon’s Texts, Noella’s Served

On this episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, one marriage falls apart while the women struggle to trust each other after the debacle at Heather’s dinner party. New friendships are tested and old ones are strained. Who is able to move on for good?

Shannon admits that she messed up her face with filler last year, and so she is trying to fix the disaster she created. Noella, her new bestie, is there to hold her…leg??… and we learn about Noella’s Autistic son. While from the outside Noella seems to have it all with her wealthy lawyer husband, she explains that there is trouble in paradise. Her husband has 2 liens of nearly 6 million dollars out against him and she is struggling to be able to trust him again. Finances should not be kept secret between husband and wife. Noella states that if they sell the home they recently purchased in Puerto Rico, the financial mess could be salvaged, and they could get out of trouble. However, Noella’s husband is fighting her tooth and nail and is desperately trying to hold onto the home.

Shannon explains that she understands the importance of trust and uses that to switch to the topic of Gina and Emily. She is not sure where things stand between them, and she is also concerned if she could ever make things right with Nicole again. Noella seems to think things can be fixed with Nicole with just one lunch and she invites herself along to assist in Shannon’s apology tour.

We get a glimpse of Dr. Jen being very motherly. Naturally, when her husband, Ryne, FaceTimes her, he is shirtless. Jen discusses her upcoming visit from her mother and is concerned since they don’t have the best relationship.

Speaking of relationships, Gina and her boyfriend, Travis, are going strong. Because Gina feels a little embarrassed about being a “girlfriend” at her age, she asks Travis, “Are you gonna like sneaky propose to me?” Not getting the vibe that Travis is on board yet, but it is clear he loves Gina, since he puts up with all the BS. Gina laments that Shannon is trying her hardest to control the situation that she has created. Gina is hurt by Shannon because it seems like Shan is more concerned with trying to make herself look good and is dragging Gina down in the mud in the process.

Heather stops by her husband Terry’s office, and she fills him in on Nicole’s latest. Nicole has called to apologize for ruining the party and Heather tells Nicole it was not her fault. But when Shannon tries to call a truce, Heather shuts it down HARD. Heather uses some condescending words and “rhetoric” to prove her point via text message. She puts Shannon in her place and then some. Heather wants Shannon to take accountability, but the odds of that happening are very, very slim.

Gina and Noella go get some cryo therapy and while waiting, Gina asks about the recent news surrounding Noella’s husband. Noella “wants” to talk about her husband’s issues and really has no choice since all the details are now out in the press. Noella explains that there is a complete breakdown of communication. She is struggling to get through the dark days and Gina feels happy to be that shoulder for Noella to cry on, considering she was in her position not too long ago. Don’t worry, this Noella segment didn’t go by without her talking about that sex dungeon. Her world may be crumbling, but it’s always a good time to mention the sex dungeon, amiright?

In a very family first moment for Emily, she discusses how proud she is of Shane for FINALLY passing the bar (now that the score has been lowered, Shane has effectively succeeded, after 174 times). Emily forces Shane to pretend he is excited, which is an absolute chore, and then changes the subject to Mormonism.

Emily talks about her daughter, Annabelle, getting baptized into the Mormon church. She is completely open to this because she feels as though her children need faith and guidance in their life, especially after the last year they had as a family.

On her way to meet with Noella and Nicole, Shannon gets a phone call from Gina. Gina would like to meet with her to discuss the situation that occurred at Heather’s and Shannon agrees, since she has no choice if she wants any friends this season.

Noella and Nicole beat Shannon to the restaurant, and they discuss Noella’s status with her husband. Noella claims that divorce is not on the table (which is interesting considering where things stand today!) and the convo ends as soon as Shannon strolls in late. Nicole tells Shannon that it’s never the time or place to discuss someone’s medical history and feels as though she was attacked at the party. Shannon takes full blame for the accusations and Nicole forgives her. Shannon is worried what this is going to do her “friendship” with Heather and someone has to tell Shannon that there actually never WAS a friendship with Heather to begin with…

No, but seriously. Does Jen’s husband own a shirt?? Her mother arrives and Jen shares the traumatic experience of her father’s death. Jen explains that her mother was very depressed after her father died and she felt very alone in her adult life. She is hopeful that there can be a chance to bond with her mom in the future.

Later, Noella calls Shannon and tells her some upsetting news: someone came to serve her divorce papers…in Spanish…from Puerto Rico. Noella had to have her nanny translate the information for her! I’m confused- does this husband live in that Puerto Rico house that Noella so desperately wanted to sell to save face?

Noella explains that her husband shut off the credit cards, but his “whole world” is still at the house. She calls it a bad dream and didn’t think that his financial “error” would translate to the end of their marriage. She tearfully explains that her son was diagnosed with Autism in May and her mother was hospitalized in June, so clearly things have been rough for her lately. This divorce is the icing on the cake! Well, we certainly jumped from the sex dungeon to divorce REAL quick.

Next up: the Gina/Shannon dinner. Before they even discuss the recent incident with their friendship, Gina talks about Noella and her divorce. The ladies can’t wrap their heads around it and Gina thinks it would be a good idea to invite Noella out for a well-needed cocktail. Noella happily accepts and Gina explains that Noella put the fight with Shannon in perspective. There are clearly worse things happening in people’s lives than some petty fight with your friend.

Shannon wanted to believe that Gina and Emily had her back and Gina tells Shannon the same story she told Heather about her cheating husband. Naturally, Shannon makes it about her and reminds Gina that her husband cheated, too, and essentially swats away Gina’s excuse. Shannon states that she goes “out of my way to be kind to you” and this sets Gina right off. Gina demands to know why Shannon would give Gina and Emily information if they “cannot be trusted.” Gina admits that she does care about Shannon and she doesn’t like drama and negativity.

When Noella walks in, Gina greets her with, “You’re so skinny. Stress looks good on you.” Um, that is not exactly the hello I would want if I was amid being blind-sided by a divorce. Noella explains that she doesn’t have a bank account with savings and her husband is in control of all the family’s finances. So, who is paying for Noella’s martini? Noella believes because she was forcing the sale of the house in Puerto Rico, her husband reached his breaking point. But…they’ve owned this home for only seven months, so why the attachment? Why is it such a big deal to hang onto? Something just isn’t adding up…

