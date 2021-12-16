RHOC Recap: Heather Shares Shannon’s Texts, Noella’s Served

On this episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, one marriage falls apart while the women struggle to trust each other after the debacle at Heather’s dinner party. New friendships are tested and old ones are strained. Who is able to move on for good?
Shannon admits that she messed up her face with filler last year, and so she is trying to fix the disaster she created. Noella, her new bestie, is there to hold her…leg??… and we learn about Noella’s Autistic son. While from the outside Noella seems to have it all with her wealthy lawyer husband, she explains that there is trouble in paradise. Her husband has 2 liens of nearly 6 million dollars out against him and she is struggling to be able to trust him again. Finances should not be kept secret between husband and wife. Noella states that if they sell the home they recently purchased in Puerto Rico, the financial mess could be salvaged, and they could get out of trouble. However, Noella’s husband is fighting her tooth and nail and is desperately trying to hold onto the home.
Shannon explains that she understands the importance of trust and uses that to switch to the topic of Gina and Emily. She is not sure where things stand between them, and she is also concerned if she could ever make things right with Nicole again. Noella seems to think things can be fixed with Nicole with just one lunch and she invites herself along to assist in Shannon’s apology tour.
We get a glimpse of Dr. Jen being very motherly. Naturally, when her husband, Ryne, FaceTimes her, he is shirtless. Jen discusses her upcoming visit from her mother and is concerned since they don’t have the best relationship.
Speaking of relationships, Gina and her boyfriend, Travis, are going strong. Because Gina feels a little embarrassed about being a “girlfriend” at her age, she asks Travis, “Are you gonna like sneaky propose to me?” Not getting the vibe that Travis is on board yet, but it is clear he loves Gina, since he puts up with all the BS. Gina laments that Shannon is trying her hardest to control the situation that she has created. Gina is hurt by Shannon because it seems like Shan is more concerned with trying to make herself look good and is dragging Gina down in the mud in the process.
Heather stops by her husband Terry’s office, and she fills him in on Nicole’s latest. Nicole has called to apologize for ruining the party and Heather tells Nicole it was not her fault. But when Shannon tries to call a truce, Heather shuts it down HARD. Heather uses some condescending words and “rhetoric” to prove her point via text message. She puts Shannon in her place and then some. Heather wants Shannon to take accountability, but the odds of that happening are very, very slim.
Gina and Noella go get some cryo therapy and while waiting, Gina asks about the recent news surrounding Noella’s husband. Noella “wants” to talk about her husband’s issues and really has no choice since all the details are now out in the press. Noella explains that there is a complete breakdown of communication. She is struggling to get through the dark days and Gina feels happy to be that shoulder for Noella to cry on, considering she was in her position not too long ago. Don’t worry, this Noella segment didn’t go by without her talking about that sex dungeon. Her world may be crumbling, but it’s always a good time to mention the sex dungeon, amiright?
In a very family first moment for Emily, she discusses how proud she is of Shane for FINALLY passing the bar (now that the score has been lowered, Shane has effectively succeeded, after 174 times). Emily forces Shane to pretend he is excited, which is an absolute chore, and then changes the subject to Mormonism.
Emily talks about her daughter, Annabelle, getting baptized into the Mormon church. She is completely open to this because she feels as though her children need faith and guidance in their life, especially after the last year they had as a family.
On her way to meet with Noella and Nicole, Shannon gets a phone call from Gina. Gina would like to meet with her to discuss the situation that occurred at Heather’s and Shannon agrees, since she has no choice if she wants any friends this season.
Noella and Nicole beat Shannon to the restaurant, and they discuss Noella’s status with her husband. Noella claims that divorce is not on the table (which is interesting considering where things stand today!) and the convo ends as soon as Shannon strolls in late. Nicole tells Shannon that it’s never the time or place to discuss someone’s medical history and feels as though she was attacked at the party. Shannon takes full blame for the accusations and Nicole forgives her. Shannon is worried what this is going to do her “friendship” with Heather and someone has to tell Shannon that there actually never WAS a friendship with Heather to begin with…
No, but seriously. Does Jen’s husband own a shirt?? Her mother arrives and Jen shares the traumatic experience of her father’s death. Jen explains that her mother was very depressed after her father died and she felt very alone in her adult life. She is hopeful that there can be a chance to bond with her mom in the future.
Later, Noella calls Shannon and tells her some upsetting news: someone came to serve her divorce papers…in Spanish…from Puerto Rico. Noella had to have her nanny translate the information for her! I’m confused- does this husband live in that Puerto Rico house that Noella so desperately wanted to sell to save face?
Noella explains that her husband shut off the credit cards, but his “whole world” is still at the house. She calls it a bad dream and didn’t think that his financial “error” would translate to the end of their marriage. She tearfully explains that her son was diagnosed with Autism in May and her mother was hospitalized in June, so clearly things have been rough for her lately. This divorce is the icing on the cake! Well, we certainly jumped from the sex dungeon to divorce REAL quick.
Next up: the Gina/Shannon dinner. Before they even discuss the recent incident with their friendship, Gina talks about Noella and her divorce. The ladies can’t wrap their heads around it and Gina thinks it would be a good idea to invite Noella out for a well-needed cocktail. Noella happily accepts and Gina explains that Noella put the fight with Shannon in perspective. There are clearly worse things happening in people’s lives than some petty fight with your friend.
Shannon wanted to believe that Gina and Emily had her back and Gina tells Shannon the same story she told Heather about her cheating husband. Naturally, Shannon makes it about her and reminds Gina that her husband cheated, too, and essentially swats away Gina’s excuse. Shannon states that she goes “out of my way to be kind to you” and this sets Gina right off. Gina demands to know why Shannon would give Gina and Emily information if they “cannot be trusted.” Gina admits that she does care about Shannon and she doesn’t like drama and negativity.
When Noella walks in, Gina greets her with, “You’re so skinny. Stress looks good on you.” Um, that is not exactly the hello I would want if I was amid being blind-sided by a divorce. Noella explains that she doesn’t have a bank account with savings and her husband is in control of all the family’s finances. So, who is paying for Noella’s martini? Noella believes because she was forcing the sale of the house in Puerto Rico, her husband reached his breaking point. But…they’ve owned this home for only seven months, so why the attachment? Why is it such a big deal to hang onto? Something just isn’t adding up…
Megan Thee Stallion is inspiring young people to re-enroll in college after she finally completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration.
Dr. Monica Rasmus, program director for Texas Southern University’s Health Administration program, tells TMZ that one-time dropouts are re-enrolling in her program in droves.
Dr. Rasmus credits the 26-year-old rapper, born Megan Pete, with inspiring the dropouts to re-enroll in her program.
She tells TMZ former TSU students started reaching out to her to discuss returning after Megan went public in 2020 about completing her studies in order to open assisted living facilities.
Dr. Rasmus says TSU undergrads and graduate students began contacting her department out of curiosity, and a genuine desire to pursue a degree in Health Administration.
Megan also helped the program by donating the $25,000 she earned via Fashion Nova, which Dr. Rasmus says went a long way to helping students who can’t afford to pay for tuition and books.
Megan graduated summa cum laude last weekend after 8 years as a student at TSU. Her scholastic dream was delayed one year by the pandemic. And she put her books down for several years to tour on the road.
However, walking across the stage to receive her diploma was Megan’s biggest accomplishment.
“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud… Thank you everyone for all the love today,” she wrote in the caption of her graduation photo.
Don’t mess with Ben Affleck when his kids are involved! After the actor’s interview about his relationship with Jennifer Garner was misconstrued, he’s setting the record straight.
Ben Affleck made headlines this week after an interview with Howard Stern, where he opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he shares three kids with. The headlines about the story read that Ben felt “trapped” in his marriage to the actress, which is what led him to drink. However, Ben insists that there was much more to the Q&A than that, and in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Dec. 15, he clarified the quotes that were taken “out of context.”
“It was a really cool, long-form, in-depth, two hour interview,” Ben explained. “And since the movie [I was promoting] is about family and all this stuff that’s meaningful to me, we talked a lot about family and divorce and alcoholism and struggling with real things, and how you have to be accountable. And [we talked about] how I work with my ex-wife and how I’m so proud that we work together for our kids the best that we can for them. So, the irony is, I was really happy with it [before the headlines]. I thought, ‘Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things.”
It wasn’t until Ben started seeing all the buzz about his interview on Twitter that he started questioning what people were saying. “I researched through it and saw that one of these websites had done the clickbait thing,” he revealed. “They had literally taken the conversation that I had for two hours and made it seem like I was saying the exact opposite of what I said.”
In the full interview, Ben said he “went on” about his great relationship with Jen and “how much [they] respected each other and cared about each other and love [their] kids.” However, the articles about the interview “said that [he] blamed [his] ex-wife for [his] alcoholism and that [he] was trapped.” He admitted that the headlines “made [him] out to be the “worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”
Of course, Ben is aware that this comes with the territory as an actor. In fact, he said he’s “happy to be a Dunkin’ Donuts meme” like he has in the past. But, in this case, he had to take a stand. “When it’s about my kids, I have to just draw a line and be clear — it’s not true,” he insisted. “I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad thing about their mom.” He added, “Being the subject of [something like this] is just the cost of doing business a little bit, but not with my kids. It’s wrong. It hurts me.” Ben and Jennifer have been co-parenting their three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, since their split in 2015.
These days, Ben is also making headlines for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, his former fiancee, who he got back together with in April 2021 (more than 16 years after they ended their engagement). Jennifer was actually by Ben’s side as he headed to the Jimmy Kimmel interview on Dec. 15, and they were photographed holding hands as they entered the studio. Jen also supported Ben at an event for his movie The Tender Bar, which is set for a limited release on Dec. 17 and will be streamed on Amazon Prime beginning Jan. 7.
In the wake of Big’s death, Carrie is forced to confront Natasha after a shocking reveal at the reading of Big’s will. Here’s what went down on the all-new ‘And Just Like That.’
Carrie is back at work soon after Big’s death. When Che asks how Carrie is holding up, Carrie admits that she keeps reminding herself that “at least we were happy at the end. We’d never been happier.”
Miranda accompanies Carrie to the reading of Big’s will. Gloria is there as well. Carrie is stunned when she finds out that Big has left $1 million to his ex-wife Natasha. Carrie feels blindsided by Big’s decision. “Well, he did destroy her life,” Miranda admits. Carrie wonders why Big was still thinking about Natasha after all this time. The lawyer says this usually happens when people think they have “unfinished business.”
While Charlotte is reading a bedtime story, she calls Rose her “baby girl.” Rose tells Charlotte that she hates when she’s called “baby girl.” Rose admits, “I don’t feel like a girl… I never feel like a girl.” Charlotte doesn’t know what to say.
Later, Charlotte reveals to Anthony what Rose said about not feeling like a girl. Anthony tells Charlotte to ignore it, but Charlotte can’t because she’s Charlotte. She’s confused about how to handle the situation. Anthony promises he’ll be there every step of the way if Rose does make any type of decision.
Carrie & Natasha Come Face-To-Face
Carrie decides to email Natasha, but she doesn’t hear back. She DMs her on Instagram, but Natasha ends up blocking Carrie. Carrie doesn’t stop there. She brings Charlotte and Miranda along to track down Natasha. They see her walk into her office, but when Carrie asks to see Natasha, she’s told that Natasha is in Rome.
While Charlotte is waiting for Carrie, she goes through Miranda’s bag. She finds empty mini bottles of Tito’s in the front pocket. Later, Miranda opens up to Charlotte about what’s going on with Steve. Apparently, they haven’t had sex in years. “Are we a couple or roommates with ice cream and a kid?” Miranda asks.
Carrie takes a walk on the Upper West Side and goes into a shop to use the restroom. When she opens the door to the bathroom, she finds Natasha in there and spills coffee on herself. Carrie asks to talk with Natasha. “I cannot think about you anymore. I’m done thinking about you,” Natasha tells Carrie. Let’s not forget how Natasha broke her tooth while running after Carrie back in the day.
But Natasha doesn’t storm out. She sits down with Carrie. Natasha says she won’t accept the money. She hadn’t spoken to Big since the divorce. They both have no idea why Big left Natasha all that money. “Classic John, always a puzzle,” Natasha says. “I’ll never understand why he ever married me when he was always in love with you.”
Natasha tells Carrie that she’s sorry for her loss. Carrie believes that this money was Big’s way of saying sorry for what happened. Carrie also takes an opportunity to apologize to Natasha. They both agree that it’s all in the past.
Charlotte Worries About Miranda’s Drinking
Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda go to the taping of Che’s Netflix special. Miranda decides to stay behind for the VIP party. Miranda tells Che how “amazing” they were. Che thinks Miranda needs to cool down with some pot. Miranda refuses but Che convinces her to do a shotgun. Something definitely happens between Che and Miranda in that moment.
On their way home, Charlotte tries to talk to Carrie about Miranda’s drinking. She reveals to Carrie that she found those three empty mini bottles and Miranda had two glasses of wine before the show. Carrie doesn’t make much of Charlotte’s worry. Carrie is dropped off first, but she doesn’t go back to her place with Big. She decides to go back to her old apartment. “And just like that, I walked myself home,” Carrie’s voiceover says.