Bitcoin
Solana (SOL)- Best Crypto of 2021 By Its Massive Growth Rate
- Solana ranks as one of the best crypto’s of the year 2021.
- Despite many challenges, SOL’s growth rate and resiliency are inspiring.
- SOL is spiking high with a market value of $64.2 billion at present.
As cryptocurrencies are waving high, spreading its services across the world, it is also expected to be the future currencies as well. Crypto adoption is expanding as many individuals and businesses are very eager to invest in digital assets. On the other hand, Cryptocurrencies are facing strong challenges with strict regulations.
With such setbacks, Solana (SOL) popped up as one of the best cryptocurrency of 2021 by its growth and resiliency. Even though facing strong headwinds, SOL is ranking 5th, surging in prices even in the last 24 hours.
As 2021 is ending, Solana’s growth as been rising with unique developments portraying its network more attractive to the users. Notable crypto asset firms like Grayscale have invested on this special token to scale the network, apart from the series of funding rounds.
Furthermore, Solana agreed to a deal with Brave, an open source web browser in the market. This collaboration with Brave will provide private security to Solana’s wallets working on Brave’s Web3 desktop and mobile browsers in Q1 of 2022.
As Solana aims to be a user-friendly network, it launches many convenient developments for its users. In recent times, Solana foundation reports that the network’s transaction cost consumes less energy than a google search.
Moreover, in comparison with transactions at Ethereum, Solana acts as a solution for slow transactions and high costs. As per the record Solana processes over 2900 transactions per second. In addition, Solana is the world’s fastest blockchain platform recording a growing ecosystem in the crypto market.
Significantly, Solana is handling over 400 unique projects including Web3, DeFi, NFTs and others. Thus, with all such innovative developments, the nascent crypto asset is standing at $178.33, surging over 11.36% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, new analysis are predicting SOL will hit $600 by 2022 maintaining high records.
Bitcoin
Dorsey And Jay-Z’s Blind Trust To Fund Bitcoin Development Reveals Board Members
The 500 BTC blind trust announced its board of directors. Back in February, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z created the ₿trust with a clear mission. To “make bitcoin the internet’s currency.” The four individuals in charge of making that happen are now public knowledge. Three of them are from Nigeria, a country whose Central Bank prohibited banks to process Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies transactions. And is now one of the world’s leading P2P Bitcoin markets.
Related Reading | Spiral BTC Releases Lightning Development Kit. Jack Dorsey’s Puppet Promotes It
Bitcoin’s price was roughly $47K on February 12th. That day, Dorsey announced the blind trust via Twitter, “Jay-Z and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us.” It’s interesting that the blind trust uses Bitcoin as the unit of account. Who knows how much those 500 BTC might be worth in the future?
JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start: https://t.co/L4mRBryMJe
— jack⚡️ (@jack) February 12, 2021
In any case, Dorsey’s call for board directors received more than 7000 applicants.
The Blind Trust ’s Board Members
In the Tweet announcing the winners, Dorsey said. “I’m so grateful for you all and so inspired. They’ll now work towards defining the operating principles as they think about how to best distribute the 500 bitcoin towards development efforts.” As promised, the four candidates will have full autonomy and decide the direction and scope of the trust.
Announcing the ₿trust board: @actuallyCarlaKC, @ihate1999, @obi, & @ojomaochai! I’m so grateful for you all and so inspired. 🧡⚡️🌍
They’ll now work towards defining the operating principles as they think about how to best distribute the 500 bitcoin towards development efforts. https://t.co/jwbr4qQUZ2 pic.twitter.com/1MszEPdGKL
— jack⚡️ (@jack) December 15, 2021
The blind trust’s board members are: Ojoma Ochai, Obi Nwosu, Abubakar Nur Khalil, and Carla Kirk-Cohen, the only South African of the bunch. By just casually looking at their Twitter-feds it becomes obvious that they’re all thoroughly dedicated to Bitcoin already. Here, Nwosu explains how the Nigeria ban actually helped promote Bitcoin. Ochai, a hard-core cultural promoter, recommended Spiral to her followers and hinted at her designation. Kirk-Cohen is helping to train the next generation of African Bitcoin developers, and so did Nur Khalil, who’s a Bitcoin Core contributor.
A lot of people think that Bitcoin will go to zero because “GovErNmeNtS will ban it” @obi explains why Bitcoin actually gets stronger 💪 when governments try to hinder its adoption. pic.twitter.com/hD97KMZxMx
— 37 sats (@ck_SNARKs) November 23, 2021
As for reactions, Kirk-Cohen is the only one that hasn’t said anything yet. Nur Khalil, who’s only 22, said. “Thank you so much Jack for the opportunity!! I am really honored to work with this great team! Let’s get to work on building the future of Bitcoin and launching Africa into the forefront of the monetary revolution!!!” For her part, Ochai said. “Really excited to get going! Thanks to you Jack, Jay and all who made this happen! Look forward to working with fellow board members…” Finally, Nwosu said. “Thanks Jack and the team. Super excited to be a part of this vision, organization, and mission… and to finally be able to talk about it!”
Really excited to get going! Thanks to you Jack, Jay and all who made this happen! Look forward to working with fellow board members… https://t.co/kNYBQ33Vqi
— Ojoma (@ojomaochai) December 15, 2021
Conclusions And Questions
The original call for board members for the blind trust said they were “initially focused on teams in Africa & India.” Does the fact that there are no Indians in the group mean that the ₿trust will focus on Africa only? The continent is huge and each country in there has its own idiosyncrasies and special characteristics. What will the board choose? And speaking of that, will the board have total independence? The original post said “taking zero direction from us,” but, 500 BTC is a huge sum of money.
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
In any case, this blind trust will be one of the most interesting experiments developing over the next few years. And you can count on NewsBTC to keep you posted and informed of any new development.
Related Reading | Revisiting Dorsey’s Hyperinflation Tweet: Elon, Wood, Saylor, Balaji, Chip In
In any case, the world will thank Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z for this one. As podcaster Matt Odell said replying to Jack’s announcement, “I do not think people are properly appreciating how huge of an impact this initiative can have.”
Featured Image: The board members from Dorsey's tweet | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Surges Above $4K, Why Dips Could Turn Attractive
Ethereum is up 5% and the bulls pumped the price above $4,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue to rise if it stays above the $3,920 support.
- Ethereum gained pace for a move above the $3,850 and $3,920 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,840 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,920 support and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $3,800 and $3,850 resistance levels. ETH was able to gain pace after there was a close above the $3,850 level.
The bulls push the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $4,175 swing high to $3,666 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,840 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now trading above $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It tested the $4,050 resistance zone. The stated resistance is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $4,175 swing high to $3,666 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $4,080 level. A clear move above the $4,080 level could start a fresh increase in the near term. The next stop for the bulls could be $4,150. A close above the $4,150 level may possibly spark a move towards the $4,250 level. In the stated case, it could even rise towards the $4,350 level.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,050 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,960 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,920 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a clear break below the $3,920 support, the price could extend losses. The next major support is $3,880, below which the bears are likely to aim a test of $3,750.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is still well above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,050
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Spikes Higher, Why Bulls Could Aim Larger Increase To $52K
Bitcoin started an upside correction above the $48,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC could gain pace if there is a close above the $50,000 level.
- Bitcoin started a decent increase above the $47,500 and $48,000 levels.
- The price is now trading above $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $48,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate higher if there is a close above the $50,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Starts Recovery
Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the $47,500 resistance zone. BTC bulls gained strength for a move above the $48,000 resistance zone.
The upward move was such that the price broke the Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $48,762 swing high to $46,666 low. Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $48,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is testing the $49,250 resistance zone. It seems like the 1.236 Fib extension level of the recent decline from the $48,762 swing high to $46,666 low is acting as a resistance.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $49,500 level. The next key resistance could be $50,000. A proper break above the $50,000 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next key resistance is near the $51,200 level, above which the price may possibly rise towards $52,000.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $49,250 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $48,250 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
The first major support is now forming near the $48,000 level. The main support is now near $47,500. A downside break below the $47,500 support may perhaps start a fresh decline in the near term. In the stated case, it could decline towards the $45,000 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $48,250, followed by $47,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $49,250, $50,000 and $52,000.
Solana (SOL)- Best Crypto of 2021 By Its Massive Growth Rate
St. Louis County has over $800K left over from COVID gift card program
Belleville daycare under investigation after letting toddler leave alone
Dorsey And Jay-Z’s Blind Trust To Fund Bitcoin Development Reveals Board Members
St. Louis air travelers face unusual December weather
High winds flip truck loaded with liquor in southwest Missouri
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
Missouri daycare worker accused of dropping, slapping 10-month-old
Vigil planned for Amazon workers killed in warehouse collapse
Wendy Williams ‘Feeling Better’ & Plans On Making ‘Big Comeback’ To Show
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.