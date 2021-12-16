News
Sonia Chang-Diaz wants to make public transit free in Massachusetts
The path to a greener, more sustainable and equitable future in Massachusetts starts with a free T — actually free public transit across every region of the Bay State, according to a new climate policy platform released by state senator and candidate for governor Sonia Chang-Diaz.
“Fare free mass transit it is just a piece of the puzzle but one of the most immediate things we can do both to hasten our response to climate change and also to touch the everyday lives of so many Bay Staters and people sitting in soul-crushing commutes,” the Jamaica Plain Democrat said.
The idea of free public transit, though “bold” as Chang-Diaz put it, is not new to Massachusetts politics. Newly sworn-in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a fellow progressive, first floated the idea in 2019 and ran on it in her recent successful race. This month, Wu earned council approval to spend $8 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to make three city bus lines free for two years.
Chang-Diaz dodged the question about how the state might cover the cost of cutting fares, but said it would be a gradual changeover to a free system. she, too, would start with buses, she told the Herald.
In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the MBTA’s $2.08 billion in revenues. The state operates 11 other regional transit authorities, which Chang-Diaz’s plan would also eventually make free. Emissions from cars, trucks and buses account for 40% of the Bay State’s carbon emissions, studies show. And its Black and brown residents most often forced to live with the consequences of that pollution, Chang-Diaz said.
A plan to build the much-discussed East-West rail — a price tag the state has put at about $2.4 billion to $4.6 billion — is also included in Chang Diaz’s platform.
Chang-Diaz’s 11-page climate policy platform, dubbed “The Green New Deal for Massachusetts,” also aims to slash carbon emissions sooner than state law currently requires, creates a green jobs pipeline to educate people and build a workforce for solar, wind and other renewable energy sectors in an effort to “capitalize on this enormous economic opportunity right in front of us.”
“Environmental justice is not just about making sure low-income communities and communities of color are not bearing the brunt — as they have historically — of pollution, risks of heat waves, flooding and storm vulnerabilities… but it’s also about making sure environmental justice communities are first in line for capturing the benefits,” Chang-Diaz said, noting that includes well-paying jobs and cheaper transportation.
Her plan hits on several of the same points already raised by her Democratic opponent in the governor’s race: former state Sen. Benjamin Downing.
Downing was the first of the three declared Democrats to drop a policy plan. His would push Massachusetts to 100% clean energy by 2040 — a decade before the net-zero emissions target set in the sweeping climate law Gov. Charlie Baker signed last month. Chang-Diaz plan makes the same commitment.
Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor and political adviser also running for governor, has yet to publish a policy on the environment, instead focusing on housing, jobs and education.
State law requires greenhouse gas emissions to be at least 50% lower than 1990 levels by 2030, at least 75% lower by 2040 and at least 85% lower by 2050. To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the state will have to make up the remainder through strategies like carbon banking.
But Chang-Diaz brushed off the similarities between the two policy platforms saying “there’s bound to be overlap” in responding to the growing climate crisis.
“The most important thing is the ability to mobilize coalitions to get thnigs done in and out of the State House — something I have a 12-year record doing,” Chang-Diaz said.
News
Mile, 2-mile events should highlight indoor track season
With only a handful of meets and many athletes opting out last winter, the best way to gauge what could happen this winter is to look at the movers and shakers of last spring’s track campaign.
One look at those results and chances are there should be some rumblings at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The most intriguing events should be the boys’ mile and 2-mile. There are a slew of sub-4:25 milers back, including Nashoba’s Freddy Collins, Aidan Ross of Uxbridge, Northampton’s Riley Cole, Zach Utz of Martha’s Vineyard, Ben Stratton of Wakefield, Kadyn Kabuga of Billerica and Methuen’s Freddy Coleman.
Some may opt for the 2-mile and vice versa from the “deuce” runners in the spring. The field is a deep one with sub-9:20 speedsters Nathan Lopez and Charlie Tuttle of St. John’s Prep, Catholic Memorial’s Christopher Sullivan, Sam Burgess of Framingham and Needham’s Kyler McNatt. And with Northbridge sophomore Marcus Reilly possibly in the mix, the possibilities become more compelling.
South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke is the best returning sprinter and is known for a lightning-fast start out of the blocks. Randolph’s Jayden Phillips and Tre Hammork of Lincoln-Sudbury will be looking to dethrone Clarke. Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez and Jason Bois of St. John’s Prep should be dominant in the hurdles, while Greenfield’s Liviu Mihailicenco and Avery Warshaw head the high jump field.
On the girls’ side, Newton South’s Amelia Everett heads a strong mile lineup with Weston’s Julie Hohenberg, Aisling Callahan of North Andover, Concord-Carlisle’s Samantha Evans, Shae Regan of Littleton, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi, Notre Dame’s Paige Joyce and Hingham’s Pria Parker.
The 2-mile is loaded as well with the likes of Whitinsville’s Molly Lashley, Caroline Collins of Nashoba, Wakefield’s Samantha Seabury and Ella Bates of Weymouth.
Grace Hanafin of Burlington will be someone to watch in the sprints along with Westford’s Elliana Tweedie, Abington’s Maria Wood, Kiyanni Simas of Milford and Acton-Boxboro’s Melissa White. Megan Webb of Wellesley should be strong in the hurdles and long jump and Old Rochester’s Jennifer Williams could have a big winter on the Reggie Lewis infield in the hurdles.
Along with Webb and Simas, the long jump features Grace Carroll of Westford, Martha’s Vineyard’s Anabelle Biggs and Mansfield’s Anna Buckley.
The graduation of Framingham’s terrific high jumper, Sophie Albright, leaves the technical event wide open. Plenty of talent remains, however, with Mari McBride of Lexington, Peabody’s Lindsey Wilson, Gabriella Julien of Stoughton, Pentucket’s Emily Rubio and Grace Plumer of Hampshire.
The shot put is full of returnees and looks to be anyone’s event to take hold, including Sabis International’s Michaela Denson, Tess Rancourt of Greenfield, Burlington’s Brooke Bibbo, Jadah Stokes of Springfield, Skye Petrie-Cameron of Newton North and Jaliyah Burns of Marshfield.
News
Too cold to dine or drink outside? Not at these heated patios
With temperatures finally dipping below freezing, it actually feels like winter.
A raging pandemic has resulted in an increasing willingness among restaurant customers to embrace the cold — with the help of proper gear and heating, of course.
Here are a few local restaurants and breweries that plan to keep their outdoor spaces rocking all winter long.
The Market at Malcolm Yards
The new Prospect Park food hall has a rigged out fireplace on their string-lighted patio. Sit around these futuristic fireballs while you sip a beer from their beer wall.
501 30 Ave S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.com
Tony Donatell Restaurants
Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen and Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley have covered and heated patios, free of drafts.
Whiskey Inferno: 14425 Minnesota 13, Savage; 952-855-4665; whiskeyinferno.com
Bourbon Butcher: 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington; 651-344-7600; bourbonbutcher.com
Tequila Butcher: 590 West 79th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-6127; tequilabutcher.com
Mezcalito Butcher: 14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley; 952-236-8115; mezcalitobutcher.com
Waldmann Brewery
Between Waldmann’s historic taproom and brewbarn there’s a Biergarten space stocked with overhead infrared heaters — one of the largest installations in the Twin Cities, according to owner Tom Schroeder. Along with the heaters, Waldmann offers three smokeless solo firepits to chill around and free insulated thermal seat pads to warm your tush.
445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857; waldmannbrewery.com
Smack Shack
The original location of this seafood haven offers a covered patio and heaters all year-round.
603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com
Urban Growler Brewing Co.
This woman-owned brewery offers an outdoor fire ring in their beer garden.
2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793; urbangrowlerbrewing.com
The Gnome Craft Pub
The Selby Ave staple is embracing the cold weather, both in its patio and its beer menu. Once the snow starts to settle, The Gnome will make “dome dining” available to guests. On the patio, there’s large fireplaces, fire pits and heaters. Along with these outdoor patio opps, there’s also 20-plus pokeable peers available on tap. For those unfamiliar with beer poking, a poker gets heated in a fire then stuck into a pint of beer. The poker caramelizes the sugars, lending a less bitter and sweeter (but not cloying whatsoever) flavor to the beverage. Patrons can poke their own beers near the fireplace.
498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4233; thegnomepub.com
St. Paul Brewing
St. Paul Brewing is ready for the winter with a 30×50 foot tent rigged with propane heaters and seating. There will also be smaller pop-up tents with vignette seating around a fire pit. According to St. Paul Brewing, it will still be cold enough for a jacket on the patio but “sheltered enough to comfortably sit outdoors.”
688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com
Red Rabbit
Eat your Bucatini on Red Rabbit’s heated patio. Hot alcoholic beverages contribute to the cozy factor.
788 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-5995; redrabbitmn.com
News
Guregian: The Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for
FOXBORO — The Colts want to see what Mac Jones can do.
Well, take a number.
So does everyone else in New England. And so does every team that comes up against the Patriots.
Their goal has been to make the rookie throw the football.
Thus far, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels haven’t had to go to that well. More to the point, they haven’t had to let Mac air it out to win a game.
And if current trends continue, don’t hold your breath waiting for a Jones’ launch party on Saturday night.
If the Patriots’ defense continues to play the way it has, Jones will continue to aid wins as a game manager.
During the recent seven-game win streak, in fact, the Patriots have only trailed once heading into the fourth quarter. And even then, the Chargers were only up 17-16 on Halloween.
So, while the Colts are game-planning to push Jones to the forefront, there hasn’t been a huge need for the rookie quarterback to sling it around the lot thus far. Prior to his three-throw effort against the Bills in gusty conditions, Jones averaged 29 attempts per game the previous six games.
That’s a decent amount, but nothing like the 54 heaves Josh Allen put up against the Buccaneers Sunday, feverishly trying to rally the Bills from a 24-3 halftime deficit during an eventual overtime loss.
Thanks to the Patriots’ defense keeping opposing offenses in check, along with the success of the run game, McDaniels has been able to manage Jones, and not have him throw a majority of the time.
While the Patriots trailed on several occasions during the first six games of the season, there was only one game during that stretch where they were behind by more than a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.
That was Week 3 against New Orleans, with the Saints up 21-6 with a quarter to go.
So for the most part, McDaniels has been able to bring Jones along at a slow and steady pace, throwing when the occasion warrants it.
Ultimately, there’s been a healthy mix of pass and run, with more emphasis on the latter in recent weeks.
The Colts can talk all they want about making the Patriots one-dimensional, but actually making it happen is another story.
The Bills, who sport a higher-rated run defense than the Colts, couldn’t keep a lid on the Patriots’ ground game. They routinely loaded the box, and still had trouble. The scoreboard also wasn’t in their favor.
So let’s see what the Colts can do. It might not have been the best thing for linebacker Bobby Okereke to tip their hand, but again, it’s the same strategy the Patriots have faced every week with opposing defenses.
They all want to do the same thing — make Mac throw!
If the Colts can shut down the Patriots’ ground attack, forcing longer distances on second and third down, good for them. Mission accomplished.
But there’s also another element here: be careful what you wish for.
They’re assuming Jones won’t be able to handle it. They’re assuming Jones won’t be able to beat them.
Again, be careful what you wish for.
Jones has looked pretty good running the no-huddle in drives before halftime. More times than not, he’s produced points.
While the three pass attempts against Buffalo raised some flags, the Indy game will be played in a dome. So no wind, and no weather.
Sirius XM NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots is also interested to see how Jones does in certain situations, but believes from what he’s seen, the rookie will be able to handle himself.
“Does Bill Belichick think (Mac) can throw? Of course. They’ve already seen him,” Wilcots said when reached Wednesday. “He can throw, he’s accurate, makes good decisions. He’s had some games with some high completion percentages … so, can he throw? The answer is yes.”
Who knows, maybe McDaniels starts Jones in an empty backfield with five wide, and lets the kid fire away.
It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots let the Colts load up the box to stop the run, and have Jones pick them apart using play-action.
He’s been effective with that, so if the Colts want to go all out to stop the run, that’ll play right into the hands of Jones making play-action throws, especially on the early downs.
As it is, most metrics suggest the Patriots will want to throw more in this game given the Colts are better at stopping the run than the pass. The trick will be not getting behind in the game, and making gains on early downs.
“Here’s the nuance of it. The Colts have a good defense. So can Mac throw against defenses playing behind the sticks?” said Wilcots. “I doubt Belichick wants him in situations throwing third-and-long, or coming from behind by 14 with four minutes to go. That’s what I’d call the nuance to what you don’t want Mac Jones doing right now.”
Ultimately, the answer for the offensive game plan is this: doing whatever is necessary to win. If it means relying more on Jones, so be it.
If it means continuing to play bully ball, and beating the Colts’ defense at its so-called strength, they’ll go that way, too.
“I don’t think you know exactly what they’re going to do, they mix it up pretty good,” Belichick said when asked if taking shorter gains was the way to go given the Colts haven’t allowed many explosive plays on defense. “We just gotta read the coverages, do a good job with our pass protection, run good routes, have good spacing … and read the play wherever the coverage tells (Mac) to go.
“That’s where he should go. That’s what he’s trying to do, and what we’re trying to get him to do.”
Saturday night, let’s all see what Mac can do.
Sonia Chang-Diaz wants to make public transit free in Massachusetts
Mile, 2-mile events should highlight indoor track season
Too cold to dine or drink outside? Not at these heated patios
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Surges Amid Second Stablecoin Launch
Guregian: The Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for
BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic schedule
Mastrodonato: David Ortiz belongs in the Hall of Fame, only purists could argue otherwise
As COVID cases surge in NFL, can Ravens avoid another outbreak? ‘We’ve been extra cautious.’
To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
How Scary Is Decentralisation?
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.