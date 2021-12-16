Connect with us

Spatial Receives $25 Million to Pivot to NFTS, Build the Metaverse

1 min ago

Spatial Receives $25 Million to Pivot to NFTS, Build the Metaverse
“Immersive NFT” bozo island will drop Thursday. Photo by Spatial

Spatial, previously an augmented and virtual reality enterprise platform, received an additional $25 million in funding to pivot to NFTs and develop the creative side of the metaverse.

Spacial’s NFT Genesis launched Wednesday to give digital creators the opportunity to participate in a limited-edition NFT environment and “own a piece of the metaverse.” The new “immersive NFT” Bozo Island will drop Thursday. The company has raised $50 million total in funding to pursue NFT exhibitions, conferences, and “brand experiences” in the metaverse. New investors include Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, and Korea Investment Partners. 

Facebook rebranded as Meta in October to emphasize its focus on building out the metaverse. Niantic, a San Francisco-based developer, recently raised $300 million in funding to work on its vision for the metaverse. On Monday, Nike purchased a virtual shoe company that specializes in NFTs and sneakers for the metaverse (the shoes do not physically exist.) Spatial’s announcement underscores the massive business interest in the metaverse. The company is also focused on cultivating “free and open” digital spaces for people to connect. 

“We’ve gone from an AR/VR platform focused on enterprise productivity to a web/VR platform linking digital creators and the broader NFT economy,” Spatial’s Head of Business Jacob Loewenstein said. “Why? Because the metaverse will be far beyond a meeting space. We’re witnessing this trend in the creator economy from the inside and can see the huge opportunity as power moves into the hands of these creators.”

Cathedral Festival of Lights canceled for Wednesday night

5 mins ago

December 16, 2021

Cathedral Festival of Lights canceled for Wednesday night
The Cathedral Festival of Lights scheduled for tonight at the Cathedral of St. Paul has been canceled due to forecasted severe weather. All tickets for “Starry Night” on Dec. 15 will be honored on any of the remaining nights, Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 16-19.

The event wraps the Cathedral of St. Paul with a sound and light show. For more info: cathedralheritagefoundation.org.

In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm devastation

9 mins ago

December 16, 2021

In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden saw firsthand the striking devastation in two Kentucky towns rendered unrecognizable by deadly tornadoes as he offered prayers and comfort Wednesday to residents left homeless and their lives uprooted.

In Dawson Springs, Biden walked through piles of debris. Shattered Christmas decorations were tangled up with shards of furniture and strewn clothing. Trees were uprooted among homes reduced to rubble. Over the sounds of heavy machinery engaged in cleanup just blocks away, the president stopped to speak with storms victims, including a young girl clutching an American flag.

Biden came over to a family sitting before a home without a roof or windows, and also spoke to a group of police officers. He offered hugs to an older couple.

Earlier, in Mayfield, among the dozens of communities pummeled by the storm, the president held hands with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a pastor in prayer. A family that had gathered in front of a destroyed home talked with Biden, who told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery. On Mayfield’s main street, Biden spoke with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”

Biden also took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar. “I’m here to listen,” he said.

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.

Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”

“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.

Despite the president’s push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let’s go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.

But Biden’s stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.

Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building, hoped to catch Biden in Mayfield.

“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” she said. “I hope he does.”

Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.

While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what’ is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.

Across the United States, it’s been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.

The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.

The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year’s end.

Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.

Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Dakota County Library drops late fines for children, teens

13 mins ago

December 16, 2021

Dakota County Library drops late fines for children, teens
The Dakota County Library will soon stop charging fines on children and teen items returned past their due dates in an effort to attract more users.

The library system operates branches throughout the county and is now looking to expand access after the coronavirus pandemic prompted earlier cutbacks. In early January, the system will begin easing youth late fees and will expand hours for many branches on Sundays.

“We are constantly working to expand access for the community to all of our services,” Dakota County Library Director Margaret Stone said in a statement.

Libraries elsewhere — St. Paul Public Library system went fine-free in 2018 — which removed overdue fines saw an increase in membership, visitors and usage. Dakota County hopes that will be the same when it lifts its fines for youth beginning Jan. 3.

Meanwhile, Sunday hours — from 1 to 5 p.m. — will return to all but two Dakota County Library branches on Jan. 9. Those remaining closed on Sundays are the Farmington and Inver Glen branches.

