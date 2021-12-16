St. Paul City Council paves way for 5-story apartment building at Selby and Aldine

The NFL has officially hit the home stretch as everyone is on the field for the remaining four weeks of the season. And while there are a couple juicy matchups — Saturday night being at the top of the list — there’s a lot of duds here. Five of the 16 games have spreads in the double digits and then you have matchups like Houston-Jacksonville in a race to challenge Detroit for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Patriots at Indianapolis (-2.5) — Saturday night has been a frequent spot for the Patriots in the playoffs over the years, now they get one in the regular season. The Pats were laying points for this spot last week but are now getting nearly a field goal. The front seven is going to have to rise to the occasion as the Colts will just keep handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor all night long. The carrot is there to turn next week’s rematch with Buffalo into a hat and T-shirt game. Patriots, 26-24.

Kansas City (-3) at L.A. Chargers — The AFC had been hoping it wouldn’t happen, but the Chiefs’ offense seems to be finding its rhythm. Chiefs, 31-24.

Las Vegas (-1.5) at Cleveland — The Rams managed to circle the wagons following a slew of COVID cases (and had a bunch more positives Tuesday), but this is the Browns we’re talking about. But were the Raiders broken by the Chiefs rout? Is there any reason not to move this game back at least a day off its Saturday afternoon spot? Because I have to. Browns, 20-17.

Washington at Philadelphia (-7) — Coming off the bye, the Eagles are the healthier of the two teams. Taylor Heinicke got banged up against the Cowboys and Kyle Allen just went on the COVID list. Eagles, 24-14.

Carolina at Buffalo (-10.5) — Just a reminder to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots game is next week. Worry about the Panthers first. Not that they shouldn’t take care of business, but this is also a team that lost in Jacksonville. Bills, 24-14.

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-10) — The Dolphins get to fatten up on a Jets team that is simply grounded and lacks an engine. Dolphins, 26-10.

Dallas (-10.5) at N.Y. Giants — There’s been a lot of bad football by the home teams in the Meadowlands this year. Really a shame they weren’t playing one another. Dallas could wrap up the NFC East with a win and Washington-Philadelphia tie (we love chaos around here). Cowboys, 38-16.

Tennessee (-1.5) at Pittsburgh — The extra days off could do a team like the Steelers a world of help as they remain a half-game out of the playoffs. The Titans barely broke a sweat and have thoughts of the top seed still in their head. Titans, 17-14.

Houston at Jacksonville (-3.5) — It’s far from the most wonderful time of year in Jacksonville. Texans, 24-17.

Arizona (-12.5) at Detroit — If there’s a team to bounce back against, one making a beeline to the No. 1 pick would be near the top of the list. But the way the Cardinals handled that final drive Monday night has to be cause for concern when all the teams have a pulse. Cardinals, 35-21.

Atlanta at San Francisco (-9) — Big win for the 49ers last week to start on the right side of .500. Think they avoid the letdown, but might not get to the number against a Falcons squad that is tied for the final playoff spot. 49ers, 27-21.

Cincinnati at Denver (-2.5) — Couple of 7-6 teams that find themselves outside the playoff picture at the moment. Going to stay bullish on the Bengals. Bengals, 23-21.

Green Bay (-4.5) at Baltimore — Someone on the Ravens’ defense won’t be able to help himself and give Aaron Rodgers a discount doublecheck after a sack and the Packers will pull away from there. Even if Lamar Jackson plays, he’s not going to be full strength and the Ravens need his mobility. Packers, 28-20.

Seattle at L.A. Rams (-4.5) — Amazing result for the Rams given the COVID news from earlier in the day. Remaining in the NFC West title picture will help avoid a potential letdown, but it’s hard to point any direction when who might be unavailable is still in doubt. Rams, 23-20.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-10.5) — The Buccaneers at home this year have been nearly a sure thing — opening night the only thing making it nearly. With the No. 1 seed in play, can’t see that changing this week. Buccaneers, 41-20.

Minnesota (-3.5) at Chicago — What a dud for Monday night. Getting the Bears in prime time for a second straight week is not what the viewers had in mind. Vikings, 27-14.

Looking down the road, Patriots laying two for next week’s rematch with the herd from Buffalo.

LAST WEEK: 9-5-0 (.643)

SEASON: 97-110-1 (.469)

Lines used are from FanDuel Sportsbook.