Starting against Bengals’ Joe Mixon, Broncos know improved run defense important in playoff push

There appears to be two schools of thought in the NFL this year about how to distribute running back carries: The Broncos Way and The Cincinnati Way.

The Broncos’ Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams enter Sunday’s critical game against the Bengals with 159 and 155 carries, respectively, while Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon has a league-high 245 rush attempts.

If the Broncos are to stay in playoff contention, they have to tighten up their rush defense, starting with Mixon.

“We’ve been doing a good job of keeping the scores down for the most part,” coach Vic Fangio said. “There is still lot of improvement we can make, particularly in defending the run. We’ve never had a great stretch there this year, especially after we lost (starting inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson).

“That’s an area we need to shore up and get better at.”

The Broncos enter Week 15 ranked 11th in rushing yards allowed per game (123.1) and eighth in yards per carry (4.57).

Mixon should be available to carry a significant workload. In post-bye wins at Las Vegas and against Pittsburgh, he carried a combined 58 times for 288 yards and four touchdowns. But in losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco, when the Bengals were first-half no-shows and had to chase the game, he was limited to 37 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown.

During their 3-0 start, the Broncos’ rush defense statistics were salty because they played with a lead. The New York teams (Giants and Jets) and Jacksonville combined to carry only 48 times, gaining 178 yards (49.3 per game and 3.7 per carry) and recording two explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards).

But when the Broncos went up in class, so did their rushing yards allowed.

Games 4-7 (all losses) — 121 rushes for 517 yards (129.3 per game and 4.3 yards per carry), five touchdowns and seven explosive carries.

A key component were season-ending torn pectoral injuries to Jewell (Week 2) and Johnson (Week 6). Say what you will — and much has been — about their ability in coverage, but they were run-game enforcers whom Fangio trusted totally.

Since Jewell and Johnson were lost, the Broncos have played musical chairs at inside linebacker.

Justin Strnad started five games, but didn’t impress and has played only 26 snaps in the last six games.

Micah Kiser started at Cleveland in Week 7, but didn’t make it through the first half (groin injury).

Baron Browning (injured throughout training camp) and Kenny Young (acquired Oct. 25 from the Los Angeles Rams) have started the last six games together, but Young is in the concussion protocol. Jonas Griffith would start in his place.

Since the Broncos broke their four-game losing streak, their rush defense has been similar to their win-loss form — up and down.

They gave up 190 yards total in wins over Washington and Dallas, but were gashed for 216 yards in a loss to Philadelphia. Detroit was set up to run well until the game got out of hand and the Lions finished with 118 yards on 21 carries (three explosive rushes).

Next up is Mixon, who ranks second in rushing yards (1,036) and third in touchdowns (12).

Fangio said Mixon’s first-quarter tape is as impressive as his fourth-quarter tape.

“That’s kind of the way he is,” he said. “He has good size (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) for a back. Good balance and cutting ability. Runs hard.”

In addition to Young, the Broncos are monitoring defensive end Dre’Mont Jones’ foot injury, and they know containing Mixon it’s a full-unit effort.

“Mixon is a great running back,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “He’s hard to bring down with the first guy. It’s going to be challenge and we have to make sure we’re up for it.”