Strong winds blow warmth, chance of tornadoes into Midwest
By MARGERY A. BECK
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A powerful storm system ushered in strong winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes across the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, with temperatures posed to set record highs in some places only days before the official start of winter.
Forecasters predicted likely record-breaking high temperatures in the mid-70s for much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri. The warmth came with dangerous winds and threats of violent storms, on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing at least 88 people.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts topping 80 mph (129 kph) were recorded in the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas. The National Weather Service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph (172 kph) Wednesday morning.
The high winds whipped up dust storms that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation said, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Hay, as well as several other roads.
Officials also warned of a dangerous fire risk along the western edge of the weather system, where conditions were dry.
“Essentially, if there are any fires today, it’s going to be next to impossible — if not impossible — to keep them under control, just because of the wind,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jordan Thies, based Hastings, Nebraska, said. “For our neck of the woods, this is about as bad as it gets.”
Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures, much like what’s happening, are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a specific event like this storm sytem to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection
Damaging winds were likely to bring down trees and power lines, leading to power outages, the weather service warned. Some schools in Kansas and Nebraska canceled in-person classes, and dozens of schools in Iowa and Nebraska were closing early in anticipation of bad weather.
In the Southwest, strong winds took down power lines in Shiprock, New Mexico, knocking out power to residents across the Navajo Nation.
National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Ferguson, based in Amarillo, Texas, described the system as a “pretty quick-hitting wind storm.” Blowing dust drastically cutting visibility in the Texas Panhandle, where Sherman County Sheriff Ted Allen said all roads in and out of the county had been closed. In the Oklahoma Panhandle, the state Department of Transportation reported the main road north from Boise City into Colorado was closed because of collisions and downed power lines.
Officials urged people to bring in or secure holiday decorations, trash cans and outdoor furniture, which they said could become hazardous projectiles in the strong winds.
The winds and storms were expected to move quickly east, Thies said. After that, forecasters expect temperatures to plunge, with below freezing tempetures in the northern Plains.
___
Associated Press writers Ken Miller, based in Oklahoma City, Margaret Stafford, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and Terry Wallace, based in Dallas, contributed to this report.
Dolphins sign embattled Raiders first-round pick, former Aquinas star cornerback to practice squad
The Miami Dolphins signed cornerback and former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to a source.
Arnette, a South Florida local who played high school football at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas, was released by the Raiders in November after an online video of him brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone went viral.
Arnette was the No. 19 pick in the 2020 NFL draft coming out of Ohio State. In his second NFL season, he had been on injured reserve since Week 4 with a groin injury, and he played just 13 games with the Raiders before his release. He started seven of his nine games played as a rookie in 2020, and he has collected 23 tackles and four passes defensed over his two seasons.
In four seasons at Ohio State, Arnette had five interceptions and 140 tackles with 22 pass deflections.
A three-star recruit out of St. Thomas, he was originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the Buckeyes on National Signing Day in 2015.
Arnette was viewed by most as a reach when Las Vegas took him as high as it did in the 2020 draft. His release on Nov. 8 made it so both of the Raiders’ 2020 first-round picks that draft — wide receiver Henry Ruggs being the other — were released this season. Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving after his involvement in a high-speed collision killed a woman on Nov. 2.
Arnette was seen at Dolphins practice earlier Wednesday, shaking hands with players and coaches on his first day at Miami’s facilities. Not yet given a jersey number with the team, he wore a No. 10 practice jersey.
The Dolphins have cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Justin Coleman, Trill Williams and Noah Igbinoghene on the active roster. Jamal Perry and Elijah Campbell are on injured reserve, and Miami also has Javaris Davis and Chris Milton on the practice squad.
John Ross, Oshane Ximines test positive, more players absent from Giants practice
The COVID-19 virus is racing through the NFL, and it isn’t sparing the Giants.
Coach Joe Judge said the Giants had two more player positives as of Wednesday morning: wide receiver John Ross and edge rusher Oshane Ximines.
They also have several unidentified close contacts, possibly dating back to wideout Kadarius Toney’s positive test, which the club discovered while flying home Monday as a team.
Several Giants were missing from Wednesday’s practice, too, including starters Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Aaron Robinson and Xavier McKinney. Robinson and McKinney are unvaccinated.
The NFL had seven teams in enhanced COVID protocols as of Wednesday morning due to outbreaks: the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, L.A. Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield both were revealed as positive tests Wednesday.
The Giants have ramped up protocols in response to their own issues.
All personnel are wearing masks inside the building. They’re holding spaced-out meetings inside their practice bubble instead of using their standard meeting rooms at the facility. And Judge is considering going virtual with meetings, as well. He plans to speak to the captains to discuss the best way to proceed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
While COVID affects Dolphins at running back, safety, Miami could get injured players back at those positions
The Miami Dolphins began the week of practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets with four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, but they have injured players at their same positions that could return.
While running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay are in the NFL’s COVID protocols, fellow running back Malcolm Brown returned to practice Wednesday. Coach Brian Flores announced he would at his press conference ahead of Wednesday drills after stating on Monday he was hopeful Brown could practice this week.
Brown had 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games, three of them starts before injuring his quadriceps on Oct. 24 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The other Dolphin on the COVID list is rookie starting safety Jevon Holland. As the team prepares for his potential absence, Miami could be getting back its other starting safety in Brandon Jones.
Jones was again at practice after missing the team’s past two games before last Sunday’s bye with an elbow injury.
“We’ll take this day to day,” Flores said of Jones. “If he’s available, then he’ll be out there. If he’s not, then the next guy will step in and play. Brandon’s eager to get out there and play. He’s doing everything he can from a rehab and training standpoint.”
Veteran safety Eric Rowe played in Jones’ spot in Dolphins wins over the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Replacing Holland at free safety could present another challenge.
“This is why we practice guys in multiple positions,” Flores said. “If this situation occurs, the next guy will step in and play. That may be a variety of players, but we feel good about the guys in that room, but it’s about preparations. It’s about how we practice.”
Other safeties on Miami’s active roster include Will Parks and Clayton Fejedelem, who contributes largely on special teams. Former University of Miami standout Sheldrick Redwine is also available for an elevation from the practice squad and had a previous stint on the team’s 53-man roster.
With Brown looking to potentially return, former Hurricanes star Duke Johnson is the one running back on the active roster as of Wednesday. Johnson, a veteran in his seventh NFL season that was bumped up as a COVID-19 replacement, has been on the practice squad throughout the season and was elevated the last time Miami played the Jets.
“He’s a professional,” Flores said. “He’s had a lot of production in this league. He’s preparing, and he always prepares as if he’s going to play. If he gets the opportunity, hopefully he’s put himself in position to take advantage of it, but that happens over the course of the week.”
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Hunter Long were not seen during the media viewing portion of the team’s Wednesday walkthrough. Parker was taking a veteran rest day.
This story will be updated.
