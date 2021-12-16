‘The Challenge’: CT Hints He May Be Taking A Break From The Show After Season 37 Win

For the second season in a row, CT Tamburello is a ‘Challenge’ champion. We caught up with him EXCLUSIVELY about the big win and what’s next!
CT Tamburello won back-to-back seasons of The Challenge after coming out victorious with partner Kaycee Clark on the season finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. However, after competing in eight of the past nine seasons, it might be time for a break. “I’ve done a lot in a row, [my son] CJ is older now, I’m having a good year…I think I’m going to enjoy it for a little bit,” CT told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The Challenge is always going to be my home, don’t get me wrong, but let’s spend some time with family and try some other things. I’m branching out, finally, and getting the courage to do other things besides the show. I have a movie coming out and we just wrapped filming.”
After struggling for several years, CT is in a good place in his life outside the show, which makes him hesitant about leaving to film another season, too. “I don’t want to say I’m going to close the book — never say never — but I can honestly say I won the game and I won at life in general,” he admitted. “I got my life back together. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I finally feel like I’m in a really, really good place in my life. I wanted to come back [to the show] to win and prove to myself that this isn’t the end. By doing well on The Challenge, I feel like I can do well in life, too.”
Overcoming mental health struggles is what part of what got CT to such a positive place, too. He added, “When I turned 40, I had a midlife breakthrough. But instead of taking a trip or getting a car, I went to the doctor. I was like, ‘Something’s wrong with me.’ So after every test humanly possible, the doctor’s like..it’s in your head. It’s mental health. It’s been a long road since then and I’m really proud to go from this dark hole I was in to where I am now. If I were to ride off into the sunset, I could walk away wiht my head held high.”
This season’s final challenge required the players to work as individuals, on teams and in pairs. In the end, there were three pairs competing for the $1 million prize, and whoever won could decide whether they wanted to share the winnings with second (Kyle Christie and Tori Deal) and third (Devin Walker and Emy Alupei) place. CT and Kaycee decided to keep $800,000 for themselves and give each of the other teams $100,000. When it came down to it, CT said it wasn’t a question — he and Kaycee knew they would be giving up some of their prize.
“I know what it’s like to go all that way and not get any money,” CT explained. “And, in all fairness, this challenge was a lot different for me. I wasn’t just thrown into the fire where I was public enemy number one. I can honestly say, if it wasn’t for Kaycee and Devin and Kyle and everybody that was there, my road to the final would’ve been a hell of a lot harder. So it only seemed fair. And I’m not going to pick favorites [so we split it evenly].”
CT also admitted that he was “surprised” at how well the veteran alliance stuck together this season, and said he “did not expect” it to play out that way. When it came to all the vets teaming up, the move was a no-brainer for the five-time champion. “I’ll take whatever I can get because I’m usually just a lone wolf,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve been anybody’s number one. So to finally feel like I’m part of something, I’m like…f*** yeah, just let me know what you want me to do!”
Season 37 of The Challenge continues with the reunion show, which airs on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.
A Nevada woman and an ex-CNN producer have been charged with sexually abusing a child.
Heather Carriker, 48, and former CNN producer John Griffin are charged with child abuse, sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a minor under 14.
Carriker is accused of providing a child victim to Griffin who was indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged sex crimes with underage girls.
Henderson police in Nevada arrested Carriker in August 2020, according to 8NewsNow.
Prosecutor’s say Carriker took $3,000 from Griffin in June 2020 to transport a 9-year-old girl from Nevada to Boston. Carriker and the girl were met at the airport by Griffin in his red Tesla and driven to his ski cabin in Ludlow, Vermont.
Once there, the child was directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity with both adults, according to federal prosecutors in the news release.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Griffin worked with disgraced news anchor Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “New Day” from the show’s launch in 2013. CNN fired Griffin after he was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.
Cuomo was fired by CNN earlier this month for digging up dirt on women who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.
Florence Pugh is heating up our screens in ‘Hawkeye’ and lighting up our feeds with a fresh blonde chop. See photos of the stylish new ‘do here!
Blonds have more fun! Florence Pugh has lightened up recently, sharing a freshly chopped blonde look to her Instagram on Wednesday. The actress, who has delighted fans with her debut on Hawkeye recently, stunned in the fresh look, sharing three separate photos of the new style on her page. “Merry Christmas kisses,” the actress wrote in the caption, serving two separate angles of the look in the first two photos and kissing at the camera for the last image.
In the pics, Florence echoed ’90s style with the short blonde cut with pieces sticking up and out to the sides. She also wore a royal blue faux fur zip-up jacket for the social share, sporting a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses with gold rims plus small gold hoops and a nose ring.
Fans went wild for the photos, with one person hilarious writing, “Cause of death: these photos.” Another user wrote how they “love the blonde” while an additional fan said she’s “setting a new trend.” The sexy chic look comes after the Don’t WorryDarling actress made her debut on the new Disney+ series Hawkeye this week. Fans have been loving the Brit’s take in the Marvel series, and her switch back to blonde after she recently showed off a deeper brunette style in August for the period film The Wonder.
In Hawkeye, Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, is ready to make up for lost time with his kids after the blip, but his plans get sidetracked when a masked vigilante returns to New York City. The series has Clint and Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero, working together to defeat mutual enemies.
Florence, who played Yelena Belova in Black Widow, showed up as the character in Hawkeye, as part of a much bigger conspiracy against Clint Barton. Although Yelena has often found herself on the wrong side of the ring, she’s definitely delighted fans, with numerous viewers hoping for her to continue to play a big part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Follow along throughout the finale episode of season 41 of ‘Survivor,’ where one of the five remaining contestants will win the title of Sole Survivor.
Five players are left during the finale of season 41 of Survivor. The final five are Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden and Erika Casupanan. With just three days left, after an already grueling season, the group has to start over on a new island with no food and no shelter. Erika and Deshawn hash out their feud from the last tribal council, where Deshawn publicly told the tribe that Erika had no plans to bring Heather, her number one ally, to the end of the game.
Understandably, though, Erika is still frustrated, and the next day, Heather makes it clear that she’s upset with Erika. Deshawn insists that he only blew up Erika’s game out of frustration, as he was on the bottom at the previous tribal. At tree mail, the players are all given a phrase to unscramble, which is a clue to an advantage. Then, they have to use the clue to find said advantage.
Erika finds the advantage, which gives her a “small advantage” at the next immunity challenge. The challenge is an obstacle course with a 75-piece puzzle at the end. Erika’s advantage is that her ladders in the obstacle course will have some rungs already built in place, while the other players will need to place all the rungs themselves.
