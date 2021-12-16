Bitcoin
The Most Prominent NFT Platforms and Their Tokens
NFT technology is gaining momentum and conquering new markets, so new platforms offer services for the creation, purchase, and sale of NFT tokens. The NFT industry already has millions of dollars. It attracts new artists, musicians, and other creative people who want to earn money and protect their artworks. That is why we will consider which platforms and tokens should be invested in next year.
What is NFT?
NFT is a non-fungible token, often known as a one-of-a-kind token. NFTs operate on the blockchain and initially debuted on the Ethereum system in 2017. The blockchain is a database of records, and NFT is one of them. Tokens of this type, like any cryptocurrency, may be saved in your cryptocurrency wallet and used to transact, buy, and sell. What makes NFTs unique, they cannot be divided or substituted with another token. Additionally, only one person has the ownership rights for a particular NFT. Now let’s take a look at the most prominent NFT platforms which will suit you as a newbie.
NFT Bunny
Whether you are a creator or a collector, NFT Bunny will perfectly fit your needs. First of all, it is essential to mention that the platform mimics social networks where each user has a social profile and can communicate with users as in other social media. Therefore, NFT Bunny stimulates the creation of new linkages and helps its users to expand their network. If you are new to this sphere, you can find like-minded participants and fruitful collaborations right on the platform.
In addition, NFT Bunny provides low fees and commissions to its users. The NFT creator will get 96% of the total transaction value of the NFT sale, excluding gas expenses, which will be at the creator’s liability during the coining phase and at the NFT buyer’s expense during the sale phase. As NFT Bunny uses a range of networks like Ethereum, Polygon, and BSC, it provides opportunities to minimize the fees to zero (for instance, with minting on Polygon).
BUN
The NFT Bunny Token named BUN is a token built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. As soon as the token is launched, it will be convertible directly on the platform.
You will have a set of benefits if you keep BUN tokens:
- You will be able to receive donations and support from your fans in BUN without any fees. This system encourages both artists and users of the platform.
- It is also extremely convenient that all services offered on the NFT Bunny platform can be purchased using the BUN token.
- You will also be able to get a loan using your NFT as collateral or to use the BUN token, and you will have access to favorable and exclusive conditions.
- Use the BUN token to buy and sell NFT on the large-scale market of the platform.
- Thanks to the BUN token, every user can create their own creative and amazing NFT in a few clicks.
- BUN token holders will be the driving force behind the evolution of the platform itself. They will be able to choose the best ideas that will be integrated into the website.
- Token holders also get access to a liquidity pool to get more bonuses and amazing gifts, rock-bottom fees, and access to exclusive features.
Token Sale
It is important to note that Flash Round was held on the 5th of December, and it took 3 hours only to sell all the coins at a fair price. There was a limited number of tokens available with discounts for investors. Moreover, the 24th Seed Round on the 6th of December had a stunning success as was the first round of the private sale that closed on Sunday, December 12.
The second private sale is ongoing and it will last until December 17 and will provide participants with a 64% discount. Benefits: Silver Bunny NFT with a 10% discount on all platform services and a 1.1x multiplier on all staking rewards.
The last private sale 3 will be held from December 17 to 22 and provide an opportunity to purchase a token with a 52% discount. Benefits: Bronze Bunny NFT with a 5% discount on all platform services and a 1.1x multiplier on all staking rewards.
Take part in the sale. You just need to subscribe to the form and receive an email from the team to formalize the offer. Check out all the details on NFT Bunny.
The entire public will have an opportunity to purchase this token shortly after the pre-sale concludes.
Binance NFT
Binance NFT is a platform created within the Binance exchange, designed to buy and sell collectibles and other artworks. The platform is based on the Binance Smart Chain and, due to the popularity of the exchange and the extensive community, offers high liquidity.
Binance Coin (BNB)
This cryptocurrency serves as a digital fuel fueling the Binance ecosystem. The coin allows you to reduce fees, and it can be exchanged easily. So, taking the Binance ecosystem into consideration, you see that launching an internal token was very expedient.
BakerySwap
BakerySwap is a digital platform that specializes in decentralized finance and NFT trading. This is a key automated market maker built on the Binance Smart Chain. BakerySwap offers a simple process of creating and selling your artworks to its users. All transactions on this platform are carried out thanks to BAKE tokens.
BAKE
The BAKE token (BEP-20 standard) is a native BakerySwap management token. Liquidity providers receive BAKE tokens as a reward. In addition, BAKE can be used to receive a percentage of transaction fees and to have a right to vote.
SuperRare
If you are looking for something truly exclusive and unique, SuperRare would be one of your choices. It has a minimalistic and convenient interface, which is quite easy to use. SuperRare is a social platform that encourages communication, creation, and collection of NFT art.
If you plan to publish your artwork on SuperRare, the platform requires NFTs to be submitted and approved before they can be listed.
As an NFT creator, you will receive 85% of the total sale price of any artwork you sell. Buyers will be charged a 3% commission for each transaction. The platform provides a royalty program through which NFT creators receive 10% of any secondary sales of their work.
RARE
To scale up and take advantage of the true power of web3, SuperRare is embarking on a path of gradual decentralization – eventually shifting ownership and managing the network to the community.
As the network develops, SuperRare Labs plans to offer gifts for active participants. RARE will provide the community with the management of fees, the whole ecosystem, and grants.
Rarible
It is a Russian-based platform that gained popularity around the world. Using a native RARI token, artists can create and sell their works on the website. Another important difference is the opportunity for authors to receive a reward in case their artworks were resold. It has one of the highest trading volumes among all NFT marketplaces at the moment.
You can sign up for free on the platform. You need to pay an Ethereum network fee – $ 30-100 for each artwork published there.
RARI
RARI is a native token of Rarible. Users can earn these tokens for various actions on the platform, such as buying/selling works of art or collectibles.
The RARI token gives holders the right to decide on system updates on Rarible and select the content accessible on the platform.
Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash
Bitcoin
Crypto Market Still in Correction Phase with Top Coins in Red
- Yesterday, XRP was aiming to break over the $0.80 barrier.
- BTC might recover to $42,447 by the end of the week.
Bulls couldn’t sustain the bears’ pressure, and the top 10 cryptocurrencies fell with Bitcoin (BTC). Only Solana (SOL) rose 0.30 percent.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) price traded mostly in a side-channel and is near the $49k level. During the day, the price broke through this barrier, but only recently did it hold. A mild bullish momentum developed around the two-hour EMA55.
Bulls have been unable to generate traction above this level of average pricing for almost a month. Each time, the bears retake control and push the BTC price down below the EMA55. The two seemed to have solidified their position above average at the end of November. Early this month, a powerful negative trend pulled the price back to the September lows—to $42,447. If the pair’s average price level reverses, BTC might recover to $42,447 by the end of the week.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $48,933.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,222,481,423 USD.
Ethereum (ETH)
The Ethereum (ETH) price rose over $3,800 yesterday and has breached the $4000 psychological barrier although it is still below the two-hour EMA55. Volumes do not suggest a poor rebound. If the bulls fail to breach above the average price level, the Ether price may drop below $3,400 by the end of the week.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $4,017.20 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,656,926,880 USD.
XRP (XRP)
Yesterday, XRP was aiming to break over the $0.80 barrier and finally broke it. Moreover, the price breached the two-hour EMA55, locking the pair in a month-long local downturn.
If the XRP price returns above the average level with substantial buyer support, a rise above $0.90 is feasible. If buyers fail to establish traction over the EMA55, the monthly slump may extend below $0.70. According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $0.826443 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,958,134,349 USD.
Bitcoin
Solana (SOL)- Best Crypto of 2021 By Its Massive Growth Rate
- Solana ranks as one of the best crypto’s of the year 2021.
- Despite many challenges, SOL’s growth rate and resiliency are inspiring.
- SOL is spiking high with a market value of $64.2 billion at present.
As cryptocurrencies are waving high, spreading its services across the world, it is also expected to be the future currencies as well. Crypto adoption is expanding as many individuals and businesses are very eager to invest in digital assets. On the other hand, Cryptocurrencies are facing strong challenges with strict regulations.
With such setbacks, Solana (SOL) popped up as one of the best cryptocurrency of 2021 by its growth and resiliency. Even though facing strong headwinds, SOL is ranking 5th, surging in prices even in the last 24 hours.
As 2021 is ending, Solana’s growth as been rising with unique developments portraying its network more attractive to the users. Notable crypto asset firms like Grayscale have invested on this special token to scale the network, apart from the series of funding rounds.
Furthermore, Solana agreed to a deal with Brave, an open source web browser in the market. This collaboration with Brave will provide private security to Solana’s wallets working on Brave’s Web3 desktop and mobile browsers in Q1 of 2022.
As Solana aims to be a user-friendly network, it launches many convenient developments for its users. In recent times, Solana foundation reports that the network’s transaction cost consumes less energy than a google search.
Moreover, in comparison with transactions at Ethereum, Solana acts as a solution for slow transactions and high costs. As per the record Solana processes over 2900 transactions per second. In addition, Solana is the world’s fastest blockchain platform recording a growing ecosystem in the crypto market.
Significantly, Solana is handling over 400 unique projects including Web3, DeFi, NFTs and others. Thus, with all such innovative developments, the nascent crypto asset is standing at $178.33, surging over 11.36% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, new analysis are predicting SOL will hit $600 by 2022 maintaining high records.
Bitcoin
Dorsey And Jay-Z’s Blind Trust To Fund Bitcoin Development Reveals Board Members
The 500 BTC blind trust announced its board of directors. Back in February, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z created the ₿trust with a clear mission. To “make bitcoin the internet’s currency.” The four individuals in charge of making that happen are now public knowledge. Three of them are from Nigeria, a country whose Central Bank prohibited banks to process Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies transactions. And is now one of the world’s leading P2P Bitcoin markets.
Related Reading | Spiral BTC Releases Lightning Development Kit. Jack Dorsey’s Puppet Promotes It
Bitcoin’s price was roughly $47K on February 12th. That day, Dorsey announced the blind trust via Twitter, “Jay-Z and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us.” It’s interesting that the blind trust uses Bitcoin as the unit of account. Who knows how much those 500 BTC might be worth in the future?
JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start: https://t.co/L4mRBryMJe
— jack⚡️ (@jack) February 12, 2021
In any case, Dorsey’s call for board directors received more than 7000 applicants.
The Blind Trust ’s Board Members
In the Tweet announcing the winners, Dorsey said. “I’m so grateful for you all and so inspired. They’ll now work towards defining the operating principles as they think about how to best distribute the 500 bitcoin towards development efforts.” As promised, the four candidates will have full autonomy and decide the direction and scope of the trust.
Announcing the ₿trust board: @actuallyCarlaKC, @ihate1999, @obi, & @ojomaochai! I’m so grateful for you all and so inspired. 🧡⚡️🌍
They’ll now work towards defining the operating principles as they think about how to best distribute the 500 bitcoin towards development efforts. https://t.co/jwbr4qQUZ2 pic.twitter.com/1MszEPdGKL
— jack⚡️ (@jack) December 15, 2021
The blind trust’s board members are: Ojoma Ochai, Obi Nwosu, Abubakar Nur Khalil, and Carla Kirk-Cohen, the only South African of the bunch. By just casually looking at their Twitter-feds it becomes obvious that they’re all thoroughly dedicated to Bitcoin already. Here, Nwosu explains how the Nigeria ban actually helped promote Bitcoin. Ochai, a hard-core cultural promoter, recommended Spiral to her followers and hinted at her designation. Kirk-Cohen is helping to train the next generation of African Bitcoin developers, and so did Nur Khalil, who’s a Bitcoin Core contributor.
A lot of people think that Bitcoin will go to zero because “GovErNmeNtS will ban it” @obi explains why Bitcoin actually gets stronger 💪 when governments try to hinder its adoption. pic.twitter.com/hD97KMZxMx
— 37 sats (@ck_SNARKs) November 23, 2021
As for reactions, Kirk-Cohen is the only one that hasn’t said anything yet. Nur Khalil, who’s only 22, said. “Thank you so much Jack for the opportunity!! I am really honored to work with this great team! Let’s get to work on building the future of Bitcoin and launching Africa into the forefront of the monetary revolution!!!” For her part, Ochai said. “Really excited to get going! Thanks to you Jack, Jay and all who made this happen! Look forward to working with fellow board members…” Finally, Nwosu said. “Thanks Jack and the team. Super excited to be a part of this vision, organization, and mission… and to finally be able to talk about it!”
Really excited to get going! Thanks to you Jack, Jay and all who made this happen! Look forward to working with fellow board members… https://t.co/kNYBQ33Vqi
— Ojoma (@ojomaochai) December 15, 2021
Conclusions And Questions
The original call for board members for the blind trust said they were “initially focused on teams in Africa & India.” Does the fact that there are no Indians in the group mean that the ₿trust will focus on Africa only? The continent is huge and each country in there has its own idiosyncrasies and special characteristics. What will the board choose? And speaking of that, will the board have total independence? The original post said “taking zero direction from us,” but, 500 BTC is a huge sum of money.
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
In any case, this blind trust will be one of the most interesting experiments developing over the next few years. And you can count on NewsBTC to keep you posted and informed of any new development.
Related Reading | Revisiting Dorsey’s Hyperinflation Tweet: Elon, Wood, Saylor, Balaji, Chip In
In any case, the world will thank Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z for this one. As podcaster Matt Odell said replying to Jack’s announcement, “I do not think people are properly appreciating how huge of an impact this initiative can have.”
Featured Image: The board members from Dorsey's tweet | Charts by TradingView
