The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there? Well, the answer was a mystery to us until the U.S. Postal Service called.
A Reddit thread titled The Curious Case of Lead Hill, Missouri was posted in November. The author asked why, “A town in Missouri, with no population, with no map to define the geographic area in Missouri’s Ozark Timeshare Trap seems a little sus.”
Dozens of amateur sleuths chimed in with guesses, but there is an answer.
The meaning behind the numbers in zipcodes
First a history lesson. Until the invention and national implementation of the zip code in 1963, the U.S. Postal Service sorted all mail by hand. The growing population and continued drive into the west necessitated a more efficient way of handling the mail.
The Untold Story of the Zip Code:
A nationwide standardized coding system for mail would increase processing efficiency. Consider just a few examples. A code could resolve problems associated with nonspecific references such as multiple cities in the United States with the same name. A code could also allow further mail grouping for easier distribution, logistics handling, and transportation routing. For example, the code would increase cross country shipping densities while allowing mail to be sorted into smaller groups than the city level. Lastly, a code is easier for computerized equipment to recognize than addresses.
USPS, April 2013
Ultimately, the USPS divided the country into 9 zip code zones, in which the first number corresponds to a specific zone. Both Missouri and Illinois are in Zone 6. Therefore, the zip codes in each state all start with the number six.
Or at least they’re supposed to.
Enter zip code 72643.
Zip-Codes.com identifies code 72643 as Lead Hill, Missouri, located in the 417 area code. It says the zip code receives standard mail delivery but there are not many people who live there, making it seem as though Lead Hill is a ghost town. Oddly enough, there is a Lead Hill Township about 40 miles north of the Missouri-Arkansas border that has about 174 residents, which can possibly confuse some people trying to research the topic.
What does the U.S. Postal Service have to say about it? It identifies 72643 as Lead Hill, Missouri.
Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the USPS, says that there are three homes in Missouri located along Horseshoe Bend Road on an Arkansas peninsula that crosses the state line. This is why the zip code starts with a 7 instead of a 6.
The postmaster in Lead Hill, Arkansas, is responsible for delivering mail to the 72644 zip code as well as those three customers on the nearby peninsula.
But why? Inglett says it’s more efficient for mail carriers in Lead Hill, Arkansas to drive there than it would be for postal workers in Missouri to cross Bull Shoals Lake for three customers.
As it turns out, this bleeding over of zip codes occurs about 20 miles east, where the 65761 zip code (serviced by Theodosia, Missouri) crosses the state line into Arkansas. And if you look to the northeast and northwest borders of Missouri, there are two Iowa zip codes—51640 and 52626—that have bled into the state.
Ghost towns? No. Just mail carriers trying to figure out the best way to get letters and packages to their intended recipients.
Starting against Bengals’ Joe Mixon, Broncos know improved run defense important in playoff push
There appears to be two schools of thought in the NFL this year about how to distribute running back carries: The Broncos Way and The Cincinnati Way.
The Broncos’ Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams enter Sunday’s critical game against the Bengals with 159 and 155 carries, respectively, while Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon has a league-high 245 rush attempts.
If the Broncos are to stay in playoff contention, they have to tighten up their rush defense, starting with Mixon.
“We’ve been doing a good job of keeping the scores down for the most part,” coach Vic Fangio said. “There is still lot of improvement we can make, particularly in defending the run. We’ve never had a great stretch there this year, especially after we lost (starting inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson).
“That’s an area we need to shore up and get better at.”
The Broncos enter Week 15 ranked 11th in rushing yards allowed per game (123.1) and eighth in yards per carry (4.57).
Mixon should be available to carry a significant workload. In post-bye wins at Las Vegas and against Pittsburgh, he carried a combined 58 times for 288 yards and four touchdowns. But in losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco, when the Bengals were first-half no-shows and had to chase the game, he was limited to 37 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown.
During their 3-0 start, the Broncos’ rush defense statistics were salty because they played with a lead. The New York teams (Giants and Jets) and Jacksonville combined to carry only 48 times, gaining 178 yards (49.3 per game and 3.7 per carry) and recording two explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards).
But when the Broncos went up in class, so did their rushing yards allowed.
Games 4-7 (all losses) — 121 rushes for 517 yards (129.3 per game and 4.3 yards per carry), five touchdowns and seven explosive carries.
A key component were season-ending torn pectoral injuries to Jewell (Week 2) and Johnson (Week 6). Say what you will — and much has been — about their ability in coverage, but they were run-game enforcers whom Fangio trusted totally.
Since Jewell and Johnson were lost, the Broncos have played musical chairs at inside linebacker.
Justin Strnad started five games, but didn’t impress and has played only 26 snaps in the last six games.
Micah Kiser started at Cleveland in Week 7, but didn’t make it through the first half (groin injury).
Baron Browning (injured throughout training camp) and Kenny Young (acquired Oct. 25 from the Los Angeles Rams) have started the last six games together, but Young is in the concussion protocol. Jonas Griffith would start in his place.
Since the Broncos broke their four-game losing streak, their rush defense has been similar to their win-loss form — up and down.
They gave up 190 yards total in wins over Washington and Dallas, but were gashed for 216 yards in a loss to Philadelphia. Detroit was set up to run well until the game got out of hand and the Lions finished with 118 yards on 21 carries (three explosive rushes).
Next up is Mixon, who ranks second in rushing yards (1,036) and third in touchdowns (12).
Fangio said Mixon’s first-quarter tape is as impressive as his fourth-quarter tape.
“That’s kind of the way he is,” he said. “He has good size (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) for a back. Good balance and cutting ability. Runs hard.”
In addition to Young, the Broncos are monitoring defensive end Dre’Mont Jones’ foot injury, and they know containing Mixon it’s a full-unit effort.
“Mixon is a great running back,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “He’s hard to bring down with the first guy. It’s going to be challenge and we have to make sure we’re up for it.”
Penn State wanted to keep him home, but Anthony Smith is a Gopher
Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt telephoned Pennsylvania prospect Anthony Smith for a recruiting call a while back and asked an innocuous question: “Do you have anything you want to talk about?”
Smith, a four-star defensive end, was struck by the non-football nature of the conversation, and the young Black man did have something on his mind: issues within Shippensburg Area High School, where, he said, “A few kids were saying the N-word and nothing was being taken into action.”
Over the next hour, with Smith sitting in his car, they talked about the Black Lives Matter movement, how Minneapolis was the epicenter of the movement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, and how the Gophers football program worked to bring awareness and change on race relations in the 2020 season.
“It just meant so much to me as a player,” Smith told the Pioneer Press on Wednesday.
The relationship Smith built with Wilt and head coach P.J. Fleck influenced him to sign a national letter of intent Wednesday to attend Minnesota along with 18 other players in the 2022 class. Smith is one of two four-star recruits in the Gophers’ class, and Penn State didn’t want the sixth-rated player in the state to leave.
“The Nittany Lions were very serious,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said. Brent Pry, then-defensive coordinator and now head coach at Virginia Tech, was one of the first people to travel from State College two hours south to Shippensburg. Foust recalled being on Zoom calls with Pry and Penn State head coach James Franklin.
Smith was listening to the homespun pitch. “They were definitely in my top 5 before I committed; it’s my home state school,” he said. But it wasn’t enough to keep him home.
During the Gophers’ signing day luncheon Wednesday, Fleck beamed over the promise Smith has on the field, mentioning him in the same breath as former Iowa star A.J. Epenesa and Purdue standout George Karlaftis. “This guy is an absolute stud,” Fleck said.
The coach also acknowledged he was a little surprised that Smith didn’t waiver in his commitment. “We hit it off really quick and have a great relationship,” Fleck said.
Foust, who has coached at Shippensburg for 22 years, said Smith “is the one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached, even at his size. He can do things most kids his size can’t. He is a freak athlete.”
At 6 foot 7 and 280 pounds, Smith led an 11-1 team in tackles (64), tackles for lost yards (12½) and sacks (9½). He also played tight end (13 receptions, three TDs) and was a short-yardage running back (18 rushes, seven scores).
Smith also plays basketball, throws shot put and discus on the track and field team, and plays tennis and snowboards. “I do it all,” he said with a laugh.
At the U, Smith’s host was running back Trey Potts, a fellow Pennsylvanian, and during Smith’s in-home visit, he showed Fleck a detached basketball rim in the family’s basement.
“I asked him, ‘Where did the rim come from?’ ” Fleck recalled Wednesday. Smith’s response: “Well, I destroyed the backboard, and it fell off.”
Foust said Smith will visit throughout the school day and will see him in their neighborhood. Smith is friends with Foust’s son, Carter.
“He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve coached,” Foust said. “I started to get to know Anthony as a ninth grader. To say he has grown up tremendously over the last four years would be an understatement. He’s grown up emotionally, in maturity and mentally more than any kid I’ve coached.”
Smith, who wants to study business, said his favorite high school play was a blindside sack of Solanco’s quarterback during his sophomore season. “He rolls to the right and I’m coming from the left,” Smith recalled. “I kill him and I stood up and screamed, saw the fans going crazy.”
When Smith watched the Gophers on TV this fall, he thought about doing something similar at Huntington Bank Stadium. “I see myself there every single play when I watch Minnesota,” he said.
Battenfeld: Elizabeth Warren earns new title from Elon Musk– ‘Senator Karen’
Elizabeth Warren has earned a lot of nicknames but this one really seems to stick.
Senator Karen.
Leave it to richest man in the world and Time magazine Person of the Year Elon Musk to describe perfectly what Warren is all about.
A rich, privileged, older white woman used to getting her way and bullying people around.
“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren sniped on Twitter shortly after Time gave Musk its annual honor.
Only this time when she tried to slap around Musk, he fought back.
“Stop projecting,” Musk tweeted, linking to a Fox News column calling Warren a “fraud” for her past claim of being a Native American.
“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk added. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”
Boom. Warren’s used to taking on defenseless targets. She’s famous in Washington for undressing witnesses during Senate hearings, but she’s not used to her targets fighting back.
By trying to slap around Musk, this was classic Warren showboating. How does it benefit her constituents in Massachusetts? Not at all.
Warren finished third in her own home state during the presidential primary for a reason — voters believe she’s too far left, too extreme and too interested in making headlines rather than serving the people.
She was shut out of the Biden administration because she’s too divisive. Imagine this — the far-left Rachael Rollins got tapped for U.S. Attorney, yet Warren couldn’t even get a Cabinet post or lesser position. That says a lot.
Musk has actually accomplished something — taking humans into space and pioneering the manufacture of electric cars.
Now he’s done something else few could accomplish — turning the tables on Warren.
“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” Musk tweeted, adding “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”
The Massachusetts senator responded to Musk’s attack with — what else — a fundraising email, saying that hard-working doctors and nurses deserved Person of the Year honors more than Musk.
“When someone makes it big in America — millionaire big, billionaire big, Person of the Year big — part of it has to include paying it forward so the next kid can get a chance too,” wrote Warren, who is also a millionaire.
Too late. The Richest Man in the World wins this round, Senator Karen.
