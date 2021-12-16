News
Thomas Rhett to perform during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on New Year’s Day
Country star Thomas Rhett will perform during the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The game, which pits the St. Louis Blues against the Minnesota Wild, is nearly sold out, with about 30 tickets available through Ticketmaster as of Wednesday afternoon.
The performance will follow Rhett’s previously announced New Year’s Eve concert at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center. Tickets for the show, which also features Cole Swindell and Conner Smith, are currently priced from $175 to $55 and are available through Ticketmaster.
The son of country singer Rhett Akins, Rhett grew up surrounded by some of the genre’s biggest names. He started playing drums in junior high and later joined his father in concert. After high school, he studied communications in college, but dropped out at the age of 20 to pursue a career in music.
Rhett landed his first gig as a songwriter and penned hits for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line. In 2012, he released his first single, “Something to Do with My Hands,” and hit the road opening for Lady Antebellum. His second single, “Beer with Jesus,” went gold, kicking off a string of smashes including “It Goes Like This,” “Get Me Some of That,” “Make Me Wanna,” “Crash and Burn,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “Beer Can’t Fix” and “Country Again.” His songs “Die a Happy Man” and “What’s Your Country Song” hit No. 1.
Local audiences first saw Cole Swindell when he opened for Luke Bryan at the X in 2014. The following year, he spent a two-night stand supporting Kenny Chesney at Target Field. He has since headlined the Myth in 2016, Treasure Island Casino in 2017 and the Armory in 2018. His hits include “Chillin’ It,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Break Up in the End” and “Single Saturday Night.” Newcomer Conner Smith recently released the single “I Hate Alabama.”
News
Broncos podcast: Denver hosts Bengals in high-stakes Week 15, where loser will see playoff chances crumble
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 15 home showdown against the Bengals at Empower Field.
The duo break down injury updates at midweek, offer thoughts on the AFC playoff race, and discuss how the Broncos can contain a Bengals offense highlighted by quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon. Plus, analysis on what Denver needs to do to find a groove against the Bengals defense.
The packed show from Dove Valley is closed with predictions.
Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Stitcher | RSS
Subscribe to our Broncos Insider newsletter to get the latest team news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “You will recover and rebuild,” he said.
“The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief,” he said as he stood before a home reduced to a few walls and piles of rubble in Dawson Springs, one of two Kentucky towns he visited.
Biden spoke of the stress felt by victims of natural disasters such as the weekend storms that swept across eight states and said it was urgent that people be moved from emergency shelters in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the president praised the outpouring of support from reeling communities and said the federal support he has committed will keep flowing.
“Something good has to come out of this,” Biden said. “In so many places, destruction was met with compassion.”
More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.
“I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild, and you will recover and rebuild,” Biden said.
In Dawson Springs, Biden walked through mounds of debris. Shattered Christmas decorations were tangled up with shards of furniture and strewn clothing. Trees were uprooted among homes reduced to rubble. Over the sounds of heavy machinery engaged in cleanup just blocks away, the president stopped to speak with storms victims, including a young girl clutching an American flag.
Biden came over to a family sitting before a home without a roof or windows, and also spoke to a group of police officers. He offered hugs to an older couple. And at one point he joked with woman wearing Green Bay Packers apparel that she should tell star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers that “he’s gotta get the vaccine” — a reference to Rodgers’ stand against the COVID-19 shot.
Earlier, in Mayfield, the president held hands in prayer with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a pastor. A family that had gathered in front of a destroyed home talked with Biden, who told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery. On Mayfield’s main street, Biden spoke with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”
Biden also took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar. “I’m here to listen,” he said. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”
He added, “There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes.”
Despite the president’s push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let’s go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.
But Biden’s stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.
“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” said Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building in Mayfield. “I hope he does.”
While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what’ is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.
Across the United States, it’s been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.
The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.
The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year’s end.
Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.
Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.
___
Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
News
EXPLAINER: What’s next after Derek Chauvin’s guilty plea?
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death.
He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but similar count stemming from the use of force against a then-14-year-old boy, who is also Black, in 2017. Here’s what the guilty pleas mean for Chauvin, and for the three other officers charged in Floyd’s death.
WHAT DOES THE PLEA IN FLOYD’S CASE MEAN?
Essentially, it means Chauvin has acknowledged for the first time that he violated Floyd’s rights. Chauvin admitted he knew what he did to Floyd was wrong and that he had a “callous and wanton disregard” for Floyd’s life, the plea agreement said. It also said Chauvin “was aware that Mr. Floyd not only stopped resisting, but also stopped talking, stopped moving, stopped breathing, and lost consciousness and a pulse.”
Floyd’s family members said the plea brings a certain accountability, but they also said Chauvin didn’t have much of a choice.
“Hearing him accept accountability was nice. But I didn’t feel a thing,” said Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew. “That guy’s a monster … He knew what he was doing. He had nine minutes and 29 seconds to understand what he was doing and stop kneeling. He chose not to.”
DOES CHAUVIN FACE MORE CRIMINAL CHARGES?
No. Once he’s sentenced on these federal counts, that will wrap up the criminal cases against him. However, he is in the process of appealing his state convictions.
WHAT’S NEXT?
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has ordered a presentence investigation, and must still formally accept the guilty plea. Then Magnuson will sentence Chauvin at a date that’s yet to be scheduled.
With the guilty plea, Chauvin avoids the possibility of a life sentence. Instead, the defense and prosecutors have agreed to a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years, with prosecutors saying they will seek 25. With credit for good time in the federal system, he would serve anywhere from 17 years to 21 years and three months behind bars.
Chauvin is already in state prison, serving a 22 1/2-year sentence on state murder and manslaughter convictions. In the state system, he would’ve been released on parole after 15 years. So if Magnuson sticks to the range outlined in the agreement, Chauvin will end up spending more time behind bars overall. The plea agreement says it’s expected that the federal and state sentences would be served at the same time — not one after the other.
WHERE WILL HE GO?
The agreement says it’s expected that Chauvin will serve his time in the federal prison system, and that means he could go anywhere in the U.S. The judge may recommend a location, but that’s not binding, said Ted Sampsell-Jones, a professor at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law.
The Bureau of Prisons says it has a system in which it assigns a security level to all institutions, and also assigns a security level and custody level to all inmates. Classifying people is necessary to make sure each person goes to the most appropriate facility, the bureau says.
WAS THIS PLEA SMART FOR CHAUVIN?
Experts say yes. With this plea, it’s expected that Chauvin won’t serve a sentence much longer than he’s already serving, said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Moran said that since Chauvin already has the state conviction and would be looking at a possible life sentence on the federal charge, the plea is “kind of cutting your losses.”
Tom Heffelfinger, a former U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, showed good judgment in reaching a plea deal, because the federal case would have been just as strong as the state’s. A federal prison is also preferable, Heffelfinger said: “You can assume that a state prison is not a safe or hospitable place for him to do such a long sentence.”
He also said the plea deal is good for the Floyd family because it gives them some justice.
COULD HE BE FORCED TO TESTIFY?
Moran said that’s an open question. The plea agreement doesn’t require Chauvin’s testimony in the upcoming trial of three other former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest.
Chauvin gave up his right against self-incrimination by pleading guilty in the federal case, but he hasn’t done so in the state murder case — and a pending appeal there could provide grounds for him to resist testifying in detail at the federal trial of the other former officers, Moran said.
Heffelfinger said Chauvin also technically hasn’t given up his Fifth Amendment right in the federal case either — because Magnuson could still reject the plea. Heffelfinger said it’s rare for a judge to do that, but he has seen it happen.
IS THERE POTENTIAL CIVIL LIABILITY?
Yes. While Floyd’s family and the city of Minneapolis have already reached a $27 million settlement in Floyd’s death, the teen who was injured when Chauvin arrested him in 2017 intends to sue Chauvin, the city, police Chief Medaria Arradondo and possibly others, said Bob Bennett, an attorney for the man, who was 14 at the time.
Bennett said the plea agreement proves the elements of the case involving the teenager beyond a reasonable doubt — and the burden of proving that the boy’s civil rights were violated will be lower in a civil case. Bennett said this plea agreement is robust — laying out each element of the crime, and requiring Chauvin to admit to all of it.
“What are they going to say?” Bennett said of the city, noting that Chauvin wasn’t disciplined after the 2017 incident and was kept on the street. “He just admitted to a civil rights violation from soup to nuts.”
WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER THREE FORMER COPS?
The other three former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — face a federal trial alleging they violated Floyd’s rights in January, and a state trial in March on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.
There’s nothing in the public record that suggests Chauvin’s guilty plea will delay their trials.
The three men had wanted their federal trial to be separated from Chauvin’s — which happened with Chauvin’s plea.
“They just don’t want the shadow of Derek Chauvin’s guilt looming over them,” Moran said. “It still will in a way, but not having him there … might be helpful to the other three.”
Thomas Rhett to perform during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on New Year’s Day
Broncos podcast: Denver hosts Bengals in high-stakes Week 15, where loser will see playoff chances crumble
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands As They Head To Jimmy Kimmel’s Studio — Photos
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Children: Everything To Know About His 3 Kids
EXPLAINER: What’s next after Derek Chauvin’s guilty plea?
TA: Bitcoin Spikes Higher, Why Bulls Could Aim Larger Increase To $52K
EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?
Man shot dead by police in Colorado Springs is identified
Gophers beat Ohio, 99-93, in wild one at the Barn
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.