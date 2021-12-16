News
Too cold to dine or drink outside? Not at these heated patios
With temperatures finally dipping below freezing, it actually feels like winter.
A raging pandemic has resulted in an increasing willingness among restaurant customers to embrace the cold — with the help of proper gear and heating, of course.
Here are a few local restaurants and breweries that plan to keep their outdoor spaces rocking all winter long.
The Market at Malcolm Yards
The new Prospect Park food hall has a rigged out fireplace on their string-lighted patio. Sit around these futuristic fireballs while you sip a beer from their beer wall.
501 30 Ave S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.com
Tony Donatell Restaurants
Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen and Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley have covered and heated patios, free of drafts.
Whiskey Inferno: 14425 Minnesota 13, Savage; 952-855-4665; whiskeyinferno.com
Bourbon Butcher: 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington; 651-344-7600; bourbonbutcher.com
Tequila Butcher: 590 West 79th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-6127; tequilabutcher.com
Mezcalito Butcher: 14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley; 952-236-8115; mezcalitobutcher.com
Waldmann Brewery
Between Waldmann’s historic taproom and brewbarn there’s a Biergarten space stocked with overhead infrared heaters — one of the largest installations in the Twin Cities, according to owner Tom Schroeder. Along with the heaters, Waldmann offers three smokeless solo firepits to chill around and free insulated thermal seat pads to warm your tush.
445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857; waldmannbrewery.com
Smack Shack
The original location of this seafood haven offers a covered patio and heaters all year-round.
603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com
Urban Growler Brewing Co.
This woman-owned brewery offers an outdoor fire ring in their beer garden.
2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793; urbangrowlerbrewing.com
The Gnome Craft Pub
The Selby Ave staple is embracing the cold weather, both in its patio and its beer menu. Once the snow starts to settle, The Gnome will make “dome dining” available to guests. On the patio, there’s large fireplaces, fire pits and heaters. Along with these outdoor patio opps, there’s also 20-plus pokeable peers available on tap. For those unfamiliar with beer poking, a poker gets heated in a fire then stuck into a pint of beer. The poker caramelizes the sugars, lending a less bitter and sweeter (but not cloying whatsoever) flavor to the beverage. Patrons can poke their own beers near the fireplace.
498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4233; thegnomepub.com
St. Paul Brewing
St. Paul Brewing is ready for the winter with a 30×50 foot tent rigged with propane heaters and seating. There will also be smaller pop-up tents with vignette seating around a fire pit. According to St. Paul Brewing, it will still be cold enough for a jacket on the patio but “sheltered enough to comfortably sit outdoors.”
688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com
Red Rabbit
Eat your Bucatini on Red Rabbit’s heated patio. Hot alcoholic beverages contribute to the cozy factor.
788 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-5995; redrabbitmn.com
News
Guregian: The Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for
FOXBORO — The Colts want to see what Mac Jones can do.
Well, take a number.
So does everyone else in New England. And so does every team that comes up against the Patriots.
Their goal has been to make the rookie throw the football.
Thus far, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels haven’t had to go to that well. More to the point, they haven’t had to let Mac air it out to win a game.
And if current trends continue, don’t hold your breath waiting for a Jones’ launch party on Saturday night.
If the Patriots’ defense continues to play the way it has, Jones will continue to aid wins as a game manager.
During the recent seven-game win streak, in fact, the Patriots have only trailed once heading into the fourth quarter. And even then, the Chargers were only up 17-16 on Halloween.
So, while the Colts are game-planning to push Jones to the forefront, there hasn’t been a huge need for the rookie quarterback to sling it around the lot thus far. Prior to his three-throw effort against the Bills in gusty conditions, Jones averaged 29 attempts per game the previous six games.
That’s a decent amount, but nothing like the 54 heaves Josh Allen put up against the Buccaneers Sunday, feverishly trying to rally the Bills from a 24-3 halftime deficit during an eventual overtime loss.
Thanks to the Patriots’ defense keeping opposing offenses in check, along with the success of the run game, McDaniels has been able to manage Jones, and not have him throw a majority of the time.
While the Patriots trailed on several occasions during the first six games of the season, there was only one game during that stretch where they were behind by more than a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.
That was Week 3 against New Orleans, with the Saints up 21-6 with a quarter to go.
So for the most part, McDaniels has been able to bring Jones along at a slow and steady pace, throwing when the occasion warrants it.
Ultimately, there’s been a healthy mix of pass and run, with more emphasis on the latter in recent weeks.
The Colts can talk all they want about making the Patriots one-dimensional, but actually making it happen is another story.
The Bills, who sport a higher-rated run defense than the Colts, couldn’t keep a lid on the Patriots’ ground game. They routinely loaded the box, and still had trouble. The scoreboard also wasn’t in their favor.
So let’s see what the Colts can do. It might not have been the best thing for linebacker Bobby Okereke to tip their hand, but again, it’s the same strategy the Patriots have faced every week with opposing defenses.
They all want to do the same thing — make Mac throw!
If the Colts can shut down the Patriots’ ground attack, forcing longer distances on second and third down, good for them. Mission accomplished.
But there’s also another element here: be careful what you wish for.
They’re assuming Jones won’t be able to handle it. They’re assuming Jones won’t be able to beat them.
Again, be careful what you wish for.
Jones has looked pretty good running the no-huddle in drives before halftime. More times than not, he’s produced points.
While the three pass attempts against Buffalo raised some flags, the Indy game will be played in a dome. So no wind, and no weather.
Sirius XM NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots is also interested to see how Jones does in certain situations, but believes from what he’s seen, the rookie will be able to handle himself.
“Does Bill Belichick think (Mac) can throw? Of course. They’ve already seen him,” Wilcots said when reached Wednesday. “He can throw, he’s accurate, makes good decisions. He’s had some games with some high completion percentages … so, can he throw? The answer is yes.”
Who knows, maybe McDaniels starts Jones in an empty backfield with five wide, and lets the kid fire away.
It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots let the Colts load up the box to stop the run, and have Jones pick them apart using play-action.
He’s been effective with that, so if the Colts want to go all out to stop the run, that’ll play right into the hands of Jones making play-action throws, especially on the early downs.
As it is, most metrics suggest the Patriots will want to throw more in this game given the Colts are better at stopping the run than the pass. The trick will be not getting behind in the game, and making gains on early downs.
“Here’s the nuance of it. The Colts have a good defense. So can Mac throw against defenses playing behind the sticks?” said Wilcots. “I doubt Belichick wants him in situations throwing third-and-long, or coming from behind by 14 with four minutes to go. That’s what I’d call the nuance to what you don’t want Mac Jones doing right now.”
Ultimately, the answer for the offensive game plan is this: doing whatever is necessary to win. If it means relying more on Jones, so be it.
If it means continuing to play bully ball, and beating the Colts’ defense at its so-called strength, they’ll go that way, too.
“I don’t think you know exactly what they’re going to do, they mix it up pretty good,” Belichick said when asked if taking shorter gains was the way to go given the Colts haven’t allowed many explosive plays on defense. “We just gotta read the coverages, do a good job with our pass protection, run good routes, have good spacing … and read the play wherever the coverage tells (Mac) to go.
“That’s where he should go. That’s what he’s trying to do, and what we’re trying to get him to do.”
Saturday night, let’s all see what Mac can do.
News
BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic schedule
The annual BABC/Slades Bar & Grill Holiday Classic returns to Cathedral High School for two sessions. The first session on December 27-28 will take place at Cathedral, while the second session (January 15-17) will be contested at St. Joseph in Brighton and North Quincy
SESSION 1
Monday, December 27
11 a.m. – Brookline v. BC High
12:20 p.m. – Burke v. Dracut
1:40 p.m. – Everett v. Belmont
3 p.m. – Cathedral v. Windsor (CT) – (endowment game)
Tuesday, December 28
11 a.m. – Brookline v. Everett
12:20 p.m. – Belmont v. Dracut
1:40 p.m. – Boston Latin Academy v. St. Joseph Prep
3 p.m. – Burke v. Cathedral
SESSION 2
Saturday, January 15
3:30 p.m. – Cathedral at St. Joseph
Monday, January 17 at North Quincy
12 p.m. – Snowden v. St John’s Prep (Danvers)
1:20 p.m. – Burke v. Belmont
2:45 p.m. – North Quincy v. Everett
News
Mastrodonato: David Ortiz belongs in the Hall of Fame, only purists could argue otherwise
Here’s a reminder for those partaking in the “Is David Ortiz a Hall of Famer?” discussion at this year’s holiday parties: MLB’s anonymous drug testing in 2003 was anything but reliable.
It’s an important topic to dive into as the wildly popular Red Sox’ designated hitter is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this winter. His numbers are as good as Frank Thomas’, the first-ballot Hall of Fame DH/first baseman, and better than Edgar Martinez’s, whose plaque is also in Cooperstown.
If he entered the Hall of Fame tomorrow, Ortiz would be 10th in homers, ninth in doubles and 17th in RBIs.
It’s not about the numbers.
It’s about the voters/fans of baseball who are trying their best to decipher between players connected to performance enhancing drug use but never confirmed to have cheated, and those who have been.
Ortiz belongs in the first category, and it’s a blurry category to operate in.
Let’s take you back to the New York Times report in 2009 that was the first and only example of Ortiz testing positive for PEDs.
The report that Ortiz’s name was on the list is certainly believable.
It was written by Michael Schmidt, a reporter who has gone on to have a long and successful career in journalism. He’s broken some of the biggest stories of the millennium, including the story detailing Hillary Clinton’s private email server and former President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Robert Mueller. His credentials are as good as anyone’s, and there’s little reason to doubt the accuracy of the report.
For all intents and purposes, it’s fair to assume Ortiz’s name was, indeed, on the list of positive tests in 2003, when MLB experimented with random drug tests to see if there were enough suspected positives to institute an actual policy.
It still doesn’t mean he’s guilty.
Is it fair to question his career because of it? Of course. There will be voters who refuse to check the box next to the name of any player even remotely connected to steroids. The purists who intend to keep the Hall of Fame as clean as possible, despite there being known and suspected cheaters already in there, have every right to do so.
But it’s just as probable that Ortiz’s positive test in 2003 was a fluke, and there are two key pieces of information to consider here.
First, and perhaps most striking, is that in the 2003 Times report, Barry Bonds was not on the list.
Let that sink in for a second.
Bonds, the face of steroids who cheated and lied about it in such a preposterous way that he faced criminal charges for perjury, did not originally test positive for PEDs in 2003, the year he won his third straight MVP while hitting .341 with 45 home runs at age 38.
And here’s the kicker, according to the report: “federal agents seized (Bonds’) 2003 sample and it was retested. Those results showed the presence of steroids…”
So not only was Bonds originally found to have not failed the first batch of drug tests in 2003, according to MLB’s list, but the results were actually incorrect. It was later determined to be a false negative.
He was, of course, using in 2003.
And the second vital part of the Ortiz story is that commissioner Rob Manfred finally revealed key pieces of information in 2016, when he spoke about the testing in detail for the first time.
Inside of a small press conference room in the bowels of Fenway Park, Manfred told us that he knew for sure there were at least 10 false positives on the list of roughly 100 names in 2003, and that “there were legitimate scientific questions about whether or not those were truly positives.”
The science of the testing then, almost 20 years ago now, was so new and unrefined that MLB admitted it was “difficult to distinguish between certain substances that were legal, available over the counter, and not banned under our program, and certain banned substances.”
Manfred explained that there were two tests: one at the beginning of the random testing window and then one at the end to see if the substance was present at both times. Often, those tests didn’t line up.
“It was important to make people understand that even if your name was on that list, that it was entirely possible that you were not a positive,” Manfred said then.
Ortiz never tested positive for the duration of his career.
Are there players in the Hall of fame who found an illegal or immoral advantage? Of course. Will more get inducted? Surely. But to say definitively that Ortiz is a cheater is a much more difficult argument to make.
You’re allowed to have your suspicions, but don’t lump Ortiz in the same category as Bonds and Roger Clemens.
Too cold to dine or drink outside? Not at these heated patios
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Surges Amid Second Stablecoin Launch
Guregian: The Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for
BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic schedule
Mastrodonato: David Ortiz belongs in the Hall of Fame, only purists could argue otherwise
As COVID cases surge in NFL, can Ravens avoid another outbreak? ‘We’ve been extra cautious.’
To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
How Scary Is Decentralisation?
Knowledge is Power: How To Stay Protected From Crypto Scams
CoinEx 4th Anniversary | Meet the CoinEx Team, from India to the World
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.