Top Gainer of the Day: XDC Network (XDC)

NFT technology is gaining momentum and conquering new markets, so new platforms offer services for the creation, purchase, and sale of NFT tokens. The NFT industry already has millions of dollars. It attracts new artists, musicians, and other creative people who want to earn money and protect their artworks. That is why we will consider which platforms and tokens should be invested in next year.

What is NFT?

NFT is a non-fungible token, often known as a one-of-a-kind token. NFTs operate on the blockchain and initially debuted on the Ethereum system in 2017. The blockchain is a database of records, and NFT is one of them. Tokens of this type, like any cryptocurrency, may be saved in your cryptocurrency wallet and used to transact, buy, and sell. What makes NFTs unique, they cannot be divided or substituted with another token. Additionally, only one person has the ownership rights for a particular NFT. Now let’s take a look at the most prominent NFT platforms which will suit you as a newbie.

NFT Bunny

Whether you are a creator or a collector, NFT Bunny will perfectly fit your needs. First of all, it is essential to mention that the platform mimics social networks where each user has a social profile and can communicate with users as in other social media. Therefore, NFT Bunny stimulates the creation of new linkages and helps its users to expand their network. If you are new to this sphere, you can find like-minded participants and fruitful collaborations right on the platform.

In addition, NFT Bunny provides low fees and commissions to its users. The NFT creator will get 96% of the total transaction value of the NFT sale, excluding gas expenses, which will be at the creator’s liability during the coining phase and at the NFT buyer’s expense during the sale phase. As NFT Bunny uses a range of networks like Ethereum, Polygon, and BSC, it provides opportunities to minimize the fees to zero (for instance, with minting on Polygon).

BUN

The NFT Bunny Token named BUN is a token built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. As soon as the token is launched, it will be convertible directly on the platform.

You will have a set of benefits if you keep BUN tokens:

You will be able to receive donations and support from your fans in BUN without any fees. This system encourages both artists and users of the platform.

It is also extremely convenient that all services offered on the NFT Bunny platform can be purchased using the BUN token.

You will also be able to get a loan using your NFT as collateral or to use the BUN token, and you will have access to favorable and exclusive conditions.

Use the BUN token to buy and sell NFT on the large-scale market of the platform.

Thanks to the BUN token, every user can create their own creative and amazing NFT in a few clicks.

BUN token holders will be the driving force behind the evolution of the platform itself. They will be able to choose the best ideas that will be integrated into the website.

Token holders also get access to a liquidity pool to get more bonuses and amazing gifts, rock-bottom fees, and access to exclusive features.

Token Sale

It is important to note that Flash Round was held on the 5th of December, and it took 3 hours only to sell all the coins at a fair price. There was a limited number of tokens available with discounts for investors. Moreover, the 24th Seed Round on the 6th of December had a stunning success as was the first round of the private sale that closed on Sunday, December 12.

The second private sale is ongoing and it will last until December 17 and will provide participants with a 64% discount. Benefits: Silver Bunny NFT with a 10% discount on all platform services and a 1.1x multiplier on all staking rewards.

The last private sale 3 will be held from December 17 to 22 and provide an opportunity to purchase a token with a 52% discount. Benefits: Bronze Bunny NFT with a 5% discount on all platform services and a 1.1x multiplier on all staking rewards.

Take part in the sale. You just need to subscribe to the form and receive an email from the team to formalize the offer. Check out all the details on NFT Bunny.

The entire public will have an opportunity to purchase this token shortly after the pre-sale concludes.

Binance NFT

Binance NFT is a platform created within the Binance exchange, designed to buy and sell collectibles and other artworks. The platform is based on the Binance Smart Chain and, due to the popularity of the exchange and the extensive community, offers high liquidity.

Binance Coin (BNB)

This cryptocurrency serves as a digital fuel fueling the Binance ecosystem. The coin allows you to reduce fees, and it can be exchanged easily. So, taking the Binance ecosystem into consideration, you see that launching an internal token was very expedient.

BakerySwap

BakerySwap is a digital platform that specializes in decentralized finance and NFT trading. This is a key automated market maker built on the Binance Smart Chain. BakerySwap offers a simple process of creating and selling your artworks to its users. All transactions on this platform are carried out thanks to BAKE tokens.

BAKE

The BAKE token (BEP-20 standard) is a native BakerySwap management token. Liquidity providers receive BAKE tokens as a reward. In addition, BAKE can be used to receive a percentage of transaction fees and to have a right to vote.

SuperRare

If you are looking for something truly exclusive and unique, SuperRare would be one of your choices. It has a minimalistic and convenient interface, which is quite easy to use. SuperRare is a social platform that encourages communication, creation, and collection of NFT art.

If you plan to publish your artwork on SuperRare, the platform requires NFTs to be submitted and approved before they can be listed.

As an NFT creator, you will receive 85% of the total sale price of any artwork you sell. Buyers will be charged a 3% commission for each transaction. The platform provides a royalty program through which NFT creators receive 10% of any secondary sales of their work.

RARE

To scale up and take advantage of the true power of web3, SuperRare is embarking on a path of gradual decentralization – eventually shifting ownership and managing the network to the community.

As the network develops, SuperRare Labs plans to offer gifts for active participants. RARE will provide the community with the management of fees, the whole ecosystem, and grants.

Rarible

It is a Russian-based platform that gained popularity around the world. Using a native RARI token, artists can create and sell their works on the website. Another important difference is the opportunity for authors to receive a reward in case their artworks were resold. It has one of the highest trading volumes among all NFT marketplaces at the moment.

You can sign up for free on the platform. You need to pay an Ethereum network fee – $ 30-100 for each artwork published there.

RARI

RARI is a native token of Rarible. Users can earn these tokens for various actions on the platform, such as buying/selling works of art or collectibles.

The RARI token gives holders the right to decide on system updates on Rarible and select the content accessible on the platform.

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash