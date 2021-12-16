Will YOU Be Watching? Keshia Knight Pulliam Huxtabley Hosting ‘Married at First Sight: Afterparty’

#MAFS fans, are you ready to kick it with Keshia?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has been announced as the host of Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, a talk show that airs following every new episode of “Married at First Sight.” The Emmy nominated, actor, host, and MAFS fan will take over hosting duties on January 5, the same night that “Married At First Sight” season 14 premieres with a three-hour episode at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Fresh off screening that night’s episode, Keshia will dish with #MAFS’ soulmate seekers in Boston to get the inside scoop on the action, romance, and behind-the-scenes drama. A “Married at First Sight: Afterparty” press release notes that “whether it’s laughter, tears, conflict, or exclamations of true love, there is never a dull moment!”

Keshia excitedly shared the big news on Instagram with a video of herself on set.

“New job alert!” said the “Married At First Sight: Afterparty” host.

Keshia’s new job means she’ll be chatting with the 10 participants who make up #MAFS Boston’s five couples. Those couples are; Katina & Olajuwon, Alyssa & Chris, Jasmina & Michael, Lindsey & Mark, and Noi & Steve.

#MAFS Boston will kick off with the season 14 Matchmaking Special debuting on December 29th at 8 pm ET/PT, providing an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love. The following night, December 30th at 8 pm ET/PT, Lifetime debuts the Kickoff Special where Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts, for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. The all-access, behind-the-scenes special takes a closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts.

Will YOU be watching Married At First Sight season 14 when it premieres on January 5th, 2022 at 8p/7c followed by Keshia Knight Pulliam’s “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”?

“Married at First Sight: Afterparty” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight: Afterparty are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Toni Gallagher and Geoff Nuanes from Kinetic Content, and Amy Winter and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.