Winds wallops Colorado causing power outages, hampering travel
Extremely strong and destructive winds roared through Colorado and the Denver area on Wednesday, toppled trees and downed powerlines brought widespread powers outages and travel was hampered by wind-driven dust storms and trucks being blown over on roadways.
In the metro area, the wind speed hit 95 mph in the foothills of Jefferson County at White Ranch Park and a 91 mph blast was reported in southwest Boulder County, said Ayesha Wilkinson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The weather service reported a gust of 107 mph in Lamar on Wednesday morning and at the U.S. Air Force Academy airfield near Colorado Springs 100 mph gusts were recorded just before noon.
“The foothills (generally) had the highest wind gusts,” Wilkinson said. “The plains, although not as gusty, experienced a lot of dust storms and low visibility and the mountains had a lot of blowing snow.”
Wilkinson described Wednesday’s widespread weather as a “bora wind event,” westerly winds racing down leeward mountains slopes and wreaking havoc.
“It’s not uncommon in the winter,” Wilkinson said of the all-day storm. “This one was very widespread, however, and everyone got an experience of gusty winds across the area.”
Dozens of commercial motor vehicles, mostly semi-trucks and trailers, were blown over by strong winds, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman. A few truck drivers were taken to local hospitals with injuries, but there were no reported fatalities related to wind-driven crashes.
Roads and highways were shut down periodically on Wednesday including Interstate 70 eastbound from Burlington to Kansas and U.S. Highway 85 from Weld County Road 104 to Wyoming. On Wednesday morning I-70 was closed briefly in both directions from Vail to Silverthorne because of winds and blowing snow.
Power outages
At about 3:40 p.m., just under 59,000 customers around the Denver area were without power because of the wind event, according to Xcel Energy. The statewide number for Xcel customers at that time was 62,512.
“Xcel Energy crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to customers experiencing an outage during the severe wind event,” the utility said in a statement. “Xcel Energy has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages.”
Colorado Springs Utilities reported 20,000 customers impacted by electric outages at about 1 p.m. and Black Hills Energy reported power outages in the Pueblo, Rocky Ford and Cañon City areas because of severe winds throughout the region.
Transportation delays
At Denver International Airport there were 584 delayed flights and 43 cancellations between 1 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Flight Aware. Departure delays averaged about 70 minutes and inbound flights, because of the wind storm here, were delayed as much as 90 minutes. On Wednesday morning at DIA, at least 106 flights were canceled and 396 delayed.
Throughout the day, DIA was limited to using two of its six runways because of the severe winds, said Stephanie Figueroa, and airport spokeswoman. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to lift the planned delayed takeoffs at 6 p.m. Wednesday..
Public mass transportation in the metro area was also impacted by the storm. The University of Colorado A Line train that runs to DIA ran an abbreviated 30-minute schedule on Wednesday. High winds led to 15-minute delays on W Line and the A Line experienced 30-minute delays Wednesday.
Notable damage and Thursday’s forecast
In Lakewood, Boulder and other cities, traffic lights were out because of the winds, and local roads were closed by downed trees. In Arvada, the annual Olde Town Christmas tree was toppled by the wicked winds.
The high wind warning posted by the weather service expired at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, winds will be much calmer, although it may still be a bit gusty in the foothills, Wilkinson said.
“The foothills will be a little gusty, but not as sever as today (Wednesday).”
Two ‘never-before-seen’ forecasts, including after-dark tornado risk, issued by NWS
(NEXSTAR) – The National Weather Service is warning of “another historical weather day” Wednesday. The agency issued two “never-before-seen outlooks” for dangerous weather in two different areas of the country.
The first area of concern centers around Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where there’s a moderate risk of severe weather Wednesday. “Moderate” is the second highest risk category, and the NWS said this is the first time the region has ever seen such a high risk of dangerous storms in December.
The forecast includes winds of up to 100 mph and the possibility of tornadoes.
What makes the forecast extra concerning, the NWS said, is that the storms are expected to roll in after dark. Tornadoes can be difficult to spot when it’s dark outside and people who are asleep are more likely to miss warnings – both of which make nighttime tornadoes especially dangerous.
The bullseye of Wednesday night’s storm risk is further north than the area devastated by late-night severe weather last week. Tornadoes tore through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky Friday night, killing at least 88 people.
The highest risk of tornadoes Wednesday night is for Iowa, southern Minnesota, and the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, the NWS forecasts. A smaller chance of tornadoes is also forecast for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The second “never-before-seen” weather outlook issued by the NWS has to do with a different type of weather threat: fire. In Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, southern Nebraska, and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, fire danger ranges from “elevated” to “extremely critical.”
“Dangerous, life-threatening fire weather conditions are likely with fast moving and uncontrollable fire spread due to extreme winds and dry conditions,” the NWS said on Twitter.
It’s the “first Extremely Critical Fire Weather Outlook for the Southern and Central Plains during December” in the history of the Storm Prediction Center, the agency said. A 107 mph wind gust was already recorded in the Eastern Colorado town of Lamar Wednesday morning.
‘Winter Surge’ pushes St. Louis area pediatric numbers to highest levels in three months
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the first time since the height of the delta variant surge, the St. Louis area is now reporting nearly two dozen children hospitalized with COVID and the highest number of kids in ICU beds in three months. In less than one week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the region has seen pediatric ICU cases climb from one child to now seven.
This comes as many school districts have announced a mask optional policy when school resumes after the holiday break. Those new policies come as pressure mounts from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for schools to remove mandatory masking policies after courts agreed with his stance that the schools were not allowed to issue masking rules.
The region also saw another surge in adult patients into area hospitals with the latest numbers counting 79 new hospital admissions overnight. The latest figures show 450 hospital admissions in the St. Louis region in the last seven days, offset by only 435 discharges in that same span.
Winter surge strain:
The Task Force reported Tuesday the hospital systems were beginning to feel the strain of the winter surge of the virus and said models now indicate we may match last winter’s COVID chaos. Task Force leaders believe the region will match last winter as soon as early January 2022 if the virus transmission in the region goes unchecked.
Task Force doctors charged with reviewing the region’s COVID hospitalization numbers also have drawn some conclusions from this most recent surge. They believe the data shows a clear demonstration that vaccines are working to help many stay out of the hospitals. As the number of hospitalizations has risen over the past month, the percentage of breakthrough cases, or those who are hospitalized and vaccinated, has fallen. Task Force doctors point to these numbers as they argue that the strain on hospital COVID floors right now is primarily centered on treating the very sick, unvaccinated patients.
Pediatric vaccinations have been around only a short while, so there is no evidence of breakthrough cases among children, though the Task Force is checking to see if any of the children currently hospitalized are also vaccinated. Most of the pediatric patients currently being treated are children with other medical issues according to Task Force doctors.
Missouri Attorney General Schmitt’s comment
Regarding the increases in pediatric cases, Missouri Attorney General Schmitt responded to a request for comment by Fox 2 News last night. His spokesman told us, “All of our actions have been to put the power back in the hands of parents and children and out of the hands of power-hungry bureaucrats. Children have a low risk of contracting, spreading, or becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force can continue to stoke fear, but St. Louis Public Schools and other area school districts have had mask mandates for over a year, which proves that masks don’t work if they’re reporting a ’surge’ in cases. Further, a number of school districts across the state have imposed mask mandates for months and yet still experience the same ebbs and flows that the entire state does in cases. It’s time that we recognize that this virus is endemic, and that people should have the ability to make their own choices for their kids.”
Delta Variant Surge
There are currently 527 total hospitalizations in Task Force hospitals locally. They include 127 patients in ICU beds and 81 patients on ventilators. Those numbers are the highest single-day totals in the region since late-September when we are struggling through the ‘Delta Variant Surge’. The Task Force reported five more deaths in today’s report, bringing the total number of deaths in December to 101 people. With just over two weeks left in 2021, the Task Force has reported 1,966 COVID deaths in its hospitals this year.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there? Well, the answer was a mystery to us until the U.S. Postal Service called.
A Reddit thread titled The Curious Case of Lead Hill, Missouri was posted in November. The author asked why, “A town in Missouri, with no population, with no map to define the geographic area in Missouri’s Ozark Timeshare Trap seems a little sus.”
Dozens of amateur sleuths chimed in with guesses, but there is an answer.
The meaning behind the numbers in zipcodes
First a history lesson. Until the invention and national implementation of the zip code in 1963, the U.S. Postal Service sorted all mail by hand. The growing population and continued drive into the west necessitated a more efficient way of handling the mail.
The Untold Story of the Zip Code:
A nationwide standardized coding system for mail would increase processing efficiency. Consider just a few examples. A code could resolve problems associated with nonspecific references such as multiple cities in the United States with the same name. A code could also allow further mail grouping for easier distribution, logistics handling, and transportation routing. For example, the code would increase cross country shipping densities while allowing mail to be sorted into smaller groups than the city level. Lastly, a code is easier for computerized equipment to recognize than addresses.
USPS, April 2013
Ultimately, the USPS divided the country into 9 zip code zones, in which the first number corresponds to a specific zone. Both Missouri and Illinois are in Zone 6. Therefore, the zip codes in each state all start with the number six.
Or at least they’re supposed to.
Enter zip code 72643.
Zip-Codes.com identifies code 72643 as Lead Hill, Missouri, located in the 417 area code. It says the zip code receives standard mail delivery but there are not many people who live there, making it seem as though Lead Hill is a ghost town. Oddly enough, there is a Lead Hill Township about 40 miles north of the Missouri-Arkansas border that has about 174 residents, which can possibly confuse some people trying to research the topic.
What does the U.S. Postal Service have to say about it? It identifies 72643 as Lead Hill, Missouri.
Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the USPS, says that there are three homes in Missouri located along Horseshoe Bend Road on an Arkansas peninsula that crosses the state line. This is why the zip code starts with a 7 instead of a 6.
The postmaster in Lead Hill, Arkansas, is responsible for delivering mail to the 72644 zip code as well as those three customers on the nearby peninsula.
But why? Inglett says it’s more efficient for mail carriers in Lead Hill, Arkansas to drive there than it would be for postal workers in Missouri to cross Bull Shoals Lake for three customers.
As it turns out, this bleeding over of zip codes occurs about 20 miles east, where the 65761 zip code (serviced by Theodosia, Missouri) crosses the state line into Arkansas. And if you look to the northeast and northwest borders of Missouri, there are two Iowa zip codes—51640 and 52626—that have bled into the state.
Ghost towns? No. Just mail carriers trying to figure out the best way to get letters and packages to their intended recipients.
