Celebrities
WNBA Star Candace Parker Reveals She’s Married & Expecting A Baby With Her Wife, Shatters Twitter
Plot twist!
Candace Parker married a woman and got her pregnant? pic.twitter.com/muTPSTMuWY
— A Fully Baked Potato 👁🇧🇧 (@ArlenFytb) December 14, 2021
Everyone’s buzzing over WNBA superstar Candace Parker announcing that she and proud partner Anna Petrakova are expecting a baby.
In a growing trend among celebs, Parker made the unexpected reveal two years into her marriage with the Russian baller without ever coming out to the public.
“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….” she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.
“To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.”
She also posted a heartfelt message to her wife and expressed her excitement over them expecting their first baby as a couple while shouting out her daughter Lailaa, 12, who’s “pumped to be a big sister.”
“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”
The Chicago Sky captain/WNBA Champion was previously married to her daughter’s father, former NBA baller Shelden Williams who she reportedly paid $400K in alimony.
The couple wed in 2008 and divorced in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Naturally, the focus quickly shifted to Williams who was roasted to oblivion for hours after Parker’s announcement.
Damn Sheldon Williams head butted Candace into liking women pic.twitter.com/PN2WQJxa5n
— Facts Kellerman (@314_Great1) December 14, 2021
What was your reaction to Candace’s unexpected reveal? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.
Celebrities
Lacey Chabert Teases ‘Wedding Veil’ Trilogy With Hallmark Stars: This Is ‘So Important To Me’
Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about her exciting ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy with Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. Plus, she talked about filming her latest movie in Ireland.
Lacey Chabert has been a Hallmark veteran for years, and she continues to get us in the Christmas spirit with her wholesome and romantic holiday movies. In 2022, Lacey will be starring in an unprecedented Hallmark trilogy alongside fellow Hallmark stars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY about teaming up with Alison and Autumn for the Wedding Veil movies.
“We’re actually in the middle of filming the last one now,” Lacey told HollywoodLife. “I did mine earlier this year. So each of our characters has their own movie. And then as friends, we all get to appear in each other’s movies. It was something that was so important to me and a project that I was so passionate about developing because, for a long time, I’ve wanted to have the chance to work with some of the other ladies from Hallmark. These women have become friends and I admire and respect them. I was thrilled that we finally had the chance to do a project together. So it’s about a group of three friends who are incredibly close and meet up for a reunion weekend together every year and they go antique shopping. In their first film, they find this beautiful veil at an antique shop. None of them really had the reason for a veil. My character’s the hopeless romantic and convinces her friends that they should purchase it because there’s an incredible legend that goes along with the veil that whoever’s in possession of it will fall in love. The veil works its magic as we get to know these characters and explore what it is to be best friends with someone.”
Lacey, Alison, and Autumn have known each other for years in working in the Hallmark world. Lacey revealed that they’ve all “gotten to know each other a lot better in sharing these three experiences. I love and respect them even more than I already did. It was so nice to work so closely with someone that has such a similar experience of working with Hallmark and being a part of the Hallmark family. It’s been so nice to share stories and relate to each other in a real way. Fans of the movies over the years have always said, ‘When will we see you guys together in something?’ I’m just really happy that we’ve gotten the chance to do that.”
Lacey’s latest Christmas movie for Hallmark, Christmas at Castle Hart, recently premiered. For the actress, filming this movie was a once in a lifetime experience. “We had the pleasure of actually going to Ireland, and we filmed the entire thing in Ireland,” Lacey said. “I always wanted to go there, so it was such a dream to not only get to visit but to get to make a movie there. You know, I still can’t believe this is my life. It’s such a blessing to travel and be able to have these experiences while working. It was just beautiful. It was more stunning than I imagined. The people are the nicest people. Just incredible hospitality and so kind. Literally, everywhere you looked one site was prettier than the next, and we got to film in the castles. We actually stayed in one of the castles for a few days that we were filming, which was a really special experience.”
Over the last year, Lacey has started to produce more projects at Hallmark, including Christmas at Castle Hart and Sweet Carolina. “I really appreciate the opportunity with Hallmark to be a bigger part of telling the stories and be a part of the development,” the actress told HollywoodLife. “I’ve learned so much. There are so many other things I still want to tackle, and I have some other projects currently in development that I’m really excited about. I’ve really enjoyed learning more about producing and really having a more hands-on approach.”
Lacey also opened up about her exciting partnership with Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. “Kelley Blue Book is something I’ve used my whole life of buying cars. It’s just such a great resource. Autotrader is an amazing website that I’m actually using right now to buy my parents a car for Christmas,” Lacey revealed. “I’m going to surprise them, so I’m very excited. It makes the whole car buying experience just simplified. There are so many different tools you can use to find the cars in your area, or if it’s not in your area, it can be delivered. I’m just a big fan of the site. And in particular, for the holidays, when I really think about our family traditions, a lot of them revolve around being in the car. Whether it be driving around seeing Christmas lights or taking road trips to visit family. A lot of it is about being in the car. Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book have an amazing website called HolidayInDrive.com where they have great winter car care tips, playlist suggestions because a good road trip needs a good playlist. It’s just a wonderful resource for people to utilize.”
Celebrities
Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage
Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married.
Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
Holding a cup of tea in her hand, Jennifer cut a casual figure in a white fleece jacket, navy blue stretch pants and a pair of black leg warmers. She happily chatted with her kids as she finished off the sporty look in a pair of new trainers. A chic pair of modern glasses framed her flawless face, as her trademark chest tresses were left long and loose. Seraphina and Samuel, meanwhile, looked age-appropriate in their fun, eclectic outfits they rocked for another day at school.
The family outing comes as Ben, who has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past, revealed how he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if he hadn’t separated from Jennifer in 2015. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during his interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
After 10 years of marriage, the couple officially filed for divorce in April of 2017, which was was finalized in October 2018. “Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” he added.
Ben also dished on his current relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who he rekindled his romance with after they ended their engagement almost 18 years ago. The Dark Waters star said he hesitated to reunite with the singer because of his children. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.” He went on to say that he knows his public life affects the kids and that having two famous parents is hard enough already. “That is a cross to bear. It is an albatross already.”
Although he may have been reluctant at first to start over with the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker, Ben has certainly embraced it, even calling their reunion “beautiful”. And he clearly wants to spend as much time as he can with J.Lo on their second time around, as it was reported he brought his three children to mingle with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, on Thanksgiving.
Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Makes A Sweatshirt and Jeans Look High Fashion On Lunch Date With Friends
The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star seemed comfortable and cozy, while also looking drop dead gorgeous.
Kendall Jenner kept it low-key, as she bundled up for lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday December 14. Pulling her hood up to protect her from the Los Angeles rain, the 26-year-old reality star was dressed in casual clothes, but of course, she made them look fabulous as she grabbed a bite at Vinny’s Italian restaurant. She was on her way to the offices for luxury fashion brand FRWD.
The 818 Tequila founder rocked a gray hoodie and a pair of dark-colored jeans. Over the outfit, she had a black unbuttoned peacoat, keeping warm in the rain. She completed the outfit with a pair of black boots and small sunglasses. Kendall also carried a big blue bag along with her. Once she was away from the rain, she let her hood down, and showed off her perfect hair. Later Tuesday night, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to show that she spent a cozy night in, relaxing with some of her own 818 Tequila and a virtual magic show.
While Kendall can make a casual outfit look absolutely fantastic, the KUWTK star has shown off plenty more eye-catching looks recently. She sported a beautiful zebra-print dress for a night out in Miami with her pals Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on November 12. In an Instagram Story from around the same time, Kendall looked as sexy as ever, when she rocked a black dress with extra revealing cut-outs to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.
Kendall also served up both good looks and cocktails at a Miami party for her 818 Tequila at the Goodtime Hotel on December 7. The model rocked a black mini-skirt with some eye-catching bead-designs, along with plain black crop-top, as she showed off her bartending skills. Kendall used her tequila to stir, mix and serve plenty of yummy-looking cocktails at the event. At the end of the video, Kendall sipped one of her drinks and seemed to give her seal of approval.
WNBA Star Candace Parker Reveals She’s Married & Expecting A Baby With Her Wife, Shatters Twitter
Dolphins sign embattled Raiders first-round pick, former Aquinas star cornerback to practice squad
John Ross, Oshane Ximines test positive, more players absent from Giants practice
Lacey Chabert Teases ‘Wedding Veil’ Trilogy With Hallmark Stars: This Is ‘So Important To Me’
While COVID affects Dolphins at running back, safety, Miami could get injured players back at those positions
Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice as he recovers from ankle sprain; veteran QB Josh Johnson signed
Colorado Rapids release full 2022 MLS schedule
Everyone Is Devastated That bell hooks Has Passed Away
Creamy squash and orzo is perfect porridge-like comfort food
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together