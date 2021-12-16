Yellowcard Captures A ‘Sonically Enhanced’ Punk Rock Sound On New Version Of ‘Star Struck’

In honor of Yellowcard’s upcoming high-def, remastered, and remixed version of their ‘One For The Kids’ album, the band shares a taste with a new rendition of a beloved track.
Christmas has come early for punk kids, especially those who grew up in the 2000s. Yellowcard— the Jacksonville, Florida group that forged a unique path through a sea of checkered Vans and Manic Panic emo swoops with power-punk chords and harmonies from Sean Mackin’s violin – will release a remastered version of 2001’s One For The Kids on Friday (Dec. 17). And like any good parent, they’re allowing their kids a chance to open up one gift before the big day — in this case, a new version of “Star Struck.” Premiering here on HollywoodLife, “Star Struck (Remix/Remaster)” presents a cleaner, sharper version of the track.
Or, as the band’s Ben Harper tells us, the sound is “enhanced” for 2021. “The remixed/remastered version of ‘Star Struck’ is sonically enhanced classic Yellowcard,” he shares. “If you’re a Yellowcard fan or pop-punk fan, this is a must-listen, and the entire album will become one of your favorites.”
The pre-sale for the remastered vinyl went up during Cyber Monday – click here to check that out – and with the much-publicized vinyl shortage and delay, the digital version arrives a week before Xmas, to hold over fans until they get their hands on the special edition pressing. “The remixed, remastered version is One for the Kids in high definition,” Ben Harper told Spinwhen announcing the new version in November. “It’s a brand-new listening experience in its entirety, and you hear and feel sounds you haven’t before. Fans who grew up on this album will be blown away as well as first-time listeners will be drawn to it. This reissue is a fantastic 20th-anniversary gift or Christmas present for Yellowcard and pop-punk fans worldwide.”
Released on April 3, 2001, on Lobster records, One for the Kids was the third full-length from Yellowcard. The group relocated from Florida to Thousand Oaks, California, to record the album. “It was a huge adjustment,” a 23-year-old Ryan Key told the Los Angeles Timesin 2003. “We went from being in college and supported by our parents to being completely alone and worrying about how to pay our rent.” The group used that transition to hone their sound and rise to the next stage of their career (while also graduating to the main stage of the 2004 Warped Tour.)
Funny enough, while 2021 Ben says that the new version of One For The Kids will resonate with the pop-punks, 2003’s Ryan offers this take: “Pop-punk is the most ridiculous oxymoron in the English language. We’re a rock band, just doing our thing.”
Pre-order the remixed and remastered One For The Kids here.
Lisa Rinna shared a series of old photos of her family, including husband Harry Hamlin, their kids, daughters Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, and her late mother, Lois Rinna, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.
Hours after Delilah seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her actor hubby on TikTok by suggesting they should be paying for her “trauma therapy,” Lisa posted sweet, happy images from Delilah and Amelia’s childhood.
According to a report from Us Weekly on December 15, the first photo Lisa shared featured Harry and Lois posing with her daughters, and a second image saw Delilah and Amelia playing in the water.
Another photo showed Delilah in a blue shirt and pink jacket with her arm around her much shorter sister, Amelia, who was wearing a Wizard of Oz T-shirt.
In one of her posts, Lisa included a red heart GIF beside a photo of Harry, her parents, and her daughters.
Also on Instagram this week, Lisa shared a photo of herself, her mother, and Delilah and Amelia, all of who were decked out in black, white, and gold Chanel outfits.
As RHOBH fans may have seen, Delilah took to her TikTok page over the weekend, where she posted a cryptic video of herself with an even more cryptic caption.
“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas… For my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” her message read.
Delilah’s concerning TikTok came just over a month after the model opened up about a past overdose she suffered after being overprescribed Xanax by a psychiatrist she saw after experiencing a negative reaction to her COVID-19 vaccination.
“My body got dependent on Xanax, No. 1, and No. 2, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” she recalled. “My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”
Following the reveal, Lisa thanked supporters in an Instagram Story.
“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!! We are forever grateful. Thank you,” she wrote.
The Real housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2022.
After insisting he only had sex with Maralee Nichols the one time she (allegedly) happened to get pregnant, Tristan Thompson has finally admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with the Houston trainer.
In a court document filed earlier this month and published by the Daily Mail, the NBA star recalled meeting Nichols in late November or early December 2020 at someone’s home. At the time, Tristan said he “was very cautious” and “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.”
The NBA player–who has disputed the paternity of the child born on December 1–also denied having sex with her in California around that time, claiming that the “only” possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, the baller’s birthday. According to the court documents, though, Nichols has said the child was conceived in April.
“I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday,” Thompson said in court documents.
As if it makes his case any better, Tristan has repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was “based on sex only.”
“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote, according to the court docs. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”
He went on to say, “We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”
“My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00,’” Tristan also revealed. “We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy.”
He went on to claim that Nichols “fabricated” a leaked screenshot of a Snapchat message in which he purportedly urged her to get an abortion.
During the time that Thompson admits to having a sexual relationship with Nichols, he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian, so it’s unclear why he feels the need to dispute any other aspect of this affair after already admitting to the cheating.
Earlier this month, following the birth of Nichols’ child, Page Six confirmed that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support and claimed they had a five-month affair that resulted in her becoming pregnant.
Initially, Tristan only admitted to having sex with Maralee once, but as we can see, that story is already changing.