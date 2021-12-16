Celebrities
Zendaya Gushes Over Being ‘So Proud’ Of Her ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland In Sweet Tribute Post
Her superhero! Zendaya praised her ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland in an Instagram featuring a candid snapshot from set and a photo of him in costume as Spidey back as a child.
The role he was born to play! Zendaya, 25, celebrated Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, 25, in a sweet Instagram post on Dec 15. The Dune beauty, who plays leading lady MJ in the upcoming MCU flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, called Tom “My Spider-Man”, before going on to say how “proud” she was of the English actor. Along with the sweet words she shared a fun photo of him suspended on set for a flying scene. Another snap showed a tiny Tom clad in his own pint-sized Spider-suit, prompting Zendaya to point out how ‘Some things never change, and good thing.”
The duo has been nearly inseparable while promoting the film. They were the center of attention while at the LA premiere of the movie on Dec.13. There, Zendaya dazzled in a skin-toned custom Valentino design adorned with intricate spiderweb-like beading. Besides her, Tom looked dapper in a Prada suit.
The couple has been enjoying a quiet romance for some months, first spotted kissing in July 2021, years after becoming friends while making the first MCU Spider-Man in 2016. Tom carefully confirmed the relationship in a Nov. 2021 interview with GQ, telling the magazine why he was so protective of their relationship. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he explained. “This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”
Fans of the couple can get a taste of Zendaya and Tom’s on-screen relationship when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on Dec. 17. The film is already being called a “game-changing Marvel classic,” and is predicted to smash box-office records this weekend. Their last movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, made a whopping $1.132 billion worldwide.
Celebrities
Yiiiikes: Justine Skye Claims She Caught Giveon iCreep In 4K From His Second Phone
Really???
Justine Skye is single and free from the shackles of her last relationship with Giveon it appears, and she was spilling the breakup details for fans on Instagram live last night.
Back in October, Justine cryptically announced in tweets that she and Giveon had called their relationship quits. It’s unknown for how long the two singers were officially coupled up, but the public got a peek into their romance for just a few months with them sharing PDA in photos on social media since summer.
On live with her fans last night, Justine smiled from ear-to-ear while detailing the alleged bizarre way she found out she was being cheated on. She claimed she literally saw him texting other women from a second phone on imessenger and in DMs.
Justine alleged she watched Giveon, whom she shared a home with, creep on her for three days after leaving home an old phone after getting a new phone. Skye said she caught him talking to at least ten different women in real-time! She said she finally told him he was caught when she watched a girl text him and say she was outside and at his hotel.
Justine initially told him that a friend witnessed him cheating but eventually came clean about watching him on imessage.
“There’s no friend, obviously, this fool thinks that there’s a friend.” Justine, appearing to he appaled by his audacity, said Giveon responded “Tell you friend she just ruined your relationship. I’m done.”
Celebrities
Kenny G Reveals The Personal Reason Why New Song ‘Blue Skies’ Always Makes Him Smile
The holiday season arrived with ‘New Standards,’ a new album from Kenny G, and the music icon shares in this EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video why one track, ‘Blue Skies,’ holds a near-and-dear place in his heart.
“Okay, I smile when I hear ‘Blue Skies,’” Kenny G says at the start of the EXCLUSIVE video discussing one of the tracks from New Standards, his first new album in six years. Why does this song make the music icon beam with happiness, as opposed to the ten other tracks on the album? It’s because the song was written “with my dear friend and piano virtuoso, Randy Waldman. Randy Waldman, he is the piano player’s piano player.” It turns out that Randy, like Kenny, has his pilot’s license (yes, Kenny G can seduce you with smooth jazz and fly you down to Bora Bora for a romantic getaway.) “[Randy’s] a pilot, I’m a pilot. So, I wanted to entitle it with something that has to do with flying.”
“One of the things that pilots always say to each other when you write a note, like ‘How you doing? Hope you’re doing well. Blue Skies.’ Meaning, I hope when you fly, you’re always flying in blue skies,” says Kenny. “So that’s why it’s called ‘Blue Skies’ and I’m smiling because I’m just thinking about being up in the air, and also, hanging out with my dear friend, Randy Waldman, and talking about flying and music.”
Though, Kenny’s message wasn’t completely endearing. While singing his friend’s praises – “He is the musical director for Barbra Streisand when she goes on the road, he’s the musical director for George Benson when he goes on the road – there was a moment of professional envy. “This guy,” he said of his friend, Randy, “I hate him because he never practices, but he’s a virtuoso, so he never has to practice. I, on the other hand, have to practice.”
That practice has paid off – not just in a four-decade career and millions of records sold – but also in a new album, just in time for the holiday season. Because, and let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the winter holidays without a little Kenny G. Whether you’re walking through the supermarket or listening to a random radio station on the drive to your grandmother’s house for dinner, Kenny’s enchanting tones find their way to your ear, and to your heart.
So when Kenny released New Standards at the start of December, it was an early present to the world. While New Standards is not full of festive music (check out 2012’s The Classic Christmas Album, 2002’s Wishes: A Holiday Album, 1999’s Faith: A Holiday Album, and 1994’s Miracles – The Holiday Album for that), Standards does deliver Kenny G’s trademark sound throughout eleven songs that are sure to set the mood. In fact, they’ll likely leave a smile on your face, the same way “Blue Skies” does for Kenny.
New Standards is out now.
Celebrities
“Life After Lockup” Finale Exclusive: When Ray Reveals His Surprise Will Britney Be Shocked For The Wrong Reasons?
On a scale from 1 to 10, if you were expecting an engagement ring and your man tried to give you a promise ring, how mad would you be?
We’re just a day away from the two-hour season finale of “Life After Lockup” airing Friday, December 17 at 9pm ET. We can help you with the wait though — because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure right now! If you will recall, Britney told her friends that Ray had promised her a surprise for her birthday AND said that she’s thinking it will be a ring.
Check out the clip below to see what happened when Ray surprised Britney:
Yikes. Do you think Britney is even in this for the right reasons? She’s awfully eager to say “I Do” and have children with Ray and he’s only been out of prison for a few months. Do you think he was wrong to publicly gift her the promise ring though? Britney’s friends and family were being MESSY!
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Daonte crashes Nicolle and Tia’s wedding. Brittany makes Marcelino a sexy offer. Puppy’s mom reveals her shocking whereabouts. John makes a bold move after Kris ghosts him. Britney loses it on Ray. Lacey confronts her ex. Sara’s revelation stuns Shawn.
Okay WeTV — we see you going strong with the finale!
The two-hour season finale of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, December 17th at 9PM EST on WeTV
Will you be watching?
Zendaya Gushes Over Being ‘So Proud’ Of Her ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland In Sweet Tribute Post
Yiiiikes: Justine Skye Claims She Caught Giveon iCreep In 4K From His Second Phone
Realms of Ethernity to Be the First AAA-Grade Game Built on Polygon
Kenny G Reveals The Personal Reason Why New Song ‘Blue Skies’ Always Makes Him Smile
Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 12
“Life After Lockup” Finale Exclusive: When Ray Reveals His Surprise Will Britney Be Shocked For The Wrong Reasons?
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
Cultos Launches to Revolutionize How Brands Create & Grow Audiences of Fans Through Crypto Rewards
GTFOHWTBS: Racist White Judge Michelle Odinet Blames Home Invasion And “Sedative” For Blatant Use Of N-Word In Viral Video
Below Deck’s Fraser Was “Uncomfortable” After Kiss With Jake
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.