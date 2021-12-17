Celebrities
9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son
This is so unbelievably sad.
In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
According to PEOPLE, the Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport Wednesday, but some sort of malfunction ended in the pilot unsuccessfully attempting to make an emergency landing and crashing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.
Flow La Movie—whose real name is José Angel Hernandez, and is most known for his work with prominent Latin artists like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and many others—was celebrated and mourned by artists and fans including producer Raphy Pina and Columbian recording artist J Balvin after the news broke.
“What a great pain dear God,” Pina wrote. “A warrior, his family and crew lost their lives on a flight! Condolences to all of his loved ones. Horrible event! RIP! How bad.”
PEOPLE reported that the others who died in the crash include crew members Veronica Estrella, Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, and Emilio Herrera, passenger Kellyan Hernández Pena and two teenagers who haven’t been identified by name.
According to USA Today, the other passengers who died in the crash, excluding the pilot and crew, were also relatives of Hernandez.
So far, no details have been revealed as to what caused the crash.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals What She Said To Kanye West About His MAGA Hat: ‘You Have To Take That Hat Off’
Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about what she said to Kanye West as he traveled around wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in support of then-President Donald Trump.
In a new interview with Bari Weiss, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star talks about the arguments she had with her estranged husband during the height of his support for Trump, which she previously stayed quiet about.
When asked about Ye donning a MAGA hat on SNL in 2018, Kardashian admitted that she learned a valuable lessong from the experience, regardless of her negative views about the garment. Kim admitted she was “very nervous” at the time and “didn’t want” her then-husband to wear the hat.
“I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is,” Kardashian said in the interview, which was shared on Thursday. “I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’ And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”
The SKIMS founder went on to say that she “learned a lot” from those arguments.
“No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech!” she said. “And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that.”
She continued, “To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable.”
Celebrities
Bob’s Burgers: The Movie – Everything We Know So Far
Are you ready to take a big, juicy bite out of some big-screen burger goodness? Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, Louise – and the rest of the gang – will be part of the ‘Bob Burgers’ movie. Here’s what we know so far.
It’s almost time to trim your mustache, finish up your latest awkward fan fiction (we see you, Tina), and order the special of the day. After much delay, The Bob’s Burger Movie is almost here! A big-screen feature film based on the Fox animated television sitcom has been in the works for years, and the wait is almost over. As we prepare to see what the Belcher family and the rest of Ocean Avenue get up to, here’s what we know about the movie.
Release Date and Streaming Details
The Bob’s Burgers Movie is currently set for a May 27, 2022, theatrical release. Currently, it’s only set for a theatrical run and won’t have a “same-day” streaming premiere, like other films in the past.
Of course, that can all change in the months leading up to the premiere if a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus appears. But, as of now, it’s set to hit the theatres first. After that, when it’s available on-demand, it will go to HBO Max, as 20th Century Studio still has a deal with that platform that was made before Disney acquired it. Said deal will expire at the end of 2022, meaning that all Bob’s Burgers content will either migrate over to Hulu or Disney+ (per Collider). As of December 2021, all of Bob’s Burgers is available on Hulu in the U.S. (and on Disney+ for those in countries without Hulu.)
As of December 2021, there isn’t a trailer out. However, series creator (and the film’s director) Loren Bouchard hinted during San Diego Comic-Con 2021 that it was coming. “We’re going to be in theaters – that’s my pledge,” he said, per Deadline. “I think really soon, we’re going to start releasing trailers, art, clips, all the little things that are such a pleasure for us to release into the world.”
Cast & Crew
Fans of the show can rest easy: the cast from the television show is on board, meaning everyone reprises their roles for the movie. H. Jon Benjamin – the voice actor superstar whose work has made Archer, Home Movies, Science Court, Dr. Katz, and Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil beloved series – will return at Bob Belcher. John Roberts will voice Bob’s wife, Linda, and Dan Mintz will voice their awkward eldest child, Tina. Eugene Mirman will again be Gene Belcher, the musically-inclined goofball middle child, and Kristen Schaal will return as Louise, the youngest Belcher child (and arguably, the most dangerous.)
In addition to the Belcher family, Larry Murphy will voice Teddy, the family friend, and loyal customer to Bob’s restaurant. Sam Seder tweeted in June 2021 that Bob’s nemesis, Hugo, the health inspector, will also have a cameo in the film (h/t Collider).
The potential list of actors is enormous, considering the wide world Bob’s Burgers has built over the past ten years. Sarah Silverman and her sister Laura Silverman have recurring roles on the show. Bob’s Burgers has featured the voice talent of Tim Meadows, Andy Kindler, Tim Meadows, Megan Mullaly, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, Thomas Lennon, Ken Jeong, Jon Glaser, Paul Rust, Ben Schwartz, Paul F. Thompkins, and Eddie Pepitone, to name a few.
“We’ve started recording the audio as best as we can,” H. Jon Benjamin told Observer in 2020. “Everybody’s working from home, but I know they’ve created animatics for a lot of it. So far, I’ve logged four or five sessions and done a first pass for the movie. I think it’s on track to be released in the spring, but I don’t know if it’s going to stay that way. They’re working on it aggressively now, as best as they can.”
What is ‘The Bob’s Burger’s Movie’ About?
The Bob’s Burgers Movie will finally answer one of the biggest unanswered questions of the series: why does Louise always wear pink bunny ears? In February 2019, Loren Bouchard tweeted that the movie would explain that, and in 2018, he gave some more info to Entertainment Weekly. “We need to tell a big story, and we’re very interested in getting to some emotional places,” Bouchard said. “We do want to get to some real feels and some backstory and especially look a little bit at why Louise wears the hat and using that as a way to look at a bunch of things.”
“We want it to be a gorgeous experience for your ears as well as your eyes,” he added. During the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con, per Deadline, Loren said that the film would be a “musical, comedy, mystery, adventure and a kind of coming-of-age story… the movie is where we will leave it all out on the field. “I can guarantee it will be the best movie we could possibly make. We are leaving no stone unturned.”
The movie may also have one of the best film soundtracks of the year. The series has featured some incredible songs over the years (check out any songs tagged #bobsburgers on TikTok to see.) In 2017, Sub Pop released a 112-song soundtrack that featured Cyndi Lauper, The National, and St. Vincent, along with the rest of the cast singing some of the show’s iconic songs. (“Weekend At Mort’s” is still a bop.)
Development History
The Bob’s Burger Movie was first announced in October 2017, with a planned July 17, 2020 release date.
“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Loren Bouchard said in a statement, per Deadline. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all, it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”
Since then, the world has changed. The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Studios by acquiring 21st Century Fox in 2019. The movie was briefly taken off the release schedule before being put back on, per Collider, which was attributed to a clerical error.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the film to go through a series of release dates. First, it was pushed back to April 9, 2021. Then, at the start of 2021, it was taken back off of the release schedule, but Bouchard said production was still underway. On September 10, 2021, the final (hopefully!) release date was revealed: May 27, 2022.
Fans will also be glad to know that the film will retain Bob’s Burger’s traditional 2D animation style. Instagram posts from Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy have shown stills from the film, and it’s not 3D.
What About The Show?
Will The Bob’s Burgers Movie signal the show’s end, acting as a theatrical series finale?
Nope. Bob’s Burgers was given a two-season renewal in September 2020, ensuring that seasons 12 and 13 would continue on Fox. Season 12 of Bob’s Burgers began airing in September 2021, and the show will continue well into 2022 and beyond. Considering that The Simpsons were also renewed for seasons 31 and 32 – and Family Guy was given the green light for seasons 19 and 20 – it’s likely that the Belchers will be with us for a long time.
Celebrities
BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide: Our Fave Film Fanatics Get Festive And Flirty With “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” And “Holidate”
The holidays are here and we’re getting festive with our film picks!
This holiday season we’re all looking for fun and festive content to consume with the whole family and BOSSIP’s film fanatics Courtney Bledsoe, Stephon Bishop and Janeé Bolden are back once again to give their takes on the films ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ and ‘Holidate’ which are both available on Netflix.
A sequel to ‘The Princess Switch,’ ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again,’ is a romantic comedy film directed by Mike Rohl. The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens in multiple roles. Set two years after the first film, Hudgens’ character Stacy Juliette De Novo Wyndham is now Princess of Belgravia, married to Prince Edward Wyndham of Belgravia. Hudgens also plays Lady Margaret Katherine Claire Delacourt, Queen of Montenaro (former Duchess of Montenaro) as well as Margaret’s cousin Lady Fiona Pembroke. Nick Sagar plays Margaret’s love interest, Kevin Richards, who also happens to be Stacy’s best friend and former business partner in his bakery. While Margaret is preparing to ascend to the throne of Montenaro following the death of the King and the decision of his son Howard to abdicate, she’s ended her relationship with Kevin who has been running the bakery on his own in Chicago and keeping busy with his daughter Olivia. Stacy makes a surprise visit on her way to the coronation and finds Kevin miserable since the breakup. She manages to convince him and Olivia to join her and the Prince for the festivities in Montenaro. Once there, Margaret and Kevin find their feelings for each other are strong, but things get complicated due to some plotting going on by Margaret’s cousin Fiona and Margaret’s chief of staff Count Antonio Rossi — who has his own designs on romancing the Queen.
Our second selection, ‘Holidate,’ stars Emma Roberts as Sloane Benson and Luke Bracey as Jackson. Kristin Chenoweth is also memorable in her role as Sloane’s Aunt Susan. Fed up with being single on the holidays, two virtual strangers – Sloane and Jackson agree to be each other’s platonic plus ones all year long. As you can probably already guess, keeping their feelings at bay proves to be harder than these two initially imagined. We don’t want to give too much away but the jaded singles have their share of adventures together over a year of fake holidates.
Make sure to watch the BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide for our takes on ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ and ‘Holidate!” Both films are streaming now on Netflix!
9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son
CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule
Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally retires from Team USA
Data Shows Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Realizing Significant Losses
Gophers forward Abbey Murphy well on her way to Beijing
Bruins notebook: Three more players placed in COVID protocol
All 3 Chicago Bears coordinators sidelined by COVID-19 — and their status for Monday night’s game is unknown
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals What She Said To Kanye West About His MAGA Hat: ‘You Have To Take That Hat Off’
Bob’s Burgers: The Movie – Everything We Know So Far
The Best Snow Boots for Winter That Are Both Fashionable and Functional
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.