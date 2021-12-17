News
A season of change, and opportunity, for White Bear Lake’s Joel Johnson
It’s been a year of change and new beginnings for Joel Johnson.
After spending the past 11 seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Minnesota — where he coached for 16 total seasons, most recently working as the associate head coach — Johnson was handed the reigns to his own program in June.
With St. Thomas making the jump to Division I, Johnson was tapped to take charge. His year got even busier when, in late July, the White Bear Lake resident was named head coach for the U.S. women’s hockey team, taking charge of a team that is looking to defend its 2018 gold medal this upcoming February in Beijing.
In preparation, the team has trained at the SuperRink in Blaine, and played a series of games against Canada. The next is set for Monday at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Johnson has spent 11 years with USA Hockey, most recently as an assistant coach for the national team. He became the team’s interim head coach when Bob Corkum stepped away abruptly in April, and the interim tag was taken away months later.
The idea of one day leading the Olympic team had crossed Johnson’s mind in the past, he admitted, but not this soon.
“It was maybe later, and then circumstances change and all of a sudden you’re asked to be a part of this and it’s been a privilege,” he said. “It’s never been a goal. It’s never been an aspiration. It’s just been an honor and a privilege every time.”
When the team in Blaine, Johnson said, he has spent time with his team at St. Thomas, as well. The U.S. practices mornings on Rink 6 at the SuperRink. St. Thomas practices afternoons at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights. Under assistant coach Marty Sertich and program director Allison Borgstrom, Johnson said, the team is in good hands.
Playing its first Division I season in arguably the nation’s premier conference, the WCHA, St. Thomas is 4-13-1 with victories over Bemidji State and St. Cloud State. The other two wins came in a road sweep of nonconference Rochester Institute of Technology Oct. 29-30.
The Tommies’ next series is a home-and-home against fifth-ranked Minnesota, Jan. 8-9.
Johnson’s ubiquity in women’s hockey means he had a familiarity with just about every player that will be competing on the Olympic team. He coached eight players on the current roster during his time at the U, and he coached or coached against most of the rest during stints as Team USA’s U-18 and U-22 coach.
“It’s one of the things that makes it kind of fun and challenging at the same time,” Johnson said. “I know them really well. I know their personalities, I know their families, I know their history. I know everything about them, and so it’s awesome. I think it makes me a better coach, and hopefully it makes them a better player.”
That type of prior relationship, said forward Hannah Brandt, a Minnesota grad from Vadnais Heights, has helped with the team’s cohesion. Johnson’s calm demeanor, too, she said has made him well-suited to this role.
“Whether we’re playing great or really struggling, he finds a way to keep us going,” she said. “If we’re playing bad, obviously he’s going to find a way to get us to kick it up another notch; and if we’re playing great, he’ll stop us and say, ‘Hey, we need to keep doing this.’ So, I think he’s been able to motivate everyone.”
Kelly Pannek, another Gophers alumnae, was with Johnson from 2014-19. Between his time at the college level and his experience with USA Hockey, Pannek said, Johnson has a really good understanding of “women’s hockey history, what works, what doesn’t, where it’s going.”
“He understands that this team is the players,” she said. “But a coach is very important to uplifting players and putting them in the right position. I can’t say enough about him and just how much he cares about the program but also the people in it.”
Johnson and the women’s national team will kick off Olympic play on Feb. 3 in Beijing, the team looking to repeat as gold medalists after a shootout win over Canada four years ago sealed the team’s first gold medal in 20 years.
“As a coaching staff member in former roles, I’ve always thought about what it could look like,” Johnson said. “Now it’s here, kind of in a surprising way, and I’m just trying to get up every morning and be the best I can be.”
Dolphins get two RBs back off COVID list Friday; Brian Flores on Damon Arnette acquisition
For the first time in the past week, the Miami Dolphins are removing players from the reserve/COVID-19 list instead of adding them.
The Dolphins have running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning to practice on Friday, coach Brian Flores said in a web conference before the day’s drills. The team officially announced their activation shortly thereafter.
Gaskin was originally placed on the COVID list on Dec. 10 and Ahmed the following day, last Saturday while the team was on its bye week. With Gaskin and Ahmed back available, the Dolphins are down to safety Jevon Holland, running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as players on the active roster unavailable due to COVID, along with practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks. Holland and Lindsay went on the reserve list on Monday, Waddle and Doaks on Thursday.
Asked specifically if their activation meant the two running backs would play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Flores specified “available to practice [Friday],” not committing to the idea of playing them after one practice.
Veteran running back Duke Johnson, up from the practice squad this week as a COVID replacement, was the one player at the position on the active roster before Gaskin and Ahmed returned.
The Dolphins also have Malcolm Brown practicing this week as he works back from a quadriceps injury suffered against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 24 that has kept him on injured reserve.
“Malcolm did some good things on Wednesday,” said Flores about Brown’s first practice back before the team held a walkthrough Thursday. “We’ll see how [Friday] goes.
“We’ve got more guys available. We’ll make a decision. A lot will ride on what that looks like [Friday].”
With Waddle, who is on pace for a rookie receptions record already with 86 on the season, the Dolphins could use a variety of players in the slot with him unlikely to play on Sunday.
“The message is next man up,” Flores said. “We need winning contributions from everyone on the team. It’s not a one-man team. It’s not any one person. … Other guys got to step up, and we need contributions from everyone.”
Flores named receivers Isaiah Ford and Albert Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki as pass catchers the team can utilize in Waddle’s usual slot receiver position.
“We’ve got some options there,” Flores said. “We got that information [Thursday], basically right in the middle of meetings. Some adjustments on the fly, and we’ll kind of work through some of that [Friday], but we got some options there.”
Flores said offensive lineman Austin Jackson “was dealing with something non-COVID-related” after he popped up on the team’s Thursday injury report as limited due to illness. He added he would practice again on Friday, and the team was taking it one day at a time with the second-year left guard.
Arnette acquisition
Flores spoke for the first time on the Dolphins’ acquisition of former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette, a 2020 first-round pick of Las Vegas who was released last month after a video showed him pointing a gun at a camera, threatening to kill someone.
“We’re going to take a look at him,” Flores said. “[General manager Chris Grier] and his staff did a lot of background work on him, felt good about bringing him in and taking a look.”
Arnette is a Fort Lauderdale native who played in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas before spending five seasons in college at Ohio State.
Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows
PARIS — The mugshot-style photos are posted on online message boards in black and white and look a little like old-fashioned “wanted” posters.
“The Jews own COVID just like all of Hollywood,” the accompanying text says. “Wake up people.”
The post is one of many that white supremacists and far-right extremists are using to expand their reach and recruit followers on the social media platform Telegram, according to the findings of researchers who sifted through nearly half a million comments on pages — called channels on Telegram — that they categorized as far-right from January 2020 to June 2021.
The tactic has been successful: Nine of the 10 most viewed posts in the sample examined by the researchers contained misleading claims about the safety of vaccines or the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing them. One Telegram channel saw its total subscribers jump tenfold after it leaned into COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
“COVID-19 has served as a catalyst for radicalization,” said the study’s author, Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “It allows conspiracy theorists or extremists to create simple narratives, framing it as us versus them, good versus evil.”
Other posts downplayed the severity of the coronavirus or pushed conspiracy theories about its origins. Many of the posts contain hate speech directed at Jews, Asians, women or other groups or violent rhetoric that would be automatically removed from Facebook or Twitter for violating the standards of those sites.
Telegram, based in the United Arab Emirates, has many different kinds of users around the world, but it has become a favorite tool of some on the far-right in part because the platform lacks the content moderation of Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Telegram said it welcomed “the peaceful expression of ideas, including those we do not agree with.” The statement said moderators monitor activity and user reports “in order to remove public calls for violence.”
O’Connor said he believes the people behind these posts are trying to exploit fear and anxiety over COVID-19 to attract new recruits, whose loyalty may outlast the pandemic.
Indeed, mixed in with the COVID-19 conspiracy posts are some direct recruitment pitches. For example, a Long Island, New York, chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group posted a link to a news story about a local synagogue and added their message urging followers to join them. “Embrace who you were called to be,” read the post, which was accompanied by a swastika.
The researchers found suggestions that far-right groups on Telegram are working together. ISD researchers linked two usernames involved in running one Telegram channel to two prominent members of the American far-right. One was a scheduled speaker at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist deliberately drove into a crowd of counterdemonstrators, killing one and injuring 35.
That channel has grown steadily since the pandemic began and now has a reach of around 400,000 views each day, according to Telegram Analytics, a service that keeps statistical data on about 150,000 Telegram channels on the site TGStat. In May 2020 the channel had 5,000 subscribers; it now has 50,000.
The data is especially concerning given a rash of incidents around the world that indicate some extremists are moving from online rhetoric to offline action.
Gavin Yamey, a physician and public health professor at Duke University, has written about the rise of threats against health care workers during the pandemic. He said the harassment is even worse for those who are women, people of color, in a religious minority or LGBTQ.
Yamey, who is Jewish, has received threats and anti-Semitic messages, including one on Twitter calling for his family’ to be “executed.” He fears racist conspiracy theories and scapegoating may persist even after the pandemic eases.
“I worry that in some ways the genie is out of the bottle,” Yamey said.
The pandemic and the unrest it has caused have been linked to a wave of harassment and attacks on Asian-Americans. In Italy, a far-right opponents of vaccine mandates rampaged through a union headquarters and a hospital. In August in Hawaii, some of those who harassed that state’s Jewish lieutenant governor at his home during a vaccine protest brandished fliers with his photo and the word “Jew.”
Elsewhere, people have died after taking sham cures, pharmacists have destroyed vaccine vials, and others have damaged 5G telecommunication towers since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
Events such as the pandemic leave many people feeling anxious and looking for explanations, according to Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University, which studies far-right extremism. Conspiracy theories can provide an artificial sense of control, she said.
“COVID-19 has created fertile ground for recruitment because so many people around the world feel unsettled,” Miller-Idriss said. “These racist conspiracy theories give people a sense of control, a sense of power over events that make people feel powerless.”
Policing extremism online has challenged tech companies that say they must balance protecting free speech with removing hate speech. They also must contend with increasingly sophisticated tactics by groups that have learned to evade platform rules.
Facebook this month announced that it had removed a network of accounts based in Italy and France that had spread conspiracy theories about vaccines and carried out coordinated harassment campaigns against journalists, doctors and public health officials.
The network, called V_V, used both real and fake accounts and was overseen by a group of users who coordinated their activities on Telegram in an effort to hide their tracks from Facebook, company investigators found.
“They sought to mass-harass individuals with pro-vaccination views into making their posts private or deleting them, essentially suppressing their voices,” said Mike Dvilyanski, head of cyber espionage investigations at Meta, Facebook’s parent company.
O’Connor, the ISD researcher, said sites like Telegram will continue to serve as a refuge for extremists as long as they lack the moderation policies of the larger platforms.
“The guardrails that you see on other platforms, they don’t exist on Telegram,” O’Connor said. “That makes it a very attractive place for extremists.”
Witness at Potter trial: Stress can cause weapon mix-ups
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of their Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over, a psychologist testified Friday at the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter, the suburban Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.
Laurence Miller, who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, testified that the more someone repeats the same act, the less they have to think about it and there can be circumstances during a stressful situation in which someone’s normal reactions may be “hijacked.”
Miller testified on behalf of Potter, 49, who shot Wright during an April 11 traffic stop ini Brooklyn Center after he pulled away from officers as they were trying to arrest him and got back into his car before Potter shot him. Body-camera video recorded her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.
The death of Wright, a Black 20-year-old, set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.
Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.
Miller said that when a person learns a new skill, memory of an old skill might override that, resulting in an “action error” in which an intended action has an unintended effect.
”You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.
Miller said it happens all the time and is often trivial, like writing the wrong year on a check early in January. There are also examples of more serious examples of action error, such as when a doctor might use an old approach to treating someone even after being trained in a newer one, he said.
The person committing the error, “thinks they are performing one action when they are performing something else,” Miller said. When the intended result does not occur, they realize it, he said.
“If it’s a high-stress circumstance, extremely high arousal” the person is more susceptible to making a mistake that can put their life in danger, said Miller, who said the most typical example of “weapon confusion” is when an officer confuses a gun for a Taser.
He said it is called “slip and capture,” meaning that under a state of high arousal and hyper focus, the ability to choose the correct response slips away and is “captured” by the more baked-in knowledge that a person has had for a longer time.
Some experts are skeptical of the theory. Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is not involved in Potter’s trial, has said there’s no science behind it.
On cross-examination, Prosecutor Erin Eldridge read to Miller from a 2010 article he wrote in which he described how police can avoid what he termed “one big mistake.” He wrote that many such mistakes are preventable through proper training and practice.
The defense began its case on Thursday. Among those testifying was Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.
Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.
Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.
Use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri. Ijames also testified that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.
Ijames also testified it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.
After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.
Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court Thursday that he disagreed with the prosecution use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, who testified that Potter was too close to Wright for the Taser to be effective.
The defense also called several character witnesses for Potter who testified she is a peaceful person.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
