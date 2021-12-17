Connect with us

News

A Ton of People Came Back from Art Basel Miami Beach With Covid

Published

2 mins ago

on

A Ton of People Came Back from Art Basel Miami Beach With Covid
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
A party at the NYLON House, Art Basel Miami on December 03, 2021. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Nylon

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is ripping through New York City: on Thursday, Bill de Blasio’s senior public health advisor Dr. Jay Varma tweeted that the percentage of NYC residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had doubled this week in just three days. There are innumerable factors that could be contributing to this surge, most of them structural and impossible to pin on individuals or the errant holiday party. But Art Basel Miami, which wrapped up on December 5th and was reported to be a return-to-business, NFT-laden bacchanal, seems likely to be a contributing element: New Yorkers flocked to the fair and its satellite events this year in droves, and Twitter is ablaze with anecdotes describing sick art fair attendees.

“I didn’t go to Basel, but last week I worked at an art storage warehouse with some art handlers fresh from the fairs,” a New York-based art handler who wished to remain anonymous told Observer. “They seemed to be convinced they were exposed to Covid down there, but still came in to work. I’m getting a lot texts from art worker friends about Covid this week.”

David Bianchi, an actor and NFT artist, tweeted that he’d come down with the virus while attending the fair. Painter Chloe Wise also posted on her Instagram story that she was quarantining after attending Basel.

1639700129 529 A Ton of People Came Back from Art Basel Miami
Meme of the art world’s gossip girl @jerrygogosian @jerrygogosian

Art Basel Miami 2021 represented a crowning achievement for evangelists of NFTs, the digital tokens that ripped the art world apart when they first started appearing on the scene around a year ago. As such, the fair was packed with cryptocurrency-adjacent lectures, exhibitions and parties; previously-marginalized digital artists were itching to congregate and celebrate.

Art Basel’s official Covid-19 compliance protocol required mandatory mask-wearing within the Miami Beach Convention Center as well as proof of vaccination, but there are clear rule-enforcement issues when it comes to events of that size: Basel 2021 reportedly drew 60,000 visitors.

“The convention center was pretty good about being strict,” Annie Armstrong, Artnet‘s Wet Paint columnist, told Observer. Armstrong was on the ground reporting in Miami all throughout Basel. “But the Deuce [an iconic Miami Beach dive bar] was packed to the gills. I maybe had my vaccination card checked twice during the whole week I was there. I think that why Basel was a superspreader event was because of all the events around Art Basel, but not Art Basel itself.”

A Ton of People Came Back from Art Basel Miami Beach With Covid

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Man found dead inside car in Eastie after suffering ‘trauma’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Man found dead inside car in Eastie after suffering ‘trauma’
google news

Police are investigating the death of a man found to be “non-viable” in a vehicle in the Eagle Hill neighborhood of East Boston on Thursday shortly after noon.

A BPD spokesperson said officers responded to a 911 call at around 12:25 p.m. on Shelby Street in Eastie, where EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The spokesperson said he had suffered from a “trauma,” but would not go into further specifics as to the nature of the trauma, the state of the vehicle, or the age of the man.

Police are “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.” Anyone with information may contact the Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Boston Police will protect the identities of those who anonymously submit tips.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Massachusetts schools dealing with flood of threats, as police investigate series of social media messages

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Massachusetts schools dealing with flood of threats, as police investigate series of social media messages
google news

More K-12 schools in the Bay State were dealing with threats on Thursday, a national issue that is hitting home more and more ever since the deadly school shooting in Michigan a few weeks ago.

Taunton’s Parker Middle School was placed in “Safe Mode” on Thursday after a threatening message was discovered, and Bourne Middle School also investigated a threat made by a student.

These are just some of the latest disruptive threats to hit Bay State schools, which have been increasing since the Oxford, Mich., school shooting, according to Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

“On a larger scale, this is only one of the many examples of disruptive behavior we’re seeing on the part of adults and kids,” Scott said. “Coming back into school from COVID, there are more behaviors that are not in the normal range of what we saw before COVID, and that’s a concern.”

In Taunton, the threat was deemed not credible after an investigation by the police department and school district.

“We would like to thank the Taunton Police Department for their quick action in responding to this incident and our community members for their patience and cooperation,” Superintendent John Cabral said in a statement. “We’ve seen an increase in a number of social media threats targeting school districts across the nation in recent weeks. At Taunton Public Schools we take all threats and threatening language seriously as we are committed to a safe and secure learning environment.”

After an investigation in Bourne, the superintendent there said there was “no active threat or danger to our school community.”

Scott said parents need to oversee what their kids are doing on social media and should talk to their children about the “dangers of engaging in any of that behavior.”

“It can result in punishment that can be very impactful to their future,” he said.

Scott added that schools need to educate students about communicating online.

Stoneham Police are also investigating a threat posted to social media earlier this week. They reassured everyone the school is safe.

google news
Continue Reading

News

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 17-23

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 17-23
google news
Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Jay Maidment

Another week, another set of premieres for your bingeing pleasure. There’s new seasons, new shows, and new movies. Whether you want to watch a beefy fantasy series (hello, Henry Cavill in The Witcher) or sit through a tearjerker, the streaming platform powers-that-be have plenty of great content to offer.

What to watch on Netflix

The Witcher

One of Netflix’s biggest shows finally returns for Season 2 this week. While the first season saw monster-hunter Geralt, the magical Princess Ciri, and sorceress Yennefer largely separated from each other until their stories fatefully converged, the newest installment of The Witcher will put all three together at last. With new partnerships, new magical creatures, and some new battles, Season 2 promises to be bigger and better this time around. Plus, there will certainly be some more shirtless Henry Cavill along the way. The Witcher Season 2 premieres Friday, December 17th.

The Hand of God

If you yearn for a Call Me By Your Name-esque coming-of-age tale that takes place in 1980s Italy, then Italian auteur Paolo Sorrentino has the movie for you. The Hand of God focuses on young Fabietto, a teen with academic goals in philosophy. When family tragedy strikes, he turns to the movies and sports to escape (luckily his local Naples football club is about to be spiced up by the arrival of legend Diego Maradona). The Hand of God is available to stream in all of its artsy-ness now.

What to watch on Hulu

The Nowhere Inn

For lovers of the offbeat and inventive, the mockumentary-slash-thriller-slash-comedy The Nowhere Inn should check plenty of boxes. It’s written by and stars Annie Clark (better known as the musician St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (known both for her music in Sleater-Kinney and her comedy in Portlandia), and it ostensibly functions as a concert tour documentary—but it descends into a strange pit of self-exploration from here. If that doesn’t get you interested, then maybe Dakota Johnson as Clark’s love interest or a slew of new songs by St. Vincent will. The Nowhere Inn will be available to stream starting Friday, December 17th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Being the Ricardos

If you haven’t paid attention to your local AMC theater’s pre-show ad, let me be the first to tell you: it’s the season of Nicole Kidman. This week, she brings spunk, drama, and her undeniable acting prowess to writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. The film focuses on one pivotal week in the lives of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as accusations of adultery and communism threaten the sitcom. Kidman gets to reimagine some of Ball’s greatest scenes of physical comedy, but she really shines in the meatier emotional moments across from Javier Bardem’s Arnaz. Being the Ricardos premieres Tuesday, December 21st.

What to watch on HBO Max

Station Eleven

HBO’s newest show imagines a sickly future, complete with a cult and a performance troupe. Station Eleven is a sci-fi series that carries countless COVID implications (production was halted for a while when the pandemic hit); in this world, a flu pandemic has decimated civilization. Mackenzie Davis leads her pack of performers through the “new normal” of their lives, as the story dedicates itself not to the disease but to its aftermath (comparisons to another HBO favorite, The Leftovers, have already been drawn). Station Eleven premieres Thursday, December 16th.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Swan Song

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali plays two leading roles in Swan Song. The drama centers on husband and father Cameron, who is offered the chance to make a carbon copy of himself after he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness. Things get complicated as Cameron and his clone meet face to face, each man forced to grapple with existence as one nears death and the other has just been born. Aside from Ali’s double-duty role, the cast is rounded out with Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Adam Beach, and Glenn Close. Swan Song premieres Friday, December 17th.

Keeping Watch is regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 17-23

google news
Continue Reading

Trending