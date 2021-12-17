Celebrities
Adele & Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game In Los Angeles As Romance Heats Up — Photo
And the award for Sports Couple of the Year goes to…Adele and Rich Paul! The lovebirds, who usually sit courtside at an NBA game, decided to catch some NFL action while snuggling in their private box.
It wasn’t the kind of “football” that British-born Adele was used to, but the 33-year-old singer looked like she was having a good time during the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday (Dec. 16). After all, Adele’s date for the evening was her boyfriend, Rich Paul. As the game played out, the camera turned to Rich, 40, and Adele in their private box. In photos taken of the moment, Adele sits wearing a black facemask while tenderly holding Rich’s hand as he talks with someone offscreen. Both wore jackets because it was another chilly night in southern California. Sadly, it got a lot colder for Chargers fans, and they lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. ‘
While the Chargers losing was no laughing matter for LA fans, there was a moment of hilarity during the game. When the camera panned to Adele and Rich in the private box, it also showed Jay-Z and marketing/businessman Maverick Carter. Both Maverick and Rich are close friends with LeBron James – Rich is actually LeBron’s agent – and both got snubbed by the camera. While the broadcast pointed at Jay-Z and Adele, there was no mention of Rich and Maverick, and LeBron, who was watching the game, roasted ESPN for it. “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” he tweeted sarcastically.
Less than a week before their football date night, Adele took a moment to celebrate Rich for a major collaboration. Rich’s KLUTCH Sports group – the agency representing LeBron, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and more – teamed up with New Balance on a 550 collaboration. The capsule collection included a 550 sneaker with “a cream base and hues of blue included as a way to inspire kids that their dreams can come true,” per WWD. After the launch, Adele shared a photo of the New Balance 550s to her Instagram Story, along with a message: “Congratulations!”
Rich and Adele have been together for a few months now, and in some Hollywood circles, this means it’s time to be on a “ring watch.” However, Adele – who just reached a point of closure on her 2019 split from Simon Konecki with the release of her album, 30 – is in “zero rush” to get engaged, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Right now, these two are enjoying the dating life, and while they’d welcome the idea of marriage, they’re “currently happy with where things are at this moment.”
When Khloe Kardashian Learned of Tristan’s Alleged 3rd Child
How did Khloe Kardashian find out that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had allegedly fathered a third child?
While some have assumed the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had learned about the NBA star’s supposed son through the media, along with the rest of the world, an insider is speaking out about when Tristan actually informed her about his relationship with Maralee Nichols.
“Khloe didn’t find out about the baby from social media. Tristan told Khloe when media outlets began started digging and officially calling his team for comment,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on December 10. “He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her.”
“Khloe has moved on and her focus has remained [on] coparenting with Tristan,” the source continued. “They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change.”
Earlier this month, after engaging in an affair with Tristan and later filing a paternity suit against him, Maralee gave birth to a baby boy.
As fans know, Tristan already shares a five-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, and a three-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.
Although Khloe and Tristan had gotten back together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the many past accusations of cheating aimed at the professional athlete, they called it quits on their reconciliation in August — around the time that Maralee filed her lawsuit against him, requesting both child support and pregnancy costs.
Amid the lawsuit, Maralee claimed Tristan allegedly texted her, saying he would not “be involved” in the child’s life and claiming that due to his impending retirement, she wouldn’t be getting much financial assistance from him.
“If you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the reported message read. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”
According to a separate source, who spoke to PEOPLE on December 9, Khloe and Tristan are “focused on co-parenting True” post-split
“Khloe is moving on,” the source said. “Tristan and Khloe have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them.”
Another source previously told the outlet that Khloe’s friends have continuously encouraged her against engaging in a romantic relationship with Tristan due to his past scandals. However, “because she always believed that he would change,” she did her best to keep her family together for True’s sake.
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova’s Twins Look So Grown Up In Rare Photos For 4th Birthday
Enrique Iglesias’ longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, shared the most adorable new photos of their twins Nicholas and Lucy on their 4th birthday.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s children are growing up so fast! The couple’s twins Lucy and Nicholas turned 4 on Thursday, December 16, and Anna, 40, commemorated the special day on Instagram by sharing new photos of both kids. The former tennis star dedicated a separate post to each of the twins, and wrote, “4! ❤️” in both captions. Lucy looked like her mother’s mini-me in the photos, while the pics of Nicholas show that he’s become a spitting image of Enrique, 46.
Anna’s tribute to Lucy featured two adorable images of the 4-year-old. The first was of Lucy rocking a princess dress with a big smile on her face at the park, while the second photo showed her playing in her room. Nicholas, meanwhile, looked so dang cute cheesing for the camera in a Mickey Mouse shirt in the first image that Anna shared of her son. In the second, he looked so handsome in a white button up shirt and pants while staring off into the distance sitting in a big red chair. Enrique gushed over his kids by leaving heart emojis in the comments section of both posts. So sweet!
Enrique and Anna are also proud parents to daughter Mary, who turns 2 next month. Since Mary’s birth, the couple have been posting the sweetest footage of all three of their kids bonding together, including when they went for a joyride in a toy car in September. In an interview with PEOPLE last March, Enrique said his older twins love being older siblings to their younger sister.
“They actually love it,” the Spanish pop star said. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’ “
‘Dickinson’ Season 3, Episode 9 Recap: Moments We Stole On Begged & Borrowed Time
In the penultimate episode of ‘Dickinson’s final season, Emily finally finds ways to make peace with her family & Sue, just as the war claims another of her friends &, OMG Taylor Swift, what are you doing here?!
Oh, goddamn. With just one more episode left of Dickinson forevermore, the dreamland created by Alena Smith and co. about the young life of Emily Dickinson has to be savored – and so it definitely will be in the ninth episode of the third season. It has everything Dickinson fans have come to love about the show: humor, heart, and one hell of EmiSue scene!
Let’s take it from the top. Halfway through a trip from Amherst and Boston, Emily’s father Edward is propositioned with the idea of running for office again. Following his fight with Emily the day before over his will, Edward decides that he must stay closer to home and declines the offer. However, this finds him put out on the street – literally – and forced to walk all the way back to Amherst alone.
Someone who isn’t alone though is Emily, who calls a meeting of the Dickinsibs to discuss their future. She reveals all about their father’s will, and the fact that Austin will become her and Vinnie’s guardian when Edward dies. Vinnie isn’t terribly surprised – “it is a patriarchy, after all,” she says – but Emily is still outraged at the fact that Austin will essentially be in control of their lives. She looks to Austin, and finally admits the truth: he was right, about everything – about their father, about their family, and all the trauma they’ve endured. She apologizes to him for choosing Edward over him and begs his forgiveness, but also his promise that he won’t repeat the mistakes of their father, and treat his sisters with respect and the freedom they deserve. With a smile and the heart of a more modern man than most of his time, Austin promises them they can count on him and they share the big group hug they all desperately needed.
Now, on to mother! Mrs. D STILL has not left her room. She is still drowning in grief over her sister and nothing – not the abhorrent state of the house or the urging of her children – can force her out of her room. When Emily arrives to jostle her from her bed, Mrs. D says all she wants is to speak to her sister. Emily asks her to tell her all about the things she misses most, and through memory, Emily realizes how envious her mother is of her daughters’ own relationship. She also realizes the room hasn’t been cleaned in a week, as a mouse darts out from behind the curtains and scurries about the room. But rather than fear the thing, Mrs. D is overwhelmed – it’s her sister’s ghost, returned to her, in the shape of her favorite animal. Sensing the “exact vibe” from her sister in the creature, Mrs. D picks up the mouse and says all the things she never got the chance to, apologizing for marrying so young and lamenting that they didn’t get the chance to grow old together. And with that, Mrs. D’s grief is lightened and she even gives Emily inspiration for a poem.
With his relationship with his sisters restored, Austin has another problem to contend with: guilt. When he arrives home, Sue is serving tea to George, who is dressed in his Union Army uniform, ready to ship off to fight. The sight of his friend ready to go off to possibly die forces Austin to tell the truth about paying off the bartender in town to take his draft card and fight in his place. But he’s surprised to find that Sue and George understand, especially when he explains he did it so he could raise his son to be a “better man” than the generation before him. “You don’t have to fight in the war to be a man,” George says and encourages him to find ways to help at home.
But the battlefield is waiting for George, and while there’s still so much work to be done, Henry and his men are celebrating their victory against the confederates. As they toast themselves, Higginson finally finds them, thrilled they are alive and victorious. Given all that’s happened, he announces he’s leaving the regiment and putting Henry in charge as sergeant. He’s heading to Amherst straight away, to meet with the poet Emily Dickinson that has given him “comfort and clarity.” Henry is shocked to know they have a mutual friend in Emily, but takes the opportunity of Higginson going back home to do a favor for him.
Speaking of Amherst, Emily has one last stop on her tour: Sue. She marches up to her door, ready to finally profess her love beyond her poems. But it will have to wait: Austin has arranged a going away party for George, one last wild night with all their friends, to celebrate as they once did. There’s food and wine and dancing and games, and for the first time, everyone – Austin, Vinnie, Sue and Emily – look incredibly happy.
But let us not forget Mr. Dickinson. While all this is going on, Edward has been hoofing it back to Amherst on foot. Tired and filthy, he stumbles upon Betty and Henry’s home and meets with their daughter. In a sweet, tender moment, seeing a girl miss her father so much, Edward is reminded of the gift it is to be a father. Perhaps the hard journey forces the Dickinson patriarch to finally take a hard look at himself.
Night has fallen, the party is dying down, and the conversation turns to how they are all managing living in the new world. Vinnie talks about her wild new performance piece that she performs in the barn with their dying sheep, Old Bessie. It’s called ‘Sheep No More’ and I swear, even after 3 seasons, the writers still no how to make me laugh out loud unexpectedly with mic drops like that.
The Amherst gang contemplates their future, having inherited a world so far from the one their parents knew. And though George is going to war, his friends try to help him see the bright side, like the fact that now he’ll be subscribed to Drumbeat, the Union Army newsletter, which, SURPRISE, has one of Emily’s poems published in it! Confused, Emily turns to Sue, who confesses she submitted her work anonymously. “Your work is so powerful,” Sue says, “and I felt like the country needed it.” And with that, for the first time ever, Emily stands before her friends and the people she loves, and recites her poem. Her friends are moved, but it is Sue that has tears in her eyes, watching her love embrace her talent for all to see.
When the poem ends, so does the party, and Emily and Sue are alone. Finally, they’re together, curled up in bed, and Emily thanks Sue for loving her. As she moves in closer, she says how this, being with Sue, is better than any poem. They make love, in the most intimate scene yet for Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt’s characters since the infamous volcano scene in season 1. And all is right with the world of EmiSue once more.
But wait — cue Taylor Swift’s “Ivy” to play over the credits and throw fans into more of a tizzy then they already were! I always usually hang around for the credits for Dickinson anyway, but this just made it such a treat!
And with that, there’s only one episode left. How will it all end? See you all on Christmas Eve!
