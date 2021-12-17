Adidas Unveils New Metaverse NFT Collection

- Crypto analysts predict BTC will hit $80K in the next bull cycle.
The popular crypto analysts in the crypto market predict Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $80K in the next bull cycle. However, in just 15 days Bitcoin dropped nearly $10K. The total market cap has decreased from the $2.8 trillion mark to $2.22 trillion.
Furthermore, for the past 3 weeks, Bitcoin price was rocking in the crypto market, traders found it to be at sea with no proper trade signals. Will Clemente, a crypto on-chain analyst has shed the light on the same, where he has been cautious of upside moves.
Accordingly, another crypto analyst Korinek trades is seen optimistic of BTC price rally ahead. He is expecting Bitcoin will hit $80K as well as the target. Moreover, the flagship asset has recently tested key support between $44k to $40K. According to Korinek if Bitcoin holds the key support between $46K to $47K, then Bitcoin is expected to reach up to $80K.
Current Market Status
More so, as per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) price was trading at $47,098.94 with 24-hour trading volume of $27,588,297,179. In the last 24-hour the BTC price dropped nearly 3.40%. The circulating supply of Bitcoin is 18,903,006.00 BTC.
The above 30days price chart displays the bearish trend of Bitcoin. In a month Bitcoin’s price decreased by nearly 21.53%. In a week Bitcoin’s (BTC) price drops nearly 2.22%. even though currently Bitcoin is in a bearish trend. But as per the data from analysts, if Bitcoin starts the bullish move, then it is expected to reach $80K.