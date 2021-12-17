Connect with us

Adidas Unveils New Metaverse NFT Collection

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Adidas Unveils New Metaverse NFT Collection
Adidas announced the debut of its first Adidas Originals NFT line on Thursday. ‘Into the Metaverse’ Collection was unveiled by Adidas. Its goal is to embrace the metaverse and engage with non-fungible tokens and blockchain technology. Adidas also discussed The Sandbox, a metaverse game.

Strategic Partnerships

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), cryptocurrency investor Gmoney, and comic book series Punks Comics have teamed together with Adidas Originals to release the NFT drop. For honoring the creators, a virtual wearable for The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse game, will be provided as a result of the agreement. 

A hoodie, a tracksuit, and Gmoney’s orange beanie will be among the actual items available. It will be on sale on December 17th, and owners will have exclusive access to Adidas Originals moments and products. The “Indigo Herz” NFT from Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was also bought by Adidas.

Adidas CDO Scott Zalaznik describes blockchain as:

“one of the most intriguing technologies of our age. The Web3 foundation we are building will lead to new creative collaboration choices, engagement via digital goods, and a more inclusive future”.

It will cost 0.2 ETH to purchase the newly launched NFTs at adidas.com/metaverse. According to the company, the Adidas wearables, both virtual and real, will be accessible in 2022. Before the launch, Adidas revealed members might receive a POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFT status badge, recognizing their participation during the brand’s metaverse adventure. Adidas said the wearables will be ready in 2022.

