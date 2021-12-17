News
Alden sues Post-Dispatch owner after news publisher rejects its takeover bid
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Alden Global Capital hedge fund stepped up its efforts to buy Lee Enterprises this week by filing a lawsuit against the newspaper publisher accusing Lee’s board of improperly denying shareholders the chance to have a say on its takeover offer.
Lee rejected Alden’s offer to buy the company for $24 a share, or roughly $141 million, last Thursday because the company’s board decided the offer “grossly undervalued” the company. But Alden argued in the lawsuit it filed Wednesday that Lee shouldn’t have rejected its offer and rebuffed its attempt to nominate three directors without even talking to the hedge fund.
Lee officials said Alden’s claims are “baseless” and its nomination form was clearly invalid under the company’s rules.
News
Bankers say the rural economy remains strong in 10 states
OMAHA, Neb. — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the economy remains strong in the region, but some bankers said they are worried about how inflation will affect farmers. The overall economic index slipped from November’s 67.7 to 66.7 in December but any score above 50 suggests growth.
The report released Thursday said high inflation is a concern as land costs and the price of supplies farmers need are expected to keep growing next year. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Suggest a Correction
News
Suspect arrested in 2016 shooting of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding
NEW ORLEANS — A suspect has been identified and charged in the 2016 shooting death of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced the arrest Thursday of 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in the death of Thomas Rolfes. The 25-year-old Rolfes had come to the city on a Mother’s Day weekend to scout wedding venues with his fiancée. He was found shot to death at an intersection after leaving a bar.
Williams credited his staff, police and victim advocates with continuing to pursue the cold case until evidence led to charges and an arrest.
Rolfes had been in New Orleans with his fiancée, Elizabeth Fried, looking for a place to hold their wedding. They met there while students at Tulane.
Police say Rolfes died from a gunshot to the chest and that his wallet was missing.
News
St. Louis breaks today’s record for high temperature
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service reports that a record high temperature was set just after midnight today in St. Louis. A temperature of 71 degrees broke the 70-degree record set on December 16, 1889.
The record set today did not break the all-time highest temperature recorded in St. Louis for December. The highest temperature on record at St. Louis for the month of December in St. Louis is 76 degrees. That record was set on December 15, 1948.
Several other temperature records were set Wednesday in nearby towns of Columbia, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois. The warmest low temperatures broke the record by more than ten degrees across the area.
Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.
“I think we also need to stop asking the question of whether or not this event was caused by climate change,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “We need to be asking, `To what extent did climate change play a role and how likely was this event to occur in the absence of climate change?’”
The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist who cofounded Weather Underground.
Suggest a Correction
Alden sues Post-Dispatch owner after news publisher rejects its takeover bid
Bankers say the rural economy remains strong in 10 states
Zendaya Debuts Shoulder Length Red Hair After Ditching Long Braids – Before & After Photos
Suspect arrested in 2016 shooting of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding
St. Louis breaks today’s record for high temperature
Kirkwood woman dead after car hit tree, flipped Wednesday night
Chris Pratt Expecting Baby #2 With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Amid Dolphins’ COVID issues, it appears RB Duke Johnson will play at home for first time with his hometown team
Marquette assistant principal dies after battling ‘extended illness’
Solana Trades Up 10.3%, But Network Issues Raise Concerns
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.