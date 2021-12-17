News
Baker admin. officials absent from Legislative COVID-19 hearing as virus surges again
The state Legislature held a sweeping Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management hearing, where state COVID heavyweights testified on how to handle this next surge.
One group of panelists was notably absent Thursday morning, though: state public health officials from Baker’s Cabinet, though they were invited to attend.
“We didn’t have any members of the Baker administration testifying, unfortunately,” committee chair Rep. William Driscoll, D-Milton, said. “Both the co-chair and I are working to find a date that works in early January so that we can continue to have these oversight proceedings.”
Driscoll said later via text message that he “certainly hoped they’d testify today,” but wouldn’t specify whether they were originally slated to come. A Baker spokesperson said those officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke and Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management Director Kerin Milesky, weren’t available to testify Thursday, but that the administration is working to find another date for a hearing next month.
“We’re trying to make it clear that we’re eager to hear from them, and would welcome that conversation, and so we wanted to break down every scheduling barrier,” state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, the Senate chair, said.
She added that the committee went ahead with the hearing anyway due to the urgency of the topic, especially given the appearance of the new omicron variant of the virus in Massachusetts. “Today was one of the most powerful oversight hearings the Legislature has done,” she said.
Comerford used her opening remarks in the hearing to call Baker’s approach to the omicron variant into question, a move several other speakers followed throughout the hearing.
“Gov. Baker has said throughout the pandemic that he’s following the science, but just today we read that, despite scientific evidence from the Broad Institute and others, omicron is surging in Massachusetts,” she said, adding that the administration has deflected press questions about the prevalence of the variant in the Bay State.
Several speakers, including Comerford, questioned Baker’s decision not to reinstate a statewide mask mandate, likening the mask mandate map to “swiss cheese.” Doctors panned Baker’s insistence against a mask mandate earlier this week.
“At least in the surge months, I would expect that we should be using additional nonpharmaceutical interventions while omicron and delta surge and winter travel is occurring, including an indoor mask mandate during the surge” said Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research Founding Director Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. She also suggested instituting testing and/or vaccination requirements for large venues.
News
Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors
A Massachusetts pharmaceutical company accused of misleading doctors about the risks of its opioid product has agreed to pay $185,000 and will stop marketing to prescribers in-person, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.
Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement after Healey’s office found that it marketed its Xtampza product as a safe and responsible alternative to other opioids, even though it has the same active ingredient as Oxycontin and other opioids.
Investigators found that Collegium sales representatives arranged face-to-face meetings with physicians and other medical workers to promote the drug more than 5,000 times since May 2016. Healey’s office says the representatives made misleading claims about the drug’s risks and improperly marketed it to treat acute pain.
“Drug companies should not be going into doctors’ offices deceptively marketing addictive drugs as we work to combat a growing opioid epidemic in our state,” Healey said in a statement.
The company, based in Stoughton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under the settlement, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Collegium also said it will no longer sponsor “speaker programs” in which physicians promote Xtampza to other health care workers. The company used that tactic prior to 2018, Healey said.
Collegium also will be required to publicly disclose information about the doses of its opioids that are sold each quarter.
Most of the $185,000 payment will go to the state’s Local Consumer Aid Fund, the Municipal Naloxone Bulk Purchase Trust Fund and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund.
“Our resolution with Collegium will put an end to these marketing tactics and provide much-needed resources for treatment and recovery,” Healey said.
News
High demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in ’22
LOS ANGELES — U.S. homebuilder stocks have outpaced the broader market this year, and analysts are bullish on the prospects for more gains in 2022, despite expectations of continued supply chain woes.
“Early returns from the winter suggest reasonable order strength thus far, which bodes well for the 2022 spring selling season,” BTIG homebuilding analyst Carl Reichardt wrote in a research note. He recently raised his 2022 earnings per share estimates for most of the 12 homebuilders he tracks, including KB Home and Lennar, citing expectations that builders will benefit from more sales next year.
The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund is up 45% this year. Two of the biggest builders by homes sold, D.R. Horton and Lennar, are up about 52% and 46%, respectively. The benchmark S&P 500 index is on pace for a 23% gain.
The strong runup reflects investors’ confidence in builders’ prospects for capitalizing on a red-hot U.S. housing market that is underpinned by strong demand, still-low mortgage rates and a shortage of homes on the market.
Meanwhile, the supply chain bottlenecks have led big builders to build up a backlog of home orders that they won’t be able to deliver until next year.
The biggest problem homebuilders had in 2021 was being able to build homes fast enough to meet the demand during one of the hottest housing markets in decades.
“If there were no supply chain and no labor shortages we would be growing by double digits in terms of housing construction,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda Economics, a real estate industry tracker. “Builders would sell more if they had more.”
The global supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and a shortage of skilled labor, led to construction delays and uncertainty that forced many big builders to pump the brakes on the number of homes they put up for sale. As a result, many builders have seen their backlog swell.
The dynamic has helped dampen sales of new U.S. homes in 2021.
In October, new home sales hit a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 795,000, down 23% from a year earlier. In contrast, sales of previously occupied U.S. homes through the first 10 months of this year were up 11% from where they were in 2020, on pace for at least 6 million home sold, which would be the highest number in 15 years.
Homes nationally are selling within days of being put up for sale. In October, more than 80% of previously occupied U.S. homes sold after being on the market for less than a month.
“I don’t know how that changes in the near future, so it probably gives homebuilders maybe an extra shot or two on goal with getting buyers that they haven’t had in years past,” said Jay McCanless, a housing analyst at Wedbush Securities.
News
Happy 100th, bloody mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday
By ALEX TURNBULL
PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the bloody mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented at the iconic watering hole in 1921.
The centenary events this week bring a welcome respite from winter gloom and worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The bar is carefully checking COVID-19 health passes as foreign visitors gather to sample the drink closely associated with Harry’s Bar, whose patrons over the past century have included writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
According to the history of Harry’s, bartender Fernand Petiot invented the cocktail, and the recipe was first published in a book called “Harry’s ABC of Cocktails” in 1921. The bar serves an estimated 12,000 bloody marys a year.
“It’s a classic drink,” bartender Dante Agnelli said while demonstrating the mixology behind the drink, ingredient by ingredient: salt and pepper, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, vodka and tomato juice.
“You make it directly in the glass,” Agnelli said as he stood at the counter where Petiot first performed the now well-established ritual 100 years ago, at the dawn of what became known as the roaring 1920s.
Harry’s Bar plans to host a celebration on Thursday night despite concerns about the spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus in Europe and a surge in new virus infections across France.
Franz-Arthur MacElhone, a great-grandson of bar founder Harry MacElhone, said the celebration would take place in line with government regulations: the health passes of patrons from around the world will be checked, hand sanitizers will be distributed, and bar staff will wear masks.
In recent days, the French government expanded the places where passes are required, including all restaurants and a growing number of events and venues. To get one, people must show proof of full vaccination, a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, or recent recovery from COVID-19.
The French government closed nightclubs and tightened social distancing measures but is trying to avoid a new lockdown.
The health protocol is the only visible change inside the bar that used to be located on New York’s 7th Avenue before it was dismantled, shipped to Europe and rebuilt in central Paris in 1911.
For Harry’s patrons, the timeless décor is a reassuring fixture, particularly at a time of uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“Once you walk in, you leave all your worries aside,” said Ihab Hassan, 61, a retired businessman from Egypt and a regular at the bar since the 1970s.
The coronavirus pandemic was not enough to get in the way of his favorite Paris pastime, Hassan said with a bloody mary on the counter in front of him.
Sitting next to Hassan were an American, Jay Sing, and an Australian, Renée DiGeorgio. They shared their thoughts on the famous cocktail with an Associated Press reporter, acknowledging they had already consumed a few.
“Sometimes, with breakfast, for my hangover, we drink bloody marys,” said DiGeorgio, 42, who works in the mining industry and is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“This is a really nice bloody mary,” he said. “It’s actually the first time I’ve ever drunk a bloody mary when the sun’s down!”
All three men said they took the necessary health precautions to be safe and in compliance with government anti-virus regulations.
“I have four vaccines in me,” said Sing, 28, a tech industry worker from New York. “I’m like the Iron Man. Nothing is touching me!”
MacElhone, the great-grandson of the bar’s founder, recounted different legends surrounding how the bloody mary got its name.
“Petiot said it was for a dancer that he was very fond of called Mary,” MacElhone explained.
“She used to work in a place in Chicago called the Bucket of Blood,” MacElhone said. But that’s only one explanation for the name of the famous drink.
There are others, MacElhone said.
“There’s a Hemingway story,” he said. “It was just before he got married, and he had been dating somebody called Mary.”
As that story goes, Hemingway allegedly did not want to have alcohol on his breath and asked for a drink mixed with juice.
Tomato juice was added, and “while he was drinking it, he was saying ‘bloody Mary’”, MacElhone said.
Baker admin. officials absent from Legislative COVID-19 hearing as virus surges again
Cardi B Reveals The Very Easy Christmas Gift That Kulture Wants: ‘Love That For Me’
Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors
High demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in ’22
Happy 100th, bloody mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday
The Dolphins’ strengths might be more kryptonite for Zach Wilson
Howie Carr: Joe Biden is off his rocker … or should be in one
Neither Anthony Edwards nor Karl-Anthony Towns can do it alone
Can your pet get COVID-19?
Heather Dubrow Feels “Betrayed” by RHOC Producers
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?