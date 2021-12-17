Bankers say the rural economy remains strong in 10 states

Suggest a Correction
OMAHA, Neb. — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the economy remains strong in the region, but some bankers said they are worried about how inflation will affect farmers. The overall economic index slipped from November’s 67.7 to 66.7 in December but any score above 50 suggests growth.
The report released Thursday said high inflation is a concern as land costs and the price of supplies farmers need are expected to keep growing next year. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
NEW ORLEANS — A suspect has been identified and charged in the 2016 shooting death of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced the arrest Thursday of 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in the death of Thomas Rolfes. The 25-year-old Rolfes had come to the city on a Mother’s Day weekend to scout wedding venues with his fiancée. He was found shot to death at an intersection after leaving a bar.
Williams credited his staff, police and victim advocates with continuing to pursue the cold case until evidence led to charges and an arrest.
Rolfes had been in New Orleans with his fiancée, Elizabeth Fried, looking for a place to hold their wedding. They met there while students at Tulane.
Police say Rolfes died from a gunshot to the chest and that his wallet was missing.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service reports that a record high temperature was set just after midnight today in St. Louis. A temperature of 71 degrees broke the 70-degree record set on December 16, 1889.
The record set today did not break the all-time highest temperature recorded in St. Louis for December. The highest temperature on record at St. Louis for the month of December in St. Louis is 76 degrees. That record was set on December 15, 1948.
Several other temperature records were set Wednesday in nearby towns of Columbia, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois. The warmest low temperatures broke the record by more than ten degrees across the area.
Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.
“I think we also need to stop asking the question of whether or not this event was caused by climate change,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “We need to be asking, `To what extent did climate change play a role and how likely was this event to occur in the absence of climate change?’”
The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist who cofounded Weather Underground.
ST. LOUIS – A Kirkwood woman died in a single-car crash Wednesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) says 49-year-old Martha Wainwright died.
The crash happened at approximately 9:04 a.m. on West Adams Avenue just east of Ballas.
Officials say she was driving a 2021 Ford Mustang when she tried to pass another vehicle on a curve. The MHP says Wainwright swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control of the car and hit a tree.
The crash report says the car then returned to the road and flipped, throwing her from the car.
No other injuries were reported.
