Benedict Cumberbatch’s Wife, Sophie Hunter: What To Know About Their 6 Year Marriage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter have been married since 2015 and share three sons. Get to know more about the theater director that stole the Marvel star’s heart!
Benedict Cumberbatch has become a bona fide movie star after building up an incredible fan base with BBC’s Sherlock and then tackling Marvel blockbusters like Dr. Strange and Avengers: Infinity Wars. He also proved his acting chops with a daring, Academy Award-nominated role in 2015’s The Imitation Game. His latest project, playing the antagonist in Jane Campion‘s The Power of the Dog,is earning him Oscar buzz as well.
Along the road to his superstardom, Benedict discovered a legion of followers constantly swooning over him, but there’s only one true love in his life! The British-born thespian married Sophie Hunter in 2015 and the happy couple have welcomed three children since. Find out more about Sophie here!
Sophie met Benedict on a short film production
Sophie and Benedict met in 2009 while working together on the thriller Burlesque Fairytales, per The Mirror. The spooky short film had Benedict as the lead, while Sophie played one of his sidekicks, Annabel Blythe-Smith. In 2014, the couple would get engaged. On Valentine’s Day 2015, the couple married at the 12th century Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on the Isle of Wight followed by a reception at the famous Mottistone Manor.
She worked briefly as a model
Born on March 16,1978, Sophie Irene Hunter attended the esteemed St. Paul Girls’ School in London, where she briefly dabbled with modeling, working with photographer Michael Roberts, per her IMDB. She later attended Oxford University graduating with a BA in Modern Languages. She also studied physical theatre at L’École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq.
Sophie is an avant-garde theater director
Sophie’s true talents shine as an avant-garde theatre and opera director. She made her directorial debut in 2007 co-directing the experimental play The Terrific Electric at the Barbican Pit after her theatre company Boileroom was granted the Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust Award, per IMDB. She also directed an Off-Off-Broadway revival of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts in 2010.
She is a devoted mother to their three kids
Sophie and Benedict are the proud parents of three sons: Christopher, Hal, and Finn. The first of the “Cumberbabies,” Christopher, was born June 1, 2015. Two years later, Hal Auden was born. Benedict revealed how he and Sophie were preparing for the arrival of Hal during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “They say it takes a village for one and it probably takes a city for two,” he joked. The happy couple welcomed Finn in 2019.
Sophie has noble roots
One of Sophie’s grandfathers was General Sir James Michael Gow, the Commander-in-Chief British Army of the Rhine and Commander Northag, the Army Group of Nato. Sophie’s great grandmother, also named Sophie, was the sister of General Jack Seely, who was the first Lord Mottistone, a World War I hero and famous friend of Winston Churchill, according to a Morristone local, per People.
Tis the season where don we now our festive apparel and Kate Middleton certainly fulfilled the assignment when she wore a wild red and white Christmas sweater for an upcoming holiday special.
It might be considered, at best, a capitol offense (or, at worst, borderline treason) for a British citizen to refer to anything Kate Middleton wears as “ugly.” However, the Duchess of Cambridge may have inadvertently taken part in the American tradition of the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” in the preview of the upcoming Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert. “I’m so excited to be hosting ‘Together at Christmas’ here at Westminster Abbey,” Kate, 39, said in the sneak peek of the ITV1 special.
The Christmas Carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at @wabbey will be shown on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on @ITV Kate says she is “excited to be hosting” the ‘Together at Christmas’ concert involving her charities and people who have gone above and beyond in 2021 🎄 pic.twitter.com/gqVMexSahh
In the snippet, Kate sported a red cardigan with white buttons, a broad white collar, and vertical white rose designs. Prince William’s better half had her hair down in gorgeous curly trestles, which framed her face perfectly. All in all, to be fair to the Duchess, the overall look – including the festive top — was rather fetching. On the other hand, Kate’s cardigan wouldn’t be out of place if someone wrote it to their Office “Ugly Holiday Sweaters” party. Sure, it wouldn’t win, but it might get a special mention when the awards were handed out.
Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will see Kate host a night of festive song and faith. Singers Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, and Tom Walker will perform. Prince William, 39, will deliver a reading from the Christian Bible (Luke 2:1-7, per PEOPLE). The event was attended by 1,000-plus guests, including the entire Middleton family. “Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all,” Kate wrote in the program for the concert, per PEOPLE. “Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”
Ahead of the royal concert, Kate and William released their 2021 holiday card, which featured their children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. The photo was taken during a family trip to Jordan, so they’ve dressed accordingly for the warmer weather. William and his boys wear shorts and short-sleeved polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte are in flowing dresses. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement that came with the card.
Tiger Woods and his son were seen practicing for the PNC Championship, which marks Tiger’s first tournament since his car crash 10 months earlier.
Tiger Woods, 45, is back on the golf course — and his son Charlie Woods, 12, is right by his side. The pair were spotted hitting golf balls together in a video shared by PGA Tour on Dec. 17, ahead of this weekend’s PNC Championship that Tiger and Charlie will be competing in. The Father/Son Challenge will take place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 18-19, and will mark Tiger’s first tournament he’s participated in since his February 23 car crash.
Tiger had previously confirmed he was getting back out on the golf course in a Dec. 8 tweet. “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son, Charlie,” the golf legend tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.” Tiger and Charlie competed together at the 2020 PNC Championship last December, where Charlie made an incredible shot that was just shy of an eagle shot. Tiger had a big smile on his face while out on the course watching Charlie at the time.
Unfortunately, Tiger got into a deadly car accident just two months after the Father/Son Challenge. He lost control of his car while driving in Southern California and rolled down an embankment on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes, causing traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw. He stopped playing golf and was forced to use crutches while continuing to recover.
On May 27, Tiger told Golf Digestthat his rehab stint “has been an entirely different animal.” The famed athlete added, “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” When asked about playing golf again, Tiger said he was taking the process “one step at a time.”
Fairfax County police are asking women to be diligent and mindful of their surroundings, as they suspect a serial killer is at large in the area.
WJLA reports a possible serial killer is stalking women in Virginia. Four bodies have been found in isolated areas of Fairfax County since August.
The bodies of four women, ages 35 – 54, have been found in the Commonwealth since August, police say.
Police said the most recent body was found Wednesday in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue. The remains were in a container near a Target shopping cart, police said.
A photo of the Target shopping cart was released to the public Friday. The shopping cart was located in a wooded area in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.
Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes Unit will hold a press conference to release more details at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington DC was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body in the homicides of two women in November, WJLA reported.
Robinson was already in jail without bond when the most recent body was found this week.