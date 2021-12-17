Connect with us

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hints Bullish, But Why It’s Far From Fresh Rally

Published

2 mins ago

on

Picture of a bitcoin in front a market chart
Bitcoin continues with its crab-like price action as it moves around $45,000, and $50,000. As of press time, BTC’s price trades at $46,854 with 4.2% losses in the last day.

BTC is on a downtrend in the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Operators seem to expect more profits in the short term as Bitcoin has historically seen gains at the end of every year. However, BTC’s price could remain rangebound for at least early 2022.

After December 3rd crash into the lows at current levels, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain stability and has seen an increase in volatility. This could be the result of the violent move to the downside.

In the coming weeks, data from Jarvis Labs suggest BTC’s price could regain some stability. The firm shared some indicators and their predictions for what could be in play as the year wraps up.

According to Jarvis Labs Wealth Multiplier, a metric used to measure the period when buyers choose to cash in their funds at a loss or profit has been recording higher lows as it diverges with BTC’s price suggesting appreciation. This dynamic could be pointing at less volatility for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Jarvis Labs via Twitter

This matches with Jarvis Labs’ Price versus Circulation Ratio indicators which suggest the BTC has been very active in the past months. Standing at around 0.3, this metric needs to bottom at around 0.2 if the bulls want to reclaim momentum, as at the beginning of 2021.

At that time, the Price versus Circulation Ratio was also coming in from a high above 0.3 in Q4, 2020, and made a sharp drop as the end of the year approached. This led to a massive rally in the subsequent months.

The firm also records an increase in its accumulation pattern indicators suggesting retail investors have been buying the dip in the past 7 days. This metric also suggests large investors have been more active at current levels.

More Blood Before Further Gains For Bitcoin?

Moving on to the derivative sector, Open Interest across the board was smashed during the last crash. Jarvis Labs records a significant drop in their OI/Market Cap ratio for Bitcoin suggesting a reduction in leverage positions.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Jarvis Labs via Twitter

In past months, the market was over-leverage and susceptible to liquidation cascades, when BTC’s price moved quickly to either direction. This is always an obstacle for bullish momentum continuation as Bitcoin is less free to climb into uncharted territory. Jarvis Labs said:

If this (Open Interest/Market Cap) starts rising while the price consolidates, that will likely be bullish due to a short squeeze possibility.

As NewsBTC reported, this scenario seems like the most plausible given current market conditions and low resistance at upper levels until $53,000. At this price, as Jarvis Labs claimed, a lot of short-term holders realized profits and it must be flipped into support for a convincing bounce.

Jarvis Labs still believes funding rates across exchanges, especially on Binance, must turn negative before a fresh rally get enough fuel. Thus, why Bitcoin could still see some downside in the short term and a red Christmas. The firm added:

BTC sits below Short-term holder price (53k) and that level needs to be recovered soon. Chop market for now. Potential route for BTC is 49k ->42(44k) ->54k.

Bitcoin

Russian Central Bank Plans to Get Crypto Ban in the Country

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Russian Central Bank Plans to Get Crypto Ban in the Country
Altcoin News
  • The central bank’s current stance is a total rejection of all cryptos.
  • Earlier this year, Russia’s central bank cited China and India as examples.

In light of the growing number of cryptocurrency transactions, two people familiar with the Russian financial industry believe that the Russian central bank is imposing a ban on cryptocurrency investments in Russia. After the report, bitcoin sank to $48,656 from the previous high of $48,144, set immediately before the publication.

As a long-time opponent of digital currencies, Russia argues that they may be used for money laundering and terrorist financing. In 2020, they were made legal, but they were not allowed to be used as a form of payment.

The central bank is currently discussing a potential ban with market participants and experts. According to one of the financial market sources who asked to remain anonymous, new acquisitions of crypto assets might be taxed, but those purchased before would not be. Another insider close to the Bank of Russia claims that the central bank’s current attitude is to reject all cryptos outright.

Examples of India and China

Earlier this year, Russia’s central bank cited China and India as examples of countries working towards regulated cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and other major coins were struck hard by China’s blanket ban on cryptocurrencies in September, as well as the stock market for crypto and blockchain-related companies.

The Bank of Russia, on the other hand, plans to create its own digital ruble to join the worldwide trend of developing digital currencies to modernize financial institutions, speed up payments, and fight a possible threat from other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin

Radix Launches London-Wide Advertising Campaign

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

RADIX
Radix, the layer-1 cryptocurrency built specifically for decentralized finance, has launched a London-wide advertising campaign to coincide with the arrival of its Alexandria update, using the #RadixTakeover hashtag.

The Radix community has partnered with leading advertising agency S3 to orchestrate a campaign across the London Underground. The advertisements carry the message “Radix has arrived” and a link or QR code to a landing page with more information about the Radix network and token. The advertisements are displayed at thousands of individual Underground stations and are expected to receive millions of impressions. Londoners can share photos of the advertisements on Twitter with the hashtag “#RadixTakeover” for the opportunity to win 20,000 XRD, which is equivalent to roughly $5737 at the time of writing. There is also a bonus prize of 5,000 XRD to someone who Retweets the Tweet.

Physical cryptocurrency advertisements have been a recent hot topic, with projects ranging from serious layer-1 cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche to “meme coins” such as Floki advertising in locations such as outdoor billboards and on buses. In November, the UK’s advertising watchdog launched an investigation into the Floki ads after receiving several complaints. While TfL (Transport for London) does not ban crypto advertisements, it does place them under additional scrutiny before approval.

The community-funded Radix campaign coincides with the release of Alexandria, which provides “early access” to smart contracts for DeFi developers before the Babylon update in 2022 when smart contracts will go live on the mainnet. Developers can already start building with Scrypto, the smart contract language based on Rust and specially designed for DeFi.

Although Radix does not yet have live smart contracts, it has already attracted a host of projects, including Radix Collection (which awards badges based on participation in the Radix network), Samuskycoin (a meme coin built on Radix, which raised over $70,000 in its seed round, and Ociswap, which aims to be the first decentralized exchange on Radix after the launch of Babylon in 2022.

The project has drawn the attention of significant players in the crypto space, including the YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, which has produced several videos extolling the superiority of Radix as a technical solution for DeFi. Radix has been favourably compared to other coins such as Avalanche, Solana, Cardano and Ethereum, and has attracted investment from investors and venture capitalists including Saul Klein, Taavet Hinrikus, and Willy Woo.

The Radix Tube ads are expected to run until 3 January, generating large publicity for the Radix network and raising the project’s overall visibility.

 

Bitcoin

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) announces partnership with the upcoming Scream to bring real-world utility to the community

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) announces partnership with the upcoming Scream to bring real-world utility to the community
Los Angeles, California, 17th December, 2021, Chainwire

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS), a wildly successful independent NFT project, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s Scream. This collaboration is the first of its kind. No other NFT project has ever partnered with a major film release.

SVS and the horror film are collaborating for the promotion of the latest film in the Scream franchise – ahead of its release on January 14, 2022 and to bring real-world benefits to the community. The SVS team is constantly adding as much utility as possible to bridge the gap between the NFT space and the mainstream media. 

The upcoming Scream movie stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

Starting December 17, the SVS will run a fan art contest until the Blood Raffle Entry Period begins on January 4. The contest will encourage both the SVS and Scream communities to post their own fan art influenced by the collaboration using the official creative asset released as inspiration. 

Throughout the duration of the contest, both SVS and @ScreamMovies social platforms will be interacting and engaging with these entries.

The Blood Raffle Entry Period is between January 4-10, 2022. This is when the new Scream film will be allocating several pairs of tickets to their advanced screenings across North America for SVS holders. 

The SVS holders will be able to enter a raffle using the $BLOOD utility token for the chance to win either a pair of tickets to the advanced screenings, a limited print (out of 500) of the creative asset released on December 16th, or a free ticket to the film. Holders receive three $BLOOD tokens daily when they stake their NFTs. 

Although the advanced screenings and free tickets will be exclusive to the United States, SVS holders all across the world will be able to receive the limited print upon winning. 

Advance screenings will occur a few days ahead of global release. Screenings will take place in select markets, with a quantity of seats reserved exclusively for SVS holders. Winners who attend screenings will also receive a gift, containing various Scream and SVS branded merchandise items and collectibles.

About the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) is an independent NFT project consisting of 8,888 Vampires. Created by the former Bored Ape Yacht Club artist Migwashere, each vampire is unique, hand drawn with their own characteristics and expressions. From the outset, the SVS team has continued its vision of constant innovation, community-building, and to make all aspects of the project as fair as possible. 

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Spyglass Media Group, LLC

Spyglass Media Group, LLC is a global premium content company, led by Gary Barber, focused on developing, producing, financing and distributing motion pictures and television programming across all platforms for worldwide audiences. The company also has strategic backing from Lantern Capital Partners, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.

Media Contact: Sartaj Sandhu, [email protected]  

Contacts
