Bradley Chubb: “About that time” for him to have break-out game
In his first three games last year after his ACL recovery, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had no sacks, then broke out with 2 1/2 sacks in his fourth game.
Chubb is hoping for a similar return-to-form performance Sunday against Cincinnati, his fourth game since returning from mid-September ankle surgery. He has six tackles (three run “stuffs”) and one quarterback knockdown and pressure apiece in 108 snaps.
“I feel like this past game (against Detroit), I got a little bit closer to achieving the goals I want and making a few more plays,” Chubb said. “I still left some plays on the field. Around the fourth game last year, that was the money spot for me. Hopefully it’s the same for me (Sunday).”
Chubb was kept off the score-sheet against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, but had three tackles apiece against Kansas City and Detroit.
“It’s about that time (to make big plays),” he said. “This team, we’ve had play-makers and it’s my turn to step up and make those plays.”
Chubb being Chubb is doubly important because fellow starter Malik Reed remains on the COVID-19/reserve list and could miss a second consecutive game.
“I think (Chubb is) getting better and better,” coach Vic Fangio said before practice Thursday. “He went a long stretch not only playing (10 weeks), but he wasn’t practicing either and you have to get ready to play NFL football. You can’t just step on the field and expect to be the player you’re used to being. I think he’s ready to make some really good strides.”
J. Williams sits out. Rookie running back Javonte Williams’ missed practice Thursday was his first of the regular season.
Fangio said Williams has a “little leg issue” and some “swelling,” but expects him to play Sunday.
Also missing practice were defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot) and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion). Jones was working on a side field during the media viewing period.
Time is running out for Young to be available against Cincinnati. “He is (progressing), but I don’t know if he’s progressing fast enough,” Fangio said.
After sitting out Wednesday, safety Kareem Jackson (back), right tackle Bobby Massie (hip), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly (illness) were upgraded to limited participants.
In addition to Reed, running back Mike Boone and safety P.J. Locke remain on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Sutton, Harman recognized. Receiver Courtland Sutton was voted by his teammates as the Broncos’ nomination for the Ed Block Courage Award, presented annually to players who have exhibited “sportsmanship and courage.” Sutton missed the final 14 games of 2020 with a torn ACL.
“Very deserving,” Fangio said. “He had a tough rehab, but he fought through it with great commitment. Not every day in rehab was a good day, but you wouldn’t know that by being around Courtland through his rehab and I saw him almost every day.”
The Broncos also announced tight ends coach Wade Harman, who battled prostate cancer earlier this year, received special recognition from the Ed Block Courage Foundation.
“He went through treatment in training camp and preseason and many times, we were stretching at 9:15 (a.m.) or so and he would be pulling in from his treatment and walking right out onto the field,” Fangio said. “He just kept trucking along.”
Footnote. The Bengals placed right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) on injured reserve and cornerback/CU alum Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19/reserve list, but defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday. … Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) isn’t on the injury report and will have two weeks of practice ahead of Sunday. “I’m glad we weren’t forced to play him last week,” Fangio said. “He’s ready to go.”
Cottage Grove approves 3.4-million-square-foot development project
The largest warehouse and trucking center in the state – the Cottage Grove Logistics Center – was approved by the Cottage Grove City Council Wednesday.
Developers of the 3.4-million-square-foot project will break ground next spring, NorthPoint Development announced Thursday.
The $310 million project is expected to create 1,870 jobs and pay $73 million in wages annually, according to new projections released by the company. In addition, building the center over several years will require 1,465 construction jobs that will pay about $37 million per year.
The Cottage Grove Logistics Center will be located on 252 acres south of 100th Street near Ideal Avenue. NorthPoint plans to rent space in the nine buildings to various other businesses.
Cottage Grove mayor Myron Bailey was enthusiastic about the project.
“NorthPoint has been great to work with, creating a fantastic development in Cottage Grove that will bring with it thousands of good-paying jobs,” he said. “Our community has been discovered as a business-friendly city, as more and more businesses want to be a part of our community.”
A NorthPoint official was pleased to locate the facility in Cottage Grove.
“This development is the start of a tremendous partnership,” said Brent Miles, NorthPoint’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We love this location to invest our capital due to logistics, labor, and the business-friendly openness of Cottage Grove.”
The Kansas City, Mo., company has developed more than 125 million square feet in industrial space in the U.S., according to the company.
Nuggets’ Markus Howard avoids worst-case scenario with knee injury, source says
Nuggets guard Markus Howard left Wednesday’s game in the second half with a left knee injury but appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, a league source told The Denver Post.
Howard didn’t travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip and instead stayed in Denver where he’ll undergo more testing. The Nuggets expect to have more clarity by Friday.
On the team’s official injury report, Howard was listed as out with a left knee sprain for Friday’s game at Atlanta.
Following Wednesday night’s 124-107 loss to Minnesota, Nuggets coach Michael Malone expressed optimism that Howard might’ve just hyperextended his knee as an opposing player landed on his leg while scrambling for a loose ball.
Malone reiterated that message after conferring with head trainer Dan Shimensky.
Regardless of his timeline, Howard had been a huge spark off the bench over Denver’s last three games. Howard had 21 points and six 3-pointers in Saturday’s win over the Spurs, and three more 3-pointers in Monday’s win over the Wizards.
On Wednesday, Howard had 14 points on four more 3s before exiting the game.
The Nuggets were already down Bones Hyland (violation of team rules), JaMychal Green (ankle), P.J. Dozier (ACL surgery), Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) and Jamal Murray (ACL).
In addition, Nuggets wing Will Barton just returned from a non-COVID illness and wasn’t himself in the blowout loss.
Veteran guard Austin Rivers was listed as probable for Friday’s game after being out due to health and safety protocols.
Hyland’s penalty was only for one game, and Malone said there was a chance Green could return from his ankle injury sometime on the road trip, which also includes stops in Brooklyn and Oklahoma City.
“As much as your heart breaks for the injured players, as much as it makes it that much more difficult to be a team that can put some wins together, this is our situation, this is our current reality,” Malone said.
He said the only bright spot of Wednesday’s defeat was seeing Dozier in the Nuggets’ locker room prior to the game.
“It’s sad,” Nikola Jokic said. “It’s a lot of players going down.”
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle one of two placed on COVID list Thursday as team, NFL move to stricter protocols
Standout rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the latest to land on the Miami Dolphins’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
Waddle became the fifth Dolphin unavailable due to COVID on Thursday after running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay and safety Jevon Holland all were placed on the list within the past week. On top of the five on the active roster, practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks also was placed on the COVID list on Thursday afternoon.
“We are praying for Jaylen and hope that he has a speedy recovery. I’m not sure how he’s feeling just with the virus and everything like that,” said fellow wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who could see increased snaps if Waddle can’t play Sunday against the New York Jets. “It’s a really big opportunity for a lot of the other guys. We pride ourselves on having that next-man-up approach, and it’s going to take all of us to cover Jaylen’s role, as well as the running backs, whoever’s in there. It’s going to take a full team approach.”
With six players on the COVID list, the Dolphins voluntarily began taking added measures on Thursday, but then the NFL moved to stricter protocols for all teams.
Among the league’s updated procedures: Masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals and no outside visitors while on team travel.
“Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff,” the NFL statement said. “The changes we are making [Thursday] aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant.”
The NFL also continues to “strongly encourage” booster shots as the most effective protection and will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for players who have recovered from COVID-19.
“All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community,” the statement said
Among NFL teams that were already under enhanced protocols before the update: Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team.
Before the league announcement, Miami already began taking a hybrid approach Thursday where the only thing being done at team facilities is practice. Meetings will be held virtually, and position group work is limited to four people spread out in a room.
The Dolphins also moved away from in-person media interviews as of Thursday. The team will instead hold web conferences with reporters.
The changes are indefinite and come as the NFL has seen more than 100 reported positive coronavirus cases this week among players across the league. The Dolphins (6-7) host the Jets (3-10) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Waddle is on pace for an NFL rookie receptions record with 86 for 849 yards and four touchdowns. The Dolphins recently brought fellow wideout DeVante Parker back from injury and have Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Preston Williams and Ford as other receivers on the active roster.
With three running backs possibly out, Duke Johnson is the lone Dolphins running back on the active roster as of Thursday. Miami also hopes Malcolm Brown can return from injured reserve for a quadriceps injury. With Doaks no longer available off the practice squad, Dexter Williams has spent this week there after being signed Monday, and the Dolphins announced on Thursday the signing of fellow back Jordan Scarlett.
Scarlett, a Fort Lauderdale native who played in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas and college at Florida, spent the past training camp with Miami. He had four carries for 9 yards in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers and also was on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad in 2020.
It’s the second straight day the Dolphins added a former St. Thomas Aquinas player after signing former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick, cornerback Damon Arnette, to the practice squad on Wednesday. Arnette was released by Las Vegas in November following a viral video that showed him brandishing a gun threatening to kill someone while looking into a camera.
Safety Eric Rowe will likely play a large role in replacing Holland if he can’t play Sunday. Rowe was already starting for opposite safety Brandon Jones the past two games, and Jones could be in line to return from his elbow injury.
Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg indicated on Thursday that players who are recovering from COVID are staying in a hotel.
Jones feels ready
While the Dolphins could be without Holland at free safety, starting strong safety Brandon Jones said Thursday over web conference that he thinks he’ll be ready to play on Sunday against the Jets with his elbow injury.
Jones also felt he would be good to go ahead of the Giants game on Dec. 5, but the ailment kept him out for a second straight game.
“I’m still taking the same approach I did last week,” said Jones, who also has been dealing with an ankle injury. “Obviously, with the bye week and stuff, I feel really good. The ankle and elbow feels really good. It’s kind of taking the same approach, same routine as I’ve always done and just see how I feel on Sunday.”
Jones was listed as a limited participant at the team’s Wednesday practice and Thursday walkthrough, according to the injury report.
Jones said of potentially playing without Holland: “It will always be tough, especially with a guy like Jevon, just how vocal he is and just how much of a great player he is on the field. Even though he’s young, just being able to communicate and get people lined up, he’s done a tremendous job of that this year, so that’ll be pretty hard.”
Other updates
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker was back at the Thursday walkthrough after he took a veteran rest day for Wednesday’s drills.
Tight end Hunter Long was also back after missing Wednesday drills with a non-COVID-related illness. He was listed as limited on Thursday.
Offensive lineman Austin Jackson popped up on the Thursday injury report as limited due to illness, as did safety Clayton Fejedelem but due to an ankle injury. Tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) remained limited on Thursday.
