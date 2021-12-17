Bitcoin
Bringing cosmological concepts to digital space: Metaverse vs. Multiverse vs Omniverse
As one searches the online space, the term “metaverse” is becoming increasingly common and one has certainly seen a spotlight on this ecosystem. Many people are having difficulties trying to understand this new paradigm, however, this has not stopped many early adopters from engaging with these projects, and seeing various metaverse projects take off and catch investor attention.
Whilst the technology for creating a metaverse is new, the concept was first described by Neal Stephenson in his science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’ published in 1992. Although derived from cosmological concepts, the evolution of what Metaverse means is becoming synonymous with the virtual world. It is a system of numerous, interconnected virtual and usually user-generated worlds which are accessible through a single user interface.
However, the advent of metaverse might just be the beginning. The virtual space is going to evolve from Metaverse to Multiverse and eventually Omniverse.
Drawing inspiration from Cosmology
The concepts of Metaverse, Multiverse, and Omniverse will be familiar and easier to grasp to those interested in Cosmology. After all, these terms are inspired by Cosmology.
Metaverse is analogous to our universe but in a digital space. However, this digital space will be more immersive than the digital experiences we are used to now. As the universe is the sum of all existence; space-time and all its contents, Metaverse will be the sum of all of an individual’s and a community’s digital existence.
A Multiverse is a collection of multiple observable universes. Each universe in a multiverse shares common laws of physics, elementary particles, and everything in between with the parent universe. The universes within the multiverse can be called “alternate universes,” “parallel universes,” or “many worlds.” Expanding this hypothesis to the digital sphere, a multiverse will be a collection of numerous metaverses. They can share similar programming languages, be interoperable, and have some assets and avatars between different metaverses.
An Omniverse is a superset of every single universe and multiverse that has existed. Omni in Latin means of all things. In essence, Omniverse is the final existence. Although digitally we are from creating this space, we can be sure that every attempt at interoperability is an attempt towards reaching Omniverse.
In digital cosmology, Metaverse is at the lowest level. There can be a Facebook Metaverse, a Google metaverse, and so on. Groups of these metaverses through partnerships and user demand can evolve into a Multiverse. Doing so will require a common set of standards, frameworks, and interoperability requirements making sharing of content, data secure and fast.
At the highest level, there is Omniverse which essentially becomes an overarching term that covers all the Metaverses and Multiverses that not only exist but will exist in the future also.
Powering the creator economy of an Omniverse
If the developers move towards the Omniverse in the virtual space, there will be a need for a set of overarching standards that will govern the sharing of content and data between multiverse. One of the needs for standardization will be to have a creator economy accessible and ubiquitous to all. Even though the creator and influencer economy has blossomed over the past decade, there is no robust platform for them to consolidate and monetize their fanbase.
While leveraging these above concepts, the team from Dual Cityzen, created a Metaverse that aims to take influencers to the next level. By providing the infrastructure influencers need to build thriving Metaverse communities, large-scale adoption will become a reality. Equipped with Web 3.0 governance, access tokens & powered by innovative NFT solutions, Dual Cityzen empowers you to build and take control of your own Metaverse Communities.
Influencers, (the key drivers of online engagement and adoption today), now account for more than 50 million users globally, Influencer entities include professional & collegiate sports clubs, legacy media properties and verified groups such as athletes, content streamers & celebrities. Influencers are some of the most trusted entities on Earth and have grown exponentially in their importance to global consumption.
The Dual Cityzen metaverse will be a blockchain-based, decentralized community framework that empowers Influencers, and will make the Metaverse a much more equitable space than the centralized platforms of social media. Powered by the immersive technology tools of extended reality (XR), dual cityzen creates personalized metaverse communities for Influencers that provide the resources to build, grow, and monetize their assets and fanbase
Dual Cityzen is in the prime position to take the influencer economy to the next level, through utilizing the best that the ownership economy has to offer, and leverage the Web 3.0 tools available to deliver true value that influencers can pass on to fans as well as brands. With Metaverse and Multiverse at the heart of the project, the platform will become a fully immersive experience, while giving its users all monetization tools required to move forward and into this new and unexplored space.
Again, the question influencers are asking, is “When will I get my Dual Cityzenship?”
Bitcoin
MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFT $100,000 Airdrop Event
HongKong, China, 17th December, 2021, Chainwire
MetaVisa is a layer-3 middleware protocol built on Ethereum, dedicated to developing a decentralized identity and building a credit system in Metaverse.
MetaVisa has held 10 AMAs in the last two weeks with ten communities whose members are centered in Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Korea, the U.S., and much of Europe. In addition, MetaVisa also concluded a $50,000 Bounty Rewards event. Users who held a MetaVisa NFT Hero and set it as their profile photo on Twitter and retweeted event tweet with #MetaVisa had the chance to share the bounty rewards, which have all been issued.
During the event and these last few AMA-packed weeks, MetaVisa’s Twitter following increased to 16.2k followers. Telegram’s global group reached 16.1k members. Over 6,500 users directly participated in recent events, and more than 1100 MetaVisa NFT Heros have been minted so far.
In the coming weeks, MetaVisa will bring you the limited-edition line of MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFTs. A total of 10,000 of these special NFTs exist, and no more will ever be created. Participants who join this event will have the chance to share $100,000 USDT rewards.
Details are as follows:
1. How to win Lucky Draw Rewards?
The first 1000 participants will earn a special reward. After that, lottery lucky draw will be held that award random NFT holders no matter when they acquired theirs .
2. How much do Limited Edition NFTs cost?
Participants only need to pay the gas fees for minting. There are no other costs.
3. What is the benefit of owning a Limited Edition NFT?
The Limited Edition NFTs released will serve as an individual user identity badge in the MetaVisa ecosystem, identifying MetaVisa users for future privileges.
4. Can these NFTs be traded?
There are no restrictions for trading. Users can transfer NFTs to third-party NFT platforms for trading. After the transfer or transaction, the ownership, identification, and subsequent rights and interests corresponding to the NFT will also be transferred.
Rules:
1. Only users who hold MetaVisa NFT Hero can participate in this activity. Claim MetaVisa NFT Hero at https://www.metavisa.com/nfts
2. A user who holds a MetaVisa NFT Hero has three chances to draw a Limited Edition NFT every day.
3. Each address can claim only 1 Limited Edition NFT.
4. The user will need to pay all gas fees for claiming NFT
5. The final interpretation rights for this event belong to MetaVisa.
We hope you all enjoy participating in this event. We will hold a new airdrop campaign at a later date, so stay tuned for more coming events!
Get in Touch with MetaVisa:
Website: http://www.metavisa.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaVisa
Medium: https://medium.com/@metavisaofficial
Official Community: https://t.me/MetaVisaOfficialCommunity
Contacts
Bitcoin
Top 3 Gaming and NFT Coins to Consider This Christmas
- Gala Games is a renowned decentralized gaming platform.
- Decentraland is indeed an NFT leader.
Globally, the gaming business is valued at around $500 billion. Blockchain is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sub-sectors. Players may play-to-earn and stay away from centralized gaming platforms by using blockchain. The following are the finest game ventures and crypto investments.
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is the largest decentralized game platform and has a market worth of about $6.6 billion, ranking 26th globally. Moreover, Axie Infinity is a platform that allows users to play games on their computers. The AXS token is used to pay the winners. For its metaverse, Axie Infinity is creating a digital land platform.
2021 has been a good year for AXS tokens. It has increased by over 15,000% this year due to the industry’s popularity. Because of this, AXS is a fantastic gaming cryptocurrency to acquire.
Gala Games
Gala Games is a renowned decentralized gaming platform that allows users to play games and earn GALA tokens. The Walking Dead, Mirandus, Legacy, and Town Star, among other titles, have previously been revealed by the studio’s creators.
A deeper look at its marketplace reveals numerous NFTs valued over $100k. The GALA price has risen over 600% in three months and is expected to continue.
Decentraland
It’s also worth exploring Decentraland, a gaming and NFT platform. It’s a platform for creating one’s own metaverse. Users may acquire virtual property and play online games with other members. Furthermore, the native token, MANA, is used for all network transactions.
Decentraland is indeed an NFT leader. In recent months, important network products have become more costly. People are even paying millions to purchase it. As the industry expands, the MANA price is likely to rise.
Bitcoin
Polkadot Parachain Auction Highlight: Composable Finance
The Polkadot parachain auctions are continuously creating waves in the blockchain and DeFi space as promising projects are participating and seeking support to enable their vision for the future of the Dotsama ecosystem. Composable Finance has officially launched their crowdloan for the auctions in the second batch, opening the door for the DeFi ecosystem to support their efforts in securing a Polkadot parachain. It is important to note that Composable Finance has previously procured a Kusama Parachain and is taking a similar approach in their campaign for the DOT parachain.
Composable Finance aims to bring to life the idea of cross-chain communication to ultimately create a blockchain-agnostic environment. Through extensive research they have identified the benefits of the Dotsama ecosystem and have targeted their efforts towards Polkadot and Kusama to enable their underlying vision. As previously mentioned, Composable Finance successfully obtained a Kusama parachain by the name of Picasso which acts as a supportive hub for their innovation and is now engaging in the next steps of securing a Polkadot parachain to further advance their infrastructure and capabilities within this space.
Notably, Composable Finance allows users to contribute to their crowdloan campaign using ERC-20 stablecoins in addition to $DOT. This functionality allows for contributions from a broader range of supporters outside of just $DOT holders and is an exciting way to converge and unify ecosystems to engage in joint progress for interoperability which aligns with the vision of Composable Finance. Additionally, Composable Finance offers very competitive rewards for early contributors of the crowdloan outlined here:
12% of their native LAYR token supply earmarked for crowdloan contributors with the additional incentives of:
- 10% bonus for the contributors that stake in the first three days of the crowdloan
- Additional 5% bonus to those staking in the first 24 hours of the crowdloan
- 5% bonus to stakers who previously contributed KSM or Stablecoins to Compasable’s Picasso crowdloan (Kusama Parachain Auction)
- 20% referral bonus to users that refer a sum of 1000 DOT to the crowdloan using the referral codes
Composable Finance is on the journey to establish a truly interoperable environment for developers and users engaging in the broader DeFi ecosystem, one that is not held down by the barriers of the siloed multi-chain framework. The creation of a fully blockchain agnostic environment would tremendously impact the capabilities of the entire space and it is exciting that leaders such as Composable Finance are coming forward to spearhead this vision.
The procurement of a Polkadot parachain is thus an instrumental step in enabling Composable Finance to move the needle towards interconnectivity and cross-chain communication in blockchain.
Bringing cosmological concepts to digital space: Metaverse vs. Multiverse vs Omniverse
Denver hotel to open cannabis smoking lounge in 2022
Review: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” strains under plot, finds joy in the past
MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFT $100,000 Airdrop Event
Ask Amy: Proud papa wants to stop crop top
Top 3 Gaming and NFT Coins to Consider This Christmas
Players to watch during the Div. 1-2 boys ice hockey season
Polkadot Parachain Auction Highlight: Composable Finance
Guregian: Rhamondre Stevenson has provided an unexpected jolt to the Patriots’ offense
Mastering the Metaverse: Solice is Planning a Solana Takeover
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?