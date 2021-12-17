Celebrities
Cardi B Reveals The Very Easy Christmas Gift That Kulture Wants: ‘Love That For Me’
Cardi B is used to spoiling her daughter Kulture with lavish gifts. But this holiday season, the baby girl has one simple gift on her Christmas list!
Easy peasy! Looks like Cardi B isn’t going to stress this holiday season! The 28-year-old rapper revealed her daughter Kulture, 3, has given her a simple Christmas list to check off this year. Taking to Twitter on December 15, the “Up” singer let her fans know that her baby girl, whom she shares with rapper Offset, has her eye on one toy only. “”All my baby want for Christmas is a yo-yo,” Cardi wrote, before adding, “I love that for me.”
Although the way Cardi loves to spoil Kulture with lavish gifts, we might find that yo-yo covered in diamonds, or at the very least, customed made by Gucci! In August, the Grammy winner gifted her little girl a rainbow Hermès Birkin bag. Covered in Swarovski crystals, the custom purse is worth about $48,000. According to Privé Porter CEO Michelle Berk, the gift was inspired by a handbag Kulture saw at the chain accessory store Claires! “Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it,” she told Page Six . “In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture.”
Such an elaborate ask is definitely on brand for Cardi and Offset, as they also gave Kulture an Elliot Eliantte diamond charm necklace during her extravagant third birthday party in July! The bejeweled number featured Minnie Mouse and Chanel charms, naturally. The swanky soiree was complete with a towering princess cake, matching pick ballgowns for mommy and daughter and a horse-drawn carriage!
Even if Kulture ends up adding to her Christmas wish list, it appears Cardi will be able to check it off with no problem, as she just landed a new gig as Playboy’s creative director! Earlier this month, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans as she introduced herself as the “first ever Creative Director In Residence” at the iconic magazine. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together,” she added. “I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”
Heather Dubrow Feels “Betrayed” by RHOC Producers
Season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County has started off with a bang. On the second episode, Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador brought up a 20-year-old lawsuit against Heather Dubrow’s husband, Terry, regarding his former patient, Nicole James.
In the episode, Heather tried to block the cameras from filming, and she eventually called off her expensive party. Behind the scenes, the Bravo star shared more details about this harrowing scene.
In an interview with StyleCaster, Heather revealed she wanted to quit the show after Nicole’s alleged lawsuit was discussed. “I felt like I was walking in fog,” she said. “It was so surreal to me.”
She explained, “I’m sitting there like, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I’m weirdly calm at that moment. A million things were going through my mind. Mostly what I thought was I felt so betrayed. I felt betrayed by production. I felt betrayed by Shannon. I felt betrayed by Gina. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Did I really just open my family up to this? This is the first party and it’s in my house. How did this happen?’”
Heather described the conversation she had with her husband, saying, “When I went upstairs, I was like, ‘This is a mistake.’ Terry was like, ‘Great. I agree. We’re done.’ Then I went, ‘Wait a second. Hold on. We’re not thinking through this very clearly.’ First of all, what’s going on here? He goes, ‘Well, where’s Nicole?’ He felt so bad for her that she was probably sitting downstairs by herself feeling ambushed by all these women when really this was something between us. It had nothing to do with them. That was our first thing like, ‘Let’s go find Nicole. Let’s make sure she’s OK. And then we’ll figure it out from there.’”
Before Heather and Terry made peace with Nicole, though, the couple shared a heated exchange with producers. “I was very upset, saying, ‘I’m leaving! I’m done!’” said Heather. “It was an honest account. We were asked to come back. It was a big conversation in our family. They wanted us to come back, which we appreciated. We felt completely blindsided and betrayed.”
The Bravo star forgave Nicole, expressing, “It was something that happened 20 years ago. Nicole and I became friends eight years ago. It never came up. Personally, I think she either knew and didn’t want to discuss it or maybe she felt uncomfortable bringing it up. At the end of the day, it was something that happened a long time ago. It was dropped. It’s her private medical information. I don’t think it’s fair. She’s a victim in all of this. Everyone is allowed to have a fresh start. She’s a different person.”
Although she made nice with Nicole, Heather felt Shannon committed a “huge violation” by spreading the information. When StyleCaster asked if Shannon wanted the lawsuit to be on the show, Heather responded, “One has to know when you’re on a reality show, when you’re having conversations, whether it’s on or off camera, those are conversations that will be on the show. There’s a code in this show. You don’t go after each other’s kids and you don’t go after careers.”
Heather was asked why she forgave Gina so quickly. “When [Gina] told me the story about her ex-husband and being at that party, I completely understood how triggering being the only one not knowing a piece of information was,” said Heather. “I really liked that Gina wanted to meet up with me so quickly. She had Emily reach out because she was scared, which I understood . . . She took accountability for her part in it and didn’t qualify it or make excuses.”
Heather also revealed why she came back on the show: “When my daughter Max came out as bisexual a couple years ago, we were really flooded with so many wonderful comments and support, and a lot of sad stories about people who were estranged from their children or parents and even people who had gone so far as to take their own lives.”
“I was like, ‘OK. I have these four kids. Different genders. Different sexualities, all trying to figure out their place in the world,’” said Heather. “Not that we do it perfectly, but we have a lot of open communication and conversations in our house that I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I could use the platform to start those conversations in other people’s homes and try to help some families?’”
She said the current season was different from her past experiences on RHOC because she’s “more relaxed. When I first joined the show, I didn’t know anybody, so I was literally put in the center of all those women. I was figuring out the show and navigating all those new friendships. This time coming in, I knew all of that but I pretty much got a fresh start. Except for Shannon, I didn’t know anyone.”
Heather was surprised to be offered alcohol during the confessional interviews: “I don’t remember that from my day. People drink during these things? Are you kidding me? I had a little system. I don’t drink until 30 minutes before we’re done, and then I’ll have a little champs.”
Before Bravo announced Heather’s return, she was sworn to secrecy. Shannon, however, asked the actress directly. “[Shannon] had texted me because it had been a very strong rumor the week it was announced I was coming back. I never lie. But I wrote back something like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t that be so ridiculous?’ So I think she had an idea.”
Heather also wants Alexis Bellino to come back on the show (which was discussed as a possibility). “I’ve seen Alexis over the years. She’s great. I’d be happy to see her back,” she explained.
The actress also said she would never consider an appearance on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, saying, “Absolutely not! Don’t ask me! Send me a postcard. I don’t want to go. I think it’s phenomenal. I love it. I love it for the audience because it’s so fun for people to see girls from different franchises all together. But I have enough anxiety doing our show. I can’t imagine doing that. No, don’t want to do that.”
Kim Kardashian Hilariously Avoids Mentioning Pete Davidson In New Interview Amid Romance
Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a candid new interview, and she had a rather interesting response when asked who her ‘favorite’ ‘SNL’ cast member is.
In a new interview with Bari Weiss, 37, for her Common Sense newsletter, Kim Kardashian, 41, was (naturally) asked about her ongoing romance with Pete Davidson, 28. But Kim was asked in such a clever way (prop to Bar) that she almost got tricked into spilling some romantic details about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.
After answering a few questions about soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West and her ongoing influence in the celebrity landscape, Kim took part in a lightning round of questions. Not only was she asked about her favorite Taylor Swift song, but she was also asked about her favorite Kanye album, her smell, whether she believes in God and more. But it was when she was asked about Saturday Night Live, that Kim almost had to mention her new man.
“Who’s your favorite SNL cast member?,” Bari asked Kim, to which she hilariously replied, “What a setup! Bari, you know.” Oh, we definitely know, Kim. We sure do.
The KKW Beauty founder and Pete have been romantically linked since October, when they shared a steamy kiss during a SNL skit. Since then, they’ve gone on numerous dates, including a romantic dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island (his hometown). Pete later celebrated his 28th birthday with the mother-of-four at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home on Nov. 16, and they were seen holding hands in the area that same weekend. Recently, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that Pete and Kim “are not super serious,” but they do “have really strong feelings for each other” and “are not looking to date anyone else right now.”
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Drinks Wine & Rocks Cozy Loungewear To Decorate Christmas Tree — Photos
Hailie Jade looks cozy-chic in a matching loungewear set in a new Christmas-themed Instagram post, drinking red wine and enjoying the holiday!
Hailie Jade is ready for the holidays in some sexy, cozy loungewear! Eminem‘s daughter, 25, rocked a taupe-colored lounge look on Dec. 15 in a cute photo posted to her Instagram, sitting in front of the fire place and enjoying some red wine for the holidays. “[I]s it just me or has time been flying by & life has been so busy lately!?” she wrote in the caption. “[I]’m so late this year, but i finally had some time to unwin(e)d & decorate the tree this weekend,” she finished the post, writing a little play on words — it’s safe to say she’s definitely her father’s daughter!
In the second photo in the series, Hailie posed as she put white and sparkling silver ornaments on her tree, looking back at the camera as her lightly tousled brunette locks fell down her back. The influencer also tagged the Chateau Ste Michelle wine she was promoting, prominently placing the bottle and glass of red in the foreground.
It’s definitely been a busy holiday for Hailie, but she still took the time to show how much she appreciates her rapper father in a recent social media share. The Detroit native got in on the fun of sharing her Spotify Wrapped on Dec. 1, posting a TikTok that utilized the Wendy Ostefo/”Am I a Nicki [Minaj] fan?” meme.
In the video, Haile sat in a car while wearing an off-white fleece coat and answered questions from followers about her being a fan of her father. “Do You Listen To Your Dad’s Music?” asked the caption appearing above her head. “What??? DO I Listen To My Dad’s Music?” responded Hailie, before quoting “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” – the song from 2002’s The Eminem Show in which she’s featured – and showing that her top Spotify artist for 2021 was indeed Eminem. She was also in the Top 3% of her 49-year-old father’s listeners for the year.
On the same day that she posted the Spotify TikTok, she also shared an Instagram story of her in her car. “If u couldn’t tell by my face, the ‘have so much to do option’ is me,” she wrote alongside a “Hello December” poll, the choices being “I’M READY” or “Have So Much To Do.” Judging by this latest post, perhaps the influencer can finally take some time to relax and settle in to the holidays!
