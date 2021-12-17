News
CDC says most Americans should get Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine instead of J&J amid safety concerns
Most Americans should get Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines instead of Johnson & Johnson’s vax after the J&J shot led to a very rare clotting issue that caused at least nine deaths, according to federal health officials.
The CDC is endorsing this COVID-19 vaccine recommendation as virus cases surge across the U.S. amid the delta variant with omicron lurking. However, the CDC noted that there is an “abundant” supply of mRNA vaccines — with nearly 100 million doses in the field for immediate use.
“When you have alternative vaccines that are more potent and safer, I agree with this,” Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, told the Herald.
“In the U.S., we have access to these messenger RNA vaccines,” he added. “And the proof is in the pudding with the mRNA vaccines. They have proven themselves.”
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend Pfizer or Moderna instead of the J&J vax.
The rare clotting problem — thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome — has led to nine reported deaths after J&J shots. The CDC has confirmed 54 cases of the syndrome after the vax.
The CDC late Thursday announced that it’s endorsing these updated vax recommendations from the advisory committee.
“We have made important strides in the year since the COVID-19 vaccination program started,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “More than 200 million Americans have completed their primary vaccine series, providing protection against COVID-19, preventing millions of cases and hospitalizations, and saving over a million lives.
“Today’s updated recommendation emphasizes CDC’s commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public,” she added. “I continue to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.”
This updated CDC recommendation follows similar recommendations from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.
People who are unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA vaccine will continue to have access to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
If people are now weeks out after taking a J&J shot, they have nothing to worry about, Ellerin said.
“The worry should be about making sure you get another vaccine,” he added. “NIH data clearly shows if you boost with Moderna, that’s the most powerful boost, but either Moderna or Pfizer is reasonable.”
Meanwhile, a fourth COVID vaccine could be coming down the pike in the new year. Novavax could get approval in Europe next week, according to the Financial Times. A phase 3 trial in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Novavax vaccine is 90.4% effective against infection and 100% effective against moderate to severe illness.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
Adoree Jackson Giants’ latest COVID positive as NFL amends protocols during league-wide outbreak
While the NFL adjusted its COVID-19 protocols and tussled with the players’ union over enforcement measures on Thursday, Giants defensive players continued to drop like flies.
Unvaccinated corner Adoree Jackson became the sixth Giants player to test positive for COVID-19 since Monday, ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Unvaccinated positive corner Aaron Robinson already was out. Unvaccinated safety Xavier McKinney’s status is up in the air as a high-risk close contact.
Reserve corner Steven Parker and linebacker Reggie Ragland were sidelined from Thursday’s practice by a non-COVID illness. And defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) and Austin Johnson (foot) are trying to push through significant injuries.
Defensive coordinator Pat Graham couldn’t honestly say who will play for him this weekend.
“They’ll be wearing blue helmets, I know that,” Graham said Thursday with a laugh and a shrug. “So we’ll see. It’s a little funky right now.”
That’s one word for it.
Tempers ran high across the league as the virus continued to rage at a record pace.
There were 26 players placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday afternoon. That increased the total to 122 players since Monday, compared to 110 total from Sept. 5 through Nov. 27.
Then after 4 p.m. Thursday, nine more L.A. Rams players were placed on the reserve list.
So now three teams have at least 20 players on the COVID reserve list: the Cleveland Browns, the Washington Football Team and the Rams.
The NFL responded by amending its protocols on Friday for the remainder of this game week.
The league is reinstituting stringent measures like mask mandates to prevent further spread, while also adjusting its return-to-play protocol to allow asymptomatic, vaccinated players to come back quicker after a positive test.
“Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff,” the NFL said in a statement. “The changes we are making aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant. Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel.”
The league is continuing to strongly encourage booster shots as “the most effective protection.” And it is reinstituting limits on players’ and staffers’ social gatherings at concerts, games, indoor bars and nightclubs.
Its most meaningful adjustment, though, is that asymptomatic vaccinated players now can return as quickly as 24 hours after a positive test, if their viral load is measured low enough to not be a contagious threat.
Previously, only 20% of positive players had been able to test out of the protocol earlier than the mandated 10-day threshold. The changes take effect immediately, so many of the asymptomatic vaccinated players who tested positive this week still have a chance to come back for the weekend’s games.
There was confusion and frustration on Thursday, though, particularly from the Cleveland Browns, who are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.
Browns center J.C. Tretter is the NFLPA’s president, and the union was pushing aggressively for the league to postpone the game, according to ProFootballTalk. The report said there are even some in the players’ union who believe the entire season should shut down for a week.
The NFL had no plans to postpone the Browns-Raiders game as of Thursday evening.
But Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is out due to a positive COVID-19 test himself, lashed out at the league on Twitter over Thursday’s testing procedures.
According to ProFootballTalk, teams currently in enhanced protocols tried to not test asymptomatic, vaccinated players on Thursday. But the union got involved and the league backed down and conducted the tests.
So teams like the Browns had players tested later in the day and more positives cropped up.
“Tell me if this makes sense,” Mayfield tweeted. “No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Sometimes seems off here.
“@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols,” Mayfield said. “Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.
“Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is… But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make sense to me,” the QB wrote.
The Giants, at the moment, have six positive tests and seven total players on the reserve list, including McKinney. The free safety still has a chance to play in Sunday’s game if he continues testing negative the rest of the week.
The Cowboys offense packs a dangerous punch with Dak Prescott throwing to receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
“If we had all our guys healthy, I think it would be a challenge for us either way,” top corner James Bradberry said. “So it’s definitely a challenge when you don’t have all your guys.”
Young corner Jarren Williams, 24, projects to make his first career NFL start at outside corner opposite Bradberry. And Logan Ryan, Julian Love and J.R. Reed are working at safety.
Love can play both corner and safety, though, and he said Joe Judge and Graham are emphasizing versatility in practice to prepare for all contingencies during this crazy week.
“With guys doing the things I’ve been doing the last few years, playing new roles and bouncing around a little bit, I’m really just trying to be positive and encourage them,” Love said. “When someone messes up, don’t get down on them. It’s a learning process for some people.”
“What we’ve been doing is looking straight forward to get ready for this game,” he said. “With all the outside noise, all the external things we can’t really control at this point, we could get caught up in that. But we’re confident and we’re looking to stay ready and be ready.”
GIANTS INJURY REPORT: DID NOT PRACTICE: CB Adoree Jackson (quad, reserve/COVID-19), DT Austin Johnson (foot), G Ben Bredeson (ankle), CB Steven Parker (illness), LB Reggie Ragland (illness). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (neck), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (triceps). FULL: K Graham Gano (illness)
COWBOYS INJURY REPORT: DID NOT PRACTICE: OT Tyron Smith (ankle), CB Kelvin Joseph (illness). LIMITED: RB Tony Pollard (ankle), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot).
News
Opinion: ‘Tis the season for redemption — clemency, pardons and commutations
Kelly Brasier along with friends and supporters waited in the freezing cold in January in Sterling, Colorado for her 84-year-old uncle Anthony Martinez to be wheelchaired across the parking lot as he was being released from prison. Martinez served more than 30 years in prison for a series of robberies, a sentence greater than one may receive today for manslaughter.
Last year around this time, in the spirit of the season, Gov. Jared Polis exercised his unique and exclusive clemency power to release four people from prison. Martinez was one of those lucky individuals. Martinez’s petition for clemency had been on the governor’s desk since the Hickenlooper era. Martinez suffers from dementia, renal failure and relies on a wheelchair to get around. He really should have been released from prison long ago. In his statement to the press, the governor cited the need for second chances and referenced the Gospel of Luke citing the need to be merciful.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many governors from across the country met the moment by releasing hundreds and, in some instances, thousands of individuals from prisons. Our governor released a mere four, which is a far cry from the number of individuals that can be safely released from prison and that are serving unduly harsh and long sentences. As in the case of Martinez and the recently cited case by The Denver Post of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the harsh sentences are the result of draconian mandatory minimum laws.
The governor is aware that the United States incarcerates more people at a high rate than any other country in the world and that our addiction to jails and prisons has destroyed so many families, particularly those from our Black and Brown communities. Our carceral system is founded on racist principles and those who are in prison reflect that system.
I have no idea how many clemency petitions are before the governor because that process is not public. I do hope that the governor takes each petition seriously and reviews and evaluates each one and knows that the call for releases through clemency is not seeking the release of anyone who is dangerous. We all want to be safe and that is why clemency advocates have been seeking the release of those who are elderly, sick, or have otherwise proved they can safely be released into their communities.
This holiday season let’s hope the governor will exercise his power of clemency to show mercy to the many instead of just a few. By doing so, he can undo some of the harms of our mass incarceration machine and spread the message of second chances and redemption.
Denise Maes is the founder of Maes Solutions LLC and an advisor on criminal justice issues.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Idea to convert Charlestown High School called ‘hostile takeover’
Teachers, parents and their advocates are blasting a proposal to close Charlestown High School and convert it into an “innovation and inclusion school” in what they are calling an attempt at “school gentrification.”
“This feels like a hostile takeover,” Cecil Carey, a teacher and self-described community advocate, told the Boston School Committee, noting that fewer than 5% of the school’s 821 students are white. ”This is an attempt to gentrify Charlestown High.”
Out of 21 speakers during the public comment period at Wednesday’s meeting, eight talked about the “prospectus” at the heart of the controversy, and all eight said they were never told about it by the people behind it.
“Zero Charlestown students, families or staff were consulted,” Sarah Grimmett, a teacher at the school, told the committee.
Three of the parents pushing the 48-page prospectus did not return emails from the Herald on Thursday.
Boston Public Schools spokeswoman Sharra Gaston said there is a group of parents from Charlestown who do not have students at Charlestown High but who want to convert it into an innovation school.
“The parents wrote a prospectus and delivered it to the superintendent, who is required by law to put together a screening committee within 30 days of receipt of the prospectus to either accept, reject or send back for edits,” Gaston said. “It is critical to understand: The superintendent has no plans to close Charlestown High School, but she does legally have to convene the screening committee.”
“The screening committee is scheduled to convene next week to consider the proposal. I will inform the community and school committee on further updates,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I will also be sure that all communities impacted by any changes to Charlestown High School are consulted and engaged and that we engage also with educators,” the Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the English Language Learners Task Force as part of any planning for Charlestown High.
Boston Public Schools was among the first districts in the state to open an innovation school in 2011, “transforming an underperforming school with new leadership, autonomy, and flexibility,” the district’s website says.
According to the prospectus: “The school has a 55% graduation rate and is rated in the bottom 10% of all schools in Massachusetts. Only 16% and 28% of students are meeting or exceeding the expectations” in the English language arts and math MCAS exams.
“It’s a plan for a pseudo-exam school that would push Black and Brown students out of the school under the false veneer of being open enrollment, and would replace them with students who are not only white, but whose families have social and political power,” said Edith Bazile, former president of the Black Educators Alliance, and a BPS teacher and administrator for 32 years. “It’s a brazen plan that screams white privilege.”
CDC says most Americans should get Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine instead of J&J amid safety concerns
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are ‘Unbreakable’ After Astroworld Tragedy: ‘It Changed Their Relationship’
Adoree Jackson Giants’ latest COVID positive as NFL amends protocols during league-wide outbreak
How ‘RHOBH’ Is Continuing Production After 3 Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
Opinion: ‘Tis the season for redemption — clemency, pardons and commutations
Idea to convert Charlestown High School called ‘hostile takeover’
All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?