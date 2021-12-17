News
Celtics prepare for a Curry attack
Steph Curry and the Warriors make their annual visit to the Garden on Friday night, and the fact that he’s now the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader doesn’t quite tell the whole story, according to Ime Udoka.
“I saw it — impressive obviously,” the Celtics coach said of Curry passing Ray Allen on Tuesday night in New York, with Allen and the player he had passed, Reggie Miller, both in attendance.
Curry has now made 2,978 career 3s after his five-trey performance against the Knicks, and hasn’t expended the entirety of his career to reach that number.
“He’s changed the game, the way he shoots the ball, obviously,” said Udoka. “The thing that’s almost more impressive is (Curry broke the record in) 511 less games than Ray Allen. It shows how the game has changed, the attempts and everything he does. Definitely a revolutionary player and well-deserved. A tough guard.
“It’s exciting. Analytically it’s the right thing to do, to hunt threes and take advantage of your shooters,” said the Celtics coach. “I wish I had more green light back in my day, more than two or three threes a game, sitting in the corner. But it is what it is, the game has changed and people are trying to take advantage of it. You’re at a loss if you don’t.”
Curry has become unguardable thanks to his range and quick release coming off high screens. The Warriors guard may be the best the NBA has known for shooting off of screens.
“Regardless of what we do, the way they all hunt shots for him is very unique. It’s five guys trying to get one guy a shot, let alone the way he opens and stretches the floor out,” said Udoka. “But you can’t get enamored with the threes and the crazy shots, because they get a lot of points in the paint based on how people are defending them, so you have to protect the paint as well.
“Know who you can help off of. It’s very unique. You want to deny him as much as you can and pick him up higher. It presents a lot of things. We have to bring our big higher in the screen and the pick-and-roll. The air space for him is an open shot. Some things we’ll have to do differently, but we have to stay with our physicality and give him multiple looks. You can’t keep a single (coverage) on him because he adjusts too well.”
No minutes restriction for Brown
Jaylen Brown, according to plan, played an even 30 minutes against the Bucks. But he’s recovered well enough from hamstring trouble that further restrictions won’t be necessary, including Friday night against Golden State.
“We haven’t even discussed minutes, other than the first game keeping him around 30,” said Udoka. “Three days of no games, of rest, obviously getting back to where he was, you would anticipate that can continue to go up. Even if need be, the other night we wanted to keep him around 30, but if needed, we could have went over that. So you would anticipate he’s off restriction.”
Rotational change
Brown’s return allows Udoka to go back to his original rotational plan.
“The lack of continuity has guys in different roles than usual. So whether it’s Dennis (Schroder) going back to the bench, or splitting Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen and staggering them at times,” he said. “You try to see what you got there, which we did early in the season and we did somewhat last game.
“So not just the fact that we have everybody back at times, we still have guys on limitations. And so we may not see the full complement of what we have at times but having all the bodies back and then adding (Jason Richardson) back to the picture and other guys like that you can kind of get a full sense of your whole team and what you want to do, defensively, offensively, and, honestly, putting guys into different places and packages. We felt like we were getting to a place with certain guys, Dennis included off the bench, where we could use him in certain sets and had to have him more on the ball than we’d like at times without guys so you get to put them in that package, get him back in that bench roll, and solidify our lineups for the most part. But you also want to see what combinations work, and we haven’t had a chance to really do that much this year.”
News
Nine takeaways from Minnesota’s United’s 2022 schedule
Minnesota United’s 2022 schedule will be both a return to normalcy and a deviation from seasons past.
Here are nine takeaways from Wednesday’s MLS schedule release:
After not playing any Eastern Conference teams in the pandemic restart in midsummer 2020, and only two throughout 2021, the Loons will play eight matches against East foes next season. That includes Supporters Shield winner New England Revolution and MLS Cup champion New York City FC, but also struggling sides in Chicago, Cincinnati and Miami.
The MLS season is starting and finishing earlier than normal so it is finished before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in late November. The Loons open on the road on Feb. 26 versus Philadelphia Union, which finished second in the East standings and advanced to the East final.
The Loons’ home opener is March 5 vs. Nashville SC, well before their other first games at Allianz Field (April 13 in 2019 and April 24 in 2021). Winter weather could be possible in St. Paul for a 5 p.m. kickoff that Saturday.
MNUFC picked its bye weeks and set up to not have any games during FIFA international windows in 2022. In previous years, the club has had headaches with multiple starters missing games while they played for their countries.
Minnesota will have five midweek games in 2021, among most in MLS but down from nine in 2021. The Loons’ most condensed part of the schedule is six games in 22 days from Aug. 27-Sept. 17.
The Loons finish the season with 10 straight games against Western Conference opponents, five of which made the MLS Cup Playoffs last season. Their finale on Decision Day will be at home against Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 9.
Outside of playing three of the East’s best, Minnesota won’t play six clubs from that conference. Some of those have history with Minnesota: Atlanta United (2017 expansion cousin and 2019 U.S. Open Cup finalist); Columbus (former player Kevin Molino); Montreal (former player Mason Toye); Orlando City (where Adrian Heath used to coach). They also aren’t scheduled to play expansion club Charlotte FC.
The U.S. Open Cup is back on after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. Minnesota will be in the field but when that competition will be held is undecided.
MNUFC will again have its games broadcast on Bally Sports North, which will be disappointing to fans who struggled with that streaming service in 2021. The club also will have games on The CW, as well as nine games on national TV. Their two Univision gams will also be on Bally.
News
Revolution acquire midfielder Sebastian Lletget from Galaxy
The Revolution upgraded their midfield on Thursday with the acquisition of Sebastian Lletget from the L.A. Galaxy.
The Revolution committed $500,000 of General Allocation Money parceled out over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but the Galaxy may receive additional GAM revenues if certain performance-based conditions are met.
Lletget is a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team who spent seven MLS season with the Galaxy. Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been the centerpiece of the three major transactions in Lletget’s career.
Lletget, a San Francisco native, began his professional career with West Ham United of the English Premier League, but his play was limited to the club’s under-25 squad.
Arena was coaching the Galaxy when they signed Lletget to an MLS contract on May 17, 2015. Lletget made 158 appearances in LA with 23 goals and 27 assists and was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star Team. He has 33 international caps with the U.S. National team since his debut in January 2017, when the club was managed by Arena.
“What is special about Bruce is how he can get players to just understand their roles and how clear he makes it,” said Lletget. “It simplifies things for players and it helps them execute and that is what I am hoping to do with New England.”
Lletget could inherit the spot vacated by Tajon Buchanan, who will play in Belgium in 2022.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again; status for Sunday vs. Packers could go down to the wire
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second straight day Thursday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson is receiving treatment around the clock and his status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers could go down to the wire.
“He’s a good healer, but we will have to see what the [doctors] say,” Roman said.
If Jackson can’t go, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start for the second time this season. Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who the Ravens signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad Wednesday, practiced Thursday.
Jackson is among 10 players who did not practice Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle, defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee) and offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva (knee), Ben Powers (foot) and Tyre Phillips (illness) were out for second straight day.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), safety Chuck Clark (reserve/COVID-19 list) and defensive Brandon Williams (rest) also did not practice.
Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) was a limited participant for the second straight day.
Wide receivers Tylan Wallace (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (rest), cornerbacks Chris Westry (knee) and Tavon Young (rest) returned after being out Wednesday. Westry was a limited participant, while Wallace practiced fully.
Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
For the Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), starting running back Aaron Jones (knee/illness), tight end Mercedes Lewis (rest), guard/tackle Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominque Dafney (ankle) did not practice. Rodgers was sidelined for the second consecutive day.
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receivers Marquez Valdez-Scantling (back) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) were limited participants.
The Packers also added starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday. Clark has started in every game this season, recording four sacks and 42 tackles.
