Colorado opens transitional housing site for Afghan refugees

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Colorado opens transitional housing site for Afghan refugees
Thirty-one Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Colorado’s temporary transitional housing site Thursday, according to state refugee coordinators.

The publicly undisclosed location in metro Denver, selected through a bid process, opened to refugees on Wednesday and at least seven people are already staying there. The federal government is fully funding the transitional housing site and program — currently budgeted at $16 million, though that could change — and state officials expect that it will remain open through March.

Not every refugee who comes to Colorado will stay in transitional housing before finding a more permanent home, with many of those being housed relocating from military bases across the country. About 1,000 Afghan refugees have come to Colorado since August, and state leaders anticipate about 1,000 more will arrive by mid-February.

“We’ve all had to sort of think about what are the ingredients that we have locally, how do we put them together, how is it different than other cities or other states, and come up with a Colorado solution. … Our partnership with the federal government here is to facilitate people getting off the bases because those were never supposed to be permanent,” said Kit Taintor, the director of the newly-created Office of New Americans.

Taintor called the moment historic. Although Colorado has been accepting refugees since 1980, this is the first time the state created transitional housing for them. A new command team was formed in August after evacuations in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover made it clear that a large number of refugees would be arriving in a shorter timespan than normal and a quicker response would be needed.

Colorado is the first state to have an official agreement with the federal government to run a site at this scale, Colorado State Refugee Coordinator Noyes Combs said, though other states are preparing similar sites. With about 30,000 refugees still on military bases, they view this as a more efficient way to help settle and provide centralized services to refugees, already vetted as well as vaccinated against COVID-19

The majority of the refugees staying in Colorado’s transitional housing are in the country on humanitarian parole. Stays are expected to last on average between two and four weeks, with a goal of at least 90% of people finding permanent housing within 30 days.

The maximum capacity at the site will vary, depending on the number of families that arrive versus individuals, but it has space for more than 200 families. State officials say they are keeping the location a secret to ensure the families’ safety, particularly as the refugees have escaped traumatic situations.

“We’re talking about people here who have been through enormous trauma and hardship, and they have literally run for their lives with nothing but the clothes on their backs. And many of them have served American interests in Afghanistan,” Mark Techmeyer, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Human Services, said.

CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule
The University of Colorado football team’s 2022 schedule is nearing completion.

Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally retires from Team USA

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally retires from Team USA
Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally announced her retirement from Team USA on Thursday afternoon. She represented the United States for more than a decade on the international scene.

The 34-year-old Warroad native is among the most-decorated players to ever come out of Minnesota.

She’s a three-time Olympian and helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also helped Team USA capture silver medals the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Playing for Team USA was such a joy and I’m incredibly grateful for all the friendships formed and memories made,” Marvin said in a release. “I loved competing alongside teammates who not only relentlessly pursued excellence within themselves, but made everyone around them better.”

In total, Marvin played in 126 games for Team USA with 74 points — 24 goals and 50 assists. She will be honored prior on Dec. 20 when Team USA takes on Team Canada at Xcel Energy Center.

Katie Million, director of Women’s National Team Programs at USA Hockey, called Marvin “a cornerstone” of Team USA.

“Not many athletes earn the opportunity to play in three Olympic Games, along with countless World Championships,” Million said in a release. “She was obviously a terrific player and represented our country so well on the biggest stages.”

Long before she starred on the international stage, Marvin played high school hockey for Warroad High School. She also played four seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota (2005-2009) and recorded 196 points (87 goals, 108 assists) in 152 games.

Gophers forward Abbey Murphy well on her way to Beijing

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Gophers forward Abbey Murphy well on her way to Beijing
Abbey Murphy was 16 years old when the idea of competing in the 2022 Olympics first started floating around in her head. It wasn’t until a few years later — earlier this year when she was included in the national team’s selection camp and then on the residency roster — that she actually figured it might be possible.

At 19, Murphy is the second-youngest player expected to make the Olympic roster, just six months older than defenseman Caroline Harvey. In order to chase after her dream, Murphy, who would be a sophomore for the Gophers this season, is taking a redshirt season to dedicate this year to hockey instead of schoolwork.

While the Olympic roster hasn’t been formally announced, it was recently trimmed to 23 players, the number of players that will compete in Beijing during the Games Feb. 4-20. Currently, Murphy and her teammates are competing in the My Why Tour, a series of games against Canada, which will bring them to St. Paul to compete at the Xcel Energy Center on Monday night.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be right now than doing this with my teammates,” she said. “It’s been a heck of a ride so far.”

Still, shifting focus full-time to hockey and not having to balance school has been “really weird” for Murphy, who is still living on campus with Gophers teammates Maggie Nicholson and Josey Dunne.

“I’ve kind of adjusted to it now, but like the first month, I always thought I had to wake up and go to class,” she said.

Instead, she wakes up every day and reports to the Super Rink in Blaine, where the team has been training since October. The team trains from 9 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m. on a typical day, she said, and the experience has been “surreal.”

Murphy was especially excited for the chance to share the ice with Kendall Coyne Schofield, the captain of the US women’s national team who hails from a neighboring suburb in Chicago.

“I’ve looked up to her since I was little, and being close to her in my hometown, it’s pretty cool,” Murphy said. “I never really thought this day would come this fast, and it’s been awesome playing with the older girls that I’ve looked up to since I was a 12-year-old-kid. It’s unreal.”

Awesome, but not unexpected.

The forward was the No. 1 player in her recruiting class. She competed in three IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships, winning gold in two of them. And as a freshman at Minnesota, she was second on the team in points behind just Grace Zumwinkle, who also is expected to make the Olympic team.

“Her skillset continues to be special. When she was a college player, she was dynamic and she still is dynamic,” said Olympic team coach Joel Johnson, who was an assistant at Minnesota last year. “I think Abbey Murphy is somebody who is learning to play an honest 200-foot hockey game and be diligent, be disciplined where she needs to be.”

Team USA forward Hannah Brandt, herself a former Gophers star, praised Murphy for her feistiness. Murphy’s ability to get under the skin of opponents and irritate them “gives us motivation to keep going,” Brandt said.

“Just seeing how she’s developed at this level, the speed she brings, the vision … she’s just constantly doing things that make you kind of gasp just like, ‘Wow,’ ” Brandt said.

And now, she’ll have a chance to do it on the international stage in Beijing.

Like she dreamed about years earlier.

“I always wanted to be there,” Murphy said. “I just didn’t think it’d come this fast.”

