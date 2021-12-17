Connect with us

News

Colorado youth leave homelessness, drug addiction behind with help from Volunteers of America

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Colorado youth leave homelessness, drug addiction behind with help from Volunteers of America
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Tyler Wells is still getting used to the comforts of a home: a hot shower whenever he wants, a warm bed, a dog waiting by the door.

The 26-year-old battled drug addiction and homelessness in his youth after dropping out of an Aurora high school during his senior year and getting diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder — a mental health condition that includes symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorder.

The young man was in and out of rehabilitation centers, homeless shelters and tents on Denver’s streets for years until a friend’s overdose provided the wake-up call he needed. Wells has been sober since Jan. 2, 2019, and found housing and rent assistance months later with the help of Volunteers of America’s Permanent Supportive Housing Program.

“I now have the ability to go back to a nice, cozy place and that means everything,” Wells said. “It’s an incentive to get a good job, to stay sober, to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Volunteers of America, on top of hunger services and other support, offers housing programs directed at youth experiencing homelessness in Colorado, said Lindi Sinton, the organization’s vice president of programs.

The Youth Transitional Program serves youth without homes between the ages of 18 to 24 for up to two years. The program helps young people in need find housing wherever makes sense for them — near family, jobs or child care — managed by landlords who work with the Volunteers of America case managers, Sinton said.

Volunteers of America

Address: 2660 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

In operation since: 1896

Number of employees: 378

Annual budget: $29.4 million

Number of clients served in 2020: 154,243

The program starts off paying a client’s entire rent and decreases payments by 25% over set intervals that allow the young person to get back on their feet with help from Volunteers of America to find jobs, get health support and learn life skills.

“We’ve all had the chance to fall down and get back up in our parents’ home, so we expect folks to have a lot of challenges and we give them multiple chances,” Sinton said. “It’s hard not to succeed in these programs.”

Wells is involved in the Volunteers of America’s Permanent Supportive Housing Program, which takes youth up to 25 years old who meet the criteria of experiencing longer-term homelessness or suffering from a disabling condition.

Clients in Permanent Supportive Housing have a voucher allowing them to stay in their Volunteers of America housing situation for as long as they need with access to more intensive services Sinton said. Those in Permanent Supportive Housing pay 30% of their income in rent and the rest is subsidized by the organization.

Volunteers of America serves about 20 to 30 young adults at a time in its shorter-term Youth Transitions Program and can support 33 clients in the Permanent Supportive Housing Program.

“Housing is an important part, but definitely not the most important part when it comes to youth,” Sinton said. “The services we offer are really what help with success.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love
google news
In Partnership with Burberry
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Everyone deserves a luxury handbag – that one bag that upgrades every outfit, the one that will always be in style, and the one you might even pass down to your daughters or granddaughters. The lasting impact of a truly quality bag is why it makes for such a perfect gift. And what more iconic, quality, and classic brand is there than Burberry? Whether it’s for a best friend, a sister, a mother, a mother-in-law, or even a special co-worker who’s always had your back – treating a loved one with the gift of a leather Burberry bag will make for a uniquely special and memorable moment. 

Of course, everyone has their own individual style and personality – so there can’t possibly be just one bag that’s a perfect match for each person on your list. But that’s where we come in. We’ve selected a number of leather Burberry bags that we think would make iconic gifts. Each bag is unique enough to be some lucky individual’s ideal gift. 

The Lola Bag

1639746035 258 Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

The Lola Bag from Burberry is versatile in that it’s chic enough to be worn in the evening out on the town, while still being just sleek and functional enough to be a great day-to-day purse. This bag is softly structured and quilted and the style is accentuated with a polished chain strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram. The purses come in a number of different varieties, including different sizes from mini to extra large. It comes in variations made from an Italian-tanned lambskin with over 14 different color or pattern options for certain sizes. It also comes in a quilted check cashmere as well as a knit check . Each Lola Bag can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody. With so many variations, you’re bound to find your loved one’s dream bag. 

The TB Bag

1639746036 718 Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

Burberry’s TB Bag is definitely the best option for the It Girl in your life. The bag is a sleek, classic, and structured shoulder bag made in smooth leather, accented with the Thomas Burberry Monogram. Though this style might be particularly popular at the moment, this bag is no trendy fad, this is just about as classic as it gets. The bag comes in a number of luscious and irresistible colors and sizes, and some even come with a sophisticated chain strap. Your fashionable loved one is bound to adore this bag. 

The Olympia Bag

Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

The Olympia Bag might be a great choice for any artistically inclined modern woman you might have in your life. This bag is a standard shoulder bag style made from Italian-tanned leather with an embossed logo, but the bag stands out with a unique half moon structure that’s actually inspired by the architecture of Burberry’s show venue, Olympia London. It’s eternally classic, but also equally as modern. The bag comes in a number of colors and can come with an adjustable leather strap or with a chunky chain strap certain to take any outfit to the next level.   

Each bag is different, each has its own personality, and each comes in a number of variations. So whether you’re shopping for a traditionalist who spends her days at the country club, or an art dealer who only wears black, or a jet setter who’s always on top of the latest trends – the options are in your favor. No one on your list will be disappointed, and whatever you end up gifting, it’s sure to be a beloved and treasured addition to their closet. 

Shop Burberry Leather Bags

Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

google news
Continue Reading

News

Kim Potter expected on stand as trial in Daunte Wright death nears end

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Kim Potter expected on stand as trial in Daunte Wright death nears end
google news

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup.

A compressed defense case for Kim Potter appeared likely to wrap up after just two days, with jurors also expected to hear from an expert on how such errors can occur.

Potter, 49, shot Wright after he pulled away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons warrant on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Body-camera video recorded her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.

The death of Wright set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.

Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon, testified on her behalf Thursday. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.

Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.

Under questioning from Potter attorney Earl Gray, Gannon testified that he viewed body-camera video immediately after the shooting and dashcam video recently, and when he had “all the data in front of me, I saw no violation.”

“Violation of what?” Gray asked.

“Of policy, procedure or law,” Gannon said.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank jabbed at Gannon on cross-examination, asking him whether it was consistent with policy “for an officer to not know they have their firearm in their hand when they shoot it.”

Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.

Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.

Gannon recalled his own experience in a situation where he was dragged by a car. He said he felt “sheer terror” and a feeling of “simply trying to survive.”

Gannon said Potter was known for handling calls, acting professionally and writing good police reports. He testified that she volunteered with a group that helped families when officers were killed in the line of duty. She also worked with domestic abuse victims and was a field training officer.

Earlier Thursday, the defense opened its case with use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri. Ijames testified that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.

Ijames also testified it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.

After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.

Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court Thursday that he disagreed with the prosecution use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, who testified that Potter was too close to Wright for the Taser to be effective.

The defense also called several character witnesses for Potter who testified she is a peaceful person. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Colleen Fricke testified about working alongside Potter, saying she saw her as a mentor and friend.

Fricke was asked to watch over Potter after the shooting. “I saw her curled up in the corner of the room” — by herself and crying, Fricke said.

After Fricke testified that Potter was law-abiding, prosecutor Joshua Larson said: “In terms of following the law, though, generally speaking, you’d agree that following the law on one day does not absolve you from accountability the next day.” The defense objected, stopping that line of questioning.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

___

Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Doug Glass in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Column: Another COVID-19 surge is wreaking havoc on the sports world as leagues try to keep up with updated protocols amid the omicron variant

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
google news

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Thursday returned to off-day Zooming, recalling the days of last season when teleconferences were the only way reporters could communicate with coaches and players.

After two postponements this week caused by the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak, a little Billy was better than nothing.

Surely this won’t be the last time an NBA team decides to keep coaches and players away from media members, and we’re certain to hear that familiar 2020 refrain — “out of an abundance of caution” — more often in the coming weeks.

The latest COVID-19 surge and the uncertainties over the omicron variant likely will bring more chaos to sports at the end of 2021 and the start of ’22.

What a difference a month makes. On Nov. 14, at a Bulls-Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center, the seats in media row were placed so closely together we could barely move without bumping shoulders. We were able to interview Donovan and DeMar DeRozan from a few feet away after the game, with reporters wearing masks and Donovan and DeRozan maskless.

No one seem too worried.

But that’s how quickly things can change. Our hopes for a “return to normal” in 2021 were realized, only for things to slide backward in the final days.

From empty stadiums last winter to gradual capacity increases in the spring to 100% allowed by the summer, we seemingly got past our COVID-19-related anxieties and felt as if we were never going back. As long as we were fully vaccinated, socially distancing and wearing masks, the dangers of contracting COVID-19 would be mitigated.

We were wrong, of course, and now the news of players and coaches testing positive is so prevalent it’s leading to more postponements and forcing leagues to update their protocols.

Saturday’s DePaul-Northwestern men’s basketball game in Evanston was one of several college games canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in the Blue Demons program, and the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association were in the process Thursday of mandating daily testing for players and coaches, beginning Friday, according to an Associated Press report. Fully vaccinated players previously did not need to be tested daily.

“I’ve got a feeling we may go back to some of the stuff we did last year, which was clearly no fun,” Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday night. “But we’ve got to get through the season, so I guess that’s the sacrifice.”

After avoiding postponing games this season, the NBA finally granted mercy on the Bulls last week despite having the minimum eight players available for a game. They are scheduled to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center, but who knows?

Likewise, the Brooklyn Nets had only eight players available Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors after James Harden and several others entered the health and safety protocols. The Nets beat the Raptors in overtime, though it helps when one of the available players is Kevin Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer.

Postponements are likely to become more prevalent. Are eight players enough to play an NBA game, or is postponement a better option?

“I think the league is trying to do everything it can possibly do to play games and also keep teams safe and healthy,” Donovan said Thursday. “I don’t know what the right number is in order to say this team should play or this team shouldn’t play. Certainly we got hit really hard with this and we lost a lot of players. Other teams have been hit a little bit but not as much. And I’ve always said this: When you lose key players off your team, it definitely impacts you.

“A lot of this stuff that is going on, to be quite honest, is decisions the league is making based on the information they’re getting from probably the CDC, medical experts of how we need to progress and go forward, and whether or not things should be postponed or teams should continue to play.

“I’m not really privy to those conversations, so I can’t really comment on that other than the fact that with the surge that’s going on right now, I think the league is probably in the process of figuring out how they’re going to go about testing everybody else in the league. And certainly when you do more testing like that, you’re going to come across more guys that are going to test positive.”

Some 33 players, including 10 Bulls, were in the league’s health and safety protocols Wednesday. And because of the recent surge, some teams are considering changing their attendance protocols. On Wednesday the Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Raptors announced they would limit attendance to 50% capacity again.

Is a league shutdown a viable option? ESPN reported Thursday that Premier League teams are pushing for games to be halted until the start of the second week in January. Meanwhile, NBA stars including Harden, Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zach LaVine, NFL stars including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Rams receiver Odell Beckham and NHL stars such as Patrice Bergeron were all unavailable to play after testing positive this week.

Fans who paid high ticket prices to watch their teams play would miss seeing some of their favorite players, albeit without a reduction in prices. Teams that might be on the cusp of a playoff spot might lose out by the end of the season because of playing short-handed now.

Even if the Bulls return to action Sunday against the Lakers, they would have little practice time under their belt. Would it be a fair matchup, or is it better to postpone and wait until the Bulls are healthy?

Meanwhile, NFL teams are entering the stretch run without some of their key players. Could the loss of Mayfield this weekend affect the AFC playoff race?

Every day brings a new wrinkle to the sports world’s constant challenge of responding to the latest COVID-19 news.

The only thing we’ve learned from 2021 is the much-anticipated “return to normalcy” was simply wishful thinking.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending