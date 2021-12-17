Couple robbed after flying to St. Louis to buy vehicle off Facebook

ST. LOUIS – A Facebook sale went wrong after police say there was a robbery during the attempted sale of a vehicle.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they were called to the 9000 block of Riverview Blvd Wednesday afternoon after a couple say they were robbed. The pair told police they flew to St. Louis from Salinas, California on behalf of their employer to buy a semi truck he had seen on Facebook.

The victims told police they met the seller at the 600 block of Chain of Rocks. The pair say that is when the suspect approached the male suspect and tried to take his backpack unsuccessfully.

The police say the suspect then lifted his shirt to reveal a knife in his waistband.

The male victim saw the knife, took off his backpack full of money, and gave it to the suspect.

Police say the suspect then ran off. The victims were not injured.