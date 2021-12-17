News
Couple robbed after flying to St. Louis to buy vehicle off Facebook
ST. LOUIS – A Facebook sale went wrong after police say there was a robbery during the attempted sale of a vehicle.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they were called to the 9000 block of Riverview Blvd Wednesday afternoon after a couple say they were robbed. The pair told police they flew to St. Louis from Salinas, California on behalf of their employer to buy a semi truck he had seen on Facebook.
The victims told police they met the seller at the 600 block of Chain of Rocks. The pair say that is when the suspect approached the male suspect and tried to take his backpack unsuccessfully.
The police say the suspect then lifted his shirt to reveal a knife in his waistband.
The male victim saw the knife, took off his backpack full of money, and gave it to the suspect.
Police say the suspect then ran off. The victims were not injured.
News
Several people jump from Granite City apartments during fatal fire
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Three people died and four others were injured after an apartment fire in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Some of the residents had to jump from the building to save their lives.
First responders were called to the intersection of East 23rd Street and Kate Street at around 12:45 pm for the apartment fire. Several people had jumped from the second story of the building.
There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition.
Joseph Marshall, who lives in the building, told FOX 2 that the second and third floors have extensive smoke damage. He was related to several people who live in the building and several of them were injured during the escape.
“The third floor, which is where my oldest son lives, they had to jump out the windows and got broken bones out of it,” said Marshall.
He said all their belongings were destroyed in the fire.
“Right at Christmas, lost everything. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Joseph Marshall. “I know everyone lost everything in the building. Nothing has been saved. All of our clothing, sentimental pictures, everything.”
The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.
News
Pedestrian hit by driver on I-70 in Wheat Ridge dies Thursday night
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Wheat Ridge on Thursday night, police said.
The collision happened at eastbound Interstate 70 and Harlan Street, according to a 6:40 p.m. tweet.
Police said the highway was shut down in both directions and that drivers should avoid the area if possible. An investigation is ongoing.
WRPD is on scene investigating an auto/ped at EB I-70 at Harlen. Traffic is backed up, please take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bf0IPDm5mb
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 17, 2021
Meanwhile a five-vehicle crash happened eastbound on I-70 at Colorado 58, police said in a 6:43 p.m. tweet. The five-vehicle crash also shut down the highway in both directions. Alternate routes are advised if possible. An investigation is underway.
News
CDC says most Americans should get Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine instead of J&J amid safety concerns
Most Americans should get Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines instead of Johnson & Johnson’s vax after the J&J shot led to a very rare clotting issue that caused at least nine deaths, according to federal health officials.
The CDC is endorsing this COVID-19 vaccine recommendation as virus cases surge across the U.S. amid the delta variant with omicron lurking. However, the CDC noted that there is an “abundant” supply of mRNA vaccines — with nearly 100 million doses in the field for immediate use.
“When you have alternative vaccines that are more potent and safer, I agree with this,” Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, told the Herald.
“In the U.S., we have access to these messenger RNA vaccines,” he added. “And the proof is in the pudding with the mRNA vaccines. They have proven themselves.”
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend Pfizer or Moderna instead of the J&J vax.
The rare clotting problem — thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome — has led to nine reported deaths after J&J shots. The CDC has confirmed 54 cases of the syndrome after the vax.
The CDC late Thursday announced that it’s endorsing these updated vax recommendations from the advisory committee.
“We have made important strides in the year since the COVID-19 vaccination program started,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “More than 200 million Americans have completed their primary vaccine series, providing protection against COVID-19, preventing millions of cases and hospitalizations, and saving over a million lives.
“Today’s updated recommendation emphasizes CDC’s commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public,” she added. “I continue to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.”
This updated CDC recommendation follows similar recommendations from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.
People who are unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA vaccine will continue to have access to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
If people are now weeks out after taking a J&J shot, they have nothing to worry about, Ellerin said.
“The worry should be about making sure you get another vaccine,” he added. “NIH data clearly shows if you boost with Moderna, that’s the most powerful boost, but either Moderna or Pfizer is reasonable.”
Meanwhile, a fourth COVID vaccine could be coming down the pike in the new year. Novavax could get approval in Europe next week, according to the Financial Times. A phase 3 trial in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Novavax vaccine is 90.4% effective against infection and 100% effective against moderate to severe illness.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
