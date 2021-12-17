News
CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule
The University of Colorado football team’s 2022 schedule is nearing completion.
On Thursday, the Pac-12 released its league matchups for next season. CU plays a challenging nonconference slate — TCU (home), Air Force (away) and Minnesota (away) — before entering Pac-12 play.
The Buffaloes will host five conference opponents: UCLA, California, Arizona State, Oregon and Utah. They have four road conference foes: Arizona, Oregon State, USC and Washington. The Buffs will not play Stanford or Washington State next year.
Kickoff times and TV game selections are still undetermined.
2022 CU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 — TCU
Sept. 10 — at Air Force
Sept. 17 — at Minnesota
Sept. 24 — UCLA
Oct. 1 — at Arizona
Oct. 8 — BYE
Oct. 15 — California
Oct. 22 — at Oregon State
Oct. 29 — Arizona State
Nov. 5 — Oregon
Nov. 11 — at Southern California
Nov. 19 — at Washington
Nov. 26 — Utah
News
Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally retires from Team USA
Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally announced her retirement from Team USA on Thursday afternoon. She represented the United States for more than a decade on the international scene.
The 34-year-old Warroad native is among the most-decorated players to ever come out of Minnesota.
She’s a three-time Olympian and helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also helped Team USA capture silver medals the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“Playing for Team USA was such a joy and I’m incredibly grateful for all the friendships formed and memories made,” Marvin said in a release. “I loved competing alongside teammates who not only relentlessly pursued excellence within themselves, but made everyone around them better.”
In total, Marvin played in 126 games for Team USA with 74 points — 24 goals and 50 assists. She will be honored prior on Dec. 20 when Team USA takes on Team Canada at Xcel Energy Center.
Katie Million, director of Women’s National Team Programs at USA Hockey, called Marvin “a cornerstone” of Team USA.
“Not many athletes earn the opportunity to play in three Olympic Games, along with countless World Championships,” Million said in a release. “She was obviously a terrific player and represented our country so well on the biggest stages.”
Long before she starred on the international stage, Marvin played high school hockey for Warroad High School. She also played four seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota (2005-2009) and recorded 196 points (87 goals, 108 assists) in 152 games.
News
Gophers forward Abbey Murphy well on her way to Beijing
Abbey Murphy was 16 years old when the idea of competing in the 2022 Olympics first started floating around in her head. It wasn’t until a few years later — earlier this year when she was included in the national team’s selection camp and then on the residency roster — that she actually figured it might be possible.
At 19, Murphy is the second-youngest player expected to make the Olympic roster, just six months older than defenseman Caroline Harvey. In order to chase after her dream, Murphy, who would be a sophomore for the Gophers this season, is taking a redshirt season to dedicate this year to hockey instead of schoolwork.
While the Olympic roster hasn’t been formally announced, it was recently trimmed to 23 players, the number of players that will compete in Beijing during the Games Feb. 4-20. Currently, Murphy and her teammates are competing in the My Why Tour, a series of games against Canada, which will bring them to St. Paul to compete at the Xcel Energy Center on Monday night.
“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be right now than doing this with my teammates,” she said. “It’s been a heck of a ride so far.”
Still, shifting focus full-time to hockey and not having to balance school has been “really weird” for Murphy, who is still living on campus with Gophers teammates Maggie Nicholson and Josey Dunne.
“I’ve kind of adjusted to it now, but like the first month, I always thought I had to wake up and go to class,” she said.
Instead, she wakes up every day and reports to the Super Rink in Blaine, where the team has been training since October. The team trains from 9 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m. on a typical day, she said, and the experience has been “surreal.”
Murphy was especially excited for the chance to share the ice with Kendall Coyne Schofield, the captain of the US women’s national team who hails from a neighboring suburb in Chicago.
“I’ve looked up to her since I was little, and being close to her in my hometown, it’s pretty cool,” Murphy said. “I never really thought this day would come this fast, and it’s been awesome playing with the older girls that I’ve looked up to since I was a 12-year-old-kid. It’s unreal.”
Awesome, but not unexpected.
The forward was the No. 1 player in her recruiting class. She competed in three IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships, winning gold in two of them. And as a freshman at Minnesota, she was second on the team in points behind just Grace Zumwinkle, who also is expected to make the Olympic team.
“Her skillset continues to be special. When she was a college player, she was dynamic and she still is dynamic,” said Olympic team coach Joel Johnson, who was an assistant at Minnesota last year. “I think Abbey Murphy is somebody who is learning to play an honest 200-foot hockey game and be diligent, be disciplined where she needs to be.”
Team USA forward Hannah Brandt, herself a former Gophers star, praised Murphy for her feistiness. Murphy’s ability to get under the skin of opponents and irritate them “gives us motivation to keep going,” Brandt said.
“Just seeing how she’s developed at this level, the speed she brings, the vision … she’s just constantly doing things that make you kind of gasp just like, ‘Wow,’ ” Brandt said.
And now, she’ll have a chance to do it on the international stage in Beijing.
Like she dreamed about years earlier.
“I always wanted to be there,” Murphy said. “I just didn’t think it’d come this fast.”
News
Bruins notebook: Three more players placed in COVID protocol
The list of Bruins in COVID protocol continues to grow.
On Thursday morning, the club announced that Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic as well as an unnamed staffer were placed in protocol, joining Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith from the now heavily depleted roster. This is Frederic’s second bout with the illness, having dealt with it in the summer of 2020
To fill the holes, forward Jesper Froden and goalie Kyle Keyser were recalled from Providence. Keyser was set to back up Linus Ullmark in the B’s contest against New York Islanders in their inaugural trip to the new UBS Arena.
The B’s actually traveled Thursday morning — a departure from the norm, which calls for teams to travel the day before the game – so the three new players and staffer in protocol did not travel with the team.
The situation is challenging and coach Bruce Cassidy conceded there was some frustration. But when suggested the league, which has all but one player (Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi) vaccinated, is back to Square One, Cassidy pushed back on that notion a bit. He mentioned that the first three players in protocol had not yet been hard hit by symptoms. If that remains the case throughout the league then perhaps the NHL could look at the protocols again when we’re past this surge, said Cassidy.
“The important part going forward, if all these teams come out of it and the players and the staff – and some of the staff are much older than the players and not in the physical shape they’re in – if they come out of it healthy, not be in a hospital, not in an ICU, not on a respirator, then clearly we’re much farther ahead than we were a year ago because there was a lot of uncertainty,” said Cassidy, who had been in the protocol and experienced relatively mild symptoms. “I’m going to assume the vaccine has helped that and now boosters are in place. With that, there’s an opportunity to revisit it. With the protocols going forward, are people getting sick or is it more like the flu? Those are questions for other people. But at the end of the day, the frustration is obviously being out when you’re feeling a little bit down but I think for the most part the players don’t feel like they’re down and out for the 10 days or two weeks. It’s two or three days. That might get looked at. It might not. Those are questions for other people. But the frustration level on the short term is, yeah, guys want to play. It’s what they do for a living. Coaches want to coach, players want to play. They want to work and they want to do it in a safe environment. And like I said, hopefully a lot of these positive cases turn into people coming out of it on the other side being healthy and not having to visit hospital rooms.”
Olympic concerns remains
While the B’s and several other NHL teams are dealing with COVID in the here and now, there is growing doubt as to whether NHL players will, or should, participate in the Olympics in China. The league has until January 10 to back out.
Chief among the concerns is the length of quarantine time for anyone who tests positive. While there have been reports of three-to-five weeks of quarantining, but NHLPA is hoping to get more clarity on that this week.
Cassidy, who has been named to Canada’s coaching staff, did not venture a guess as to whether NHL participation will happen or not, but he understands the concerns.
“I assume every athlete is in that boat, whether you’re a skier, a curler or hockey player. Quarantining in a foreign country for x-amount of time with a foreign government controlling when you can leave would be something any player, or athlete or support staff would have legitimate concerns about,” said Cassidy. “I think they’d want to get more concrete answers. ..That would be valid concerns and I hope they get squared away obviously in the near future. Because I think everyone wants to participate and go in a healthy environment.”
Playing an international tournament on North American soil, something some observers have floated, would not be the same.
“I think that is part of the memories you create for yourself and your teammates and your country, being at opening ceremonies, closing ceremonies, wrapped in your country’s flag if you win, the national anthem if you win,” said Cassidy. “All those things, no matter where you are, are a big part of the Olympics. Obviously the gold medal and the memories of playing are there, but it’s the whole environment. So yes, I believe you’d lose some of that and it would become just another tournament, so to speak. That’s just my gut feeling. And seeing all the athletes from other countries is part of what makes it great. It’s a worldwide event, a global event and it’s something you don’t want to lose.”
Keyser could make debut this weekend
With the Bruins scheduled to play back-to-back in Montreal on Saturday (7p.m.) and Ottawa (5 p.m.), there’s a very good chance Keyser will make his NHL debut in one of those games. The 22-year-old netminder is 4-5-3 with a 2.44 GAA and .914 save percentage in Providence.
“We’ll see which game might be the best fit for him. But it’ll be a great opportunity for him to get in if that’s the case,” said Cassidy…
With the concerns of testing positive in Canada, which comes with a 14-day quarantine period, the B’s were planning on staying in New York overnight and practicing there on Friday before heading to Montreal for Saturday’s game.
