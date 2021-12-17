CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule

The list of Bruins in COVID protocol continues to grow.

On Thursday morning, the club announced that Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic as well as an unnamed staffer were placed in protocol, joining Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith from the now heavily depleted roster. This is Frederic’s second bout with the illness, having dealt with it in the summer of 2020

To fill the holes, forward Jesper Froden and goalie Kyle Keyser were recalled from Providence. Keyser was set to back up Linus Ullmark in the B’s contest against New York Islanders in their inaugural trip to the new UBS Arena.

The B’s actually traveled Thursday morning — a departure from the norm, which calls for teams to travel the day before the game – so the three new players and staffer in protocol did not travel with the team.

The situation is challenging and coach Bruce Cassidy conceded there was some frustration. But when suggested the league, which has all but one player (Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi) vaccinated, is back to Square One, Cassidy pushed back on that notion a bit. He mentioned that the first three players in protocol had not yet been hard hit by symptoms. If that remains the case throughout the league then perhaps the NHL could look at the protocols again when we’re past this surge, said Cassidy.

“The important part going forward, if all these teams come out of it and the players and the staff – and some of the staff are much older than the players and not in the physical shape they’re in – if they come out of it healthy, not be in a hospital, not in an ICU, not on a respirator, then clearly we’re much farther ahead than we were a year ago because there was a lot of uncertainty,” said Cassidy, who had been in the protocol and experienced relatively mild symptoms. “I’m going to assume the vaccine has helped that and now boosters are in place. With that, there’s an opportunity to revisit it. With the protocols going forward, are people getting sick or is it more like the flu? Those are questions for other people. But at the end of the day, the frustration is obviously being out when you’re feeling a little bit down but I think for the most part the players don’t feel like they’re down and out for the 10 days or two weeks. It’s two or three days. That might get looked at. It might not. Those are questions for other people. But the frustration level on the short term is, yeah, guys want to play. It’s what they do for a living. Coaches want to coach, players want to play. They want to work and they want to do it in a safe environment. And like I said, hopefully a lot of these positive cases turn into people coming out of it on the other side being healthy and not having to visit hospital rooms.”

Olympic concerns remains

While the B’s and several other NHL teams are dealing with COVID in the here and now, there is growing doubt as to whether NHL players will, or should, participate in the Olympics in China. The league has until January 10 to back out.

Chief among the concerns is the length of quarantine time for anyone who tests positive. While there have been reports of three-to-five weeks of quarantining, but NHLPA is hoping to get more clarity on that this week.

Cassidy, who has been named to Canada’s coaching staff, did not venture a guess as to whether NHL participation will happen or not, but he understands the concerns.

“I assume every athlete is in that boat, whether you’re a skier, a curler or hockey player. Quarantining in a foreign country for x-amount of time with a foreign government controlling when you can leave would be something any player, or athlete or support staff would have legitimate concerns about,” said Cassidy. “I think they’d want to get more concrete answers. ..That would be valid concerns and I hope they get squared away obviously in the near future. Because I think everyone wants to participate and go in a healthy environment.”

Playing an international tournament on North American soil, something some observers have floated, would not be the same.

“I think that is part of the memories you create for yourself and your teammates and your country, being at opening ceremonies, closing ceremonies, wrapped in your country’s flag if you win, the national anthem if you win,” said Cassidy. “All those things, no matter where you are, are a big part of the Olympics. Obviously the gold medal and the memories of playing are there, but it’s the whole environment. So yes, I believe you’d lose some of that and it would become just another tournament, so to speak. That’s just my gut feeling. And seeing all the athletes from other countries is part of what makes it great. It’s a worldwide event, a global event and it’s something you don’t want to lose.”

Keyser could make debut this weekend

With the Bruins scheduled to play back-to-back in Montreal on Saturday (7p.m.) and Ottawa (5 p.m.), there’s a very good chance Keyser will make his NHL debut in one of those games. The 22-year-old netminder is 4-5-3 with a 2.44 GAA and .914 save percentage in Providence.

“We’ll see which game might be the best fit for him. But it’ll be a great opportunity for him to get in if that’s the case,” said Cassidy…

With the concerns of testing positive in Canada, which comes with a 14-day quarantine period, the B’s were planning on staying in New York overnight and practicing there on Friday before heading to Montreal for Saturday’s game.