Bitcoin
Data Shows Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Realizing Significant Losses
On-chain data shows that Bitcoin short-term holders have now started to realize significant losses. This could prove to be a bearish signal for the crypto.
Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Taking Significant Losses
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC market is now looking at significant losses being realized. This trend may be reminiscent of the May 2021 crash.
The relevant indicator here is the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), which is an on-chain metric. The SOPR measures the profit ratio of the overall market to check whether investors are, on an average, in profit or loss.
The indicator works by looking at the price each coin on the chain was bought at and comparing it with the selling price.
When the value of the SOPR is above 1, it means coins during the period sold at a profit. On the other hand, values below 1 suggest holders were selling at a loss.
Also, naturally, when the indicator’s value is exactly equal to one, the investors were, on average, breaking even for the specific timescale.
A modified version of the metric is the Short-Term Holder SOPR (STH-SOPR), which shows the SOPR for coins that were held for less than 155 days.
Now, here is a chart that highlights the trend in the Bitcoin STH-SOPR over the past few years:
Looks like the value of the indicator has gone down recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the STH-SOPR has decreased in value recently, and the metric is now below one.
This implies that these short-term holders have now started to realize their losses as the price of Bitcoin continues to decline.
The analyst in the post thinks this trend may be similar to that seen in the aftermath of the May crash. And so, the coin may continue to range sideways for a while, just like then, before observing some uptrend.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $49k, down 0.5% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has lost 20% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price has again continued its sideways trend in the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin has been in consolidation for a while now as the price shows no signs of recovery. At the moment, it’s unclear when this sideways movement may end, but if the STH-SOPR is anything to go by, this trend may last a while longer, just like in May.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Whale Purchased 2,490,000 MATIC Tokens Valued at $4,631,400
- Polygon Token Swap, new functionality introduced to its native wallet.
- On-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock reported a massive 112 percent rise.
An Ethereum whale, which ranks 453rd among the 1,000 biggest Ethereum wallets, just made a purchase. In the past 22 hours, it purchased 2,490,000 MATIC tokens valued $4,631,400.
After announcing the testnet implementation of Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 on December 14. Polygon’s core development team declared that the MATIC token burn process and fees would be more transparent. Moreover, this was executed on the Mumbai testnet.
Polygon Token Swap, new functionality introduced to the native wallet, finally announced by the Polygon team on December 15. Users will swap various kinds of tokens inside 0x API’s new capability. Consequently, there is no longer a need to rely on a third-party DEX aggregator to get the best exchange prices. Moreover, by addressing scalability issues on various blockchains, the project hopes to encourage the widespread use of cryptocurrencies.
Increase in MATIC’s Transactions
On-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock reported a massive 112 percent rise in Polygon MATIC’s transactions in the previous 24 hours. Moreover, larger ones usually followed transfers of $100,000 or more. Traders and whales may be identified by a rise in these measures, which serve as an indicator. Furthermore, after announcing a similar launch process to Ethereum, MATIC’s price increased.
According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Polygon price is $2.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,277,199,495 USD. Polygon has been up 16.36% in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the current CoinMarketCap ranking is 14th, with a live market cap of $15,387,297,150 USD.
Quadency Launches Major Upgrade to Crypto Platform
Road Town, British Virgin Islands, 16th December, 2021, Chainwire
Phased Revamp Simplifies Access to Digital Assets as the Mainstream Arrives
Quadency has launched a phased overhaul of its trading and strategy automation platform to allow seamless access to crypto across centralized and decentralized exchanges through a single account.
As part of the upgrade, the platform will feature:
- Industry best trading fees discounted further with QUAD, the native platform token
- Faster, simplified user experience with tools for investors such as ‘1-click’ staking
- More automation, building on the popularity of existing bots like their Portfolio Rebalancer
Quadency, with its integrated exchange, will serve as a single access point to a broad range of assets across centralized and decentralized sources —- addressing market fragmentation issues that have long plagued the industry.
First launched in 2018, Quadency soon introduced a library of automated trading strategies with easy-to-use bots that free users from having to sit in front of their screens 24/7. The firm grew to support most leading global exchanges, partnering directly with many of them such as Binance, in the process.
The platform is free to all users during the revamp, as Quadency prepares to leverage the QUAD token to reward users who contribute to the platform ecosystem through activities like trading, staking, liquidity mining, or sharing bot strategies. The first project out of their native launchpad, QUAD is an ERC-20 token with support for additional blockchains in the technical development plans.
Quadency CEO and Co-Founder Rosh Singh said: “Cryptocurrency is a burgeoning market, expected to grow from $2.5 trillion today, to over $10 trillion in the coming years. But for the average trader, many early investment opportunities have been largely out of reach, hindered by unreliable tools, fragmented markets and complex technologies. At Quadency, we aim to simplify this access, opening the door to a new wave of investors.”
About Quadency
Quadency is a cryptocurrency trading and strategy automation platform serving investors of all levels. First founded in New York, with early support from the Dash Investment Foundation and other investors, Quadency is now based in the British Virgin Islands with teams located throughout the world.
Today, over $1.5 billion dollars in digital assets are managed across trading accounts through the Quadency platform, and over 4,000 crypto markets are available for trading via 13 major global exchanges. Quadency offers portfolio analytics, asset research, streaming data for charts and pre-built trading strategies powered by sophisticated bots.
For more information, please visit: https://quadency.com/quad-token/.
Contacts
Business Operations
Open-Source Oracle DIA announces Integration with Fantom’s Opera Mainnet
The open-source oracle platform for decentralised finance DIA announced today its entry into the Fantom ecosystem by making its data provision available on Fantom’s Opera Mainnet. This new integration will enable teams operating on Fantom to develop use cases such as stablecoins, stakings rewards, lending and borrowing, DEXs and many more.
Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 blockchain platform, built with Fantom’s aBFT consensus protocol. The Fantom Network is compatible with Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing developers to deploy and run Ethereum dApps on Fantom. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in around a 1 second and cost on average one cent.
With a total value locked of almost $5 billion, the Fantom ecosystem is continuously growing with many DeFi protocols already operating in the chain. Some of the best-heard dApps include AnySwap, SushiSwap, Yearn Finance, Abracadabra, Beefy Finance and many more.
Blockchain applications, regardless of the native network, require accurate and real-time data from the outside world to execute their underlying transactions. Through this latest integration with Fantom’s Opera Mainnet, DIA is enabling smart contracts on the network to have access to +6.000 cryptocurrency and +20.000 traditional financial asset feeds.
To source such a broad range of data feeds, DIA’s community of developers scrape data directly from on-chain sources or CEX APIs at individual trade level. Any data feed that is publicly accessible can be sourced, regardless of whether it is listed on exchanges and what its trading volume is.
As many Fantom projects operate their assets solely on the Fantom blockchain and are traded only on Fantom DEXs, DIA is specifically sourcing data feeds of Fantom Network native assets. To do so, DIA scrapes information directly from Fantom native markets such as SpookySwap.
Fantom is the latest blockchain network that DIA has aggregated to its cross-chain oracle offering. In fact, in the last weeks, DIA has been announcing new integrations with many relevant DeFi ecosystems including Solana, Celo, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Moonriver, Near, among others.
