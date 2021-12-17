News
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge Thursday rejected a motion by Fox News to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election.
In the 52-page ruling Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said that the voting machine company had shown that “At this stage, it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a claim for defamation per se.”
Denver-based Dominion filed a lawsuit earlier this year against the media organization alleging that some Fox News employees elevated false charges that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election through algorithms in its voting machines that had been created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late dictator Hugo Chavez. On-air personalities brought on Trump allies who spread the claims, and then amplified those claims on Fox News’ social media platforms.
There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that a range of election officials across the country — and even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr — confirmed. An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.
In denying the motion to dismiss the lawsuit Davis said that Dominion’s complaint “supports the reasonable inference that Fox either (i) knew its statements about Dominion’s role in election fraud were false or (ii) had a high degree of awareness that the statements were false.”
Davis said that “Fox possessed countervailing evidence of election fraud from the Department of Justice, election experts, and Dominion at the time it had been making its statements. The fact that, despite this evidence, Fox continued to publish its allegations against Dominion, suggests Fox knew the allegations were probably false.”
The judge also wrote that despite emails from Dominion attempting to factually address Fox’s fraud allegations, Fox and its news personnel continued to report Dominion’s “purported connection to the election fraud claims without also reporting on Dominion’s emails.”
“Given that Fox apparently refused to report contrary evidence … the Complaint’s allegations support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep Dominion’s side of the story out of the narrative.”
Fox News Media said in a statement that “As we have maintained, Fox News, along with every single news organization across the country, vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis. We remain committed to defending against this baseless lawsuit and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.”
Fox News had sought to have the lawsuit dismissed arguing that its coverage is protected by the First Amendment and that a free press must be able to report both sides of a story involving claims that strike at the core of democracy.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ a feast for the multiverse fans
MOVIE REVIEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”
Rated: PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters.
Grade: B
Spider-Man is a very busy fellow in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the film that might also be called “The Multiverse for Dummies.” This latest installment in the Spider-Man series from Sony and Marvel is an examination of the issue of identity. Is Spidey (Tom Holland for now) a hero or is he, as his nemesis J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) shouts from the digital rooftops, “a vile vigilante.”
Even worse, is Spidey a murderer? Is he even Spidey? When the action begins, it has been revealed to the world that Peter Parker of Queens, N.Y., is Spider-Man. Peter is filmed everywhere he goes. Even his classmates at Midtown High record his every move, and, “because of the controversy,” he and his romantic partner MJ (Zendaya) and his friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) are not accepted at MIT, where they had hoped to study, live and fight crime together (“There’s crime in Boston, right?” Ned asks).
I have been told not to reveal any spoilers. But all the spoilers are in the film’s credits (some also in trailers). We have all heard that Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi films of the early aughts, might be back. We are not so certain about Andrew Garfield of the less-liked Marc Webb films of the mid-teens. The inescapable Benedict Cumberbatch, sporting a cape and a fake pompadour, materializes as Dr. Strange of Greenwich Village. He uses his powers to lock up some of Spider-Man’s previous super-villains, who have managed to get into our universe from other realms due to some cosmic kerfuffle. Strange and Spidey engage in some so-so banter.
Of course, Spidey will have to battle his former enemies all over again. But that is the magic of superhero films, right? While one might argue that these films have come very close to recreating imagery that could previously only been achieved by visionary artists with a blank page as their clay, I’m still not sure superhero films are the equal of comic book panel art. So much is lost in the speed and complexity of what we are looking at on the movie screen. Holland’s athleticism and humor remain impressive. Director Jon Watts, making his third film in the series, juggles more balls than he probably should. If you like one Spider-Man on a movie screen, then it must be your heart’s delight to see perhaps more than one. These films are all about the fan service.
Holland, who has stretched his wings in such efforts as the under-appreciated “Cherry” and “The Devil All the Time,” brings his boyishness to the role, again. He and Zendaya, who has also grown in “Euphoria” and “Malcolm & Marie,” have genuine chemistry. Batalon is an asset. Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau return as Aunt May and Happy Hogan. Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers of the middling 2019 effort “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” move the pieces around with mechanical skill, even if they don’t convince you to care much about them. The film’s best stuff is a spoiler. Let me just say that for all their flash and bang, the most memorable superhero and “Star Wars” moments are created by actors such as Carrie Fisher and Robert Downey Jr., and when a certain three actors get together here, there is real magic.
(“Spider-Man: No Way Home” contains superhero violence and crude and suggestive language.)
Franks: Peace through strength a better path than sanctions
Earlier this month we commemorated the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. It was deemed a surprise attack — killing over 2,400 soldiers — that started our involvement in World War II. But was it really a surprise or the result of sanctions gone too far?
At the time, Imperial Japan sought expansion throughout Southeast Asia much like Russia is attempting to do in Europe today.
It is very possible that a miscalculation in the use of sanctions resulted in more than 111,000 dead or missing American soldiers and the U.S.’s use of the atomic bomb. All together the deaths on the Japanese side — soldiers and civilians — were over 2.5 million.
In some people’s eyes, the use of sanctions has supplanted the use of weapons. It has become the “go to” means of resolving international disputes. But I would argue, not so fast.
For starters, we are rarely told what is in a “package” of sanctions.
The goal is to deter bad behavior by potentially bringing opponents to their knees. It can cause a slow death to a people or a country. Sanctions on medical supplies, fuel or food can cause grave hardship, resulting in thousands of deaths.
The conventional wisdom is that those who are sanctioned must suffer. While your country is going through turmoil an adversary could ignite hatred and distrust of your government, maybe to the point of initiating a domestic coup.
All these things may bring satisfaction to the folks applying the sanctions. The main reason they use them is to avoid any harm coming back to them. In settling a conflict through armed combat, both sides sustain injuries. With sanctions you simply apply pain and get none back. Or do you?
We went too far with sanctions in 1941, I would argue. And in doing so, President Roosevelt was not all that surprised by Japan’s response. He had applied crippling sanctions against the Japanese for far too long, well before the attack on Pearl Harbor. As a result, he gave the Japanese no other choice than to fight in the conventional manner: inflicting physical pain and harm on the United States.
We shouldn’t expect extreme sanctions to work to the degree we may like, but I do concede there is a place for them.
However, I prefer the traditional, military route of conflict resolution. It takes more courage and usually gets you quick and positive results. If you demonstrate massive military strength like what former presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush did decades ago while facing foes in the Soviet Union, Iraq and other hot spots, you get peace. We ended the Cold War without a shot. This is peace through strength.
Our armed forces know what they signed up for. They’re comprised of brave men and women who are prepared to do whatever is necessary. We should not fear fighting for and defending what is right. No country should be invaded by a foreign country. Period.
When I first got elected to Congress, I voted to use force to remove Saddam Hussein from Kuwait. Other like-minded countries joined us. We deployed 400,000 troops to the region and handled the matter in a matter of weeks, and with just a handful of casualties on our side.
Today, we’re at a crossroads. Afghanistan and Iran face crippling sanctions. These countries could grow more desperate, making a bad situation worse.
Conversely, on South Korea’s border with North Korea we have a sizeable military presence. For more than 60 years it has been effective in preventing an invasion from the North. Maybe that should be the model instead of sanctions. It demonstrates strength.
Today, we are contemplating stricter sanctions against Russia should they invade Ukraine, a tactic that failed in 2008 and 2014. Why do we think the same policy will work a third time?
It should be noted that no one even thought about taking aggressive steps against the U.S. with Reagan, H.W. Bush or Donald Trump at the helm. Adversaries never thought about it. Again, peace through strength.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is the host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.”
Graham: Could you be having a ‘smash-and-grab’ Christmas?
The videos are shocking: Gangs of criminals swarming into high-end stores like Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton and brazenly walking out with thousands of dollars in jewelry, handbags and luxury goods. It’s all caught on videotape, and often under the watching eyes of store security.
Even more shocking? The person behind that crime could be — you.
Many Americans have been horrified by the surge of “smash and grab” robberies, blaming it on lax laws or local prosecutors who have announced they’re not pressing charges in shoplifting cases. But experts on crime, counterfeiting and illicit trade say the current surge is being fed by consumer demand.
Jay Kennedy is the assistant director of research for the Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection at Michigan State University, and he says the spike in these thefts is a “supply-side” issue. Criminals are meeting customer demand.
“These organized groups are working at the behest of other actors who say, ‘Hey, here’s a list of products. Go in and grab these things.’ And then they wind up being sold through normal e-commerce platforms,” Kennedy said. Those products can range from high-end jewelry to fashion handbags to prescription drugs, being sold to unsuspecting shoppers across the U.S.
Kennedy was a panelist at the recent “United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade” (USA-IT) summit in Washington, D.C. Leaders from both law enforcement and targeted industries came together to exchange intel on how to fight back against illicit trade and the reach it now has across the U.S. economy.
“Organized retail crimes increased at least 60% in the last five years, according to the National Retail Federation,” said Rob Karr of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, who also participated in the USA-IT summit.
Thanks to the popularity and ease of internet shopping, that reach in stolen and counterfeit goods goes right to your laptop.
From cargo ship thefts (a single container can hold 400 flat-screen TVs or 2,400 boxes of sneakers) to local smash-and-grab robberies, to counterfeit goods from international criminal gangs, the products are being bought and sold online every day.
For decades, criminal gangs have been selling counterfeit goods as part of the black market economy that, in 2019 alone, “robbed the U.S. economy of $131 billion and 325,500 jobs,” according to USA-IT. In the past, the chokepoint for stolen or counterfeit goods was distribution: What do you do with the valuables after you steal them? How do you turn them into cash?
The internet has solved that problem, making it possible for criminals to use websites like Amazon, eBay and Etsy as an “electronic fence” to move their stolen goods right to buyers.
“The problem is, these are legitimate goods. It’s not like it’s a counterfeit that can be identified as a counterfeit by the online retailer and taken down,” Kennedy said. “Stolen goods can be re-sold as legitimate and this lets the re-seller fly under the radar.”
Law enforcement sources confirm Kennedy’s analysis. Organized crime gangs are behind the rash of ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies of luxury stores in California and Illinois. Ben Dugan, president of the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, said the gangs are recruiting people for between $500 and $1,000 to steal specific merchandise from stores and then sell it online.
According to law enforcement experts at the USA-IT summit, illicit trade on the web has become so sophisticated, even experienced online shoppers could be buying stolen or counterfeit Christmas gifts this year and not even know it.
The solutions? One is to convince average shoppers not to be part of the problem, to pass up the “too good to be true” online offer for the sake of both the victims of crime and the legitimate businesses being hurt by the trade.
The other, according to Hernan Albamonte of Phillip Morris International, is enforcement. “Right now, these crimes are ‘low risk, high reward.’ We need to change that. We need to make this business less attractive for criminals, and the way to do that is to seek prosecution and stringent penalties.
“Because otherwise, this business will continue to be extremely profitable.”
Michael Graham is the managing editor at InsideSources.
