Denver weather: Mild winter days heading into Christmas
Denver is set for a clear weekend as temperatures warm over the next several days.
Cooler & breezy conditions are expected today. Snow will slowly decrease over the northern mountains & end tonight. Additional snow is expected to be less than 4 inches. Roads will be snow covered and slippery across north central Colorado this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/gmlcud8eP4
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 44 degrees under sunny skies Friday. Winds will gust to 24 mph as snow decreases over the mountains. High country roads could be snow-covered and slippery across north-central Colorado. Along the Front Range, it will be cool, dry and breezy. Overnight temperatures will dip to 15 degrees.
Saturday will have a high of 44 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.
Sunday will begin a warming trend that will last into next week. When the Broncos kickoff, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with some cloud cover.
Temperatures could be in the 60s early next week.
Wadhams: Now Polis wants to protect Colorado’s Capitol building? Too little, too late.
As my beloved grandmother used to say, “Will wonders never cease!”
Gov. Jared Polis, who failed to protect the Colorado state Capitol from violent rioters in 2020, has finally decided that security should be increased around this historic and venerable symbol of our state government.
But he’s a year and a half late.
The Denver Post reports that Polis has requested that the legislature appropriate an additional $4.5 million in Capitol security which includes a 73% increase in personnel.
Ironically, Polis and his director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, Stan Hilkey, said that increased funding was needed because of “protests, civil unrest and threats toward Capitol Complex occupants.”
So where was Polis when legitimate, peaceful protests in downtown Denver against the tragic killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer were overtaken by anti-police rioters and anarchists who destroyed private and public property over several nights including the State Capitol? Polis was apparently hunkered down in his mansion in Boulder with his Colorado State Patrol security detail.
Despite night after night of riots that desecrated and damaged the Capitol, Polis not only stayed out of sight, he said next to nothing and did nothing.
Only after former Republican Gov. Bill Owens publicly criticized Polis for not protecting the Capitol did Polis finally use strong language to publicly condemn the violent acts of the anarchist rioters.
This was extraordinary because governors are very reluctant to criticize their predecessors and successors. But Colorado had never seen the kind of blatant attack on the Capitol with no response much less leadership from the current governor and Owens felt compelled to speak.
After managing the first Owens gubernatorial campaign in 1998 and serving as his press secretary in the governor’s office for three years, I have a pretty good idea what he would have done. First of all, he would not have hidden in the executive residence or in his family home in Aurora.
Owens would have physically been at the Capitol and he would have protected it with the Colorado National Guard and the Colorado State Patrol. Any rioters who attempted to attack the Capitol would have been arrested and vigorously prosecuted.
I would venture to say that other former Democratic governors would have done the same thing as Owens. They would not have allowed the Capitol to be wantonly attacked with no response from the state.
It would be easy to see this sordid failure of leadership as an isolated incident but unfortunately, it fits into a larger picture of escalating crime in our state and nation. Polis’s acquiescence to the Capitol attacks is consistent with broader soft-on-crime policies by liberal Democratic mayors, city councils, district attorneys, and state legislators in Colorado and across the country.
What message did the Polis send to those anarchists who ran roughshod over downtown Denver while attacking a defenseless Capitol? His silence and refusal to act was an invitation to continue.
The Common Sense Institute has released a comprehensive study of Colorado’s increasing crime rates led by two of Colorado’s most respected former district attorneys, Democrat Mitch Morrisey of Denver County and Republican George Brauchler of Douglas County, and the numbers are staggering. The average monthly crime rate is 15% higher than 2019 and 28% higher than 2011 with the violent crime rate increasing by 35%.
The report was damning for criminal coddling judicial policies with 70% of those arrested in Denver having prior arrests and 30% of those having five or more prior offenses and 54% had multiple charges against them in the same year.
While serious crimes were increasing by 47%, Colorado’s prison population decreased by 23% since 2008. Personal recognizance bonds increased by 61% over the past three years and $1 and $2 bonds by 1,879% (read that one-thousand-eight-hundred-seventy-nine-percent) in the last three years.
These are the sobering results of absolute Democratic Party control of state government since 2018 and overall Democratic dominance since 2004 of the legislature and the governorship. Elections do matter and Colorado’s public safety has been compromised and undermined.
If Colorado voters want to be safe in their homes and communities, they should remember the disgraceful attack on our Capitol and the staggering increase in crime in the 2022 election.
Dick Wadhams is a Republican political consultant and a former Colorado Republican state chairman.
These Colorado mobile home residents tried twice to buy their park. Will the third time be the charm?
When Ken Erwin first heard about efforts this past summer among his fellow homeowners to purchase their Golden mobile home park, he counted himself skeptical.
Golden Hills’ new cooperative members weren’t business people, he thought. They don’t know how to run a park.
After the park’s owners rebuffed the residents twice in their attempt to buy Golden Hills, they ended up selling to Harmony Communities, a California-based corporation that operates 33 parks across the western U.S.
Erwin, who managed Golden Hills under its previous owner for more than two decades, thought Harmony would be solid owners, a company that billed itself as “family oriented,” he said.
But when Harmony approached him to stay on, Erwin said they offered him one-quarter of his pay (a Harmony representative denied the accusation). They wouldn’t keep on his maintenance man who’s been by his side for decades. All the while, Harmony is raising rents 50% beginning in February and has instituted a host of new rules that regulate everything from the awnings on mobile homes to the size of dogs residents can own.
And just a month after closing on its purchase of the park, Harmony offered to sell Golden Hills to its residents — at a significantly higher price than the company just paid for it, residents say.
All the changes have led Erwin to change his tune. He’s now all for residents buying the park.
“All corporations end up being greedy,” Erwin said.
Golden Hills is just one example of what can happen when corporations buy mobile home parks from mom-and-pop owners, who by and large kept rents affordable as red-hot real estate markets sent rents soaring in metro Denver and cities across the country.
The playbook by now is familiar, housing experts say: Corporations come in, raise rents immediately and often, while instituting rules and regulations that many residents feel are onerous and over-the-top.
Now Golden Hills homeowners are scrambling for the third time this year, hoping to scrape together enough funding to purchase their park as their corporate-owned future comes into focus.
“People are pretty overwhelmed and confused and concerned,” said Joyce Tanner, president of the Golden Hills resident co-op.
“We believe in charging a fair market rent”
State lawmakers, seeking to give mobile home residents stronger protections, added an “opportunity to purchase” clause in their revised Mobile Home Park Act, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last year.
The provision’s intent was to help these homeowners buy the parks in which they lived, giving them more control over lot rent, rules and the community some have called home for decades. Thus far, however, only two groups of residents have successfully purchased their parks since the law went into effect, with a third set to close on a deal this month.
Tanner and the rest of the Golden Hills community were hoping to be one of the few success stories.
After their park went up for sale over the summer, residents quickly formed a cooperative and partnered with a Boulder-based nonprofit organization, Thistle, to come up with funding.
Residents submitted two offers — including a $3.725 million bid that was at or above asking price — but were rejected both times. Their attorneys alleged that the owners broke a new Colorado law requiring mobile home park owners to negotiate in good faith.
Instead, the owners sold to Harmony Communities.
The company is run by Matthew Davies, who said in a June interview with Authority Magazine that “(w)e pride ourselves on maintaining and expanding the affordable housing stock under our control.”
“Seeing people experience homeownership for the first time never gets tiring,” Davies said in the interview.
Davies told the magazine that he’s a “huge fan of Charles Koch’s ideas of freedom and ‘good profit.’” Koch, a libertarian billionaire and one of America’s richest men, has poured tens of millions into conservative causes and candidates over the years, and his foundation bankrolled legal groups leading the court battle to eliminate prohibitions against tenant evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported in May.
Residents of a Harmony-owned park in Fresno County, California, sued the company last year for allegedly denying reasonable accommodations to a disabled resident, locking residents out of their laundry facility and continuously threatening evictions for small-time violations like leaving household items on their porches.
Soon after Harmony took over Golden Hills in November, residents received a notice informing them that their rent would be increasing to $795 — a nearly 50% hike for some community members.
“We apologize for the size of the increase but it is necessary to help us fund upcoming maintenance projects,” a company representative told residents in the notice, noting that the money would go toward installing new water lines and roads in the park. “We want you to know that the increase in rent will be well spent, and we have big plans for the community.”
David Valleau, a housing attorney with the Colorado Poverty Law Project who is representing Golden Hills, says he takes these statements “with a huge grain of salt.”
“There’s all this positive attitude and I rarely see this happen,” he said. “It’s all just about profit.”
George Antypas, Harmony Communities’ regional manager, defended the rent increase, saying in a statement that median home prices in Golden are almost $800,000, while the average manufactured housing rents in the city exceed $900 a month. The $795 rent is still more than $100 below that, he said.
“We believe in charging a fair market rent,” Antypas said in the statement.
The company is only aware of one tenant on a fixed income living in the park, Antypas said, but Erwin believes there are about 13 people that fit that description.
“If there are others that are concerned,” Antypas said, “we absolutely want to work with them.”
Erwin can feel the change since the new owners took over. A recent storm blew a large tree branch on top of someone’s trailer, and, in the past, Erwin would have taken his chainsaw and removed it himself. Instead, it just sat there, waiting for the new owners to find the right person to do the job.
The former manager wasn’t just a manager — he was also a neighbor. Erwin would drive tenants to the doctor or pick up groceries for those who couldn’t manage it themselves. If he didn’t see someone doing their normal routines, he’d knock on their door to make sure everything was alright.
The new owners made it clear that this wasn’t what they wanted in a manager, Erwin said.
“Maybe it was above and beyond and we shouldn’t have done it,” he said. “But dang it, what’s this world about if we don’t do things like that for other people?”
Antypas, in an email, said the company takes park maintenance seriously, but unlike the old owners, they call in experts for critical infrastructure and beautification projects — such as gas systems, plumbing and landscaping.
“When we begin managing a new community, we conduct a thorough assessment of skills and abilities of employees, and if supplementation or adjustments are warranted to get the job done right and well, we make that call,” he said.
As Erwin debated staying on under the new management, he couldn’t shake the feeling that the company simply didn’t care about the people living there.
“You can tell they have no heart or feeling about their fellow man who makes less than them,” Erwin said. “If you can’t compete with them in dollars and cents, we have no use for you.”
“There’s no guarantees”
Last week, a few dozen residents crowded into a meeting room in the Golden Community Center to talk about the future.
After Harmony took ownership, there’s been a flurry of activity. Along with the rent-increase notice, the company sent homeowners a new “rules and regulations” document that Golden Hills’ attorneys believe resembles more of a lease.
Awnings must be made of an approved metal. Residents are barred from owning animals more than 15 inches tall, and they cannot be left in a yard — even if there’s a fence. Guests cannot be parolees or felons.
“They might be aware that residents are not required to sign a new lease,” Valleau said. “The rules and regulations effectively amend your lease. I’d argue that’s unlawful. It’s a guise to get around the rule.”
Residents in the community also were itching to learn more about the park’s potential sale — again.
The same day Harmony closed on Golden Hills, the company reached out to ROC USA, a nonprofit organization that helps mobile homeowners buy their parks, and expressed a willingness to re-engage with residents to purchase the park, said Andy Kadlec, program director for Thistle, which works with ROC USA to facilitate Colorado purchasing efforts.
Antypas said in a statement that Thistle had expressed an interest in purchasing the park from the new owners, “who in turn agreed to consider an offer and sent a notice out to residents pursuant to Colorado law. In other words, there are no outside buyers or potential buyers involved.”
Those involved would not divulge how much Harmony was seeking, but said the asking price had increased significantly over the $3.7 million the company paid for Golden Hills a few months ago.
Ann Norton, an attorney representing Golden Hills, asked the two dozen residents in attendance to raise their hands if they wanted the co-op to pursue avenues to purchase the park. Most hands in the room shot up.
“There’s no guarantees the funds will be there,” Norton told the group. “I don’t wanna get people’s hopes up — we’ve gone down this road before.”
Tanner, the co-op president, said they would be talking to Golden city officials, as well as the state, to see if there’s funding available to help with the purchase, or to defray the cost of any rent hikes they would have to impose if they were successful.
“I’ll be honest, it’s a challenge right now,” Janet Maccubbin, Golden’s new affordable housing policy coordinator, told the residents. “There’s more demand than resources.”
Tanner understands it won’t be easy to get the money needed to buy the park, but she’s opting for optimism.
“At the end of the day,” she said, “I would regret not giving this all we’ve got.”
Got questions about DIA’s bid to spend another $1.3 billion on its terminal project? Here are some answers.
Denver International Airport’s leadership has drafted the latest chapter in the terminal renovation saga — one that promises to prolong the once-troubled project through most of this decade while more than doubling the cost to $2.1 billion.
Led by new CEO Phil Washington, officials argue the huge escalation will better equip DIA to handle tens of millions more passengers each year and take care of the terminal’s long-term needs. And they say it’s possible to carry out the work without inconveniencing travelers nearly so much as happened during the first three years of the project.
This week Washington pressed his case to the Denver City Council and addressed media questions about $1.1 billion in proposed contract additions to what’s currently a $770 million project. Those additions would be coupled with $200 million in other non-contract costs, to be borne directly by DIA, that were disclosed this week.
If you have whiplash, that’s understandable: DIA majorly scaled back the project last year to save money after terminating the original contractors amid disputes over costs and delays. So far, several council members have voiced agreement with the drive to finish out the major components of the project’s original design: relocating the main security checkpoints to the upper level and completely rebuilding all airline check-in areas.
But the ballooning costs have given them pause.
“You’ve given us everything we’ve asked for, and a little more, at a price that we didn’t expect,” Councilman Kevin Flynn told Washington and other DIA officials during a hearing Wednesday at the business and aviation committee. “So that’s something we’re going to have to consider, and I thank you for all the openness and transparency you’ve given us in the briefings.”
The committee advanced the contracts, but council members said they weren’t done asking questions. Here are several big ones swirling around the airport’s project.
Why was this major renovation needed?
DIA, which opened in 1995, remains one of the newest major airports in the United States. But airport leaders say that as the facility nears 30 years old, it needs refreshes and reconfigurations to keep up with technology, air travel and security trends, and, most importantly, the airport’s own rapid growth in passengers — which is expected to resume next year after a pandemic dip.
Built for 50 million passengers a year, DIA notched 69 million in 2019. The airport projects traffic will near 73 million next year, Washington says.
Those are the reasons DIA’s previous CEO, Kim Day, pursued the Great Hall project, which began construction in 2018. Another was that the two main security checkpoints, expanded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, are vulnerable to attack from walkways above.
But the project has traveled a bumpy road, with smoother progress since DIA brought in new prime contractors early last year.
Now Washington, the former Regional Transportation District leader who took over mid-summer, wants to restore many of the scaled-back components while adding some new touches. He’s noted that older, land-locked airports in Los Angeles and New York City are spending upwards of $8 billion on renovations and expansions.
“We feel like this is the best time to finish what we started,” he said during a media briefing Thursday morning. “This terminal in this airport is 26 years old right now and is showing signs of age. A new terminal sets us up, if you will, for the next 20 or 30 years.”
What work is already underway?
The scaled-down project is creating more floor space within the Jeppesen Terminal, largely without expanding the building itself. There are two phases:
- Renovations of the central areas of the terminal, on both levels 5 and 6, were finished last month. Southwest and United airlines have begun using reconfigured, two-sided check-in areas on Level 6 with lots of space for self-service kiosks, while construction walls have come down and new bathrooms have opened on the lower level.
- The second phase, expected to finish in 2024, centers around the relocation of one of the two lower-level Transportation Security Administration checkpoints to the upper level, replacing some check-in counters. Crews are extending the flooring on the northwest part of the terminal farther into the atrium under DIA’s tented roof to make room for a higher-capacity screening area.
Separate projects are underway on the three concourses to add 39 gates, all of which will be open by mid-2022, and to update parts of those facilities. In all, DIA has $3.5 billion in capital projects at various stages.
What would this expansion add?
DIA’s proposed $1.3 billion expansion includes these major components, with estimated costs detailed by the airport:
- $496 million: Relocation of the other lower-level security checkpoint to the expanded northeast corner of the upper level by 2026. Combined with the existing A-Bridge security checkpoint, the two relocated screening areas would increase capacity by 62%, DIA says, with 10 additional lanes and more efficient screening equipment.
- $604 million: Reconfiguration of remaining check-in areas for other airlines on the south ends of the east and west sides of Level 6, near the Westin hotel, finishing by summer 2028. That work will require a $40 million buildout of temporary check-in areas on the Level 5 to accommodate airlines during construction.
- $40 million: Building a new Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation in unused space on a lower level of the hotel and transit center, just south of the terminal, starting in late 2022. It’s intended to feature new aviation technology and education for both young people and airport employees about careers in aviation, says Washington, who pushed for the project’s inclusion.
- $160 million: Other components include upgrades for curbside pick-up and drop-off areas as well as baggage claim renovations.
The upshot of the completion phase is that all security screening would occur upstairs, with passengers descending to the concourse trains on escalators or elevators. Meanwhile, freed-up space on Level 5, where most screening happens now, would be used for meet-and-greet plazas for international and domestic passengers as well as additional food and coffee outlets, all outside the secure zone.
Why would the new work take so long?
Michael Sheehan, DIA’s senior vice president for special projects, says the lengthy schedule is being built in large part to avoid subjecting passengers to major disruptions, as happened when the center part of the terminal was under construction. He says work would wrap up sometime between spring 2027 and summer 2028 and would avoid disrupting the concourse train.
Contractors also would face logistical project hurdles in a major operating airport, requiring the work to unfold in stages.
How is DIA paying for all of this?
DIA pays for all its projects using the revenue it generates from airlines, passengers, concessionaires and other tenants, as well as from federal grants. Though it’s owned by city government, the airport doesn’t receive local taxpayer money.
Washington said the terminal project likely would benefit from the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress, which set aside $25 billion for aviation. DIA is in line to receive $350 million to $400 million from formula grants for its projects, Washington said, and it likely will compete for project grants that could bring “substantial funding.”
But as of now, the bulk of the project expansion would be covered by DIA bonds. Sylvester Lavender, DIA’s chief financial officer, said this week that the airport has staggered its project plans to avoid stretching its debt coverage too thin or increasing airlines’ operating costs so much that DIA would no longer be competitive among airports.
How would these big contracts work?
DIA has faced some questions about its decision not to start over with fresh bids two years ago after the original contracts went south. Instead, to save time, officials selected Hensel Phelps Construction as the new prime contractor after soliciting only firms that had experience at DIA.
DIA now proposes to increase Hensel Phelps’ $365 million by up to $900 million, with smaller increases for four other design, engineering and management contractors totaling $1.1 billion. Washington argued that issuing fresh bids for the completion phase would take too much time and pose logistical construction hurdles if new firms came in.
Still, Sheehan says much of the new construction work would be competitively bid out to smaller subcontractors working under Hensel Phelps, similar to how the project’s second phase has worked.
He expressed hope that the overall $1.3 billion in estimated additional costs would end up lower, saying: “We will only spend what we need to spend to build this.”
Why the huge cost escalation?
The original project, which included several components DIA now wants to add back, was supposed to be a $650 million renovation and was supposed to wrap up this fall. It was part of a larger $1.8 billion public-private partnership that included oversight over new terminal concessions for more than three decades.
DIA attributes some of the much higher cost estimates now to different contract setups and escalation in construction costs over time. But there’s no escaping the fact that, as an airport spokeswoman acknowledged last week, the original cost estimates proved to be wildly “unrealistic.”
Regardless, Washington argues the work is still needed. On Wednesday, in a nod to requests from council members for a look at how the original project fell apart, he made a promise: “I’m committed to complete a lessons-learned (report) within 90 to 120 days,” he told the committee.
What do DIA’s airlines think?
The nearly two dozen airlines that operate at DIA have signaled they support the airport’s plan, even if they’ll end up helping pay for it. That’s a change from four years ago, when they were more skeptical of the original plan.
United Airlines’ Brendan Baker, who chairs the Denver Airlines Airport Affairs Committee, told the council committee that “DENAAAC’s consensus is that the Great Hall Phase 3 needs to be completed.”
What’s the council vote timeline?
The committee advanced the proposed $1.1 billion in contract amendments Wednesday in a 6-1 vote. That sets up Jan. 3 for a final vote by the full council, but it’s likely at least one member will trigger a rule extending consideration by another week, pushing a vote to Jan. 10.
“I firmly believe that we have to complete it and we have to do it right,” said Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, though she added that “there are still some fiscal questions that I have.”
Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voted no Wednesday after floating an unsuccessful motion to delay the committee’s consideration until early February, arguing much more time was needed to scrutinize the contract increases.
