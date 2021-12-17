Doing Good In The D: Big Sean & His Sean Anderson Foundation Gift 150 Kids With Special “Spider-man: No Way Home” Screening

According to a source close to the KarJenner clan, Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner have found ‘strength’ and ‘trust’ in each other after the devastating Astroworld events that shook Travis to his core.

Although Travis Scott, 30, has been suffering greatly after the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24, has remained by his side, helping him along as he deals with the aftermath. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, revealing how the tragedy has shifted his understanding of family.

“Following Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career isn’t the most important thing in his life anymore. Kylie supported him, and still supports him, even though a lot of people are turning their back on him,” the source went on, sharing how the pair has “gotten so close” due to the situation. “She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be.”

Moreover, an additional source shared that Kylie and Travis’s relationship was also challenged “over the pandemic” and having one child, Stormi, 3, with another on the way, but the concert tragedy truly “tested” the couple in a new way. “[B]eing together is what is important as they find strength and trust in each other,” the insider spilled. “Through tragedy they have found a bond that seems too now be unbreakable. Which only helps what they’re both individually going through.”

Kylie first issued a statement on the tragic events days after the concert. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via Instagram on Nov. 7. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she also said.