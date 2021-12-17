News
DPS board extends Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract until 2025
The Denver Board of Education voted Thursday evening to give Superintendent Alex Marrero a four-year contract and extend his employment through at least 2025.
Marrero has led Denver Public Schools since July, when he replaced Susana Cordova, who resigned after less than two years, as superintendent of Colorado’s largest school district.
The board said before the vote that extending Marrero’s contract would provide “stability.”
But it faced pushback, including from the Latino Education Coalition, which said the board lacked transparency because it did not seek community feedback from the public earlier and that there are other challenges, such as widespread staffing shortages and the lack of after-school child care, that need to be addressed more urgently.
“This is just a new board. They just came in and to me this shouldn’t be their first major vote,” said Gladys Soto, who is part of the coalition, on Thursday before the meeting. “We have so many other needs with our Latino families in DPS schools.”
Soto said the coalition wants Marrero to be successful in his position, but it’s too early to extend his contract before his progress can be reviewed.
Tay Anderson, vice president of the school board, tweeted a letter of support for extending the superintendent’s contract that was signed by Black community leaders.
“This not only signals (the boards) commitment to stability, but a strong commitment to Black educators, families and students,” read the letter. “Dr. Marrero has not only been consistent in showing up for the Black community, but he has begun to find highly qualified Black individuals to work for the Denver Public Schools.”
Anderson, who voted yes, said extending the contract will allow the district to “see a long vision.”
“We can’t have another leadership transition,” he said, noting that the superintendent role has turned over multiple times since he has served on the board.
Marrero’s contract previously stated he would remain employed by the district through 2023, and he makes $260,000 a year as superintendent of DPS.
News
Undermanned Bruins fall to Islanders, 3-1
The Bruins and New York Islanders that tangled on Thursday night at the new UBS Arena dd not much resemble the two teams that played each other in the playoffs last year. The Isles have unable to find their game after earlier COVID troubles. The B’s, meanwhile, are knee-deep in those same pandemic problems.
But the results were frustratingly similar to that playoff series.
The Islanders got a goal in the first, another in the second and finally an empty-netter to ride goalie Semyon Varlamov’s unsteady but increasingly effective performance to a 3-1 victory.
The Bruins were already down six players – including three top six players in Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith – when they learned shortly before game-time that Oskar Steen would be placed into COVID protocol as well. That forced the B’s to play down down a man, 11 forwards and six defenseman.
The first period was predictably chaotic and the Islanders went up 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.
As undermanned as they were, the B’s could have done more with what they were given. They had an early power-play with a couple of good shooting opportunities on the advantage. But despite Semyon Varlamov’s .844 save percentage, they turned down several shots and did not mount any kind of threat on the PP.
The Islanders took the lead at 11:47 on something of a self-inflicted mistake. Brandon Carlo went behind the net to muck with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas while his partner Mike Reilly also came below the line, too. Carlo got his blade on the puck and backhanded it out of the scrum, but it went between Reilly’s legs and out to Cal Clutterbuck, who sniped it far side over Linus Ullmark’s glove arm.
The B’s started putting some pucks to the net at the end of the period and, after being outshot 10-2 at one point, got the count up to a respectable 10-8 but could not yet beat Varlamov, who looked shaky on a couple of saves.
At that point, it looked like the B’s might be able to hang with the struggling Islanders, who themselves were missing Mat Barzal (COVID) and Ryan Pulock (lower body injury). But just six seconds into the second, Derek Forbort was whistled for a high-sticking penalty and the Isles doubled their lead on the advantage.
With time winding down on the PP, Anthony Beauvillier took advantage of a little bit of open ice high in the left circle and, with help of a Zach Parise screen, he blasted a slap shot past Ullmark to make it 2-0 at 1:44.
Things got a little testy midway through the period. Martin got in a sneaky punch on David Pastrnak along the boards and Nick Foligno took note. The B’s had rightfully taken some criticism for not stepping up when Bergeron had his nose broken in Nashville earlier this year, but Foligno would not let the punch slide.
Foligno engaged Martin verbally at a faceoff, then gave him a facewash to get him to drop the gloves. In the bout, there were no heavy blows landed, but the smaller Foligno hung in there and landed some inside shots to score the win on points. Foligno got the extra two for roughing, but the B’s killed it off.
The B’s started to get some more scoring opportunities and they definitely got the message to shoot the puck. They outshot the Islanders, 21-12, in the second period and had a couple of Grade A chances. The best one came when Pastrnak walked through the slot and had Varlamov beaten but he could not sift it through the goalie’s pads.
It wasn’t always pretty but somehow Varlamov was able to keep the puck out of the net in the second and the B’s faced a 2-0 deficit going into the third.
But Clutterbuck scored an empty netter to finish it off. Reilly broke up the shutout with a goal wiht 53 seconds left but that was not nearly enough.
News
Big storm system this week kills 5, spawns first-ever December tornadoes in Minnesota
At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and reported tornadoes in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska.
In southeastern Minnesota, two tornadoes were confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Service.
The first was in Hartland in Freeborn County. The second was near Lewiston in Winona County.
They are the first tornadoes ever recorded in Minnesota in December.
The weather service classified the tornado in Hartland as an EF2, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph and a path 2 miles long and 40 feet wide.
A reported 35 to 40 homes sustained minor damage and a few businesses in the community of 300 were severely damaged, Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said. No injuries were reported.
The Lewiston tornado was categorized as an EF0, the weakest classification, with maximum wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph.
The weather service also confirmed several tornadoes in northeastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin.
In southeastern Minnesota’s Olmsted County, the sheriff’s office said a 65-year-old Rochester man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree blew onto him outside his home. The man reportedly went outside to smoke a cigarette shortly before storm warning sirens sounded. He was later found under the fallen tree that had also struck his pickup truck.
In southwestern Kansas, blinding dust kicked up by the storms Wednesday led to two separate crashes that killed three people, Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Mike Racy said. And in eastern Iowa, a semitrailer was struck by high winds and rolled onto its side Wednesday evening, killing the driver, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed.
The storm shifted north of the Great Lakes into Canada on Thursday, with high winds, snow and hazardous conditions continuing in the upper Great Lakes region, the National Weather Service said. More than 195,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Thursday afternoon in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
Storm losses also included livestock. Dozens of cows were electrocuted at a dairy farm after a power pole landed on a milking barn in Newaygo County, in western Michigan. Tim Butler said his workers at the dairy survived the event, but at least 70 cows died. Dozens survived, but many were “hurt bad,” Butler said.
The destructive weather system developed amid unprecedented warmth for December in the Plains and northern states. That included temperatures that rose to 70 degrees across southwestern Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.
Wednesday’s high temperature in the Twin Cities was 58, set at 8:28 p.m. and breaking the record of 51 set in 2004.
The Weather Company historian Chris Burt compared the heat to that of a “warm July evening.”
“I can say with some confidence that this event (the heat and tornadoes) is among the most (if not THE most) anomalous weather event ever on record for the Upper Midwest,” Burt wrote in a Facebook post.
The winds knocked down trees, tree limbs and nearly 150 power lines in northern and western Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. In the western Michigan village of Fruitport, high winds peeled back a portion of Edgewood Elementary School’s roof, leading officials to close all district schools Thursday.
There were more than 20 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered mostly through eastern Nebraska and Iowa, based on preliminary reports to the Storm Prediction Center. The storm system led to the most reports of hurricane-force wind gusts — 75 mph or higher — on any day in the U.S. since 2004, the center said.
“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”
The governors of Kansas and Iowa declared states of emergency.
The system came on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing more than 85 people.
On Wednesday, there were at least 59 reports of hurricane-force wind gusts regionwide, which exceeded the 53 recorded on Aug. 10, 2020, when a rare derecho wind storm struck Iowa, the Storm Prediction Center said. The destruction on Wednesday, however, was far less severe than from last year’s derecho, which caused billions of dollars of damage.
The winds also whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero in parts of Kansas and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over, leading officials to temporarily close much of Interstate 70, as well as all state highways in nine northwestern Kansas counties.
Kansas deployed helicopters and other firefighting equipment to help smother at least a dozen wind-fueled wildfires in western and central counties, officials said Thursday.
That dust and smoke was carried north by the storm and concentrated over parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, causing a dramatic drop in air quality in those areas late Wednesday. That spawned a glut of calls to already-taxed emergency dispatchers from people reporting the smell of smoke.
The system blew into the Plains from Colorado, sending gale-force winds across a swath from New Mexico to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan. The weather service recorded a gust of 107 mph Wednesday morning at Lamar, Colo., and gusts of 100 mph in Russell, Kan. The highest gusts recorded in Minnesota included 78 mph at Redwood Falls and 61 at the Twin Cities airport.
Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.
“I think we also need to stop asking the question of whether or not this event was caused by climate change,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “We need to be asking, `To what extent did climate change play a role and how likely was this event to occur in the absence of climate change?’”
The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist.
News
Kiszla: Best reason to believe Broncos can beat Cincy in crucial game? Uncle Vic. Yes, seriously.
When your image is as rumpled as the baggy gray sweatshirt that Vic Fangio favors wearing to work, nobody calls you a football genius. But to employ a term he likes, Uncle Vic is one tough sucker.
Getting rid of him as Broncos coach might be tougher than anyone thought.
While calls for his firing have been heard throughout Broncos Country for weeks, Fangio not only has Denver playing in its biggest game since Super Bowl 50, the often-dissed coach is among the best reasons to believe the Broncos can beat Cincinnati.
Do you trust Uncle Vic and these Broncos to win a game that’s crucial not only to the team’s playoff chances but also could make the difference between Fangio cleaning out his office at season’s end or returning to roam the Denver sideline in 2022?
The vibe in Empower Field at Mile High is laced with distrust. All season long, some of the most loyal fans in the NFL have been quick to boo the home team. I asked Fangio if he believed the Broncos had earned the right to count on a home-field advantage against the Bengals.
“Ultimately, our fans at the core love the Broncos,” Fangio replied Thursday. “And if the Broncos are doing good, (the fans) are doing good. They’re cheering, being loud and supportive.”
After breaking hearts too often during the past five years, however, the team can no longer count on Broncos Country to be loud and supportive through both thick and thin.
“I guess the question you’re asking is if it gets a little shaky, are they going to still be there during the game?” Fangio said. “And I feel like they will in this game.”
Since losing to Cleveland on a gloomy Thursday night in Ohio in late October, Fangio has the Broncos playing football that suggests they just might be a 5-to-1 longshot to make the playoffs that is worth betting on. Denver has won four of its last six games. While the two losses to Philadelphia and Kansas City were clunkers, three of the four victories in this stretch were against teams currently in the league’s playoff field.
Fangio was hired by Denver for his defensive acumen, and the Broncos beat Dallas, the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington because game plans devised by Uncle Vic took apart Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke. While Heinicke is nothing special, Prescott and Herbert should probably expect invitations to the Pro Bowl.
Not only did Fangio’s defense limit the Cowboys, Chargers and Washington to 13 points per game, the cumulative stats of Prescott, Herbert and Heinicke included five interceptions to go with five touchdown passes and a combined quarterback rating of 74.07, which would rank 29th in the league this season, right down there with the much-maligned production of Sam Darnold.
So while Fangio can be fairly criticized for his lack of charisma, and it’s often a cringe-worthy failure when he challenges a call on the field, the man also deserves props for getting the Broncos to play their best defense of the season since star linebacker Von Miller hobbled off the field in a Denver uniform for the last time.
The Broncos are one elite quarterback and a new offensive coordinator away from being legit challengers to Kansas City for supremacy in the AFC West. While it’s far from guaranteed either Seattle’s Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay will force a trade in 2022, it also would make sense for either man to move on to a team where an elite quarterback could view himself as the final piece necessary for serious championship contention.
Rather than being a detriment to attracting Rodgers or Wilson, Fangio could be an asset by vowing to let a future Hall of Fame quarterback tailor the Denver offense to his liking, in the same manner John Fox once did for Peyton Manning.
The odds remain stacked against Denver advancing to the playoffs and understandably disgruntled fans in Broncos Country can’t wait to push Uncle Vic out the door. But this team could make a deep playoff run next season if general manager George Paton can find a way to acquire Wilson or Rodgers. Yes, with Fangio on the sideline, because he’s smart enough to know that in today’s NFL, it’s the quarterback, not the coach, who is the most important reason why a team succeeds or fails.
Lose to the Bengals and the narrative will revert to speculation about Fangio’s shaky job status, as well it should.
But it might also be worth noting: While Jon Gruden and Urban Meyer, coaches who boasted championships on their resumes before this NFL season began, are no longer working in the league, Fangio is a tough sucker that’s still here.
