Drake's Son Adonis, 4, Goofs Off While Eating A Snack In Adorable Rare Video

Published

2 mins ago

on

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Goofs Off While Eating A Snack In Adorable Rare Video
Drake’s four-year-old son Adonis looks especially adorable in a new rare video, goofing off while he eats a snack.

Drake’s son Adonis is an adorable little goof! In a recent rare video, the four-year-old is messing around and just being completely adorable while eating a snack. While taking bites, Adonis chewed in funny ways, looking from side to side and making faces as he bobbed his head around. Off camera, who was likely his mother, Sophie Brussaux, was heard cracking up at her toddler son, as the two laughed together at his hilarious antics. Adonis wore a burgundy, button up collared shirt and bounced his beautiful curls around for the camera, looking like he definitely inherited his dad’s super star charisma!

Drake, 35, has been somewhat private about Adonis in the past, but he’s seemingly been posting more and more about his sweet son, sharing adorable moments on various occasions since he went public with the news of being a dad. From posting cute pics and videos to bringing him on stage at the Billboard Music Awards, it’s clear to see he’s loving his new role as a doting dad!

Drake & Adonis (Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock).

Drake and Adonis’s mom united to celebrate his birthday last year, sharing some sweet snaps along the way. The rapper and cofounder of Art Helps, 31, threw a joint celebration at Drake’s Toronto home with a few family members, including Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. While the party was more of a low key event, it was a night that the whole family won’t forget.

“They kept the party to just family so it was very small. Drake was so happy his mom Sandi could be there because she’s very close with Adonis and she’s crazy about him,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Sandi really likes Sophie too, and they get along great, which is something Drake is very grateful for. Being able to throw his son a birthday party together with Sophie and celebrate those milestones with her there, and have it be totally stress free and happy is everything to Drake,” the source explained, adding that Drake “wants it to be that way, always.”

Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Ring.com

Charlotte police have arrested the man seen brutally beating a woman and dragging her in a violent attack that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Detectives charged 32-year-old Louis Lamontrez Meadows with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

The incident happened after 3 a.m. Wednesday in East Charlotte. Video footage showed the frightened woman banging on a door as a man caught up to her and attacked her. He then dragged her away.

Police were desperate to identify the woman in hopes of rescuing her.

After releasing the Ring doorbell footage to the public, detectives were able to identify both the victim and suspect.

On Dec. 16, police found the suspect’s vehicle and located both the victim and suspect.

Meadows was immediately taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

It has been determined that this incident involved domestic violence. Investigation into the case is active and ongoing.
 

So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Cancer-Stricken Father To Hold Son Before Dying

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Cancer-Stricken Father To Hold Son Before Dying
How devastating.

Source: Justin Paget / Getty

A viral Facebook post detailing one mother’s triumphant miracle and loss within hours of each other is reminding millions of people how precious and unpredictable life really is.

Mom Haley Parke made the decision to have a c-section due to her husband’s cancer taking a terrible turn for the worst. The couple, who has an 18-month-old as well, welcomed their second baby into the world just hours before her husband passed away in the same hospital.

Haley shared her experience in an emotional Facebook post, detailing how her husband, Jb Parke, had been admitted to Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital in late November after experiencing complications due to his battle with cancer. A short time later, the couple learned Jb’s life expectancy had changed from months to days.

With their baby’s due-date just three weeks ahead, Haley and her doctors made the decision to induce labor early to give Jb an opportunity to meet his new son.  Sadly on the morning of Dec. 2, Jb’s health began to deteriorate quickly, and Haley made the decision to have a C-section instead.

“It was either a c-section right at that moment, or Jb would not have the opportunity to meet our son,” Haley wrote. “Without a question in my mind, I said ‘Let’s go’ and we did just that. In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born. He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest. The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on Jb’s chest, Jb’s vitals all instantly improved.”

Haley said she was soon wheeled next to her husband, and it was there that she and their newborn son shared Jb’s final moments.

“I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband,” Haley wrote. “I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his hand.”

 

GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Haley, her 18-month-old son Brinton and her newborn. Rest in peace to JB, and condolences to Haley and her family.

Katharine McPhee Foster Reveals 'Fun New Tradition' She Introduced For Son Rennie's First Holidays

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Katharine McPhee Foster Reveals ‘Fun New Tradition’ She Introduced For Son Rennie’s First Holidays
Katharine McPhee gushed over the fun new tradition she started with her sister & their newborn kiddos for their first holiday season in an interview with HL!

Katharine McPhee Foster‘s soon-to-be 1-year-old son is celebrating his first holiday season and the new mom is pulling out all the stops to make sure it’s a special one with new traditions! The MINDD spokeswoman joined HollywoodLife for an IG Live interview, and there, she opened up about her holiday plans with husband David Foster and their son Rennie! “We absolutely have a new tradition that we’ve officially started! My sister and I took my son Rennie and her two sons, and a couple friends to Disneyland a few days ago! They loved it! It’s the coolest thing to take a nine-month-old to Disneyland — they frickin love it! We took them on all the little rides, it was all Christmassy and decorated,” Kat gushed.

She continued, “I ate like ten churros because that’s my favorite part of Disneyland. And so my sister and I just reminisced the next day and said, this was so much fun. We really need to make this tradition. So I think that’s what we’re going do. We’re just going have an annual trip to Disneyland!” The former SMASH star added that when it comes to gifts for Rennie, she’s going to get him a “few presents” this year, but wants to “wait until he’s older” to really go full-on Santa! “When there’s just like, stuff everywhere, kid stuff everywhere, I just can’t go to bed. So late at night, I’m cleaning things and putting them in shelves and cabinets so that you can’t see it!” the Masked Singer star laughed.

Katharine McPhee Foster for MINDD. (Courtesy of MINDD)

When looking ahead to Rennie’s first birthday, which will be on February 22nd, 2022, Katharine admitted she “cherishes every single moment” she’s had with him. “Not to harp on Disney man, but that was pretty, pretty great, too!” she gushed. “The moment he was born. I go back and watch videos, and it’s hard to pick one. He’s just so sweet.” Aw!

Katharine also spoke to HL about her ongoing partnership with MINDD, an inclusive intimates brand she discovered during her pregnancy. “I fell in love with the product. you can go look in comments as well under like the mind Instagram, people don’t take these bras off. This is the most comfortable bra, and I immediately engaged with them and the partnership sparked from there,” she explained.

1639692978 847 Katharine McPhee Foster Reveals ‘Fun New Tradition She Introduced For
Katharine McPhee Foster wears MINDD. (Courtesy of MINDD)

The actress just released her own collection with the brand, that features a variety of lacy bralettes, fitted bodysuits and comfy bras that are great for everyday movement! Check them out at MINDDbra.com.

