Elijah Moore, two other Jets land on COVID-19 reserve list as NFL outbreak grows
There’s been a massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases through the NFL this week and the Jets aren’t immune.
Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was already on IR because of a quad injury, landed on the COVID-19 reserved list Thursday. Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and special team captain Justin Hardee landed on the list, too.
The Jets, for now, haven’t been ravished by COVID like the Browns, Rams and Washington who have 20 or more players in protocols.
The Browns lost their starting and backup quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. Now they’ll likely face the Las Vegas Raiders with Nick Mullens under center on Saturday.
The Rams lost cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham and Von Miller as they prepared to play the Seahawks.
Robert Saleh saw the trend of cases across the league last week and decided to go virtual with meetings for precautionary reasons as they prepared for the Miami Dolphins. Saleh hasn’t allowed the team to gather together outside of practice.
“Yeah, with what happened, you know, it’s around the league right now, you saw what happened with the Detroit Lions, you saw it happen with us with Austin Walter having to check out right before the game,” the Jets head coach said Monday. “Ronny Blair had to check out before the game with bad illnesses. So, we decided to go virtual. So, all meetings are being done at home, but we’ll still have our lifts, we’ll still have our practices and walkthroughs in person and all that stuff, but as far as stuffing everybody into a meeting room where we could spread the virus, we’re just keeping them virtual for now.”
Outside of practice, the Jets won’t be together as a team until they travel to Miami, according to Saleh.
The Jets are facing the Dolphins, who are dealing with a rash of cases. Their leading receiver Jaylen Waddle was placed in the coronavirus protocol Thursday and might miss Sunday’s matchup.
The majority of the Dolphins running back room is dealing with COVID, too. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay and Gerrid Doaks are on the reserve/COVID-19. Duke Johnson is the only running back not in the protocol.
The Dolphins secondary was also hit as their starting safety Jevon Holland was placed on the list.
Lindsey Horan voted U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of Year
CHICAGO — Midfielder Lindsey Horan was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Female Player of the Year for the first time.
The 27-year-old led the U.S. in minutes with 1,707 over 22 matches in 2021, tying for fourth with six goals and tying for second with five assists. She played both defensive and attacking midfielder.
Horan had two goals in 14 games this year for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns. She won U.S. Young Female Player of the Year in 2013 and became the third to win both awards, joining Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz.
Horan finished with 36% of the vote announced Thursday from national team coaches, players with at least one international appearance in 2021, board of directors and athletes council members, NWSL head coaches, media, administrators and college coaches. Fans voted for the first time and their votes were weighted as 15%.
Forward Carli Lloyd, who won in 2008 and ’15, was second with 29% and midfielder Rose Lavelle third with 19%.
Trinity Rodman, a 19-year-old forward, was voted Young Female Player of the Year after earning National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year with the Washington Spirit. Rodman, the daughter of retired NBA great Dennis Rodman, received 48%, followed by midfielder Catarina Macario at 32% and defender Emily Fox at 13%.
DPS board extends Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract until 2025
The Denver Board of Education voted Thursday evening to give Superintendent Alex Marrero a four-year contract and extend his employment through at least 2025.
Marrero has led Denver Public Schools since July, when he replaced Susana Cordova, who resigned after less than two years, as superintendent of Colorado’s largest school district.
The board said before the vote that extending Marrero’s contract would provide “stability.”
But it faced pushback, including from the Latino Education Coalition, which said the board lacked transparency because it did not seek community feedback from the public earlier and that there are other challenges, such as widespread staffing shortages and the lack of after-school child care, that need to be addressed more urgently.
“This is just a new board. They just came in and to me this shouldn’t be their first major vote,” said Gladys Soto, who is part of the coalition, on Thursday before the meeting. “We have so many other needs with our Latino families in DPS schools.”
Soto said the coalition wants Marrero to be successful in his position, but it’s too early to extend his contract before his progress can be reviewed.
Tay Anderson, vice president of the school board, tweeted a letter of support for extending the superintendent’s contract that was signed by Black community leaders.
“This not only signals (the boards) commitment to stability, but a strong commitment to Black educators, families and students,” read the letter. “Dr. Marrero has not only been consistent in showing up for the Black community, but he has begun to find highly qualified Black individuals to work for the Denver Public Schools.”
Anderson, who voted yes, said extending the contract will allow the district to “see a long vision.”
“We can’t have another leadership transition,” he said, noting that the superintendent role has turned over multiple times since he has served on the board.
Marrero’s contract previously stated he would remain employed by the district through 2023, and he makes $260,000 a year as superintendent of DPS.
Undermanned Bruins fall to Islanders, 3-1
The Bruins and New York Islanders that tangled on Thursday night at the new UBS Arena dd not much resemble the two teams that played each other in the playoffs last year. The Isles have unable to find their game after earlier COVID troubles. The B’s, meanwhile, are knee-deep in those same pandemic problems.
But the results were frustratingly similar to that playoff series.
The Islanders got a goal in the first, another in the second and finally an empty-netter to ride goalie Semyon Varlamov’s unsteady but increasingly effective performance to a 3-1 victory.
The Bruins were already down six players – including three top six players in Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith – when they learned shortly before game-time that Oskar Steen would be placed into COVID protocol as well. That forced the B’s to play down down a man, 11 forwards and six defenseman.
The first period was predictably chaotic and the Islanders went up 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.
As undermanned as they were, the B’s could have done more with what they were given. They had an early power-play with a couple of good shooting opportunities on the advantage. But despite Semyon Varlamov’s .844 save percentage, they turned down several shots and did not mount any kind of threat on the PP.
The Islanders took the lead at 11:47 on something of a self-inflicted mistake. Brandon Carlo went behind the net to muck with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas while his partner Mike Reilly also came below the line, too. Carlo got his blade on the puck and backhanded it out of the scrum, but it went between Reilly’s legs and out to Cal Clutterbuck, who sniped it far side over Linus Ullmark’s glove arm.
The B’s started putting some pucks to the net at the end of the period and, after being outshot 10-2 at one point, got the count up to a respectable 10-8 but could not yet beat Varlamov, who looked shaky on a couple of saves.
At that point, it looked like the B’s might be able to hang with the struggling Islanders, who themselves were missing Mat Barzal (COVID) and Ryan Pulock (lower body injury). But just six seconds into the second, Derek Forbort was whistled for a high-sticking penalty and the Isles doubled their lead on the advantage.
With time winding down on the PP, Anthony Beauvillier took advantage of a little bit of open ice high in the left circle and, with help of a Zach Parise screen, he blasted a slap shot past Ullmark to make it 2-0 at 1:44.
Things got a little testy midway through the period. Martin got in a sneaky punch on David Pastrnak along the boards and Nick Foligno took note. The B’s had rightfully taken some criticism for not stepping up when Bergeron had his nose broken in Nashville earlier this year, but Foligno would not let the punch slide.
Foligno engaged Martin verbally at a faceoff, then gave him a facewash to get him to drop the gloves. In the bout, there were no heavy blows landed, but the smaller Foligno hung in there and landed some inside shots to score the win on points. Foligno got the extra two for roughing, but the B’s killed it off.
The B’s started to get some more scoring opportunities and they definitely got the message to shoot the puck. They outshot the Islanders, 21-12, in the second period and had a couple of Grade A chances. The best one came when Pastrnak walked through the slot and had Varlamov beaten but he could not sift it through the goalie’s pads.
It wasn’t always pretty but somehow Varlamov was able to keep the puck out of the net in the second and the B’s faced a 2-0 deficit going into the third.
But Clutterbuck scored an empty netter to finish it off. Reilly broke up the shutout with a goal wiht 53 seconds left but that was not nearly enough.
