Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

Published

1 min ago

on

PARIS — The mugshot-style photos are posted on online message boards in black and white and look a little like old-fashioned “wanted” posters.

“The Jews own COVID just like all of Hollywood,” the accompanying text says. “Wake up people.”

The post is one of many that white supremacists and far-right extremists are using to expand their reach and recruit followers on the social media platform Telegram, according to the findings of researchers who sifted through nearly half a million comments on pages — called channels on Telegram — that they categorized as far-right from January 2020 to June 2021.

The tactic has been successful: Nine of the 10 most viewed posts in the sample examined by the researchers contained misleading claims about the safety of vaccines or the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing them. One Telegram channel saw its total subscribers jump tenfold after it leaned into COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

“COVID-19 has served as a catalyst for radicalization,” said the study’s author, Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “It allows conspiracy theorists or extremists to create simple narratives, framing it as us versus them, good versus evil.”

Other posts downplayed the severity of the coronavirus or pushed conspiracy theories about its origins. Many of the posts contain hate speech directed at Jews, Asians, women or other groups or violent rhetoric that would be automatically removed from Facebook or Twitter for violating the standards of those sites.

Telegram, based in the United Arab Emirates, has many different kinds of users around the world, but it has become a favorite tool of some on the far-right in part because the platform lacks the content moderation of Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Telegram said it welcomed “the peaceful expression of ideas, including those we do not agree with.” The statement said moderators monitor activity and user reports “in order to remove public calls for violence.”

O’Connor said he believes the people behind these posts are trying to exploit fear and anxiety over COVID-19 to attract new recruits, whose loyalty may outlast the pandemic.

Indeed, mixed in with the COVID-19 conspiracy posts are some direct recruitment pitches. For example, a Long Island, New York, chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group posted a link to a news story about a local synagogue and added their message urging followers to join them. “Embrace who you were called to be,” read the post, which was accompanied by a swastika.

Witness at Potter trial: Stress can cause weapon mix-ups

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of their Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over, a psychologist testified Friday at the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter, the suburban Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Laurence Miller, who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, testified that the more someone repeats the same act, the less they have to think about it and there can be circumstances during a stressful situation in which someone’s normal reactions may be “hijacked.”

Miller testified on behalf of Potter, 49, who shot Wright during an April 11 traffic stop ini Brooklyn Center after he pulled away from officers as they were trying to arrest him and got back into his car before Potter shot him. Body-camera video recorded her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.

The death of Wright, a Black 20-year-old, set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.

Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.

Miller said that when a person learns a new skill, memory of an old skill might override that, resulting in an “action error” in which an intended action has an unintended effect.

”You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.

Miller said it happens all the time and is often trivial, like writing the wrong year on a check early in January. There are also examples of more serious examples of action error, such as when a doctor might use an old approach to treating someone even after being trained in a newer one, he said.

The person committing the error, “thinks they are performing one action when they are performing something else,” Miller said. When the intended result does not occur, they realize it, he said.

“If it’s a high-stress circumstance, extremely high arousal” the person is more susceptible to making a mistake that can put their life in danger, said Miller, who said the most typical example of “weapon confusion” is when an officer confuses a gun for a Taser.

He said it is called “slip and capture,” meaning that under a state of high arousal and hyper focus, the ability to choose the correct response slips away and is “captured” by the more baked-in knowledge that a person has had for a longer time.

Some experts are skeptical of the theory. Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is not involved in Potter’s trial, has said there’s no science behind it.

On cross-examination, Prosecutor Erin Eldridge read to Miller from a 2010 article he wrote in which he described how police can avoid what he termed “one big mistake.” He wrote that many such mistakes are preventable through proper training and practice.

The defense began its case on Thursday. Among those testifying was Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.

Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.

Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.

Use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri. Ijames also testified that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.

Ijames also testified it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.

After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.

Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court Thursday that he disagreed with the prosecution use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, who testified that Potter was too close to Wright for the Taser to be effective.

The defense also called several character witnesses for Potter who testified she is a peaceful person.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

___

Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Millions sign petition to change sentence of trucker who caused deadly I-70 crash

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Lakewood Police Department

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

More than 2 million people have signed an online petition calling for a change to the sentence given to the truck driver who caused a deadly, fiery crash on I-70 in April 2019.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13 after a jury found him guilty on 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, vehicular assault, reckless driving and careless driving.

Judge A. Bruce Jones said his hands were tied when it came to sentencing because of mandatory minimum laws in the state.

Domingo Garcia, the national president of LULAC, a Latino civil rights organization, says they’re backing the petition, calling the sentence an injustice.

“This case is so egregious,” Garcia said. “It boggles the mind that here we are in 2021 and that somebody who was not intoxicated, not on drugs… It’s an accident, the brakes went out. But here’s the Latino driver, he gets charged, convicted and given 110 years of prison on his first offense.”

How the Royal Family Is Preparing for Christmas With the Queen

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Queen Elizabeth is still determined to spend Christmas with her family at Sandringham.

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual pre-Christmas lunch as a precautionary measure amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant in the U.K., as she didn’t want to risk everyone’s holiday plans. Even though she called off the luncheon, she’s still hoping she can celebrate the festive season with her family at Sandringham.

The Queen has been planning the big holiday gathering for all her close family at the Norfolk estate for over a month; it’s a return to a years-long tradition that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. For now, the Queen, who is currently in residence at Windsor Castle, is hoping to go ahead with Sandringham Christmas plans, though she will likely have to scale down the guest list, according to Vanity Fair.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are confirmed attendees; they’re heading to Sandringham to spend Christmas Eve with the Queen, too. This will be Queen Elizabeth’s first holiday season without Prince Philip, who passed away in April, and her family is determined that she won’t be alone.

1639757967 696 How the Royal Family Is Preparing for Christmas With the
All the senior royals are taking measures to limit exposure prior to Christmas Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will spending Christmas Eve at their own Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but will then head over to Sandringham House for Christmas Day with the Queen and other senior royals, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Countess Sophie, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and more.

Prince William, Duchess Kate and the other senior royals who are planning on seeing the Queen on Christmas are taking precautions before the celebrations; according to the Mirror, they’ve all agreed to reduce nonessential contacts and cut down on any unnecessary events and gatherings. The Cambridges’ children just started their winter holiday break from school today, so the family may be heading out to Anmer Hall this weekend to get a head start on the festivities.

1639757967 0 How the Royal Family Is Preparing for Christmas With the
Prince William and Duchess Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church service in 2019. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Even if the royals are all able to celebrate at Sandringham, it’s not yet clear if there will be a return to one of their most-watched traditions; the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, where there are usually hoards of royal enthusiasts who gather outside, hoping for a glimpse of the family. Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their first appearance at the last service in 2019, so if the royals do head there this year, perhaps Prince Louis will make his big debut.

