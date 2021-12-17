Connect with us

Fellini Wasn’t Brave Enough: ‘Nights of Cabiria’ and Fallen Women in Love

Fellini Wasn’t Brave Enough: ‘Nights of Cabiria’ and Fallen Women in Love
Giulietta Masina as Cabiria Nights of Cabirira

Playing at Film Forum from December 17 – 30, Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria may be one of the most beloved films about a sex worker ever made. Released in 1957, its complex and nuanced portrayal of a sex worker was indeed courageous for its time. Cabiria (played by the masterful actress Giulietta Masina, who was also married to Fellini) is a whore with hopes and aspirations, dreams and desires, and true tragedy in every form. So Fellini was brave, yet perhaps not brave enough. 

Nights of Cabiria begins with our protagonist being pushed into the sewage river by her lover of one month, nearly dying, and still wondering “Why? I gave him everything!” It ends in nearly parallel circumstances, with her White Knight husband snatching all of the hard-earned money that, as she says, she has “taken beatings for.” Cabiria spends the entire film coming to grips with the impact her choices—or the choices forced on her by society and poverty—have had on her life. The state, the church, every aspect of Italian society tell her it’s her duty to find a husband. But for the fallen woman there is no happy ending; in Fellini’s eyes, the most redemption a whore can hope for is that they are able to live with themselves.

Which Cabiria, to be clear, can barely. This is seen in her relationship with another sex worker, Wanda. There are many whores in the film—friends, co-workers, even frenemies—but when Cabiria believes she is heading to her dream life of matrimonial peace with an accountant named Oscar, Wanda is the one helping her pack up her home and saying goodbye tearfully at the bus stop. She points out to Cabiria that despite her engagement, Wanda has never met her fiance. Cabiria quickly exclaims that she can’t introduce him to anyone from her old life. Her own shame and internalized whorephobia keep her from really seeing the people who have loved her and held her down, other whores. 

Fellini Wasnt Brave Enough ‘Nights of Cabiria and Fallen Women
Cabiria dancing with her fellow workers on the street Nights of Cabiria

Instead, she chases a dream of societal respect in the form of Oscar, who only becomes convinced she is the one after a weird magic performance in which a charlatan declares Cabiria’s future love will be named Oscar. Red flags abound with Oscar, despite his seeming kindness. He emphasizes time and time again that he doesn’t care nor does he want to know what Cabiria did before they met one another. This may seem very loving, yet behind it lies the fact that deep down Oscar knows that if he truly heard Cabiria admit to her sins and past work, he could never see her the same way again. 

The fallen woman as a protagonist was a popular move in the ‘50s. Consider Max Ophüls’s Lola Montès, released in 1955, and based on the life of Lola Montez played by Martine Carol, whose relationship with Bavaria’s King Ludwig tore that country apart. Lola Montès arguably is also a film about whorephobia and how it limits every woman in the public eye to be marked and defined by their whoredom forever; however, at least in Lola Montès the protagonist does find love. Even if the love doesn’t last, it isn’t because her lover couldn’t handle her life as a whore. If anything, he loves her even more for this. The only reason Lola ends up without her lover in the end, at least according to Ophüls telling of Montez’s life, is society’s whorephobia. His kingdom could not handle its king being influenced by a whore. 

1639764960 256 Fellini Wasnt Brave Enough ‘Nights of Cabiria and Fallen Women
Martine Carol in Max Ophüls’ LOLA MONTÈS (1955), which you can watch right now on Criterion Channel Courtesy Rialto Pictures.

In Nights of Cabiria, Cabiria herself could not handle her own lived experience. She reeks of shame. She begs the Virgin Madonna for help in changing her life, tears in her eyes as she kisses the altar. If she’d had less shame, she could have told Oscar before they were married. She could have found out he couldn’t handle it and kept herself from heartbreak. Instead, she believes it is possible to throw away her old life and she believes wrongly that once married, her husband would accept even her sins. 

Nights of Cabiria is a cinematic masterpiece, gorgeous throughout. Giuletta Masina is a masterful actress who brings life and sorrow to the character. There is no doubt that Fellini sees humanity in whores; however, there is also no doubt that while fascinated by whores, Fellini also expects them to embrace shame. Fellini could not have made Lola Montès, just as Ophuls would not have made Nights of Cabiria. Both films deal directly with sex workers, yet Lola Montès recognizes whores as powerful yet hated in society while Nights of Cabiria views whores as wretched yet still having value due to their humanity. Nights of Cabiria focuses on a worker that works the streets, while Lola Montès follows the life of courtesan Lola Montez, who had both fame and power. The difference in class cannot be dismissed, yet even in Lola Montès it’s not acceptance Lola finds, it’s fetishization, which is often the case for whores privileged enough to be seen as glamorous instead of disdained. As for Cabiria, she is aware of her spot in life and desires so much more yet never really believes such things would come to her. 

1639764960 697 Fellini Wasnt Brave Enough ‘Nights of Cabiria and Fallen Women
Cabiria and her tears Nights of Cabirira

This of course makes the loss of love at the end of Nights of Cabiria that much more devastating, and this is where Fellini is not brave enough. He does not believe that someone like Oscar could find out about her whoring and still find her worth loving. Wanda does try to ask Cabiria if her new beau Oscar is aware of her work. She claims initially that he is, which is a lie. This is the beginning of her double life, between the civilian and the whore world. The movie rests on the balance of Cabiria’s shame and her self-acceptance. This is the beauty of Nights of Cabiria, though. Even if Cabiria does not find love, she walks in the woods with strangers who do not know her past and can know her anew. She is able to begin again, which in the 1950s might have been the closest a whore could have to a happy ending. 

The Sackler Family Won’t Receive Bankruptcy Protections, New York Judge Rules

December 17, 2021

The Sackler Family Won’t Receive Bankruptcy Protections, New York Judge Rules
Members of Prescription Addiction Intervention Now outside NY’s Southern District Federal Court. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Thursday, a week after the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler family name would be taken down off seven of its exhibition walls, Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy settlement was dismissed by a federal judge, preventing the Sackler family from taking advantage of a provision deal with the Department of Justice that would have granted them immunity. The settlement was rejected by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who determined that bankruptcy judges don’t have the power to grant that kind of legally sanctioned reprieve to people who weren’t declaring bankruptcy for themselves. Purdue Pharma is attempting to settle thousands of lawsuits that allege the company aggressively and destructively marketed OxyContin.

Between 1999 and 2019, according to the CDC, the opioid epidemic directly caused the deaths of nearly 500,000 Americans. Purdue Pharma has been seeking legal resolution to the firestorm of rage directed at the company by pursuing a deal that would allow them to re-configure the corporation as a nonprofit, albeit one that still produced opioids; the organization would also ostensibly donate considerable dividends towards healing some of the damage inflicted by the crisis.

The reckoning the Sacklers and Purdue are currently facing is directly due to the efforts of activist and photographer Nan Goldin and her organization Sackler P.A.I.N., which has been imploring arts institutions to cease their relationships with the family for years. Reacting to Judge McMahon’s Thursday ruling, Steve Miller, the board chair of Purdue Pharma, told Artnet that her decision will “delay, and perhaps end, the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis.” Observer is also expecting a comment from PAIN regarding the decision, and will update this article upon receiving a response to our inquiry.

The Sackler Family Won’t Receive Bankruptcy Protections, New York Judge Rules

Lakeville, Farmington school districts, Maplewood Middle close buildings amid threats on day of TikTok warnings

December 17, 2021

Lakeville, Farmington school districts, Maplewood Middle close buildings amid threats on day of TikTok warnings
Several school buildings in the Twin Cities closed Friday after districts said they received threats amid national concern about TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools.

Among the schools with changed schedules are Lakeville Area Schools, which canceled school for the day, Farmington Area Public Schools, where students are having a “flexible learning day” out of school buildings and Maplewood Middle School, where students are learning remotely.

Educators around the U.S. announced plans to increase security in response to the TikTok posts, and local school districts have sent messages to parents to inform them about the viral posts, but most emphasized there were not threats in their districts.

The social media threats had many educators and parents on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

The Lakeville school district said Friday morning they received a social media threat overnight.

“We take any threat to school safety seriously and worked aggressively with the Lakeville Police Department to investigate the threat throughout the night and determine its credibility,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Despite those efforts, this investigation remains active. Out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and families, and to support this investigation all schools and district buildings will be closed on Friday.”

The Farmington school district said they took action because of a threat received late Thursday evening.

“The school district is working closely with the Farmington Police Department to investigate the threat,” the district wrote online. “Please know that we take all threats of violence seriously, investigating them swiftly and thoroughly.”

Maplewood Middle School went into “remote learning” mode “due to specific threats made on social media,” according to a letter to parents.

“We continued to receive tips late into the evening, and at one point, the Maplewood Police Department had a potential lead on the source of the post,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, the lead could not be substantiated, and the source of the post remains unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

The St. Paul Public Schools, where classes are continuing as normal, wrote to parents: “It is important to note that many of the messages being shared on social media are copied from posts outside the SPPS district. We are evaluating all potential threats.”

The St. Paul school district has its “normal diligent security presence at our schools throughout the district,” said Kevin Burns, district spokesman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’

December 17, 2021

Witness at Potter trial: Stress can cause weapon mix-ups
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave.

Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death, said she saw a look of fear on another officer’s face before she fired.

“I remember yelling, Taser, Taser, Taser, and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” Potter said through tears.

It was the first time the former Brooklyn Center officer has publicly spoken in detail about the shooting. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun to stop Wright from fleeing while officers were trying to arrest him during a traffic stop on a warrant for a weapons possession charge.

Potter’s attorneys have argued that she made a mistake but also would have been within her rights to use deadly force if she had meant to because another officer was at risk of being dragged by Wright’s car.

Prosecutors say Potter was an experienced officer who had extensive training in Taser use and the use of deadly force, and that her actions were unreasonable.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Potter, 49, has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop as he was trying to drive away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant. Video of the shooting recorded by officers’ body cameras recorded Potter shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.

Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.

Before Potter took the stand, a witness called by her lawyers testified that police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of their Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over.

Laurence Miller, a psychologist who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, said Friday that the more someone repeats the same act, the less they have to think about it and there can be circumstances during a stressful situation in which someone’s normal reactions may be “hijacked.”

The death of Wright set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.

Miller said that when a person learns a new skill, memory of an old skill might override that, resulting in an “action error” in which an intended action has an unintended effect.

”You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.

Miller said it happens all the time and is often trivial, like writing the wrong year on a check early in January. There are also more serious examples of action error, such as when a doctor might use an old approach to treat someone even after being trained in a newer one, he said.

The person committing the error, “thinks they are performing one action when they are performing something else,” Miller said. When the intended result does not occur, they realize it, he said.

“If it’s a high-stress circumstance, extremely high arousal” the person is more susceptible to making a mistake that can put their life in danger, said Miller, who said the most typical example of “weapon confusion” is when an officer confuses a gun for a Taser.

He said it is called “slip and capture,” meaning that under a state of high arousal and hyper focus, the ability to choose the correct response slips away and is “captured” by the more baked-in knowledge that a person has had for a longer time.

Some experts are skeptical of the theory. Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is not involved in Potter’s trial, has said there’s no science behind it.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge read to Miller from a 2010 article he wrote in which he described how police can avoid what he termed “one big mistake.” He wrote that many such mistakes are preventable through proper training and practice.

Eldridge said the term slip and capture has been termed “junk science” and has no foundation in the general field of psychology. Miller said the term is not common, but the theory behind it is.

The defense began its case on Thursday. Among those testifying was Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.

Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.

Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.

Use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri, testified Thursday that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.

Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, also said it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.

After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

