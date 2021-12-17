Connect with us

Give the Gift of Inspiration: Outerwear That Evokes the Freedom of Imagination

1 min ago

Give the Gift of Inspiration: Outerwear That Evokes the Freedom of Imagination
In Partnership with Burberry
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

It’s midway through December and chances are that you may have reached a breaking point in the vastly overstimulating and overwhelming process of shopping for gifts. Perhaps you’ve brainstormed your last brainstorm and all your remaining ideas for the perfect gift have fallen short of true perfection. But your loved ones deserve a gift worthy of their unique spirits, so we’ll make it easy for you. Why not give them a gift that breaks free from the humdrum and the uninspiring? Give them a gift that reminds them what it means to helm the freedom of imagination. Give them a Burberry coat, of course. 

“Inherent in every Burberry garment is freedom,” Thomas Burberry once said. And indeed, since their inception in 1856, Burberry has merged high fashion with a grounded sense of adventure, freedom, and even outdoorsmanship. Which is why Burberry’s collection of outerwear makes for the perfect gift for those in your life who you wish to truly treat. From the classic trench coats to the warm and resilient puffer jackets, the charm and spirit of Burberry outerwear is sure to awaken joy in any individual. 

But with so many options and styles, where does one even begin to choose the perfect coat for the lucky recipient? To make things a bit simpler, we’ll break the options down into two categories, and perhaps that will help to streamline your decision. 

For the Classically Chic, Cosmopolitan Adventurer: The Burberry Trench

For those in your life who maintain eternal and effortless style, without ever having to stray far from the classics – for both men and women, a Burberry trench coat is your best bet. Burberry’s trench collection features a mix of seasonal styles with check details and new materials alongside their five Heritage silhouettes – all crafted in England using signature cotton gabardine woven at Burberry mill in West Yorkshire. These are the epitome of cross-pollinating luxury and function.

The trench collection offers a number of different lengths, from short, to mid-length, to long. They come in multiple variations on a theme, while all remaining unmistakably Burberry – so you can truly tailor your gift to the taste of any individual. And the trenches stay true to their tradition of function – each coat is made purposefully with fabric that is breathable, moveable, and, of course, waterproof. For everything from rainy city work days to cool nights out on the town, the Burberry trenches are versatile enough for any busy city dweller. 

For the Always Stylish, Always on the Go Effortless Trendsetter: The Burberry Puffers and Jackets

Burberry’s down-filled styles range from full on puffer coats to cropped jackets and gilets. These are for the more cutting-edge style icons in your life, who refuse to sacrifice comfort and warmth for being a go-to trendsetter. The puffers come in a more sleek black as well as the iconic Burberry check pattern. For more individualized shopping, Burberry’s cashmere bomber jackets and diamond quilted barn jackets are just some examples of the extensive collection of outerwear that your fashion-forward loved one will be blown aways and inspired by. 

Whoever remains on your shopping list, be it a close friend, a spouse, a coworker, or a family member, likely can’t even imagine what fabulous, functional, warm coat or jacket may be coming their way in a neatly wrapped gift box. So give them the gift of imagination and surprise them with the freedom that comes with it. Give them the gift of Burberry outerwear, coats, jackets, and trenches that will inspire for a lifetime. 

Give the Gift of Inspiration: Outerwear That Evokes the Freedom of Imagination

Baker admin. officials absent from Legislative COVID-19 hearing as virus surges again

4 mins ago

December 17, 2021

Baker admin. officials absent from Legislative COVID-19 hearing as virus surges again
The state Legislature held a sweeping Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management hearing, where state COVID heavyweights testified on how to handle this next surge.

One group of panelists was notably absent Thursday morning, though: state public health officials from Baker’s Cabinet, though they were invited to attend.

“We didn’t have any members of the Baker administration testifying, unfortunately,” committee chair Rep. William Driscoll, D-Milton, said. “Both the co-chair and I are working to find a date that works in early January so that we can continue to have these oversight proceedings.”

Driscoll said later via text message that he “certainly hoped they’d testify today,” but wouldn’t specify whether they were originally slated to come. A Baker spokesperson said those officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke and Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management Director Kerin Milesky, weren’t available to testify Thursday, but that the administration is working to find another date for a hearing next month.

“We’re trying to make it clear that we’re eager to hear from them, and would welcome that conversation, and so we wanted to break down every scheduling barrier,” state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, the Senate chair, said.

She added that the committee went ahead with the hearing anyway due to the urgency of the topic, especially given the appearance of the new omicron variant of the virus in Massachusetts. “Today was one of the most powerful oversight hearings the Legislature has done,” she said.

Comerford used her opening remarks in the hearing to call Baker’s approach to the omicron variant into question, a move several other speakers followed throughout the hearing.

“Gov. Baker has said throughout the pandemic that he’s following the science, but just today we read that, despite scientific evidence from the Broad Institute and others, omicron is surging in Massachusetts,” she said, adding that the administration has deflected press questions about the prevalence of the variant in the Bay State.

Several speakers, including Comerford, questioned Baker’s decision not to reinstate a statewide mask mandate, likening the mask mandate map to “swiss cheese.” Doctors panned Baker’s insistence against a mask mandate earlier this week.

“At least in the surge months, I would expect that we should be using additional nonpharmaceutical interventions while omicron and delta surge and winter travel is occurring, including an indoor mask mandate during the surge” said Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research Founding Director Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. She also suggested instituting testing and/or vaccination requirements for large venues.

google news
Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors

8 mins ago

December 17, 2021

Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors
A Massachusetts pharmaceutical company accused of misleading doctors about the risks of its opioid product has agreed to pay $185,000 and will stop marketing to prescribers in-person, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement after Healey’s office found that it marketed its Xtampza product as a safe and responsible alternative to other opioids, even though it has the same active ingredient as Oxycontin and other opioids.

Investigators found that Collegium sales representatives arranged face-to-face meetings with physicians and other medical workers to promote the drug more than 5,000 times since May 2016. Healey’s office says the representatives made misleading claims about the drug’s risks and improperly marketed it to treat acute pain.

“Drug companies should not be going into doctors’ offices deceptively marketing addictive drugs as we work to combat a growing opioid epidemic in our state,” Healey said in a statement.

The company, based in Stoughton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the settlement, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Collegium also said it will no longer sponsor “speaker programs” in which physicians promote Xtampza to other health care workers. The company used that tactic prior to 2018, Healey said.

Collegium also will be required to publicly disclose information about the doses of its opioids that are sold each quarter.

Most of the $185,000 payment will go to the state’s Local Consumer Aid Fund, the Municipal Naloxone Bulk Purchase Trust Fund and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund.

“Our resolution with Collegium will put an end to these marketing tactics and provide much-needed resources for treatment and recovery,” Healey said.

google news
High demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in '22

11 mins ago

December 17, 2021

High demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in '22
LOS ANGELES  — U.S. homebuilder stocks have outpaced the broader market this year, and analysts are bullish on the prospects for more gains in 2022, despite expectations of continued supply chain woes.

“Early returns from the winter suggest reasonable order strength thus far, which bodes well for the 2022 spring selling season,” BTIG homebuilding analyst Carl Reichardt wrote in a research note. He recently raised his 2022 earnings per share estimates for most of the 12 homebuilders he tracks, including KB Home and Lennar, citing expectations that builders will benefit from more sales next year.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund is up 45% this year. Two of the biggest builders by homes sold, D.R. Horton and Lennar, are up about 52% and 46%, respectively. The benchmark S&P 500 index is on pace for a 23% gain.

The strong runup reflects investors’ confidence in builders’ prospects for capitalizing on a red-hot U.S. housing market that is underpinned by strong demand, still-low mortgage rates and a shortage of homes on the market.

Meanwhile, the supply chain bottlenecks have led big builders to build up a backlog of home orders that they won’t be able to deliver until next year.

The biggest problem homebuilders had in 2021 was being able to build homes fast enough to meet the demand during one of the hottest housing markets in decades.

“If there were no supply chain and no labor shortages we would be growing by double digits in terms of housing construction,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda Economics, a real estate industry tracker. “Builders would sell more if they had more.”

The global supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and a shortage of skilled labor, led to construction delays and uncertainty that forced many big builders to pump the brakes on the number of homes they put up for sale. As a result, many builders have seen their backlog  swell.

The dynamic has helped dampen sales of new U.S. homes in 2021.

In October, new home sales hit a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 795,000, down 23% from a year earlier. In contrast, sales of previously occupied U.S. homes through the first 10 months of this year were up 11% from where they were in 2020, on pace for at least 6 million home sold, which would be the highest number in 15 years.

Homes nationally are selling within days of being put up for sale. In October, more than 80% of previously occupied U.S. homes sold after being on the market for less than a month.

“I don’t know how that changes in the near future, so it probably gives homebuilders maybe an extra shot or two on goal with getting buyers that they haven’t had in years past,” said Jay McCanless, a housing analyst at Wedbush Securities.

 

google news
