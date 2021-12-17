Got questions about DIA’s bid to spend another $1.3 billion on its terminal project? Here are some answers.

Denver International Airport’s leadership has drafted the latest chapter in the terminal renovation saga — one that promises to prolong the once-troubled project through most of this decade while more than doubling the cost to $2.1 billion.
Led by new CEO Phil Washington, officials argue the huge escalation will better equip DIA to handle tens of millions more passengers each year and take care of the terminal’s long-term needs. And they say it’s possible to carry out the work without inconveniencing travelers nearly so much as happened during the first three years of the project.
This week Washington pressed his case to the Denver City Council and addressed media questions about $1.1 billion in proposed contract additions to what’s currently a $770 million project. Those additions would be coupled with $200 million in other non-contract costs, to be borne directly by DIA, that were disclosed this week.
If you have whiplash, that’s understandable: DIA majorly scaled back the project last year to save money after terminating the original contractors amid disputes over costs and delays. So far, several council members have voiced agreement with the drive to finish out the major components of the project’s original design: relocating the main security checkpoints to the upper level and completely rebuilding all airline check-in areas.
But the ballooning costs have given them pause.
“You’ve given us everything we’ve asked for, and a little more, at a price that we didn’t expect,” Councilman Kevin Flynn told Washington and other DIA officials during a hearing Wednesday at the business and aviation committee. “So that’s something we’re going to have to consider, and I thank you for all the openness and transparency you’ve given us in the briefings.”
The committee advanced the contracts, but council members said they weren’t done asking questions. Here are several big ones swirling around the airport’s project.
Why was this major renovation needed?
DIA, which opened in 1995, remains one of the newest major airports in the United States. But airport leaders say that as the facility nears 30 years old, it needs refreshes and reconfigurations to keep up with technology, air travel and security trends, and, most importantly, the airport’s own rapid growth in passengers — which is expected to resume next year after a pandemic dip.
Built for 50 million passengers a year, DIA notched 69 million in 2019. The airport projects traffic will near 73 million next year, Washington says.
Those are the reasons DIA’s previous CEO, Kim Day, pursued the Great Hall project, which began construction in 2018. Another was that the two main security checkpoints, expanded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, are vulnerable to attack from walkways above.
But the project has traveled a bumpy road, with smoother progress since DIA brought in new prime contractors early last year.
Now Washington, the former Regional Transportation District leader who took over mid-summer, wants to restore many of the scaled-back components while adding some new touches. He’s noted that older, land-locked airports in Los Angeles and New York City are spending upwards of $8 billion on renovations and expansions.
“We feel like this is the best time to finish what we started,” he said during a media briefing Thursday morning. “This terminal in this airport is 26 years old right now and is showing signs of age. A new terminal sets us up, if you will, for the next 20 or 30 years.”
What work is already underway?
The scaled-down project is creating more floor space within the Jeppesen Terminal, largely without expanding the building itself. There are two phases:
Renovations of the central areas of the terminal, on both levels 5 and 6, were finished last month. Southwest and United airlines have begun using reconfigured, two-sided check-in areas on Level 6 with lots of space for self-service kiosks, while construction walls have come down and new bathrooms have opened on the lower level.
The second phase, expected to finish in 2024, centers around the relocation of one of the two lower-level Transportation Security Administration checkpoints to the upper level, replacing some check-in counters. Crews are extending the flooring on the northwest part of the terminal farther into the atrium under DIA’s tented roof to make room for a higher-capacity screening area.
Separate projects are underway on the three concourses to add 39 gates, all of which will be open by mid-2022, and to update parts of those facilities. In all, DIA has $3.5 billion in capital projects at various stages.
What would this expansion add?
DIA’s proposed $1.3 billion expansion includes these major components, with estimated costs detailed by the airport:
$496 million: Relocation of the other lower-level security checkpoint to the expanded northeast corner of the upper level by 2026. Combined with the existing A-Bridge security checkpoint, the two relocated screening areas would increase capacity by 62%, DIA says, with 10 additional lanes and more efficient screening equipment.
$604 million: Reconfiguration of remaining check-in areas for other airlines on the south ends of the east and west sides of Level 6, near the Westin hotel, finishing by summer 2028. That work will require a $40 million buildout of temporary check-in areas on the Level 5 to accommodate airlines during construction.
$40 million: Building a new Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation in unused space on a lower level of the hotel and transit center, just south of the terminal, starting in late 2022. It’s intended to feature new aviation technology and education for both young people and airport employees about careers in aviation, says Washington, who pushed for the project’s inclusion.
$160 million: Other components include upgrades for curbside pick-up and drop-off areas as well as baggage claim renovations.
The upshot of the completion phase is that all security screening would occur upstairs, with passengers descending to the concourse trains on escalators or elevators. Meanwhile, freed-up space on Level 5, where most screening happens now, would be used for meet-and-greet plazas for international and domestic passengers as well as additional food and coffee outlets, all outside the secure zone.
Why would the new work take so long?
Michael Sheehan, DIA’s senior vice president for special projects, says the lengthy schedule is being built in large part to avoid subjecting passengers to major disruptions, as happened when the center part of the terminal was under construction. He says work would wrap up sometime between spring 2027 and summer 2028 and would avoid disrupting the concourse train.
Contractors also would face logistical project hurdles in a major operating airport, requiring the work to unfold in stages.
How is DIA paying for all of this?
DIA pays for all its projects using the revenue it generates from airlines, passengers, concessionaires and other tenants, as well as from federal grants. Though it’s owned by city government, the airport doesn’t receive local taxpayer money.
Washington said the terminal project likely would benefit from the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress, which set aside $25 billion for aviation. DIA is in line to receive $350 million to $400 million from formula grants for its projects, Washington said, and it likely will compete for project grants that could bring “substantial funding.”
But as of now, the bulk of the project expansion would be covered by DIA bonds. Sylvester Lavender, DIA’s chief financial officer, said this week that the airport has staggered its project plans to avoid stretching its debt coverage too thin or increasing airlines’ operating costs so much that DIA would no longer be competitive among airports.
How would these big contracts work?
DIA has faced some questions about its decision not to start over with fresh bids two years ago after the original contracts went south. Instead, to save time, officials selected Hensel Phelps Construction as the new prime contractor after soliciting only firms that had experience at DIA.
DIA now proposes to increase Hensel Phelps’ $365 million by up to $900 million, with smaller increases for four other design, engineering and management contractors totaling $1.1 billion. Washington argued that issuing fresh bids for the completion phase would take too much time and pose logistical construction hurdles if new firms came in.
Still, Sheehan says much of the new construction work would be competitively bid out to smaller subcontractors working under Hensel Phelps, similar to how the project’s second phase has worked.
He expressed hope that the overall $1.3 billion in estimated additional costs would end up lower, saying: “We will only spend what we need to spend to build this.”
Why the huge cost escalation?
The original project, which included several components DIA now wants to add back, was supposed to be a $650 million renovation and was supposed to wrap up this fall. It was part of a larger $1.8 billion public-private partnership that included oversight over new terminal concessions for more than three decades.
DIA attributes some of the much higher cost estimates now to different contract setups and escalation in construction costs over time. But there’s no escaping the fact that, as an airport spokeswoman acknowledged last week, the original cost estimates proved to be wildly “unrealistic.”
Regardless, Washington argues the work is still needed. On Wednesday, in a nod to requests from council members for a look at how the original project fell apart, he made a promise: “I’m committed to complete a lessons-learned (report) within 90 to 120 days,” he told the committee.
What do DIA’s airlines think?
The nearly two dozen airlines that operate at DIA have signaled they support the airport’s plan, even if they’ll end up helping pay for it. That’s a change from four years ago, when they were more skeptical of the original plan.
United Airlines’ Brendan Baker, who chairs the Denver Airlines Airport Affairs Committee, told the council committee that “DENAAAC’s consensus is that the Great Hall Phase 3 needs to be completed.”
What’s the council vote timeline?
The committee advanced the proposed $1.1 billion in contract amendments Wednesday in a 6-1 vote. That sets up Jan. 3 for a final vote by the full council, but it’s likely at least one member will trigger a rule extending consideration by another week, pushing a vote to Jan. 10.
“I firmly believe that we have to complete it and we have to do it right,” said Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, though she added that “there are still some fiscal questions that I have.”
Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer voted no Wednesday after floating an unsuccessful motion to delay the committee’s consideration until early February, arguing much more time was needed to scrutinize the contract increases.
Tyler Wells is still getting used to the comforts of a home: a hot shower whenever he wants, a warm bed, a dog waiting by the door.
The 26-year-old battled drug addiction and homelessness in his youth after dropping out of an Aurora high school during his senior year and getting diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder — a mental health condition that includes symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorder.
The young man was in and out of rehabilitation centers, homeless shelters and tents on Denver’s streets for years until a friend’s overdose provided the wake-up call he needed. Wells has been sober since Jan. 2, 2019, and found housing and rent assistance months later with the help of Volunteers of America’s Permanent Supportive Housing Program.
“I now have the ability to go back to a nice, cozy place and that means everything,” Wells said. “It’s an incentive to get a good job, to stay sober, to keep doing what I’m doing.”
Volunteers of America, on top of hunger services and other support, offers housing programs directed at youth experiencing homelessness in Colorado, said Lindi Sinton, the organization’s vice president of programs.
The Youth Transitional Program serves youth without homes between the ages of 18 to 24 for up to two years. The program helps young people in need find housing wherever makes sense for them — near family, jobs or child care — managed by landlords who work with the Volunteers of America case managers, Sinton said.
Volunteers of America
Address: 2660 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205
In operation since: 1896
Number of employees: 378
Annual budget: $29.4 million
Number of clients served in 2020: 154,243
The program starts off paying a client’s entire rent and decreases payments by 25% over set intervals that allow the young person to get back on their feet with help from Volunteers of America to find jobs, get health support and learn life skills.
“We’ve all had the chance to fall down and get back up in our parents’ home, so we expect folks to have a lot of challenges and we give them multiple chances,” Sinton said. “It’s hard not to succeed in these programs.”
Wells is involved in the Volunteers of America’s Permanent Supportive Housing Program, which takes youth up to 25 years old who meet the criteria of experiencing longer-term homelessness or suffering from a disabling condition.
Clients in Permanent Supportive Housing have a voucher allowing them to stay in their Volunteers of America housing situation for as long as they need with access to more intensive services Sinton said. Those in Permanent Supportive Housing pay 30% of their income in rent and the rest is subsidized by the organization.
Volunteers of America serves about 20 to 30 young adults at a time in its shorter-term Youth Transitions Program and can support 33 clients in the Permanent Supportive Housing Program.
“Housing is an important part, but definitely not the most important part when it comes to youth,” Sinton said. “The services we offer are really what help with success.”
The services are individualized based on the client’s needs, ranging from parenting skills to budgeting classes to cooking courses or advice on understanding employer expectations, Sinton said.
In addition to his Federal Heights apartment, Wells was connected with classes for addiction recovery and mental health supports through the Volunteers of America.
“Sobriety is hard, but all addiction does is take from you, and sobriety gives to you every day,” Wells said. “It is possible and rewarding to be sober.”
On Monday, Wells and Keynon Tann, associate manager over Volunteers of America’s youth programming, huddled around a computer at the organization’s Bannock Youth Center in Denver to research GED courses so Wells can finish his education, enroll in college courses and work toward his dream career of becoming a video editor.
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Everyone deserves a luxury handbag – that one bag that upgrades every outfit, the one that will always be in style, and the one you might even pass down to your daughters or granddaughters. The lasting impact of a truly quality bag is why it makes for such a perfect gift. And what more iconic, quality, and classic brand is there than Burberry? Whether it’s for a best friend, a sister, a mother, a mother-in-law, or even a special co-worker who’s always had your back – treating a loved one with the gift of a leather Burberry bag will make for a uniquely special and memorable moment.
Of course, everyone has their own individual style and personality – so there can’t possibly be just one bag that’s a perfect match for each person on your list. But that’s where we come in. We’ve selected a number of leather Burberry bags that we think would make iconic gifts. Each bag is unique enough to be some lucky individual’s ideal gift.
The Lola Bag
The Lola Bag from Burberry is versatile in that it’s chic enough to be worn in the evening out on the town, while still being just sleek and functional enough to be a great day-to-day purse. This bag is softly structured and quilted and the style is accentuated with a polished chain strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram. The purses come in a number of different varieties, including different sizes from mini to extra large. It comes in variations made from an Italian-tanned lambskin with over 14 different color or pattern options for certain sizes. It also comes in a quilted check cashmere as well as a knit check . Each Lola Bag can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody. With so many variations, you’re bound to find your loved one’s dream bag.
The TB Bag
Burberry’s TB Bag is definitely the best option for the It Girl in your life. The bag is a sleek, classic, and structured shoulder bag made in smooth leather, accented with the Thomas Burberry Monogram. Though this style might be particularly popular at the moment, this bag is no trendy fad, this is just about as classic as it gets. The bag comes in a number of luscious and irresistible colors and sizes, and some even come with a sophisticated chain strap. Your fashionable loved one is bound to adore this bag.
The Olympia Bag
The Olympia Bag might be a great choice for any artistically inclined modern woman you might have in your life. This bag is a standard shoulder bag style made from Italian-tanned leather with an embossed logo, but the bag stands out with a unique half moon structure that’s actually inspired by the architecture of Burberry’s show venue, Olympia London. It’s eternally classic, but also equally as modern. The bag comes in a number of colors and can come with an adjustable leather strap or with a chunky chain strap certain to take any outfit to the next level.
Each bag is different, each has its own personality, and each comes in a number of variations. So whether you’re shopping for a traditionalist who spends her days at the country club, or an art dealer who only wears black, or a jet setter who’s always on top of the latest trends – the options are in your favor. No one on your list will be disappointed, and whatever you end up gifting, it’s sure to be a beloved and treasured addition to their closet.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup.
A compressed defense case for Kim Potter appeared likely to wrap up after just two days, with jurors also expected to hear from an expert on how such errors can occur.
Potter, 49, shot Wright after he pulled away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons warrant on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Body-camera video recorded her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.
The death of Wright set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.
Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon, testified on her behalf Thursday. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.
Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.
Under questioning from Potter attorney Earl Gray, Gannon testified that he viewed body-camera video immediately after the shooting and dashcam video recently, and when he had “all the data in front of me, I saw no violation.”
“Violation of what?” Gray asked.
“Of policy, procedure or law,” Gannon said.
Prosecutor Matthew Frank jabbed at Gannon on cross-examination, asking him whether it was consistent with policy “for an officer to not know they have their firearm in their hand when they shoot it.”
Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.
Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.
Gannon recalled his own experience in a situation where he was dragged by a car. He said he felt “sheer terror” and a feeling of “simply trying to survive.”
Gannon said Potter was known for handling calls, acting professionally and writing good police reports. He testified that she volunteered with a group that helped families when officers were killed in the line of duty. She also worked with domestic abuse victims and was a field training officer.
Earlier Thursday, the defense opened its case with use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri. Ijames testified that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.
Ijames also testified it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.
After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.
Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court Thursday that he disagreed with the prosecution use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, who testified that Potter was too close to Wright for the Taser to be effective.
The defense also called several character witnesses for Potter who testified she is a peaceful person. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Colleen Fricke testified about working alongside Potter, saying she saw her as a mentor and friend.
Fricke was asked to watch over Potter after the shooting. “I saw her curled up in the corner of the room” — by herself and crying, Fricke said.
After Fricke testified that Potter was law-abiding, prosecutor Joshua Larson said: “In terms of following the law, though, generally speaking, you’d agree that following the law on one day does not absolve you from accountability the next day.” The defense objected, stopping that line of questioning.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Doug Glass in Minneapolis contributed to this report.